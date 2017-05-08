Report: Eagles sign former Oklahoma DT Charles Walker

The Eagles have reportedly made another undrafted free-agent signing, and this one will beef up the interior of the defensive line.
The Birds have inked former Oklahoma defensive tackle Charles Walker, according ESPN's Field Yates on Monday night. Walker had 53 tackles, 6½ sacks, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in 21 games over three seasons with the Sooners.
Walker brings an interesting history with him to Philadelphia.
A physical specimen, the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Walker was once considered to be a first-round draft pick by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
He dealt with multiple concussions while at Oklahoma and left the team midway through the 2016 season as he dealt with his most recent one. He also said he left to help preserve himself and his health for the NFL draft.
Before last month's draft, Walker revealed to the world that he was diagnosed with depression, something he feels he has battled most of his life but didn't know until his recent diagnosis. He believes the concussions exacerbated his issues with depression.
But the Eagles evidently believe Walker is healthy and are ready to give him a chance to compete for a spot on the defensive line.
After they drafted him, the Eagles said they weren't going to rush second-round pick Sidney Jones back from an Achilles injury he suffered at Washington's pro day.
And just after the Eagles made the pick, Jones agreed with that plan.
"When do I expect to be back?" Jones said on a conference call about an hour after the Eagles drafted him. "The plan is to not rush back at all. We're going to take it slowly … we're not going to rush anything. Of course, I would like to play as soon as possible, but there's no rushing."
But that isn't stopping Jones from working out, walking boot and all.
On Monday, Jones posted videos on Instagram stories of him and fellow Huskies product Budda Baker working out what looks like the Washington weight room.
In the video, Jones is wearing a boot on his left foot and has a heavy-looking chain around his neck.
The Eagles' rookie camp kicks off Friday and while Jones is expected to be in attendance, he obviously won't be practicing. The Eagles haven't given a timetable for his return.
MIAMI -- Authorities say a wide receiver for the New York Jets has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival.
A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Robby Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening.
A hearing is scheduled for May 15.
A phone number wasn't available for Anderson, who is from South Florida. An undrafted rookie from Temple, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards last season.
In a statement the Jets said they're "aware of the situation" but have no comment.