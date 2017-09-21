Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz: Criticism of Doug Pederson's play-calling was 'definitely misconstrued'

Zach Ertz: Criticism of Doug Pederson's play-calling was 'definitely misconstrued'

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level September 21, 2017 3:00 PM

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson clarified comments that were interpreted as critical of coach Doug Pederson’s play-calling.

Several Eagles players lamented the lack of offensive balance following the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 2, with Ertz’s postgame interview in particular drawing attention (watch here). The fifth-year veteran’s statements about the lopsided run-pass ratio were viewed by many as a direct indictment of Pederson — evidence, perhaps, the head coach runs the risk of a locker-room mutiny, if he runs nothing else.

Ertz attempted to set the record straight on Wednesday.

“Those were definitely misconstrued,” Ertz said after practice. “I would never second-guess Doug’s play-calling. I’ve never been a guy to question the head coach. People kind of took it way out of context.”

While Ertz acknowledged balance was an issue in Kansas City, he explained the ratio was a symptom of the problem, for which some of the responsibility falls on the players.

“I said, ‘It started with myself in the run game. I’ve got to be better,’” Ertz said. “And I said, ‘Ideally, in a game, it would be 50-50 if the situation presents itself,’ but that game, it never presented itself to be the opportunity to run the ball because we were down. We had to throw the ball 17 straight times at the end of the game, so the numbers were very skewed.

“People took my comments way off. I was pretty disappointed with how they were perceived, but I guess it is what it is.”

Pederson’s play-calling has been closely scrutinized since last season, but the fervor over offensive balance reached new levels this week. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass a whopping 56 times, compared to only 14 handoffs in the loss.

Everybody, including Ertz, seemed to recognize it’s difficult to beat an NFL opponent that way.

“You can't be throwing the ball 40 times in a game,” Ertz said Sunday postgame. “How many times did he throw today?

“That's not ideal. Low 30s is probably where you want him at. Thirty runs, 30 passes, if you're going to get 60 plays.

“We want to be a balanced offense. We’ve got the linemen to do it, we've got the running backs to do it, we've got the tight ends to block, we've got the receivers to block, we've just got to go out there and put it together.”

At the same time, the Eagles have struggled to run the football consistently in 2017, averaging only 3.5 yards per handoff. Furthermore, the passing game was working against the Chiefs, allowing Wentz to throw for 333 yards. The Eagles offense never took the field with a lead at any point during the contest, either, and therefore maintained an aggressive approach throughout.

Johnson appeared to question the run-pass ratio postgame as well, saying the Eagles have to run the ball to take pressure off of Wentz. On Wednesday, however, Johnson defended the game plan against Kansas City’s defense.

“(Pederson) felt outside on the edge that they couldn’t guard Zach, they couldn’t guard (Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery). You saw (Ertz and Jeffery) made big plays, so they really couldn’t.

“That’s what he saw, pretty much was mismatches all week. You saw Ertz with a big game. That’s why we threw the ball so much.”

Ertz also feels Pederson’s plan was appropriate plan given the circumstances.

“You’re going to put your team in the best position,” Ertz said. “Whatever he thinks the matchups are to benefit the team, whether it be in the run game or the pass game, that’s going to be the majority of the play calls.

“It’s going to differ each and every week, and that’s why you build an offense like we have, because we’re able to be so different each and every week, and it’s just going to depend on the week, on the matchup.”

There’s no denying that Ertz, Johnson and probably the rest of the roster would either agree with or wouldn’t mind a little more play-calling balance from Pederson. That’s not a sign of a head coach losing the locker room. The players are confident in Pederson to make the correct calls and right the ship – and for their part, that they will be able to execute in the run game when the time comes.

“We have a lot of great pass-catchers on this team,” Ertz said. “That’s not a knock on (our run game). I think we’re a very balanced team. Our O-line can run the ball when we establish the run game.

“We’re going to be better at it this week, the rest of the season hopefully. We have a lot to improve on as an offense. We’re not going to be where we are now in five weeks or so. We’re excited about having the opportunity to play a really great front this week, and we have to establish the run game.”

Eagles injury update: Secondary hamstrung for second straight day

Eagles injury update: Secondary hamstrung for second straight day

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 21, 2017 1:34 PM

It looks like all three members of the Hamstrung Trio (see story) weren't practicing again on Thursday. 

At the start of Thursday's practice, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins, who suffered hamstring injuries on Sunday against the Chiefs, were not participating. This will be the second straight day all three will miss practice. 

McLeod was the only member of the trio to even make an appearance at practice before reporters were kicked out after individual drills. He walked onto the field with a compression sleeve on his right leg and began to watch.

There was, however, a new safety on the field. Newcomer Trae Elston, who was claimed off waivers from the Bills, was on the field for the first time with the Eagles. He was wearing No. 35. 

It'll be tough for the Eagles to get Elston caught up by game time on Sunday at 1 p.m. Aside from Elston, the Eagles have just Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Maragos as safeties, although linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill could be used in a pinch and Jenkins thinks a couple cornerbacks have the ability to play safety (see story)

Ronald Darby (ankle) and Destiny Vaeao (wrist) were the other two Eagles who weren't practicing on Thursday. Darby is out for at least another few weeks with his dislocated ankle. 

Vaeao missed the Chiefs game and looks to be in danger of missing another week. In his absence, rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Qualls played nine snaps and played well. Qualls could see his workload increase as the fourth DT against the Giants.

LeGarrette Blount 'on the same page' with Doug Pederson about his role

LeGarrette Blount 'on the same page' with Doug Pederson about his role

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level September 21, 2017 12:36 PM

Make no mistake, LeGarrette Blount wants the football. At the same time, Blount isn’t stewing over the fact that he didn’t record a single carry in the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs this past week.

“I’m not frustrated,” Blount said Wednesday after practice. “It’s Week 3. We have 14 games left. That’s a lot of time in this league.”

It’s only natural to assume Blount would be displeased on some level. The eighth-year veteran was only on the field for six snaps in Kansas City, finishing with one catch for no gain, and his only carry negated by a penalty. Last season, Blount racked up 299 rushing attempts for 1,161 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns with the Patriots, so he’s used to getting the ball.

But Blount isn’t looking back. He insists his focus is on the task at hand.

“You can’t really dwell on the past, can’t really dwell on last week because we have the Giants,” Blount said. “We have a tough opponent coming up. I just have to continue to run and work, and whenever opportunities present themselves, I just have to take full advantage of them.”

So there you have it. Blount isn’t going to become a disgruntled employee just because he’s not a vital part of the game plan one week, which ought to provide some semblance of relief.

Yet, as far as Blount’s role with the Eagles is concerned, he offers little in the way of clarity.

“You just never know,” Blount said. “The flow of the game can dictate everything. A game plan could be one thing, and then the flow of the game can change in an instant.

“I just know that I come to work every day and I grind, so let the chips fall where they may. I can only control what I can control, and that’s how hard I work and how much I dedicate myself to making sure I can maximize my chances.”

How Blount was going to fit with the Eagles offense was a question mark from the moment he signed in May. He’s 30 years old. He’s almost strictly a between-the-tackles runner. He isn’t a huge threat as a receiver out of the backfield. Even Blount’s contract — a one-year deal worth $1.25 million — wasn’t indicative of a feature back.

Blount would be happy to carry the load all season if asked. As of now, that doesn’t appear to be the likely outcome most weeks.

“Every running back sees themselves as an every-down back,” Blount said. “There’s no running back in this league that’s going to be like, ‘I just want to play first down,” or, ‘I just want to play third down.’

“Obviously, as a running back, you want the football. It’s tough going through a full game and not getting any carries. You have to make sure that you know it’s a bigger task and we have a bigger goal than individual goals. We’re fighting to win this division and move further along than that, so whatever it takes to get that done, I’m all aboard for it.”

Outside the NovaCare Complex, everybody is wondering what the Eagles are doing with Blount. However, this doesn’t appear to be a situation where a high-profile free agent didn’t know what he was getting himself into when he signed.

“He and I talk all the time, quite honestly,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. Pederson previously revealed he had not approached Blount about the lack of playing time against the Chiefs, perhaps because such a conversation would be unnecessary.

“I think it's important that you define the role for guys, and here's my expectations for players,” Pederson said. “I think it's important. And even the position coach, to have that conversation with players at their position.

“Listen, we only have one football, and you try to get everybody involved when you can and if you can. He and I, we've had conversations defining the role.”

Blount seemed to confirm he understands what his role is, and did not express any issues with Pederson’s play-calling.

“We’re on the same page,” Blount said. “We’ve been on the same page. We’ve talked. We know how things work. We know that we have to get this running game going and off the ground if we want to be a good, balanced team.

“Whenever Doug calls my number, I just know I’m going to be ready.”

