Best of NHL: Zetterberg scores in 1,000 game; Red Wings win in Joe Louis finale

By The Associated Press April 09, 2017 10:33 PM

DETROIT -- Riley Sheahan had two goals and Henrik Zetterberg scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Sunday in a party-like atmosphere for the final game at Joe Louis Arena.

Zetterberg put Detroit up 3-0 midway through the second period following Sheahan's and Tomas Tatar's goals in the first. Sheahan didn't have a goal in his first 79 games this year but scored his second of the game with 2:33 left to bring fans to their feet, where they stayed for the game.

Jimmy Howard stopped 24 shots for the Red Wings, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 1990 to end a postseason streak that tied for the third longest in league history.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves for the Devils, who haven't earned a spot in the postseason since advancing to the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals (see full recap).

Loss to Blue Jackets sets Maple Leafs up with first-round draw vs. Capitals
TORONTO -- James van Riemsdyk scored twice, but the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their regular-season finale 3-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night and will face the Washington Capitals in the opening round of their first postseason since 2013.

Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves, but Toronto let a 2-0 lead melt away in a porous second period.

Matt Calvert, Josh Anderson and Cam Atkinson scored in the comeback for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots for the Jackets, who are set for a first-round matchup against Pittsburgh.

Had they earned even a point, the Leafs would have faced the Ottawa Senators in the first round, but instead they get the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals (see full recap).

Vladimir Sobotka scores in return to NHL
ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 19 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Blues have won 15 of their last 19 games. They'll open the postseason with a best-of-seven series against Minnesota.

Colorado finished the season with an NHL-low 48 points. The Avs have lost 11 of their last 13 games in St. Louis.

St. Louis' Jake Allen made 32 saves, and Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche. Calvin Pickard had 24 saves (see full recap).

Bill Sutherland, a Flyers original, dies at 82

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com April 10, 2017 9:00 PM

Every franchise has a first.

And for the Flyers, Bill "Sudsy" Sutherland held a very special distinction: scoring the franchise's first goal in 1967.

Sutherland, 82, died on Sunday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"Bill was an original member of this organization who helped set the standard of success and what it meant to be a Flyer," Flyers president Paul Holmgren said in a statement Monday.

"He came to the Flyers as a veteran and played a crucial part in leading the team to a first-place finish in the West Division in the very first season. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Sutherland, who played on the Flyers' expansion team that first season under Keith Allen, led the club with 20 goals in 1967-68.

"He was a pretty smart player," Lou Angotti, the Flyers' first captain, said Monday in an interview with CSNPhilly.com. "One of those players who seemed to see the ice very well.

"Smart with the puck and very creative. A good player, too. I would put him right up there with the top five on our club."

Sutherland's first goal in Flyers history came on Oct. 11, 1967, in a 5-1 loss to the California Golden Seals on the West Coast.

Ironically, he also scored the franchise's first goal on home ice at the Spectrum on Oct. 19, 1967, in a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Bill Sutherland was the consummate pro," Joe Watson recalled Monday. "He was a man's man out on the ice. He wasn't especially fast but he was a very intelligent hockey player, who handled the puck well, made good plays and read situations very well."

Sutherland almost didn't get to play that first game at the Spectrum.

"We're coming through the building and the security guards were there and we are all walking through and all of us are looking kind of young and Billy was looking older and the security guard says, 'Where are you going?'" Watson said. "Billy says, 'I'm a player.' And the security guard says, 'You can't be. You're too old.' He was 36 at the time.

"But anyway, I'm glad the Flyers brought him in because he scored the only goal in that game and we beat Pittsburgh, 1-0. Rest in peace, my friend. He was a real pro and a good man."

Sutherland played parts of four seasons in Philadelphia, briefly playing in Toronto in 1968-69, then returning to the Flyers the following season.

In all, his career as a centerman spanned seven years in the NHL with 70 goals and 128 points in 250 games. He scored 42 goals with 71 points as a Flyer.

Sutherland finished his hockey career with the Winnipeg Jets in the WHA.

Before becoming a Flyer, he played in the Montreal Canadiens' farm system from 1962-67.

Dale Weise on late outburst: 'That's the player I know I can be' for Flyers

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com April 10, 2017 2:40 PM

Dale Weise saved his best for too late.

At least in the Flyers' failed playoff push.

For Weise, Sunday night was a bit of saving grace -- a proclamation to fans and even general manager Ron Hextall.

Weise, a wiry, role-playing right winger the Flyers signed to a four-year, $9.4 million deal last offseason, had been mostly disappointing heading into the Flyers' season finale at the Wells Fargo Center.

He was supposed to be a better Ryan White, the Flyers' cost-effective and hard-working fourth-liner, who was not retained from last season's playoff group. Through double-digit healthy scratches and his first 50 games with the Flyers, Weise had two goals, three assists and 17 penalty minutes.

In 51 minutes of Sunday's last dance, a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes, Weise matched that goal output by scoring a pair of game-tying markers at even strength.

"I think that's the player I know I can be," Weise said. "It's nice to have a little chemistry with your linemates and get a chance to play for a couple games together. Things start to make it easier for you and playing a little more minutes, getting a little opportunity."

Over the Flyers' final 14 games, Weise registered six goals and four assists for 10 points and a plus-9 rating. He finished the season playing on a line with Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn, a trio which head coach Dave Hakstol praised less than an hour after his team's season had ended.

"I like the group -- that group was a real catalyst for us since they have been together," he said. "Again, it's at a hard time of the year, so they did it at a critical time of the year. I think that group was very effective, obviously the short amount of games they were together.

"Four or five months is a long ways down the road, but that's certainly a group that has a good chance to be together starting the year next year."

As the Flyers went 8-4-2 in those final 14 games -- too late and not enough for a postseason bid -- Wayne Simmonds saw the change in Weise.

"I think it's always different coming to a new team, trying to learn a new system, trying to learn new guys and stuff like that," he said. "I thought at the end, Weiser did a heck of a job, he slotted in beside Schenner and Coots and that line was probably our best line for the time it was together. 

"Those guys were great and I thought Weiser brought a straight-forward mentality, he's up and down, he's got some sandpaper and he's got a good shot. He can make plays, but he can simplify if he needs to."

Despite his improved play, Weise said it's difficult finding a positive in missing the playoffs (see 10 observations).

"If you do, I think you've got to like the way we played down the stretch," he said. "The last 10 to 15 games, we had offense that we didn't really have early in the year. We were scoring from all of our lines, the power play was back and clicking again, solid goaltending.

"I think if you look at some of the chemistry we built on some of our lines, you can look at the positives going forward."

That chemistry didn't come soon enough in Year 1 of Weise's Flyers career.

He ended with eight goals, seven assists and 39 penalty minutes in 64 games. For sake of comparison, White -- the player Weise essentially replaced -- put up 11 goals, five assists and 101 penalty minutes in 73 games last season. White, who recorded 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) this season playing for two teams, made $1 million on a one-year deal signed with the Coyotes this past offseason, the same day the Flyers inked Weise, who earned $2.75 million in 2016-17.

All of that aside now, Weise hopes everyone saw how he finished, not how he started.

"I think I can score goals," he said. "I've said that all along. I believe in myself as a player and in the last 10 to 15 games, I've shown the player I can be."

