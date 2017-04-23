Philadelphia Eagles

An NFL prospect, Villanova's Tanoh Kpassagnon has brawn with brains to match

By Danny Pommells | Comcast SportsNet April 23, 2017 8:27 PM

A physical specimen, with the brains to match.

It's hard to understate the impression you get from meeting Tanoh Kpassagnon in person.

I read an article before meeting him that said his "abs had abs" and that he sported a minuscule 4 percent body fat. He laughed when I brought it up to him and said he wasn't so sure about the 4 percent body fat but that he loves to work out and get stronger, and he has been that way since high school.

Besides being a gym rat in the weight room, the 'Nova product was down to earth and easy to talk to. So much so we talked about what food we liked to cook and exchanged some tips on how to keep your mashed potatoes smooth and silky.

Kpassagnon moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Philly in the sixth grade and partly got turned on to football by watching the Donovan McNabb, Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook Eagles in the 2000s.

His proud parents don't know much about pigskin but are over the moon about his success and growing notoriety. He said he just wants to join an NFL team and build a bond with a new group of guys.

With his skill set, I imagine it won't be long before his name is called on Day 2 and his impact could go well beyond his draft position.

Place Your Bets: NFL draft first-round odds

By Tom Ignudo | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 24, 2017 8:00 PM

So, you think you know where every player will be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft?

Well, here are some odds, courtesy of Bovada, to help you gauge your early predictions for the draft in Philly this week.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
We start with McCaffrey, probably the most talked about prospect in Philadelphia entering the first round on Thursday.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz compared McCaffrey to Darren Sproles. Stanford head coach David Shaw thinks not only would McCaffrey be a good fit in the Eagles' offense, but would also be a great fit in the city of Philadelphia.

Bovada has 2/3 odds of McCaffrey being selected over the 9.5 pick, and has 11/10 odds of him being selected under the 9.5 pick.

CSNPhilly.com's Dave Zangaro has McCaffrey being selected at No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts -- the pick after the Eagles, who are slotted at No. 14 -- in his mock draft.

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Fournette has consistently been in the top 10, or sometimes even the top five, of mock drafts.

Many teams covet Fournette for his combination of strength and speed. The LSU product is 6-foot, 240 pounds and ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Bovada has 2/3 odds of Fournette getting selected over the fourth pick and 11/10 odds of him getting drafted after the fourth pick.

How many RBs/WRs will be selected in first round?
Since Bovada has the same odds for the number of running backs and wide receivers going in the first round, we combined the two.

If you're living under a rock and haven't been following NFL mock drafts since the season ended, there have been three running backs and wide receivers consistently selected in the first round -- WR Mike Williams, WR Corey Davis, WR John Ross, RB Dalvin Cook, RB McCaffrey and RB Fournette.

Here are the identical odds for both position groups:

Over 2.5 with 1/5 odds.
Under 2.5 with 3/1 odds.

How many defensive players will be selected in first round?
This one can get tricky, because you'll have to bank on a few teams getting desperate and drafting some quarterbacks to hit the under.

Over 18.5 with 1/1 odds.
Under 18.5 with 5/7 odds.

How many Alabama players will be selected in first round?
Alabama is the gold standard for NFL players. Every year, the university churns out first-round talent on the opening night of the draft.

In Zangaro's afformentioned mock draft, he has five Alabama players being selected.

Here are the odds:

Over 4.5 with 11/10 odds.
Under 4.5 with 2/3 odds.

Malcolm Jenkins wants the Eagles to take Ohio State CB Gareon Conley

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 24, 2017 3:49 PM

Malcolm Jenkins allowed himself to get a little selfish on Monday afternoon. 

He wants the Eagles to draft a cornerback. And he wants it to be a Buckeye. 

It's no secret that as the Eagles enter the draft later this week, their biggest need remains at cornerback. With that in mind, Jenkins was asked who he wants the Eagles to pick at 14.  

"I'd love to get a DB," said Jenkins, a proud Ohio State product. "I'd love to get (Gareon) Conley because I don't think (Marshon) Lattimore will be there. We need corners. And I need another Buckeye on the team. Selfishly, I'd like to take him."

It probably is a little selfish of Jenkins to want the Eagles to take a Buckeye with the 14th pick, but that doesn't mean it would be a bad move. Lattimore and Conley, while both fellow Buckeyes, are considered by many to be the top two cornerbacks in this draft class. 

Jenkins said he doesn't know much about the corners in this draft class outside of the Ohio State products, but he knows the class is supposed to be deep. 

What is the difference in talent between Lattimore and Conley? 

"I just think it's two different styles," Jenkins said. "Lattimore is an in-your-face press corner, who is really athletic, can run with anybody. Conley, he can press, but I think he's more of a technician. I think he probably plays zone a little bit better. He reminds me of a Richard Sherman-style player, where when the ball's downfield, he's always in good position. He turns into the receiver, long. It just depends on what you're trying to do."

While the two Ohio State corners are likely to be high draft picks, Jenkins said he thinks safety Malik Hooker is the best of the bunch. Jenkins also said that while watching Ohio State, Conley can get lost in the mix, but "the more you watch him, the more impressive he gets." 

No matter what happens this week, the Eagles are still going to be really young at cornerback next season. Two veteran starters from last year -- Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll -- are gone, leaving a group of mostly really young players. 

It'll be up to Jenkins and fellow safety Rodney McLeod to bring the young corners along. That seems to be a lot of pressure, but Jenkins isn't worried because at least he knows who will be next to him on the field. 

"This is the first year (of) me being here that I've been with the same safety for two years now," he said. "I think having that helps because now you have stability at that position that has to make all the calls, get everybody lined up. So it makes it a lot easier to have some young guys on the outside." 

Jenkins is expecting last year's seventh-round pick, Jalen Mills, to take a big step in Year 2, and he has some familiarity with recently-signed Patrick Robinson, a former first-round pick of the Saints. Then he praised the Eagles' younger corners in the room, including C.J. Smith and Aaron Grymes. 

But still, the Eagles should probably draft a corner or two. 

"There's a lot of competition but we do really need a solid, No. 1 corner just to add some more depth in that room," Jenkins said, "and hopefully we can address that in the draft." 

