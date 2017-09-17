O-line's failure to protect Carson Wentz key in Eagles' loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — Isaac Seumalo stood at his locker and said what was obvious.

"First and foremost, I’ve got to play better," the second-year left guard said quietly. "No doubt about it. That’s all I can focus on. Doing my job a lot better. I’ve got to play better, for sure.”

He wasn't the only one on the Eagles' offensive line who struggled Sunday, but it was a brutal afternoon for Seumalo, who allowed three sacks and also was directly responsible for a turnover in the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The pressure up the middle on Carson Wentz's costly fourth-quarter interception was due to Seumalo's missed block.

In all, the Eagles allowed six sacks for only the 12th time in the last 18 years, four of them in the second half.

Wentz has been sacked eight times in two games, and the only Eagles quarterbacks sacked more through two games in the last 30 years are Donovan McNabb in 2001 and 2003, Randall Cunningham in 1992 and Bobby Hoying in 1998.

"Obviously, we have good guys out there," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "We'll have to watch the film and learn from it, but it's definitely something we're not proud of. So moving forward, we'll get it fixed and get it addressed."

The Chiefs matched their highest sack total in three years. Last time the Eagles allowed six or more sacks was in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 2015. Before that it was against the Chiefs at the Linc in 2013.

Defensive end Chris Jones recorded three of the Chiefs' sacks, becoming the first player since Preston Smith of the Redskins in 2015 to do that against the Eagles.

"You never want your franchise to take a hit, period," tight end Zach Ertz said. "One is too many. We've got to do a better job protecting him."

Jason Peters and Jason Kelce, 40 percent of the starting offensive line, declined to talk to the media after the game.

"Pass pro, there's things we can get better on, can't let him get hit," right guard Brandon Brooks said.

“Any time there’s a hit on Carson, that’s too many hits. Stuff happens, but at the same time, you never want your quarterback getting hit.

"Obviously, he got hit too much today. We've got to get better at it, and we will."

The second-year quarterback said he's to blame for all the sacks because he held onto the ball too long.

"That's part of it," Wentz said. "There's big plays to be made and sometimes there's going to be sacks where you hold onto it, so it's going to be a constant thing every week, just knowing when's the first time and finding that right balance."

For the sake of comparison, Wentz was sacked only four times the last four games of last season.

Wentz was sacked that many times Sunday just in the game's final 16 minutes.

"That's a good defense, that's a good D-line," Wentz said. "I've got to watch the tape, but I thought the O-line played well. A number of the sacks, I was holding onto the ball too long."

With Chance Warmack inactive, Doug Pederson's only real option to replace Seumalo would have been to go with veteran Stefen Wisniewski, who started six games at left guard and last year and was solid.

Pederson said he didn't consider a lineup change.

"No, got a lot of confidence in Isaac," he said. "Without evaluating the film, I don't want to point figures, but at the same time we have to make sure we get him coached up right and headed in the right direction."