Riley Cooper with Bucs on a tryout this weekend at rookie camp

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 12:41 PM

A little over three years ago, Riley Cooper signed a mega five-year contract with the Eagles. 

Now, he's a 29-year-old trying to get noticed at a rookie camp. 

The former Eagles receiver will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend on a tryout during the team's rookie minicamp. This is the first known tryout Cooper has had with another team since the Eagles released him in February of 2016. 

More than his impact on the football field, in July of 2013, Cooper was known for shouting a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert in a video that went viral and made him a polarizing figure in Philadelphia and in the Eagles' locker room. 

Not only did Chip Kelly and the Eagles keep him on the roster, but the Eagles also handed him a five-year, $22.5 million contract following his career season in 2013. In 2013, he caught 47 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Cooper's production dropped in each of the next two seasons, and he was released after the new coaching staff was brought into Philly. 

Until now, there haven't been any teams even reportedly sniffing around his name and Cooper was out of the league in 2016. 

With the Bucs this weekend, Cooper will wear No. 17. His old No. 14 will be sported by Levi Copelin, a wide receiver from Pittsburg State, who is also on a tryout. 

A look at players Eagles missed from 74-99 after Timmy Jernigan trade

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 8:45 AM

When the Eagles traded away the 74th pick in the draft to the Ravens for No. 99 and Timmy Jernigan, the move was met with almost complete approval. 

After all, the Eagles traded down 25 spots in the third round and picked up a starter — one who really fits the scheme — in Jernigan. 

I tend to agree that this was a good trade. But at the time, I sent out a tweet that basically said 25 spots in the third round for a player with one year left on his deal, isn't nothing. (That tweet was met by plenty of disgruntled viewers.) But it is very true, 25 spots in the third is something, and it showed when the round played out last Friday night. 

The Eagles had to wait until pick No. 99 to draft West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas, who might end up being very good and could very well become a starter this season. So basically, the Eagles got Douglas and a year of Jernigan, plus first crack at re-signing him, for the 74th pick. 

"[Douglas] was one of the guys, when we made the trade, that we talked about possibly losing out in that 74 to 99 mix," Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said. "It was a long way to go from 43 to 99, but we feel like this guy fits our system."

It's very possible Douglas was one of the players the Eagles had in mind for their 74th pick. And while the trade was still probably a good one for the Eagles, it's fair to wonder how Douglas ranks among some of the other players who went in that 74-99 span.  

So here's a look at all of them, with some highlighted: 

74. Ravens: DE Chris Wormley 
The Ravens immediately replaced depth on their D-line, using the Eagles' pick to take Wormley, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound, first-team All-Big 10 selection from Michigan. While Wormley isn't flashy, he was very productive in college, something that seems extremely important to the new Eagles regime with Joe Douglas. While Wormley will be a five-technique end for Baltimore, he could have played inside for the Eagles. 

75. Falcons: LB Duke Riley
76. Saints: LB Alex Anzalone
77. Panthers: DE Daeshon Hall 
While Myles Garrett went No. 1 overall, his Texas A&M teammate on the other side of the line goes in the third. He didn't have near the same college production and is more of a projection pick — which wouldn't fit the Eagles' draft — but is extremely athletic and could become a good pass-rusher in the NFL. 

78. Ravens: OLB Tim Williams
79. Jets: WR ArDarius Stewart
80. Colts: DE Tarell Basham 
Basham played at Ohio, so he didn't get a ton of notice, but if the Eagles wanted players with a high motor and relentless pursuit, Basham fits. Some of the most fun tape of any defensive prospect from the draft. 

81. Redskins: CB Fabian Moreau
82. Broncos: WR Carson Henderson
Henderson, from Louisiana Tech, would have been a great fit with the Eagles and was simply a better prospect than the other two receivers they drafted. Henderson is an explosive playmaker as a receiver and a kick returner and he averaged 19.6 yards per catch in college, something that seemed important to the Eagles based on their later picks. 

83. Patriots: DE Derek Rivers
84. Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin
Plenty of fans in this area are familiar with Godwin, who excelled at Penn State. Godwin put up impressive numbers with the Nittany Lions, then ran a 4.42 at the combine. 

85. Patriots: OT Antonio Garcia
86: Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt
When asked what was important in running back prospects, Doug Pederson said the ability to be a three-down guy. Meet Kareem Hunt, the running back from Toledo. Among the mid-round guys, Hunt might have the best chance at becoming an every-down player. And he would have fit well in Pederson's offense, as evidenced by Andy Reid's taking him. 

87. Giants: QB Davis Webb
88. Raiders: DT Eddie Vanderdoes
89. Texans: RB D'Onta Foreman
If you think the Eagles are missing a bigger, hard-nosed running back, Foreman, the 6-0, 233-pound back from Texas, could have taken that role. Good combination of size and athleticism. 

90. Seahawks: CB Shaquill Griffin
91. Rams: S John Johnson
92. Cowboys: CB Jourdan Lewis
Dallas looked past Lewis' recent domestic violence charge to snag a corner with the required skills to be a really good slot corner. It's possible with the Eagles' new character-driven draft policy, Lewis wouldn't have been a fit. 

93. Packers: DT Montravius Adams
94. Steelers: CB Cameron Sutton
The Tennessee defensive back played corner in college but showed his ability to play safety and the nickel while at the Senior Bowl in January. He's versatile and is solid in man coverage, things the Eagles seem to really value. 

95. Seahawks: S Delano Hill
96. Lions: WR Kenny Golladay
97. Dolphins: CB Cordrea Tankersley
Tankersley from Clemson has one thing Douglas doesn't have: speed. Tankersley ran a 4.40 at the combine and is a really good athlete. Needs to refine his ball tracking skills, but the raw talent is there. 

98. Cardinals: WR Chad Williams
99. Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas

With Sutton, Tankersley, Lewis and Griffin going off the board a few spots before the Eagles' pick, it's kind of reminiscent of the fifth round in 2016. The Eagles drafted Wendell Smallwood just after a few other running backs, including Pro Bowler Jordan Howard, went off the board. The Eagles claimed Smallwood was always their guy, but it's fair to wonder. 

For what it's worth, the Eagles seem to really like Douglas, but we won't know whether or not this was a good pick for a while. And, ultimately, picking up Jernigan, a good starting player at a position of need — even if it's just for a year — is worth moving back 25 spots. 

But the Eagles did miss out on several good prospects. So now they have to hope none of them become Hall of Famers. 

Eagles release 3 players; roster with 10 spots for UDFAs

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 3:11 PM

The Eagles made three more roster moves to create space for incoming undrafted free agents. 

On Thursday afternoon, the team waived running back Terrell Watson and fullback Andrew Bonnet and also cut guard Josh LeRibeus. Watson and Bonnet are subject to the NFL's waiver system, while LeRibeus, a veteran, is now a free agent. 

The Eagles' roster sits at 80 before adding undrafted free agents. The maximum number allowed at this time of year is 90. 

After the conclusion of the draft, Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said the team would have to weigh the value of players on the roster vs. undrafted players they could sign. 

"I think, for us, what we're going to do is we're going to weigh the value of some of the undrafted free agents versus some of the guys on the roster," Roseman said. "If there's an opportunity to improve our football team, we've got to take that opportunity to do that."

Watson, a 6-1, 240-pound running back from Azusa Pacific, played in one game with the Eagles last season. He had nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. 

Bonnet, Carson Wentz's teammate at North Dakota State, spent some time with the Eagles' practice squad last year, but never made it to the 53-man roster. He was the only fullback listed on the roster. 

LeRibeus signed with the team on a futures contract in January. He played in 28 games (with 12 starts) with Washington from 2012-15. 

