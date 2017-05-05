Riley Cooper with Bucs on a tryout this weekend at rookie camp

When the Eagles traded away the 74th pick in the draft to the Ravens for No. 99 and Timmy Jernigan, the move was met with almost complete approval.

After all, the Eagles traded down 25 spots in the third round and picked up a starter — one who really fits the scheme — in Jernigan.

I tend to agree that this was a good trade. But at the time, I sent out a tweet that basically said 25 spots in the third round for a player with one year left on his deal, isn't nothing. (That tweet was met by plenty of disgruntled viewers.) But it is very true, 25 spots in the third is something, and it showed when the round played out last Friday night.

The Eagles had to wait until pick No. 99 to draft West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas, who might end up being very good and could very well become a starter this season. So basically, the Eagles got Douglas and a year of Jernigan, plus first crack at re-signing him, for the 74th pick.

"[Douglas] was one of the guys, when we made the trade, that we talked about possibly losing out in that 74 to 99 mix," Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said. "It was a long way to go from 43 to 99, but we feel like this guy fits our system."

It's very possible Douglas was one of the players the Eagles had in mind for their 74th pick. And while the trade was still probably a good one for the Eagles, it's fair to wonder how Douglas ranks among some of the other players who went in that 74-99 span.

So here's a look at all of them, with some highlighted:

74. Ravens: DE Chris Wormley

The Ravens immediately replaced depth on their D-line, using the Eagles' pick to take Wormley, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound, first-team All-Big 10 selection from Michigan. While Wormley isn't flashy, he was very productive in college, something that seems extremely important to the new Eagles regime with Joe Douglas. While Wormley will be a five-technique end for Baltimore, he could have played inside for the Eagles.

75. Falcons: LB Duke Riley

76. Saints: LB Alex Anzalone

77. Panthers: DE Daeshon Hall

While Myles Garrett went No. 1 overall, his Texas A&M teammate on the other side of the line goes in the third. He didn't have near the same college production and is more of a projection pick — which wouldn't fit the Eagles' draft — but is extremely athletic and could become a good pass-rusher in the NFL.

78. Ravens: OLB Tim Williams

79. Jets: WR ArDarius Stewart

80. Colts: DE Tarell Basham

Basham played at Ohio, so he didn't get a ton of notice, but if the Eagles wanted players with a high motor and relentless pursuit, Basham fits. Some of the most fun tape of any defensive prospect from the draft.



81. Redskins: CB Fabian Moreau

82. Broncos: WR Carson Henderson

Henderson, from Louisiana Tech, would have been a great fit with the Eagles and was simply a better prospect than the other two receivers they drafted. Henderson is an explosive playmaker as a receiver and a kick returner and he averaged 19.6 yards per catch in college, something that seemed important to the Eagles based on their later picks.

83. Patriots: DE Derek Rivers

84. Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin

Plenty of fans in this area are familiar with Godwin, who excelled at Penn State. Godwin put up impressive numbers with the Nittany Lions, then ran a 4.42 at the combine.

85. Patriots: OT Antonio Garcia

86: Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt

When asked what was important in running back prospects, Doug Pederson said the ability to be a three-down guy. Meet Kareem Hunt, the running back from Toledo. Among the mid-round guys, Hunt might have the best chance at becoming an every-down player. And he would have fit well in Pederson's offense, as evidenced by Andy Reid's taking him.

87. Giants: QB Davis Webb

88. Raiders: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

89. Texans: RB D'Onta Foreman

If you think the Eagles are missing a bigger, hard-nosed running back, Foreman, the 6-0, 233-pound back from Texas, could have taken that role. Good combination of size and athleticism.

90. Seahawks: CB Shaquill Griffin

91. Rams: S John Johnson

92. Cowboys: CB Jourdan Lewis

Dallas looked past Lewis' recent domestic violence charge to snag a corner with the required skills to be a really good slot corner. It's possible with the Eagles' new character-driven draft policy, Lewis wouldn't have been a fit.

93. Packers: DT Montravius Adams

94. Steelers: CB Cameron Sutton

The Tennessee defensive back played corner in college but showed his ability to play safety and the nickel while at the Senior Bowl in January. He's versatile and is solid in man coverage, things the Eagles seem to really value.

95. Seahawks: S Delano Hill

96. Lions: WR Kenny Golladay

97. Dolphins: CB Cordrea Tankersley

Tankersley from Clemson has one thing Douglas doesn't have: speed. Tankersley ran a 4.40 at the combine and is a really good athlete. Needs to refine his ball tracking skills, but the raw talent is there.

98. Cardinals: WR Chad Williams

99. Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas

With Sutton, Tankersley, Lewis and Griffin going off the board a few spots before the Eagles' pick, it's kind of reminiscent of the fifth round in 2016. The Eagles drafted Wendell Smallwood just after a few other running backs, including Pro Bowler Jordan Howard, went off the board. The Eagles claimed Smallwood was always their guy, but it's fair to wonder.

For what it's worth, the Eagles seem to really like Douglas, but we won't know whether or not this was a good pick for a while. And, ultimately, picking up Jernigan, a good starting player at a position of need — even if it's just for a year — is worth moving back 25 spots.

But the Eagles did miss out on several good prospects. So now they have to hope none of them become Hall of Famers.