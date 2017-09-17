Philadelphia Eagles

O-line's failure to protect Carson Wentz key in Eagles' loss to Chiefs

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com September 17, 2017 7:10 PM

KANSAS CITY — Isaac Seumalo stood at his locker and said what was obvious.

"First and foremost, I’ve got to play better," the second-year left guard said quietly. "No doubt about it. That’s all I can focus on. Doing my job a lot better. I’ve got to play better, for sure.”

He wasn't the only one on the Eagles' offensive line who struggled Sunday, but it was a brutal afternoon for Seumalo, who allowed three sacks and also was directly responsible for a turnover in the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The pressure up the middle on Carson Wentz's costly fourth-quarter interception was due to Seumalo's missed block.

In all, the Eagles allowed six sacks for only the 12th time in the last 18 years, four of them in the second half.

Wentz has been sacked eight times in two games, and the only Eagles quarterbacks sacked more through two games in the last 30 years are Donovan McNabb in 2001 and 2003, Randall Cunningham in 1992 and Bobby Hoying in 1998.

"Obviously, we have good guys out there," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "We'll have to watch the film and learn from it, but it's definitely something we're not proud of. So moving forward, we'll get it fixed and get it addressed."

The Chiefs matched their highest sack total in three years. Last time the Eagles allowed six or more sacks was in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 2015. Before that it was against the Chiefs at the Linc in 2013.

Defensive end Chris Jones recorded three of the Chiefs' sacks, becoming the first player since Preston Smith of the Redskins in 2015 to do that against the Eagles.

"You never want your franchise to take a hit, period," tight end Zach Ertz said. "One is too many. We've got to do a better job protecting him."

Jason Peters and Jason Kelce, 40 percent of the starting offensive line, declined to talk to the media after the game.

"Pass pro, there's things we can get better on, can't let him get hit," right guard Brandon Brooks said. 

“Any time there’s a hit on Carson, that’s too many hits. Stuff happens, but at the same time, you never want your quarterback getting hit.

"Obviously, he got hit too much today. We've got to get better at it, and we will."

The second-year quarterback said he's to blame for all the sacks because he held onto the ball too long.

"That's part of it," Wentz said. "There's big plays to be made and sometimes there's going to be sacks where you hold onto it, so it's going to be a constant thing every week, just knowing when's the first time and finding that right balance."

For the sake of comparison, Wentz was sacked only four times the last four games of last season.

Wentz was sacked that many times Sunday just in the game's final 16 minutes.

"That's a good defense, that's a good D-line," Wentz said. "I've got to watch the tape, but I thought the O-line played well. A number of the sacks, I was holding onto the ball too long."

With Chance Warmack inactive, Doug Pederson's only real option to replace Seumalo would have been to go with veteran Stefen Wisniewski, who started six games at left guard and last year and was solid.

Pederson said he didn't consider a lineup change.

"No, got a lot of confidence in Isaac," he said. "Without evaluating the film, I don't want to point figures, but at the same time we have to make sure we get him coached up right and headed in the right direction."

Eagles rookie report: Derek Barnett, Rasul Douglas, Mack Hollins make impact vs. Chiefs

By Paul Hudrick | CSNPhilly.com September 17, 2017 4:45 PM

The second edition of our weekly rookie report is much more robust, with six first-year players taking the field in the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs (see breakdown).

Just like last week, first-round pick Derek Barnett saw the most action. But unlike last week, he wasn't the only rookie to make an impact. CB Rasul Douglas and WR Mack Hollins also did some damage despite the loss.

We look at the most notable plays from Barnett, Douglas, Hollins, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Corey Clement and K Jake Elliott.

1st quarter, 11:31, 3rd-and-4 at PHI 16 - Eagles 0, Chiefs 0
Jim Schwartz, as he did for much of the day, did a great job disguising this look. The Eagles show blitz and Chris Long is standing up like an outside linebacker on the left. Barnett is lined up on the right against former first-overall pick Eric Fisher. Barnett beats Fisher to the end outside, showing off his outstanding bend, but he slips a little coming off the edge. Still, he helps collapse the pocket around Alex Smith who throws an incompletion to Travis Kelce.

1st quarter, 1:29, 2-and-10 at PHI 41 - Eagles 3, Chiefs 3
Rookie running back Kareem Hunt took the ball off tackle to the right while Smith fakes the option. Barnett, unblocked on the backside, stays disciplined on the option fake and keeps contain on Smith. Once he recognizes that Hunt has the ball, he busts it down the line to hold Hunt to a two-yard gain. For the second week in a row, Barnett makes a Brandon Graham-esque play (see Roob's 10 observations).

1st quarter, 0:43, 3-and-8 at PHI 39 - Eagles 3, Chiefs 3
On the very next play, Barnett nearly records his first NFL sack. Nigel Bradham shows blitz and comes right up the gut at Smith. Barnett again beats Fisher to the outside. As Smith is flushed out of the pocket by Bradham, Barnett gets a hand on Smith's foot but is unable to bring down the Chiefs' quarterback. 

2nd quarter, 9:27, 2nd-and-6 at KC 34 - Eagles 3, Chiefs 3
A rookie other than Barnett saw action and made an impact play. Douglas was inserted into the lineup when Jaylen Watkins, who surprisingly started outside at corner, left the game with a hamstring injury. On his first snap, Douglas is lined up against the super dangerous Tyreek Hill (Uh oh). But Douglas held his own and then some. The Chiefs run a quick hitch to Hill and Douglas reads the play and tackles Hill immediately after the catch (see report card). This aggressive kind of play is what Schwartz loves and what the Eagles saw out of Douglas at West Virginia.

2nd quarter, 6:36, 2nd-and-11 at KC 41 - Eagles 3, Chiefs 3
On this play, Mychal Kendricks comes on a delayed blitz on the right side. Barnett, lined up on that side, beats Fisher yet again. That allows Kendricks to come in untouched and take Smith down. Again, like Graham, Barnett may not always have gaudy sack numbers, but he'll certainly affect plays.

3rd quarter, 7:42, 1-and-10 at PHI 37 - Chiefs 6, Eagles 3
Yet another rookie making a play. Hollins is lined up on the outside to the right in a three-wide set. Wentz looks left and then comes back to the right to hit Hollins for an 11-yard gain. Hollins ran an excellent hitch route and beats All-Pro corner Marcus Peters. Hollins' speed and size make him such a tough cover.

This play was part of a big touchdown drive. Hollins then made a nice, special teams tackle on the ensuing kickoff.

4th quarter, 14:17, 2-and-5 at KC 38 - Chiefs 13, Eagles 10
All of the sudden it became the Mack Hollins show. Lined up in the slot this time, Hollins actually slips coming off the line of scrimmage. Hollins recovers nicely and finishes his out route. Wentz then hits him along the sideline for a 13-yard gain. It's another excellent route by Hollins, who made an eight-yard grab on the very next play.

4th quarter, 11:14, 3-and-4 at KC 40 - Chiefs 13, Eagles 13
Had the Eagles won this game, this would've been a huge turning point. The Eagles had just tied the game. With a chance to make Kansas City go three-and-out, Douglas comes up big. Lined up in the slot against Albert Wilson, Douglas gets a decent jam on Wilson, but Wilson breaks away enough on a slant for Smith to attempt a throw to him. Douglas is right on Wilson's hip and is able to get a hand on the football. If Douglas doesn't deflect the pass, Wilson might've been running for awhile. 

Analysis
For as much flak as the Eagles' draft class took before and after Week 1, the rookies made a pretty big impact against a very good team. 

Barnett couldn't quite get home, but he's shown the elite bend and relentless pursuit that made him such an attractive pick at No. 14. He was able to beat a decent left tackle in most of their matchups. It's worth noting that pass rushers have historically struggled to record big sack numbers in their rookie season, but that doesn't mean Barnett can't be a difference maker. 

Douglas was probably the guy that impressed me most. Playing against the likes of the speedy Hill and WR Chris Conley, this seemed like a tough week for Douglas' debut. But Douglas acquitted himself just fine. He wasn't beaten over the top and made a few aggressive plays on the ball. A fine debut.

When the Eagles drafted Hollins, the experts lauded his special teams' prowess. While his ability there has shown, he proved today that that's not the sole reason the team took him in the fourth round. Hollins finished with three catches on three targets for 32 yards. If he continues to polish off his route running, look out.

I didn't want to get too in depth about a rookie kicker, but it's worth mentioning that Elliott went 2 of 3 in his first NFL game. He missed a chip shot at the end of the first half after he was iced by Andy Reid but recovered nicely in nailing a 40-yarder right down the middle in the fourth quarter.

Chiefs seize control of game late to hand Eagles their 1st loss

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 17, 2017 4:28 PM

BOX SCORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eagles kept it close. But close doesn’t count for much. 

Carson Wentz and the Eagles went into Arrowhead Stadium, stayed with the Chiefs and even had a small lead for a while in the second half but couldn't walk away with what would have been a huge victory.

Eventually, Andy Reid's Chiefs pulled away and beat the Eagles, 27-20, Sunday afternoon at a raucous Arrowhead Stadium (see Roob's observations)

Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown with eight seconds left to pull a little closer, but the Eagles didn't have enough time for a comeback. Even after they recovered the onside kick and gave themselves a chance, Wentz's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete. 

The Eagles actually had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take a lead but turned it over and the Chiefs took control. Instead of driving down the field and putting his stamp on the game, Wentz threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted. 

With the loss, the Eagles are 1-1 heading into the home opener next week against the Giants. They missed out on what would have been a tremendous win against a team that pulled off a huge upset over the Patriots in Week 1. 

Turning point
On 3rd-and-12, Wentz threw the ball into the helmet of Justin Houston, it fluttered into the air and was picked off by Chris Jones. That set up the Chiefs in Eagles territory and led to the game-winning touchdown. Had Wentz just thrown an incompletion, the Eagles punt and live to fight another day. Instead, their defense was pushed against a wall. 

On that drive, the Eagles had the ball with the score tied 13-13 and a chance to take a lead. Wentz scrambled for a first down, but then a negative run and an incomplete pass set up the long and disastrous third-down play. 

Key stat
The Eagles' offense was 1 for 4 in the red zone, while the Chiefs were 2 for 3. 

Big plays
• Kareem Hunt punched in a touchdown to extend the Chiefs' lead even more. Ball game. 

• Andy Reid dialed up the ol' shovel pass in the fourth quarter. This one went to Travis Kelce, who took it 15 yards to the house, flying into the end zone with an acrobatic play. Jordan Hicks dove but couldn't make the play. It gave the Chiefs their 20-13 lead. Just a minute before, Curry couldn't pull down Smith for a sack. 

• On a big 3rd-and-13, a play after taking a huge hit, Wentz was able to scramble and dive for a first down in the fourth quarter that helped to set up new kicker Jake Elliott's 40-yard field goal that tied the game 13-13. 

• He had just eight yards before it, but Hunt broke off a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead. The Eagles' second-team defensive line was pushed around on the play and Corey Graham, in for Rodney McLeod, couldn’t make a play. 

• Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 10-6 lead. Jeffery was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line but a quick replay showed he rolled into the end zone for a touchdown. He celebrated after it was shown on the big screen before the call was even finalized. Wentz was 5 for 5 for 70 yards on the drive (see report card)

• In the final seconds of the first half, the ball somehow ended up in Zach Ertz's hands after Chiefs DB Terrance Mitchell couldn't grab an easy interception. Ertz caught it in stride and went for a 53-yard gain. He was tackled with two seconds left, but Elliott missed a gimme 30-yard field goal. 

• Darren Sproles made a great move on a punt return but then fumbled the ball away. While the Eagles' defense held, the Chiefs were already in field goal range and took a 6-3 lead. 

• Torrey Smith dropped what should have been a touchdown in the first quarter on a back-shoulder throw from Wentz. In a close game, those points would have been huge. 

• The Chiefs were called for a defensive hold on 2nd-and-20 that gave the Eagles new life on their first-quarter field goal drive. It led to their only points of the first half. 

• Travis Kelce shook free of Malcolm Jenkins on the first drive of the game for a 44-yard gain but the Eagles held the Chiefs to a field goal on the drive. 

Offensive stud
After a disappointing debut, Jeffery had a big game on Sunday. He had seven catches for 92 yards and his first touchdown with his new team. 

Offensive dud
Isaac Seumalo didn't look very good. The Eagles' left guard gave up two way-too-easy sacks in the first half and another two the fourth quarter. Of the six times Wentz was sacked Sunday, Seumalo's man got four of them. 

The Eagles could use veteran Allen Barbre right about now. Instead, they named Seumalo the starter during camp and traded Barbre to Denver for a seventh-rounder. 

Defensive stud
We'll just give this to the Eagles' entire pass rush. They had Smith running all day and were constantly in his face. It looks like the strength of the team. 

Defensive dud
Curry actually had a good game but he couldn't drag down Smith on that key third down in the fourth quarter and it set up the game-winning touchdown. 

Injuries
Ronald Darby (ankle) and Destiny Vaeao (wrist) were ruled out earlier in the week and missed Sunday's game. Corey Graham (hamstring) was active after being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. 

Rodney McLeod and Jaylen Watkins both left the game in the first half with hamstring injuries and did not return. The game-time temperature was near 70 degrees with 95 percent humidity, so it might have played a role. Rasul Douglas came in at corner and Graham came in at safety.

Up next 
The Eagles will face the division-rival Giants at the Linc next week for the home opener. The Eagles split their two games against the Giants last year.

