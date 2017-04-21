Philadelphia Eagles

Now teamed with Joe Douglas, will Howie Roseman finally get it right?

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com April 21, 2017 1:46 PM

It was always about what Howie wanted. It was always about doing it Howie's way with no room for compromise. It was always about Howie and nobody else.

It didn't work.

And Howie Roseman knew that if he was going to continue in his dream job running the Eagles' personnel department, things had to change.

And they have changed.

Roseman is now in his second year as the Eagles' executive vice president of football operations after five years as general manager and one year in exile while Chip Kelly called the shots.

He's working with Joe Douglas these days, and Roseman sounds genuinely humbled when he talks about compromise and collaboration -- two things he was admittedly terrible at in his first go-round running the show.

"I was a young guy who had a lot of responsibility, and sometimes when you do that, you want to take more on your plate, and you want to feel like, 'I gotta make these decisions because this is the role,' but it's all about collaborating and getting people's point of view and then trying to make the best decision for the team," Roseman said Thursday.

"It's not, 'I want to draft this guy so this is what we're doing, I don't care what these seven people have to say.'"

Overall, the Eagles have not drafted well since Roseman became GM. It's no coincidence they haven't won a playoff game since Roseman became GM.

Something had to change, and Roseman realized during his year in exile that if he didn't change his ways if he got another chance, he'd be out of a job.

"I think you get that perspective when you take a step back and you sit there and say, 'What could I have done better?'" Roseman said. "I understand that this game is not always fair on and off the field, but if you try to do the right things and treat people the right way good things will happen. 

"And that year off was the best thing that ever happened to me personally and professionally. (It gave me a) unique perspective, and I think really helped in terms of what I want to do for the next 10 years and being around really good people."

The Eagles hired Douglas as vice president of player personnel after last year's draft, and for the first time since his early days with Joe Banner, Roseman seems to have a working relationship with someone he likes and respects.

The Eagles believe that can only lead to better drafting. And eventually, a long-awaited return to the NFC elite.

"Part of bringing him in here is trying to change what we've done and trying to get better," Roseman said. "We have tremendous trust in Joe and his ability to put that together. I think it's been a really fun process. It's kind of rejuvenated a lot of guys, including myself, who've been here for a while to learn something new and be part of that and go and ask him questions. 

"You know, 'Hey, this is how I see this player, where would you put him?' To have someone here who makes sure that we're doing the right thing and we're sticking to our board and we're taking everything else out of the equation. We've got a really good process in place.”

This will be Douglas' first time running a draft board, but he does bring a stellar resume to the Eagles.

Douglas, a four-year starter at offensive tackle for Richmond in the 1990s, spent 16 years with the Ravens and last year with the Bears before joining the Eagles.

But the Eagles have had good people in the front office in the past. They just never got along with Roseman.

Maybe this is no different. But it really does seem different.

"We bring different things but through this whole process, the communication has been unbelievable," Douglas said. "I respect (Roseman) immensely as far as the juice, the energy, the passion, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter who’s right, it just matters that we're right. 

"Nothing's more important than the team and those players and having the right environment, the right atmosphere for those guys, and I think we can both step back and say, 'OK, what's best for the Philadelphia Eagles? What's best for that group of guys? What's best for that locker room?' And I think that's been a unique thing."

Roseman has outlasted so many personnel executives here it's hard to keep track of them all.

Tom Gamble. Ed Marynowitz. Jason Licht. Lou Riddick. Even Joe Banner and Andy Reid, who guided the Eagles to their winningest stretch in the last 50 years, lost power struggles with Roseman.

So who knows what's next. But so far, so good.

Roseman speaks about Douglas in a way he's never spoken about anyone he's worked with here.

"For me personally, being able to learn about his experiences, what he's been through, the success he's had, (is important)," Roseman said.

"I mean, he's won two world championships, he's been part of that. We've been to five (NFC) Championship Games and we haven't won a world championship. So it's about the team. 

"Really, since day one that's what he's talked about, and it's a necessity to do that, and so we put egos aside. 

"I will tell you since he's been here have we done everything that I wanted to do? No. Have we done everything that he wants to do? No. But have we done everything that's right for the Philadelphia Eagles? Yes. 

"And some of that is humbling, you know, when you have to admit mistakes. Well ... on my end, really. But we want to do whatever it takes to bring a winning product to the city, and we feel like we have a lot of responsibility to the people who work in the building, on and off the field, to our fans, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to do that over the long term and building a team that everyone's proud of."

Mike Mayock: Eagles should weigh Gareon Conley vs. offense at 14

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 9:40 AM

The Eagles need cornerbacks. Plural. 

It's not a secret that the team's biggest weakness heading into next week's draft is at the cornerback position. So it would stand to reason that their best bet might be to simply take the best one off the board when they're on the clock at 14.

But NFL Network's Mike Mayock, on his annual pre-draft conference call marathon extravaganza Friday, said he thinks they should take a different approach. 

Looking at the top corners in the draft, Mayock is convinced Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore will be off the board well before the Eagles are on the clock at 14. His next rated corner is Gareon Conley. After that, Mayock has Marlon Humphrey but pointed out his major flaw of struggling to find the football in the air. 

So if Conley makes it to 14, the Eagles should pick him, right? 

Not so fast. 

"So I look at it this way, if Conley's on the board at 14, you have to compare him to the best playmaker on offense on your board," Mayock said. "Because I'm not convinced the Eagles should go defense, to be honest with you. 

"If Conley's not there, I think you want to go get your corner in the second or third round and I think they need two corners. But my perspective is, you drafted Carson Wentz. You better support him. You signed two wideouts in free agency (Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith) who are both effectively one-year contracts. Your slot receiver, (Jordan) Matthews is in the final year of his deal. (Brent) Celek, the tight end, is 32 years old. 

"So you might sit there and go, 'This year looks OK,' but get a running back. Get a (Christian) McCaffrey or a Dalvin Cook. Get a tight end, O.J. Howard. Get weapons. Get one of those wideouts you like. So I would be comparing Conley to the highest playmaker you have on the board offensively. And I might be leaning towards offense if it was me." 

Zach Ertz hopes he and Carson Wentz can be NFL's next great duo

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 9:30 AM

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham. Cam Newton and Greg Olsen. 

When Zach Ertz looks at the recent history of great quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL, he can't help but notice one thing stands out. 

"Those guys have been together for a long time," Ertz said Thursday afternoon. 

Brady and Gronk have been together for seven seasons. Cam and Olsen have been together for six. And Brees and Graham were together for five. 

"And I think just having that, where you're on the same page regardless of the coverage," Ertz continued. "If they give you this coverage, you know exactly what you're going to do. If they give you that coverage, he knows exactly what I'm going to do. When to expect the ball vs. certain coverages, it might be a little earlier, it might be a little later. So it's just that constant camaraderie where we're able to know what the other person is thinking without thinking about it."

Ertz hopes that's the kind of relationship he can forge with Carson Wentz, who will enter his second NFL season in 2017. 

Ertz and Wentz spend a lot of time together in the facility and away from it. A group of Eagles went to Ertz's wedding earlier this offseason, and of course, Wentz was present. If it seems like Ertz is going to great lengths to build a rapport with his quarterback, he is. 

After going through Mike Vick and Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez and Sam Bradford, the Eagles' starting tight end finally has a quarterback that isn't going anywhere for a while.  

"It's going to be huge," Ertz said about playing with Wentz for a second straight year. "I think when Carson was drafted, from the receivers and tight ends, that was the one thing we were really excited about. That we knew for the next five, 10, 20 years, hopefully, in Philadelphia, we knew who our quarterback was going to be."

Since he was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Stanford, Ertz has been an extremely productive player. But that has set up huge expectations as fans wait for a "breakout year." Zach Ertz might never be Rob Gronkowski, but the numbers are hard to argue. 

In the first four years of his career, Ertz has 247 catches for 2,840 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since 2013, here's the list of tight ends who have more catches and yards than Ertz: Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham, Jason Witten, Delanie Walker, Antonio Gates. 

Ertz and Jeremy Maclin are the only two players in Eagles history to put up those numbers in their first four seasons. 

The argument often heard about Ertz's numbers is that they come in garbage time. Ertz has historically been an absolute beast in December. In the last few years, that hasn't meant much to a struggling Eagles franchise, but if they're in the playoff hunt in upcoming years, they'll probably want that trend to continue. 

The one statistic that doesn't seem to match the others: touchdowns. While Ertz has been among top tight ends in the league in receptions and yards, his 13 touchdowns rank 17th among tight ends since 2013. (It's not a stat, but for what it's worth, Ertz would likely be among the league leaders in touchdowns called back for penalties in the last few years.)

"I want to be the guy in the red zone, believe me," Ertz said. "For the first four years in my career, I think the most touchdowns I had in a year was four. So this year, we didn't have a lot of red zone touchdowns and that falls on us as players to get it down when we get down there, make plays when the ball's in the air. That's something I do pride myself on, making those tough and contested catches, whether it be in the red zone or third down. I want to be more of a go-to guy in the red zone, but I've got to earn that this spring and summer, earn that trust of the quarterback as well as Doug (Pederson). It's going to be a process, but when you look at the great tight ends in the league, the first thing that stands out is touchdowns."

