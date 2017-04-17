NFL Notes: Panthers sign DT Kawann Short to 5-year, $80 million extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have signed Kawann Short to a five-year contract extension, keeping the defensive tackle with the team through the 2021 season.
A person familiar with the deal says the extension is worth $80 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team doesn't release financial terms of contracts.
Carolina had placed the franchise tag on the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Short earlier this offseason.
The 28-year-old Short has started 41 games in four seasons with the Panthers, including 32 in the past two seasons.
He had 55 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and combined for 17 sacks -- 11 of those coming in 2015 when he helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl (see full story).
- The Associated Press
Titans: Veteran CB Jason McCourty released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty after eight seasons with the franchise, and a few days after the veteran shared the news himself on social media.
The Titans announced the move Monday, the first day of the team's offseason program.
General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement he respects McCourty and what he has done for the franchise in his eight seasons as a true professional. Robinson says they talked about having him return for the final season of his contract but could not agree on the right solution.
McCourty was due $7 million for the final season of his contract. The three-time captain started 90 games and had 13 interceptions in his tenure as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009.
-The Associated Press
Bucs: WR Mike Evans has option picked up
No surprise here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on WR Mike Evans' contract and are hoping to work out a long-term deal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Evans has quickly become one of the top receivers in the league in his early career, racking up 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. Evans has over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.
The favorite target of Jameis Winston will have some help next year, with DeSean Jackson now manning the other side of the field.
- CSNPhilly.com
Colts: Luck offers no timetable for return from surgery
INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck isn't sure when he'll start throwing again and won't set a timetable for his return from shoulder surgery.
The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback isn't expected to do much -- if any -- work during the team's offseason workouts.
Players and coaches held their first official team activities Monday at the team complex, and for the first time Luck acknowledged that his injury problems began during a Week 3 contest at Tennessee in 2015.
He missed nine games that season with an assortment of injuries, including a lacerated kidney. After the season, Luck said he decided to undergo rehab rather than opt for surgery. But after aggravating the injury several times last season, he decided to have surgery.
- The Associated Press