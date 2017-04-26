Ray Didinger's mock draft 2.0: Best-case scenario for Eagles at 14

A lot has changed since my first mock draft with reports of diluted urine samples (Reuben Foster and Jabrill Peppers) and concerns about lingering injuries (Jonathan Allen and John Ross) impacting the stock of likely first-round picks. A player many linked with the Eagles — Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley — now is accused of rape, which will have investigators scrambling for more information.

Add to it the likelihood that so many teams are looking for quarterbacks that they will overdraft players at that position — some analysts are predicting two and possibly three quarterbacks will be taken in the top 15 — and it makes this Round 1 almost impossible to project. But we'll try anyway. So here is my second attempt to make sense out of the draft, which kicks off Thursday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

1. Cleveland — Myles Garrett, defensive end, Texas A&M

He has been at the top of every draft board for the past two months and while there are occasional rumbles about the Browns taking local boy Mitchell Trubisky, I don't believe it. I think the Browns do the smart thing for once and take Garrett, the best prospect in the draft.

2. San Francisco — Jamal Adams, safety, LSU

There are a lot of questions surrounding other blue-chip players in this draft but none with Adams. He is a rock-solid pick and new GM John Lynch, once an elite safety himself, will begin the massive rebuild right here.

3. Chicago — Marshon Lattimore, cornerback, Ohio State

There is a lot of talk of teams backing away from Lattimore, a one-year starter for the Buckeyes with a history of hamstring problems, but if you watch the tape you see elite ability.

4. Jacksonville — Leonard Fournette, running back, LSU

Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone want to bring toughness to this woeful franchise and what better way than with a 240-pound sledgehammer running back who will take some heat off QB Blake Bortles.

5. Tennessee — Solomon Thomas, defensive end, Stanford

The Titans ranked 30th against the pass last season so improving the pass rush is a high priority. Thomas, an explosive edge rusher, will help right away.

6. NY Jets — O.J. Howard, tight end, Alabama

The first big surprise of the night. The Jets have major quarterback issues but getting a 6-5, 250-pound target with 4.5 speed will make even this mediocre bunch look good.

7. Chargers — Malik Hooker, safety, Ohio State

Outstanding ball skills and exceptional range make Hooker an ideal fit for a defense that couldn't cover the deep half of the field last season.

8. Carolina — Christian McCaffrey, running back, Stanford

This will break the hearts of Eagles fans hoping the fleet playmaker will be there at 14, but the Panthers need to put better weapons around QB Cam Newton.

9. Cincinnati — Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle, Alabama

There are concerns about his shoulder, but the chance to get a player this good with the ninth overall pick will be too tempting for coach Marvin Lewis to pass up.

10. Buffalo — Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Alabama

The Bills lost Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots so they fill the void with Humphrey, who combines 4.42 speed with toughness.

11. New Orleans — Tre'Davious White, cornerback, LSU

The Saints ranked last in the league in pass defense last season so they start the rebuild with a cornerback from right down the road.

12. Cleveland — Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback, North Carolina

This would be the Browns' dream scenario — that is, they can get both Garrett and Trubisky — so for the sake of the long-suffering fans in Cleveland, let's give them what they want just this once.

13. Arizona — Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Texas Tech

This kid isn't anywhere close to being ready to play in the NFL but coach Bruce Arians feels he has time to develop him while Carson Palmer finishes out his career. It is a major reach in my opinion but the pre-draft buzz is that the Cardinals want Mahomes.

14. EAGLES — Derek Barnett, defensive end, Tennessee

This was my best-case scenario for the Eagles and with a few things breaking their way it now appears Barnett may be available at 14. It didn't seem likely even two weeks ago, but now it could happen, and to me, this would be an easy call for the Eagles. Jim Schwartz builds his defense around a strong pass rush from his front four and Barnett will improve that immediately.

15. Indianapolis — Charles Harris, defensive end, Missouri

Rising fast on most draft boards. Will improve what has been a pitiful defense in Indy.

16. Baltimore — Mike Williams, wide receiver, Clemson

I have Williams as the No. 1 receiver on my board so he may not fall this far, but if he does he won't fall any farther. GM Ozzie Newsome will grab him.

17. Washington — Haason Reddick, linebacker, Temple

The first Owl to go in Round 1 since Muhammad Wilkerson. Ran the fastest 40 among all linebackers at the combine (4.51).

18. Tennessee — Corey Davis, wide receiver, Western Michigan

Granted, it was a lower level of competition, but still, 97 receptions and 19 touchdowns last season gets your attention. A welcome target for Marcus Mariota.

19. Tampa Bay — Dalvin Cook, running back, Florida State

A complete NFL skill set — vision, quickness, great hands, but a lot of red flags off the field. If he can stay out of trouble, a reunion with QB Jameis Winston will make the Bucs a fun team to watch this season.

20. Denver — Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle, Wisconsin

Proof that this is a down year for offensive linemen: Ramczyk is the first one off the board. A one-year starter for the Badgers after transferring from Division III.

21. Detroit — Reuben Foster, linebacker, Alabama

A tackling machine. Fast, instinctive and relentless. You love him on tape but off-the-field issues have dropped his stock. At this point in the draft someone will take a shot. Let's say Detroit.

22. Miami — Gareon Conley, cornerback, Ohio State

Similar to Foster, Conley looked like a sure top-15 pick until the rape allegations surfaced this week. No doubt some teams will back off but Conley will still go in the first round and the Dolphins need help on defense.

23. NY Giants — Garett Bolles, offensive tackle, Utah

Adding Brandon Marshall gives the Giants a fine set of targets but now they need better bodyguards for QB Eli Manning. Bolles is the best pass blocker in this class.

24. Oakland — Cam Robinson, offensive tackle, Alabama

At 6-6 and 320 pounds, Robinson fits the mold of Raider linemen. Think Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Bob Brown, etc. OK, they are all in the Hall of Fame and Robinson has a long way to go, but he looks the part.

25. Houston — Forrest Lamp, offensive guard, Western Kentucky

The Texans' offensive line was a mess last season. Lamp, the best guard in the draft, will be a Day 1 starter.

26. Seattle — Kevin King, cornerback, Washington

Given Richard Sherman's uncertain future, the Seahawks pick up another corner in the 6-3 King, who can play that brand of intimidating defense.

27. Kansas City — Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Clemson

The buzz around Watson to the Chiefs has grown stronger in the past week. Perhaps Andy Reid sees in Watson the same qualities he saw in Donovan McNabb. I had him as my No. 1 QB ahead of both Trubisky and Mahomes. This seems like a good landing spot for a kid who knows how to win.

28. Dallas — Takkarist McKinley, defensive end, UCLA

The Cowboys need to improve their pass rush and McKinley is very quick coming off the edge.

29. Green Bay — Adoree Jackson, cornerback, USC

The Packers ranked 31st in pass defense last year and it proved to be their undoing in the postseason. Jackson will be an immediate starter and also provide pop on special teams. He had four punt return touchdowns for the Trojans.

30. Pittsburgh — T.J. Watt, linebacker, Wisconsin

Comparisons to his brother are inevitable but unfair. He's not as physically dominant as J.J. but the difference isn't Casey Matthews to Clay Matthews either. T.J. is a relentless pass rusher who will fit perfectly in the Steelers' 3-4.

31. Atlanta — Taco Charlton, defensive end, Michigan

The Falcons need to add another pass rusher to take some of the pressure off Vic Beasley. Charlton, who really came on last season (10 sacks), can be that guy.

32. New Orleans — John Ross, wide receiver, Washington

He was the talk of the combine when he ran the fastest 40 on record (4.22 seconds) but there are real concerns about his history of shoulder and knee injuries. Can he hold up physically in the NFL? If so, he will be a very nice deep threat for Drew Brees.