Philadelphia Eagles

Starter, special teams, cheerleader: Rasul Douglas ready for any role

Starter, special teams, cheerleader: Rasul Douglas ready for any role

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 4:09 PM

Of the 45 players at Eagles rookie camp this weekend, perhaps no one is more important to the 2017 season than cornerback Rasul Douglas. Based on the team's depth at his position, Douglas could play a lot as a rookie. He could even start. 

But the third-round pick claims he doesn't care what his role is. 

"Whatever. Even if it's special teams, cheerleader," Douglas said by his locker on Friday afternoon. 

"It doesn't matter. Whatever they need me to play. They give me an opportunity to play there, I'm definitely going to take it." 

The Eagles can probably leave the pom-poms to the trained professionals on the sideline. They're gonna need Douglas on the football field. 

While Douglas was a very late third-round pick (No. 99 overall), the guys in front of him don't exactly instill confidence: Jalen Mills, Ron Brooks, Patrick Robinson and C.J. Smith are the front-runners to compete for playing time. So if Douglas is able to show something throughout the spring and summer, he very well could become a starter. 

"I think the biggest thing with him is picking up the terminology and the scheme," head coach Doug Pederson said. "We know what he can do on the football field. He’s long, he’s aggressive, he has great ball skills. We know that part about him, so it’s just a matter of transitioning over and understanding the defensive terminology. 

"Listen, guys that come in like that, guys that you can plug in and get a lot of reps early, this is a beneficial camp for him. It’s just him and the coaches for three days. It will be a great learning [experience] and a great learning process for him going forward."

So what can Douglas really show this weekend? After all, it's just a three-day camp in shorts. And for Douglas (6-2, 209), playing tough at the line of scrimmage is a big part of his game. He's not able to do that this weekend. 

Still, he showed up ready for work on Friday. 

"This weekend means a lot to me," he said. "I want to show them I can play ball, of course. I think they already have a little idea. I think that's why they drafted me, but I just want to show them I can play ball."

Douglas, who once struggled so much financially he had to ration McDonald's dollar menu items, signed his rookie contract on Thursday. It was a special moment for the East Orange, N.J. native. 

Another special moment happened for Douglas on Thursday morning. About five minutes before he needed to be on the practice field at the NovaCare Complex, he walked out of the building to soak it all in. Just a few return men were fielding punts as Douglas took a moment for himself. 

"Like 'I'm in the NFL,' " Douglas said. "Now, it's time for me to play football."

What the Eagles' rookies are doing this weekend doesn’t really look like football, though. They're in shorts and helmets as they work on technique, try to learn the playbook and familiarize themselves with new terminology. 

But in a couple weeks, Douglas will get a chance to line up across the line against, among others, Alshon Jeffery. 

"I'm definitely looking forward to it a lot," Douglas said after his eyes lit up upon hearing Jeffery's name. "You want to just compete against the best guys."

If Douglas plays as a rookie, he'll see plenty of the best guys in the league throughout the season: Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant, Terrelle Pryor, Brandon Marshall.  

Over the next few months, the Eagles will hope to learn he's ready for the challenge. 

Relegated to spectator, Sidney Jones taking rehab slow with Eagles

Relegated to spectator, Sidney Jones taking rehab slow with Eagles

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 5:48 PM

Sidney Jones is not a naturally patient person. 

So Friday was a little tough for him. 

While the rest of the Eagles' draft picks and fellow rookies took the field for the first time in uniform, Jones was inside the NovaCare Complex, rehabbing his torn left Achilles tendon. 

"It was kind of burning me inside not being able to play," Jones said a few hours after practice, wearing a green Eagles cap and a long-sleeve Eagles T-shirt. "And everybody is being coached up and I'm not being coached up. I just have to watch the other guys do their stuff. It's hard, but it's a process. You'll learn patience going through this." 

Jones, the Eagles' second-round pick in April, would have been a first-rounder had he not suffered an Achilles tear at the University of Washington pro day. In fact, he was an option for the Eagles at 14. Instead, they took him with the 43rd pick. 

On Thursday, Jones arrived to the team facility for the first time, which offered the first chance for Eagles doctors and trainers to get a closer look at him. Both Jones and head coach Doug Pederson said the coaching staff was happy with what they saw, but neither offered up any sort of timetable nor any indication if Jones' rookie season will be a redshirt year. 

A recent report said Jones is expected to be back on the field in October, but on Friday, the 20-year-old rookie said the report wasn't credible. 

"We're just going to follow the protocol and the schedule," Jones said. "No rush to get me back. We're just gonna go whenever I'm ready and whenever everyone else feels ready."

After this weekend's rookie camp, Jones will travel back to the University of Washington to continue his rehab and won't return to Philadelphia until June 10, in advance of the team's mandatory minicamp. Barring a setback, he'll reach one major milestone during that month away.  

The walking boot on his left leg is scheduled to be removed on May 21. At that time, Jones expects his rehab to begin "ramping up." 

"That's when everything kind of shifts, getting that boot off," he said. "It's going to be less support and you can just do more stuff without the boot and I'll be ready to do more stuff without the boot."

Because he isn't admittedly the most patient person, Jones said he'll need to make sure he doesn't push himself too hard once that boot comes off. 

For now, it's all about the long game. 

In the meantime, Jones is going to try to focus on learning his playbook and new terminology. Fellow rookie corner Rasul Douglas will play a big role in keeping Jones updated with the goings-on during practice. The two have become instantly close (more on Douglas here).

How can Jones get better while sitting out for months? 

Mental reps, film study, weight-room work and nutrition, he said. 

If Jones can regain the form that made him the player he once was, the Eagles will have pulled off the steal of the 2017 NFL draft. And Jones thinks he "definitely" will once again be that player. 

"I feel that way exactly," he said. "Just my hard work and my work ethic. I just know myself and just wanting to get back on the field and that hungry mentality. It's just going to drive me to be the best."

Doug Pederson: 'Not worried at all' about Brandon Graham

Doug Pederson: 'Not worried at all' about Brandon Graham

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 1:35 PM

At the start of the Eagles' rookie minicamp on Friday morning, one of the biggest topics of conversation was about one of the team's longest-tenured players.

Earlier in the week, a Philadelphia Inquirer report said Graham, unhappy with his contract, was expected to stay away from team OTAs later this month. A source told CSNPhilly.com, however, that there was "no contract dispute" with Graham.

"Not worried about him at all," head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Just like vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said on Thursday, Pederson made sure to stress that the Eagles are still in the voluntary portion of their offseason. The OTAs are voluntary too. The first mandatory camps for the Eagles don't come until June 12-15.

Pederson said he and Graham have a great relationship and said Graham is valuable to the team.

Graham, 29, is coming off a career year in 2016 and is set to make $6.5 million in 2017 and 2018. But the Eagles handed out a big contract to underperforming Vinny Curry last season and drafted Derek Barnett in the first round this year.  

"[Graham] and I have had a conversation as I do with a lot of the players," Pederson said. "Again, the expectation is, would I like him here? Yeah. Voluntary, I got it. That's the hardest part as a coach when you're working on that type of schedule. It's hard. At the same time, he's a guy who is a veteran player, understands his role, understands his assignment and expect big things from him this season."

