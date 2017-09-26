Rob's Rants: Keep running, Doug; Embiid's status; OBJ's celebration

Here's the latest edition of Rob's Rants ...



Run Doug, run

The Eagles' running backs carried the ball 33 times for 171 yards against the Giants. They averaged more than five yards per carry. That’s the balance many of us have been seeking. The ability to establish and stay with the run served them very well on a day when Carson Wentz was just OK. He did not commit a turnover, a huge step in his development. He also delivered a clutch throw to Alshon Jeffery with one second left in regulation that put the Eagles in position for Jake Elliott’s improbable 61-yard cannon shot of a game winner. Wentz averaged just 5.7 yards per completion. He also missed some big plays down the field. It was not one of his better games. It’s going to happen. The other guys get paid too, and he’s played only 19 NFL games.

What’s incumbent upon Doug Pederson is to stay committed to the run and take some of the heat off of his young quarterback. He cannot lose himself in the moment or whatever seems to happen when he falls into these wildly imbalanced games like the 56-to-13, no-carries-for-LeGarrette-Blount Chiefs mess. His mentor, Andy Reid, despite a lot of success here, would do the same thing. He would have one or a stretch of those games where the Birds would lose, he’d ignore the run, and Donovan McNabb’s arm would be hanging off. Then he’d remember he had a guy like Duce Staley or Brian Westbrook in the backfield and he’d proceed to hand them the ball and get back on the winning track.

Learn from your Yoda’s ways, Doug. By the way, the Chargers, the Eagles' next opponent, are the second worst team in the NFL against the run, allowing 146.7 yards per game on the ground.

JoJo a no go?

So six months after having meniscus surgery, Joel Embiid is still not ready for 5-on-5 action? The Sixers' big man has a long and varied injury history. But this a meniscus here we’re talking about. Here was Embiid at Sixers media day Monday on his status:

“I think the timetable, we’ve been focusing on the first game of the season. We’ve got a couple preseason games, might play in those. But if I’m not 100 percent, they’re not going to put me out there. It’s not just about rehabbing. It’s also about being in the best shape possible, which I’m not yet at that level.”

I get everyone’s healing process is different. I understand he needs to get into basketball shape. And as long as he’s ready to go on Oct. 18 in Washington when it counts as he said, that’s ultimately all that matters. But it is troubling he can’t go full bore now.

This is what Sixers special advisor, Jerry Colangelo told SiriusXM Radio, via Liberty Ballers, in April after Embiid’s surgery:

"It was much more minor than it could've been. And so, you know, the anticipation is that he will go through the normal healing process and we're hopeful that he will be at full bore going into next year's training camp."

Is this just the Sixers organization following the tradition of being incredibly overcautious? Or is there something more? Stay tuned …

Not buying it, dog

A.J. Willingham, a CNN Trend and Franchise Editor, put this tweet out Monday regarding Odell Beckham, Jr’s dog/relief act he performed after scoring his first touchdown Sunday against the Eagles.

IDK but you think maybe @OBJ_3's "I'm a dog" display/comment was in reference to "son of a bitch" (i.e. dog) line? 🤔 — AJ Willingham (@ItsAJWillingham) September 25, 2017

Here was Beckham’s response.

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

To put things into context, if that’s possible, Beckham’s action could have been in response to President Trump's calling NFL players who protest the national anthem a “son of a bitch.” But I’m not buying it. If that was his intent or reasoning for the canine/shower, he would have copped to it when asked after the game. Rather than just saying this (via New York Post):

“I was in the end zone, I scored a touchdown — I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog.”

I’m pro celebrating and allowing these guys to have fun and I was thrilled when the league came to their senses and lightened up on penalizing their players for expressing themselves. But Beckham’s actions, statement or not, were classless. Period.