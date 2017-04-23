An NFL prospect, Villanova's Tanoh Kpassagnon has brawn with brains to match

Malcolm Jenkins allowed himself to get a little selfish on Monday afternoon.

He wants the Eagles to draft a cornerback. And he wants it to be a Buckeye.

It's no secret that as the Eagles enter the draft later this week, their biggest need remains at cornerback. With that in mind, Jenkins was asked who he wants the Eagles to pick at 14.

"I'd love to get a DB," said Jenkins, a proud Ohio State product. "I'd love to get (Gareon) Conley because I don't think (Marshon) Lattimore will be there. We need corners. And I need another Buckeye on the team. Selfishly, I'd like to take him."

It probably is a little selfish of Jenkins to want the Eagles to take a Buckeye with the 14th pick, but that doesn't mean it would be a bad move. Lattimore and Conley, while both fellow Buckeyes, are considered by many to be the top two cornerbacks in this draft class.

Jenkins said he doesn't know much about the corners in this draft class outside of the Ohio State products, but he knows the class is supposed to be deep.

What is the difference in talent between Lattimore and Conley?

"I just think it's two different styles," Jenkins said. "Lattimore is an in-your-face press corner, who is really athletic, can run with anybody. Conley, he can press, but I think he's more of a technician. I think he probably plays zone a little bit better. He reminds me of a Richard Sherman-style player, where when the ball's downfield, he's always in good position. He turns into the receiver, long. It just depends on what you're trying to do."

While the two Ohio State corners are likely to be high draft picks, Jenkins said he thinks safety Malik Hooker is the best of the bunch. Jenkins also said that while watching Ohio State, Conley can get lost in the mix, but "the more you watch him, the more impressive he gets."

No matter what happens this week, the Eagles are still going to be really young at cornerback next season. Two veteran starters from last year -- Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll -- are gone, leaving a group of mostly really young players.

It'll be up to Jenkins and fellow safety Rodney McLeod to bring the young corners along. That seems to be a lot of pressure, but Jenkins isn't worried because at least he knows who will be next to him on the field.

"This is the first year (of) me being here that I've been with the same safety for two years now," he said. "I think having that helps because now you have stability at that position that has to make all the calls, get everybody lined up. So it makes it a lot easier to have some young guys on the outside."

Jenkins is expecting last year's seventh-round pick, Jalen Mills, to take a big step in Year 2, and he has some familiarity with recently-signed Patrick Robinson, a former first-round pick of the Saints. Then he praised the Eagles' younger corners in the room, including C.J. Smith and Aaron Grymes.

But still, the Eagles should probably draft a corner or two.

"There's a lot of competition but we do really need a solid, No. 1 corner just to add some more depth in that room," Jenkins said, "and hopefully we can address that in the draft."