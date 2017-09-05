NFL Notes: Redskins' Josh Norman eyes return to big plays, All-Pro form

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through his tinted visor, Josh Norman says he sees offenses like they're on repeat. He feels like he anticipates what's next.
"You find a beat because you watched the film study early on in the week and then a certain situation is telling me what is going to come," Norman said. "I don't even think about it."
Norman's vision enables him be one of the top-flight cornerbacks in the league, and his pride keeps him on the field longer than any other Washington Redskins player after practice. With a "sour taste" in his mouth from last season when he didn't make the Pro Bowl and was the league's most penalized player, Norman has been working on his closing speed and even more anticipation skills because he senses a big year coming.
In new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's scheme, Norman will have more freedom to sit off some of the game's top receivers and read plays. The result could be even more difference-making plays from the 29-year-old who loves nothing more than standing out when it matters.
"It's going to be a fun year," Norman said with a smile. "I get to get back and sit in that coverage where I see things, and I can go and attack much faster."
Cowboys: NFL seeks dismissal of Elliott’s challenge to ban
DALLAS -- The NFL is asking a federal court to toss a request from Ezekiel Elliott's legal team for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the league from enforcing a suspension of the Dallas running back over a domestic violence case.
The filing Monday night said the request on Elliott's behalf was invalid because it was asking the court to stop a ruling from Harold Henderson before the arbitrator had even made a decision on an appeal of the six-game suspension for last year's NFL rushing leader.
Elliott was suspended when the NFL concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical altercations with his girlfriend in July 2016 in Ohio. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied wrongdoing.
The NFL filed a response to the request for a restraining order and a motion to dismiss in federal court in Sherman, Texas, about 65 miles north of Dallas. Both filings made similar arguments, including that the NFL Players' Association was trying "to beat the National Football League to the courthouse in a race that has not even begun."
Jets: Kerley returns to New York on 1-year contract
NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a one-year deal, reuniting with a player who spent his first five NFL seasons with the franchise.
To make room on the roster Tuesday, the Jets waived fullback Julian Howsare.
Kerley adds a veteran presence and familiar face to a mostly inexperienced receiving group. With 246 catches, the 28-year-old Kerley has the most receptions among the team's receivers. Jermaine Kearse, acquired from Seattle last Friday for Sheldon Richardson, is next with 153. Kerley will also likely serve as the Jets' primary punt returner.
Kerley was a fifth-round pick of the Jets out of TCU in 2011. He was released in March 2016, signed with Detroit and traded before the season to San Francisco, where he had a career-high 64 catches. The 49ers released him last Saturday.
Panthers: Newton says it’s ‘unfair’ Kaepernick not on a roster
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton became the latest NFL player to voice his support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying it's "unfair" that he's not on a roster.
The Carolina Panthers quarterback asked and answered a few of his own questions on Tuesday:
"Do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely.
"Should he be on a roster ...? Absolutely.
"Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely."
Newton and the Panthers are preparing to play Kaepernick's former team, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
There are players who believe Kaepernick, who had a better passer rating than roughly half the starting QBs in the league in 2016, has been blackballed by teams for choosing to kneel during the national anthem in protest to police violence and social injustice (see full story).