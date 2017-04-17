Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Panthers sign DT Kawann Short to 5-year, $80 million extension

By CSNPhilly.com/AP April 17, 2017 1:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have signed Kawann Short to a five-year contract extension, keeping the defensive tackle with the team through the 2021 season.

A person familiar with the deal says the extension is worth $80 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team doesn't release financial terms of contracts.

Carolina had placed the franchise tag on the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Short earlier this offseason.

The 28-year-old Short has started 41 games in four seasons with the Panthers, including 32 in the past two seasons.

He had 55 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and combined for 17 sacks -- 11 of those coming in 2015 when he helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl (see full story).

- The Associated Press

Titans: Veteran CB Jason McCourty released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty after eight seasons with the franchise, and a few days after the veteran shared the news himself on social media.

The Titans announced the move Monday, the first day of the team's offseason program.

General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement he respects McCourty and what he has done for the franchise in his eight seasons as a true professional. Robinson says they talked about having him return for the final season of his contract but could not agree on the right solution.

McCourty was due $7 million for the final season of his contract. The three-time captain started 90 games and had 13 interceptions in his tenure as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009.

-The Associated Press

Bucs: WR Mike Evans has option picked up
No surprise here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on WR Mike Evans' contract and are hoping to work out a long-term deal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Evans has quickly become one of the top receivers in the league in his early career, racking up 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. Evans has over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.

The favorite target of Jameis Winston will have some help next year, with DeSean Jackson now manning the other side of the field.

- CSNPhilly.com

Colts: Luck offers no timetable for return from surgery
INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck isn't sure when he'll start throwing again and won't set a timetable for his return from shoulder surgery.

The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback isn't expected to do much -- if any -- work during the team's offseason workouts.

Players and coaches held their first official team activities Monday at the team complex, and for the first time Luck acknowledged that his injury problems began during a Week 3 contest at Tennessee in 2015.

He missed nine games that season with an assortment of injuries, including a lacerated kidney. After the season, Luck said he decided to undergo rehab rather than opt for surgery. But after aggravating the injury several times last season, he decided to have surgery.

The Associated Press

Hard to screw this up: 5 good options for Eagles at 14

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 19, 2017 9:03 AM

It would be hard to screw this up too bad. 

Sure, the pessimist in you thinks "well, the Eagles will find a way." And maybe they will. Nothing is a guarantee in the NFL draft. 

But here's what we know: the No. 14 spot is a good place to be. 

Looking back at the last 10 picks at No. 14, four have made a Pro Bowl and three have been All-Pros. Furthermore, all of them have been starters. The only guy who could be considered a bust is Chris Williams, whom the Bears took at 14 in 2008. He's the only No. 14 pick of the last 10 years who was out of the league in 2016. 

It's still a little too early to judge the players taken in the last couple of drafts, but that's a pretty good track record. 

Because of that past success in the middle of the first round -- Howie Roseman has talked repeatedly about the success the Eagles have had inside the top 20 -- trading down, even in a deep draft, is a bigger gamble. And there's a chance there won't be many teams eager to jump up if the class is as deep as we've heard it is. 

This is a draft class with good depth and there will be plenty of viable choices at No. 14. 

We tried to be somewhat realistic with which players will be available. So here are five solid options, in alphabetical order, for the Eagles at 14: 

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee, 6-3, 259 pounds
There's a really good shot Barnett will be the second edge rusher off the board and the Eagles could certainly use him. The thing that stands out about Barnett is his hand work. His hands are violent and his moves with them are lethal. 

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State, 6-0, 195 pounds
For a long time, he was overshadowed by his teammate and fellow corner Marshon Lattimore, who will likely be long gone at 14. But recently, Conley's name has been coming up more and more and for good reason. He's not as good as Lattimore, but he's a solid player without the hamstring injuries. 

LB Reuben Foster, Alabama, 6-0, 229 pounds
Linebacker is an underrated need for the Eagles. The team has Jordan Hicks, but Mychal Kendricks is on the trading block and Nigel Bradham has one year left on his deal and is still facing a felony assault trial. Meanwhile, Foster is the best linebacker in this draft, often compared to Panthers star Luke Kuechly. He and Hicks have the ability to play inside and outside. Foster is probably gone by 14, but if he isn't, he'd be hard to pass up. 

WR John Ross, Washington, 5-11, 188 pounds
By 14, Mike Williams from Clemson is probably off the board. Ross would fit really well with the Eagles, offering them the type of speed they haven't had at receiver since DeSean Jackson was in the building. Ross ran a 4.22 at the combine, but he's more than just straight-line speed. He can play. He's a good receiver and is a dynamic threat in the return game. 

CB Tre'Davious White, LSU, 5-11, 192 pounds 
Definitely not the sexiest name on the list. For some reason, he's a player who keeps getting overlooked. Forget all the mocks that say this would be too early. White was a great corner at a program known for churning out great corners. He played in a system that will translate to what the Eagles do and he's the type of confident and aggressive corner Jim Schwartz loves. He would be a fine fit. 

You'll probably notice the lack of a running back on this list. I think there's a good chance Christian McCaffrey is already off the board and even if he isn't, I'm not convinced he would be the right pick at 14. 

But if you do believe McCaffrey -- or any of these running backs -- is worthy of the 14th pick, that just furthers the point. There are plenty of good options in the middle of the first round. It's not impossible to completely screw this up, but it would be awfully hard.

Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

ap-aaron-hernandez.jpg
AP Images

By The Associated Press April 19, 2017 7:59 AM

BOSTON -- Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell early Wednesday while serving a life sentence for murder, authorities said.

Hernandez, 27, was found by guards at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement. The former New England Patriots tight end was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

His death comes just days after he was acquitted of a double murder and on the same day the Patriots were set to visit the White House to mark their Super Bowl win. The team had no immediate comment.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit in the maximum-security state prison. He hanged himself with a bed sheet that he attached to a window, Fallon said. Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming it with various items, Fallon said.

Fallon said he's not aware of any suicide note written by Hernandez. He said that officials had no concern that Hernandez might take his own life, and said if they had had any such worries he would have been transferred to a mental health unit.

Hernandez was moved to tears on Friday after he was acquitted of the 2012 fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. Before his acquittal, Hernandez on Wednesday was seen blowing kisses to the little girl he fathered with fianc?e Shayanna Jenkins. Cameras captured the tender exchange.

But, Hernandez was still serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the 2013 shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating his fiancee's sister.

He was tried but acquitted in the slayings of de Abreu and Furtado, whom prosecutors contended were gunned down after one of the men accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez in a Boston nightclub. The jury in that case found Hernandez not guilty of first-degree murder but convicted him of unlawful possession of a gun, and the judge sentenced him to an additional four to five years in prison -- separate from his existing life sentence.

Hernandez's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massachusetts State Police remain on the scene investigating the death.

Hernandez grew up in Connecticut and played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. The team released him in June 2013, shortly after he was arrested in Lloyd's killing.

