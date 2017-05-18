Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed until 2020 by rain

NFL Notes: Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed until 2020 by rain

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:24 PM

LOS ANGELES -- The opening of the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020 because of construction delays caused by Los Angeles' uncommonly wet winter.

Los Angeles Rams spokesman Artis Twyman confirmed the delay Thursday for the 70,000-seat stadium, which will be shared by the NFL's Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The massive project also includes a 300-acre entertainment district.

The stadium was scheduled to open shortly before the 2019 NFL season but is now slated to open in the summer of 2020, the developers said in a statement.

Super Bowl LV already has been awarded to the stadium for Feb. 7, 2021, although the NFL now would have to waive a rule that prohibits a Super Bowl being played at a stadium before it has hosted two full regular seasons. The NFL hasn't yet decided how it will react to the just-announced delay.

The delay shouldn't disrupt the Los Angeles teams' current playing arrangements: The Rams plan to stay downtown in the Coliseum for the 2019 season, while the Chargers confirmed they will stay at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in suburban Carson. The Rams moved to the Coliseum in 2016, while the Chargers are moving north from San Diego for the upcoming season.

According to the Rams, who are financing the new stadium, developers blame the delays on record rains in the Los Angeles area over the past several months. After ground was broken in November, the rainfall hindered the extensive excavation necessary to complete the project, forcing the crews to halt work for most of January and February (see full story).

Raiders: Board OKs conditional lease for Vegas stadium
LAS VEGAS -- The public board that oversees the proposed stadium where the Raiders want to start playing in 2020 on Thursday unanimously approved a conditional lease agreement for the facility after months of negotiations that were affected by the sudden exit of an instrumental financial backer of the $1.9 billion project.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was running up against a deadline to approve the lease to avoid delaying the team's relocation by a year, as NFL owners gathering next week in Chicago plan to take up the document. It addresses various aspects related to the 65,000-seat stadium, including insurance, repairs, maintenance, naming rights and a rent-free provision.

"We got to the finish line in time, but we didn't start real well, and obviously, that kind of set off some events," board chairman Steve Hill said after the meeting. "We lost six weeks in the process, but we made up for it, the raiders made up for it, and we are here today where we need to be."

The six weeks were lost after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson withdrew his multimillion-dollar pledge from the project just days after the first draft of the lease agreement, which included a $1 annual rent, was unveiled in January. The billionaire's move sent the team searching for $650 million to fill the financial gap he created.

The team ended up securing a loan from Bank of America. Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million through a room tax increase, while the Raiders and the NFL all along have been expected to contribute $500 million.

Steelers: Green, Warren released after failed physicals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Ladarius Green and long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday after both failed physicals.

While Warren's departure became imminent after the Steelers made the unusual move of selecting long snapper Colin Holba from Louisville in last month's draft, cutting Green came as a surprise.

Pittsburgh made a rare splurge in free agency when it signed Green to a four-year, $20 million deal in March 2016, pegging him the big red-zone threat the team needed at the position following Heath Miller's retirement.

Green struggled to get healthy following offseason ankle surgery and spent the first half of last season on the physically unable to perform list. He ended up catching 18 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown before leaving a December victory over Cincinnati with a concussion. He did not dress the rest of the year as the Steelers reached the AFC championship game before falling to New England.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said before the draft that the team had no update on Green's status, adding that it would not affect the organization's plans. Pittsburgh did not select a tight end with any of its eight draft choices. The Steelers relied heavily on Jesse James and Xavier Grimble to fill in for Green last season, and both remain on the roster.

The 35-year-old Warren signed with the Steelers in 2005 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 181 regular-season and 15 postseason games with the team while helping the Steelers win two Super Bowls and appear in another.

"Greg has been a big part of our past success and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best," general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

LeGarrette Blount willing to split carries but unsure of role with Eagles

LeGarrette Blount willing to split carries but unsure of role with Eagles

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 4:05 PM

When the Eagles officially signed running back LeGarrette Blount on Thursday morning, the team added the biggest missing piece of its backfield puzzle. 

A huge piece of the puzzle. 

While the impact of the Blount signing won't be known for a while, there's no denying the running back's literal size. The newest hulking Eagle showed up for his introductory press conference testing the seams on the sleeves of his new long-sleeve shirt. 

The 30-year-old Blount is listed by the Eagles at 6-foot, 250 pounds, although a quick spin around the World Wide Web will produce several different variations of weight. 

So just how much does he weigh? 

"The weight I need to be at," he said with a smile. 

OK then. 

Blount used his 250-pound (or whatever) frame to plow into the end zone a league-leading 18 times with the Patriots last season. He was equally as impressive in short-yardage situations, where he converted 13 of 19 attempts. 

At 250 pounds, Blount is by far the Eagles' biggest running back. In fact, the only players heavier than him on the roster are linemen and tight ends. Because of his size and ability in short-yardage situations, it seems likely Blount will, at the very least, be the Eagles' go-to back when they need to pick up a crucial yard or two. 

"They haven't given me a role," he said Thursday afternoon. "They haven't placed me under any category just yet. Before I do all that, I have to go out here and learn the offense, learn the playbook, learn what I'm going to be good at, what I'm going to be required and recommended to do. I have to figure out that part before they label me with anything."

Blount joins a running back group in Philadelphia that includes Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey (Ryan Mathews is on the roster, but is expected to be cut once healthy). 

It's unclear just how much or how little the Eagles will work Blount in 2017, but if it comes to a running-back-by-committee approach, would he be on board? 

"I've played with other running backs before," Blount said. "I split time with Stevan Ridley, I split time with Cadillac Williams. I've split the load with guys before, so it doesn't bother me." 

Blount, who will turn 31 in December, is coming off a career season for the Super Bowl champion Patriots. He carried the ball 299 times for a career-high 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

To put those 299 carries into perspective, the Eagles have had a running back carry the ball that much just six times in franchise history and two of those years came with LeSean McCoy in Chip Kelly's offense. It happened just one time in the 15 years of being led by either Andy Reid or Doug Pederson; in Reid's first season as head coach, with a rookie Donovan McNabb, Duce Staley carried the ball 325 times.

If the Eagles do employ a RB-by-committee system, it seems unlikely Blount will come anywhere near his workload from last season. And, heck, Pederson isn't exactly known for running the football. 

"As a running back, you want to get into a rhythm of the game, see how the defense is playing, what the flow of the game is," Blount said. "I wouldn't necessarily put a number on (how many carries he needs), but after a few, you can kind of tell." 

Despite the huge workload last season, in which his 30th birthday fell, Blount on Thursday said he feels great, "amazing" even. 

Blount confirmed other teams were interested in him but declined to list them by name. He also said the Patriots were interested in bringing him back. 

But, instead, he joined an Eagles team that seemed to be one big back away from completing its offense around Carson Wentz, whom Blount said has the possibility to be "special." 

So maybe add that to the list of reasons he became an Eagle. 

"I chose Philly because I thought it was the best fit for me," he said. "I like the guys here. I like the way they do things around here. I like the way they play ball. I felt like this was the perfect fit for me."

Eagles waive DT Charles Walker to make room for LeGarrette Blount

Eagles waive DT Charles Walker to make room for LeGarrette Blount

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 10:10 AM

The Eagles officially signed running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year contract Thursday morning.

That meant someone had to go.

To make room for Blount on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived undrafted defensive tackle Charles Walker with an injury designation (knee).

Walker said he already had surgery and will be back on the field in six to eight weeks, in time for training camp. 

Walker, from Oklahoma, was once thought to be a possible first-round pick but ended up going undrafted in this year's draft. He had multiple concussions in college and left his team midway through his 2016 season. Then, Walker revealed about a month before the draft, that he has been dealing with depression.

Walker participated in the team's rookie minicamp last weekend, but won't get to see OTAs, when they start May 23. When a player is waived/injured, they must pass through waivers, then revert to IR or reach an injury settlement with the team. 

Blount, who joined the team on a one-year contract, will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Load more