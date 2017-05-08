Report: Eagles sign former Oklahoma DT Charles Walker

The Eagles have reportedly made another undrafted free-agent signing, and this one will beef up the interior of the defensive line.

The Birds have inked former Oklahoma defensive tackle Charles Walker, according ESPN's Field Yates on Monday night. Walker had 53 tackles, 6½ sacks, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in 21 games over three seasons with the Sooners.

Walker brings an interesting history with him to Philadelphia.

A physical specimen, the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Walker was once considered to be a first-round draft pick by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

He dealt with multiple concussions while at Oklahoma and left the team midway through the 2016 season as he dealt with his most recent one. He also said he left to help preserve himself and his health for the NFL draft.

Before last month's draft, Walker revealed to the world that he was diagnosed with depression, something he feels he has battled most of his life but didn't know until his recent diagnosis. He believes the concussions exacerbated his issues with depression.

But the Eagles evidently believe Walker is healthy and are ready to give him a chance to compete for a spot on the defensive line.