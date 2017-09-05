Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Redskins' Josh Norman eyes return to big plays, All-Pro form

uspresswire-redskins-josh-norman.jpg
USA Today Images

By The Associated Press September 05, 2017 7:13 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through his tinted visor, Josh Norman says he sees offenses like they're on repeat. He feels like he anticipates what's next.

"You find a beat because you watched the film study early on in the week and then a certain situation is telling me what is going to come," Norman said. "I don't even think about it."

Norman's vision enables him be one of the top-flight cornerbacks in the league, and his pride keeps him on the field longer than any other Washington Redskins player after practice. With a "sour taste" in his mouth from last season when he didn't make the Pro Bowl and was the league's most penalized player, Norman has been working on his closing speed and even more anticipation skills because he senses a big year coming.

In new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's scheme, Norman will have more freedom to sit off some of the game's top receivers and read plays. The result could be even more difference-making plays from the 29-year-old who loves nothing more than standing out when it matters.

"It's going to be a fun year," Norman said with a smile. "I get to get back and sit in that coverage where I see things, and I can go and attack much faster."

Cowboys: NFL seeks dismissal of Elliott’s challenge to ban
DALLAS -- The NFL is asking a federal court to toss a request from Ezekiel Elliott's legal team for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the league from enforcing a suspension of the Dallas running back over a domestic violence case.

The filing Monday night said the request on Elliott's behalf was invalid because it was asking the court to stop a ruling from Harold Henderson before the arbitrator had even made a decision on an appeal of the six-game suspension for last year's NFL rushing leader.

Elliott was suspended when the NFL concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical altercations with his girlfriend in July 2016 in Ohio. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied wrongdoing.

The NFL filed a response to the request for a restraining order and a motion to dismiss in federal court in Sherman, Texas, about 65 miles north of Dallas. Both filings made similar arguments, including that the NFL Players' Association was trying "to beat the National Football League to the courthouse in a race that has not even begun."

Jets: Kerley returns to New York on 1-year contract
NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a one-year deal, reuniting with a player who spent his first five NFL seasons with the franchise.

To make room on the roster Tuesday, the Jets waived fullback Julian Howsare.

Kerley adds a veteran presence and familiar face to a mostly inexperienced receiving group. With 246 catches, the 28-year-old Kerley has the most receptions among the team's receivers. Jermaine Kearse, acquired from Seattle last Friday for Sheldon Richardson, is next with 153. Kerley will also likely serve as the Jets' primary punt returner.

Kerley was a fifth-round pick of the Jets out of TCU in 2011. He was released in March 2016, signed with Detroit and traded before the season to San Francisco, where he had a career-high 64 catches. The 49ers released him last Saturday.

Panthers: Newton says it’s ‘unfair’ Kaepernick not on a roster
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton became the latest NFL player to voice his support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying it's "unfair" that he's not on a roster.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback asked and answered a few of his own questions on Tuesday:

"Do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely.

"Should he be on a roster ...? Absolutely.

"Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely."

Newton and the Panthers are preparing to play Kaepernick's former team, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

There are players who believe Kaepernick, who had a better passer rating than roughly half the starting QBs in the league in 2016, has been blackballed by teams for choosing to kneel during the national anthem in protest to police violence and social injustice (see full story).

Rob's Rants: Lombardi on Pederson; Crawford's debut; Rhule's rough start

By Rob Ellis | Comcast SportsNet September 05, 2017 3:05 PM

Here's the latest edition of Rob's Rants in which CSNPhilly's Rob Ellis does just that about the hottest topics in Philly sports.

Qualified opinion
Former NFL general manager and front office member Mike Lombardi pulled no punches when it came to his assessment of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Lombardi is now an analyst for The Ringer, and his comments have caused quite a stir locally. At first glance, them’s fightin words. No gray area there. He is not a believer in Doug P. And naturally there are Eagles fans who haven’t taken kindly to Lombardi’s hot take on their coach. 

"Now, everybody knows Pederson isn't a head coach," Lombardi said. "He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL."

The hot takes from fans in and of themselves are ironic considering there was a throaty portion of said fan base who shared those very same sentiments when Pederson was hired and as the team lost seven of its last 10 games in his first season as coach. In a previous life, I fielded a large number of phone calls echoing precisely what Lombardi, an Ocean City, New Jersey native, expressed. Does this mean I agree with Lombardi? 

Yes and no.        
     
I was then and am now concerned that the Eagles' front office and ownership brought in Pederson to recreate some form of the Andy Reid era. A kinder, gentler time of mostly winning, a stark contrast to the choppy, adversarial, screw-your-holiday-party, Chip Kelly regime. I never bought that Reid would cede play-calling in second halves of games to Pederson. It’s difficult to know just how much coaching acumen Pederson actually has. There were losses last year, like the first meeting in Dallas, that were directly on him. There were lapses in judgment like asking your starting quarterback fresh out of concussion protocol to be a lead blocker. These are legit concerns.

But Pederson should be given some rope. He was left with an ill-fitting roster, damaged by Kelly. His receivers were as bad as any team's in the NFL, and half of his secondary was equally inept. His defensive line was not talented enough to get any kind of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He had eight days to prepare a rookie quarterback thrust into the job. None of this was on him. 

And back to the anti-Chip thing. There was something to that. The players had had enough of Kelly. There was a divide in the locker room and the next coach did need to have a better bedside manner than the Chipper. Pederson is well liked by his troops, who appreciate being treated like men.   
 
A case could be made for both sides. And here’s the thing about Lombardi: I’ve never viewed his analysis as some clearly contrived Skip Bayless hot take. His stints in Cleveland and Oakland did not go well, and that certainly opens him up to be questioned. But he knows the league. The proof will be this year. No more rookie excuses, and the talent has been upgraded. Pederson needs to show he is in fact qualified. 
         
Welcome to The Show  
The Phillies absolutely did the right thing bringing up J.P. Crawford right now. There was some debate that he should have stayed with Lehigh Valley as they begin the International League playoffs. But with all due respect to the IronPigs, this is not about them; it’s about the big-league club. I was highly critical of how long the Phillies waited to bring up Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins has shown in his first 25 games he was more than ready. 

Crawford, after an awful start, has been excellent the last two months. The Phils have 25 games left. There's nothing to lose by getting Crawford a taste of the major leagues while also moving some pieces around to get a handle on what you want to do in 2018. And from a fan's standpoint, it’s yet another reason to watch a team that is 33 games under .500.    
 
Give me Liberty?
Matt Rhule’s run at Temple was nothing short of remarkable. He took what Al Golden started and brought the Owls' football program to legitimacy on a national level. So it wasn’t a matter of if but when he would leave for greener ($$$) pastures. But the choice of Baylor seemed a strange one. The program is and has been mired in a sexual assault scandal, among other violations. You share the state with Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. 

You knew it would take some time to clean things up and get the school back to prominence. But losing at home to FCS division Liberty as a 34.5-point favorite? The Fighting Jerry Falwells' quarterback torched the Bears' defense for 447 yards in the air. Could be a long year in Waco for Coach Rhule. Guess the grass isn’t always greener. 

Speaking of upsets, Howard University’s stunning win over UNLV was the biggest point-spread upset ever. The Bison, another FCS team, went off as 45-point underdogs. Howard was 3-19 the last two seasons. If you placed a $100 wager on Howard, your return was a cool $55,000 beans.  

Only in Vegas.     

Upon further review
The chilly, wet, conditions in the Delaware Valley Saturday provided perfect couch potato weather. I watched college football pretty much nonstop for about 14 hours. Honey do’s be damned. It was glorious. 

For the most part. 

The inordinate number of reviews for plays has gotten completely out of control. I understand they want to get every play right. But clear, obvious, no-doubt-about-it plays that even I in a salsa dip coma can see from my couch have to have a two or three-minute look under the hood. Take the Penn State-Akron game. It lasted three hours and twenty-six minutes. The Florida State-Alabama game clocked in at an untidy three hours and fifteen minutes. It kills momentum, flow, brain cells, etc. when these games drag on as long as they do. Less is more and the people in charge need to realize it.     

Beautiful sight
This is anything but a rant; in fact it’s the polar opposite. We tend to focus on the negatives in sports. But what took place in the Western Michigan-USC game this past weekend was what makes sports great. 

Jake Olson lost both of his eyes to cancer and has been blind since the age of 12. He grew up a diehard Southern Cal fan in Huntington Beach, Calif. He dreamed one day of playing for the Trojans. That dream became a reality when he was used as a long snapper on an extra point in USC’s win over W. Michigan. Credit Trojans head coach Clay Helton and his administration with making this happen. 

But a very special assist goes to Western Michigan’s head man, Tim Lester. Helton reached out to Lester via e-mail during the week. Lester was on board and the result was one of the coolest things seen in sports in a while. Olson was allowed to make the snap, untouched by a defender. 

“I didn’t think it was a hard decision at all. It was bigger than the game. I was happy to be a part of it," Lester said to USA TODAY.  

Olson, a junior, was a long snapper in high school and practiced his craft the last two seasons with the Trojans.  

"I just loved being out there. It was an awesome feeling, something that I will remember forever," Olson said to AP.  

Football is the ultimate team sport. You won’t find a better example than this story.

Jim Schwartz aims to keep Eagles' DE rotation more balanced in 2017

usa-jim-schwartz-eagles.jpg
USA Today Images

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 05, 2017 2:30 PM

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a big baseball fan. It's why he often uses baseball analogies — pass-rushers as fastballs, players working on pitches, etc. — when trying to make a point. 

On Tuesday, as the Eagles prepare for the 2017 opener, Schwartz was taken a little out of his comfort zone. The press conference went from the baseball diamond to the ice rink when he was asked if he viewed his top four defensive ends as two lines. 

"Oh, now we're going to hockey?" Schwartz said. "I don't have as much hockey. You had the Skipjacks, EHL. We used to go just to just drink beer and watch the fights. I think that's all anybody goes to the EHL for." 

The Skipjacks (now the Springfield Thunderbirds) were the Baltimore Skipjacks from 1982-1993, so it makes sense that a Maryland native like Schwartz spent some time watching them play. But the Skipjacks actually played in the ACHL and then the AHL, never the EHL. Forgive Schwartz, though, he's not much of a hockey guy and there was apparently beer involved. 

Anyway, he at least saw a lesson to apply from hockey to his current defensive end situation. 

"I think there is some shift change in there," Schwartz said. "Hockey is that sport. Nobody can play ... Wayne Gretzky couldn't be out there every single time. It's just impossible to play that way. So they do have to shift. And you do need to rely on other guys."

The Eagles used a rotation at defensive end last season, but it was a little lopsided. Starters Brandon Graham and Connor Barwin played 75 and 70 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, respectively, while Vinny Curry played just 42.6 percent. And Marcus Smith, the fourth DE, played just 21.4 percent. 

With Chris Long and Derek Barnett backing up the two starters (Graham and Curry) this season, though, it's possible the rotation will be more balanced in 2017. At least that's what Schwartz says he wants. 

"I would hope so," Schwartz said. "Over the course of my career, whether it was in Tennessee or Detroit, we've always been a rotational group. And I think we've always been at our best when we've been close to 50-50. Keep guys fresh and I know you guys get tired of it but keep throwing fastballs out of the bullpen. But that being said, over the course of the season, you also have to reward production. 

"Here's the way I sort of approach it: Particularly early in the season, rotation can help you get to later in the season. And hopefully, where we are late in the season is meaningful games in December and January and maybe even February. And there's a lot of different layers to rotation. One of those is that it can keep guys durable and keep guys available for a long period of time."

The way Schwartz looks at it is by position. So when looking at the left defensive end position, he's found throughout his career that two players rotating and staying fresh — as long as there's not a major drop-off — will have more production than one. 

Keeping Barnett fresh during his rookie season is a goal too, Schwartz said. But the Eagles aren't going to limit him just because he's a rookie. They're not worried about him, especially after Barnett faced off against Jason Peters and Lane Johnson consistently throughout training camp. 

"I don't worry about his confidence," Schwartz said. "I mean, he's a first-round draft pick. When you get up on that stage and hold a No. 1 jersey, if you're lacking for confidence, you're probably the wrong guy."

While there's been some clamoring from the fanbase for Barnett to start, Graham and Curry are still the first-team ends. And on Tuesday, Schwartz praised Curry, who had a down season in 2016 after signing a $46 million extension. Schwartz said Curry had an "outstanding" training camp and wasn't on the ground nearly as much, which was a problem for him last season. 

With Curry, Graham, Barnett and Long, the Eagles might have four starting caliber defensive ends. But Schwartz made sure he didn't omit the fifth guy. 

"You mentioned four defensive ends," he said. "I'll take that further with five. I think Steven Means is a quality player, whether he's active or not on a weekly basis. I know this much, he'll be ready for when his opportunity comes. Maybe it'll be because of an injury, maybe it'll be because somebody isn't producing as much as they should, but I think Steven Means is also a quality guy. I like a five-man up there."

Where Schwartz's rotation differs from hockey line changes is that it won't always be kept uniform. So it's not like when Graham and Curry come out of the game, Barnett and Long will always replace them together. That might happen sometimes in the middle of a series, but it's too hard to keep it that way. 

So the Eagles will play with a lot of different combinations and the rotation will likely evolve throughout the season. 

Because the fresher the Eagles stay, the more fastballs — or slapshots — will keep coming. 

