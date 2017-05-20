Philadelphia Flyers

End to End: Will prospective youth movement result in more scoring depth?

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say.

Going End to End today are CSNPhilly.com producers/reporters Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall, and Greg Paone.

The topic: Will prospective youth movement result in more scoring depth?​

Dougherty
One of the main criticisms of coach Dave Hakstol has been his lineup decisions. Specifically dressing Chris VandeVelde 97.6 percent of the Flyers' games the last two seasons.

Yes, we're talking about the third and fourth lines today. I touched on this when we evaluated Hakstol's second season as the Flyers' head coach. I don't think Hakstol dressed the best possible lineup on a nightly basis last season. But that should change.

With the prospective youth movement in 2017-18, the Flyers will have more young blood and skill in training camp competing for roster spots and playing time. We already expected two more defensemen injected into the mix and winger Oskar Lindblom.

Let's add the No. 2 pick too. I think either Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick will be given a fair shake to make the team during camp. If either one makes it, it's more arduous for Hakstol.

I'm not saying it's a bad thing, though. This is good. It means Hakstol has more skill to choose from. It also fuels competition in training camp. All good things.

We have a general idea of seven forwards who will be in the lineup on opening night. That leaves five spots virtually up for grabs and one or two extra forward openings too. Adding the No. 2 pick into the fold gives the Flyers 10 forwards competing for those six/seven spots. If we factor in the expansion draft, that number could decrease to nine players.

On Saturday, we discussed what landing the No. 2 pick meant for Mike Vecchione (see story). I'm not sure he'll crack the lineup, especially if Hischier/Patrick make the team. Jordan Weal and Michael Raffl — assuming Vegas stays away from him — should be in on a nightly basis.

And we can probably pencil Pierre-Edouard Bellemare into the lineup too. Should he be an every night fixture of the Flyers' lineup is a debate for another day. But the Flyers love him and we shouldn't expect Hakstol to bench him. The rest of the spots are wild cards.

Does Scott Laughton show enough to grab a bottom-six role in training camp? I'd prefer him on the fourth line than Bellemare. He's still very much in the mix here.

Dale Weise came on at the end of 2016-17 and showed chemistry with Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn. He's likely to be in the lineup, but I wouldn't say it's a definite.

Then there are Nick Cousins, Matt Read and Vecchione. What we know is the Flyers' forward depth looks a lot stronger going into the summer than it did this season. With that, scoring should be sprinkled throughout the lineup. Something that wasn't the case this season.

Competition will ultimately decide who will be here and who will not. But here is my way-too-early prediction for the Flyers' 2017-18 opening night forward lineup:

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Jordan Weal-Valtteri Filppula-Wayne Simmonds

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Brayden Schenn

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Michael Raffl

Extra forwards: Dale Weise, Mike Vecchione

Hall
On paper, you would think so, but we won't know until we see how fast the youth develops. If anything, though, it will create excitement as we see more of the future in front of us.

At his end-of-the season press conference, general manager Ron Hextall was pretty adamant about it being time for the kids, so I expect to see some youth infused into the group of forwards.

Similar to Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny last training camp, I think Patrick or Hischier will force Hextall's hand by showing they're ready to contribute at the NHL level. Hextall also sounded optimistic about Lindblom competing for a roster spot. However, it would not surprise me to see the Swede get some work at Lehigh Valley first.

Although not a fan favorite, Read is valued by the Flyers for his work ethic and professionalism. I don't think he'll see a ton of the ice in 2017-18 (his final year under contract), but the Flyers will want him around to be an influence on the younger players and a reliable veteran backup.

It will be interesting to see what the organization's plans are for Raffl. I could see him being dangled on the trade market and exposed/possibly selected in the expansion draft.

Also, Hakstol really liked Couturier's line at the end of the season and, less than an hour after the finale, even foresaw them together at the start of 2017-18.

So, with all that said, here's my early look for next season:

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Jordan Weal-Valtteri Filppula-Wayne Simmonds

Dale Weise-Sean Couturier-Brayden Schenn

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Mike Vecchione

Extra forwards: Michael Raffl, Matt Read

Paone
Is it too early to talk about the Flyers' line combinations for next season? Of course, it is. We haven't even hit the expansion draft, the entry draft, free agency or the summer trade market yet. Heck, we're still in the conference final round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But as far as the Flyers are concerned, depth is an issue to look at now considering the dearth of secondary scoring last season that was magnified with Claude Giroux's struggles. The "Big 4" of Wayne Simmonds, Schenn, Jakub Voracek and Giroux accounted for 90 goals last season. The rest of the team accounted for just 122. So, Simmonds, Schenn, Voracek and Giroux accounted for 42.5 percent of the Flyers' goals last season.

So, yes, depth is certainly worth looking at right now. 

And now the question is: who will fill out the lineup behind the "Big 4?"

To me, that answer points in the direction of youth, for a couple reasons. First, the Flyers are still hamstrung by their cap issues, so the odds of a free-agent splash are slim and they likely won't be able to make a big trade unless a team is willing to take some salary back. Second, the organization's youth has another year of seasoning under its belt and the timing could be right for a few of those players to join the big club.

And we do know the Flyers are going to lose a player or two to Vegas in the expansion draft.

If I had to guess here on May 21 what the Flyers' line combos will look like come October, here's what I would guess (I'd like to stress that these are bound to be totally wrong):

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Brayden Schenn-Sean Couturier-Wayne Simmonds

Jordan Weal-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Valtteri Filppula

Oskar Lindblom-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Dale Weise

Extra forwards: Mike Vecchione, Matt Read

NHL Playoffs: Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks in Game 5

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:25 PM

BOX SCORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pontus Aberg spent most of the season in the minors, and he had a part-time depth role for the Nashville Predators in these Stanley Cup playoffs until injuries thrust him into a key role in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

And now the unassuming Swede has another new role for Nashville: He's the hero of the latest clutch victory in the Predators' increasingly irresistible Stanley Cup push.

Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks to take a 3-2 series lead Saturday night.

Aberg had to send himself flying across the crease to swat home a rebound of Filip Forsberg's shot for the Predators, epitomizing Nashville's persistent effort through a defensive victory.

A moment before he scored the biggest goal of his life, Aberg was upended during a scramble. He had to be taken off the ice for medical evaluation immediately after his celebration, but his teammates hung on to move one win away from playing for hockey's ultimate prize.

"I face-planted there and lost my tooth, but it didn't hurt my head," Aberg said with a smile.

Not much seems to wound these resilient Predators, who overcame the injury absence of top scorer Ryan Johansen and captain Mike Fisher. Nashville leaned heavily on stalwart goalie Pekka Rinne and got barely enough offense to survive, with Colin Wilson scoring the tying goal late in the second period and Austin Watson adding an empty-netter.

"We knew coming into tonight that we've just got to come together, play well defensively and grind it out," Rinne said. "I thought that's what we did. We showed a lot of character. For us, the first couple of rounds was fairly smooth sailing. Things were going our way. You deal with adversity, but right now, it's something that every team is going to face, and I feel like we handled it really well."

Game 6 is Monday night in Nashville.

Aberg, who also has one career NHL regular-season goal, was only in position to win it because the Predators were on a counterattack after a prolonged scramble in front of Nashville's net. Rinne, who made 32 saves, ended that frantic sequence prone in the starfish pose, frustrating the Ducks for the umpteenth time and earning his fifth victory in Nashville's seven playoff games at Honda Center over the past two seasons.

Chris Wagner scored the only goal on a frustrating day for the Ducks, who began the game without injured 30-goal scorers Rickard Rakell and Patrick Eaves before losing starting goalie John Gibson to a lower-body injury during the first intermission.

Anaheim's collection of veteran stars and up-and-coming talent will have to win back-to-back elimination games to avoid crashing out in the conference finals for the second time in three years.

"I thought we had energy coming out, and it deteriorated throughout the game," captain Ryan Getzlaf said. "We've got to do a better job maintaining what we want to do with our game plan, because they played hard tonight."

Jonathan Bernier took over for Gibson and stopped 16 shots in his first appearance in nearly two weeks for the Ducks, calling it a "weird situation." Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said Gibson wants to play in Game 6, but will be re-evaluated.

"We have a lot of areas of concern off our performance tonight," Carlyle said. "We're not going to hang our head with doom and gloom. We'll get ourselves ready. We'll re-energize our group, and we'll look forward to playing a better game. We've won in that building before, so it doesn't really matter where we go."

The Predators still haven't lost back-to-back games at any point in what's looking like a charmed playoff run for an 18-season-old franchise that's finally one game from playing for the Stanley Cup.

Aberg and several other role players all came up big in the Predators' first game of the season without Johansen, their top-line center and leading postseason scorer. Johansen had emergency surgery shortly after Game 4 and was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs.

Fisher missed his first game of his scoreless postseason with an undisclosed injury after taking a hit to the head in Game 4.

The Ducks also were hurting without Rakell, a surprise omission due to a lower-body injury, and Eaves, who missed his ninth straight game. The duo combined for 65 regular-season goals.

Notes
C Frederick Gaudreau made his Stanley Cup playoff debut for Nashville, and veteran C Vern Fiddler returned from a two-game absence. F Miikka Salomaki also returned from five games off. ... F Nic Kerdiles made his third appearance of the postseason for Anaheim in Rakell's absence. ... Nashville ended Anaheim's streak of seven consecutive Game 5 victories at home since 2011. The last team to beat the Ducks in a Game 5 at Honda Center also was the Preds.

End to End: What does No. 2 pick mean for Mike Vecchione?

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 20, 2017 9:00 AM

Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say.

Going End to End today are CSNPhilly.com producers/reporters Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall and Greg Paone.

The question: What does the No. 2 pick mean for Mike Vecchione?

Dougherty
The Flyers' leap to No. 2 is bad news for Vecchione, the Hobey Baker finalist who signed here as a college free agent March 31. 

Vecchione chose the Flyers over signing elsewhere because of the opportunity to play right away, and the team's future at forward was not as promising as its blue line.

That changed on April 29, when the Flyers were awarded the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery.

The Flyers will now add either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. Either one is expected to compete for a roster spot, and there is a fair chance either one cracks the lineup in 2017-18.

Add in Oskar Lindblom, who still has to sign his entry-level contract but will be coming over from Sweden, and the Flyers' forward picture is a lot different than it was March 31.

Many expect Lindblom to make the Flyers out of training camp. There are as many as 17 forwards (more on this Sunday) competing for 12 forward spots.

During the Flyers' exit day, Vecchione said, "The opportunities were talked about, but not promised." He knew he would have to earn his spot regardless of the draft lottery.

But the water is murkier for Vecchione today than it was when he signed here. It makes you wonder if he still would have signed here had he known the Flyers would get the No. 2 pick.

I bet he wouldn't have.

Hall
What it means for Vecchione is simple: more competition.

And that's the NHL, exactly what Vecchione expected. He didn't sign with the Flyers because he knew a job was being handed to him on a silver platter.

There was going to be competition and now there's more.

He was cognizant of that even before the No. 2 pick fell in the Flyers' lap.

"It's the big leagues now and you've got to work for it," Vecchione said back in early April. "Everything's really in my hands now. I have to go off and have a great offseason, come back in top shape and battle for a job.

"I've always based my success off hard work and dedication, heart and all that stuff. It's going to be a pretty long offseason. I'm going to be focused, come back and win myself a job."

The Flyers have plans for Vecchione. He's a smart and mature kid with experience thanks to four years at Union College. And he's right, his success has always been predicated on work ethic. After all, he's only a generously listed 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds.

With things as they are now, there will likely be one to two spots open among the Flyers' line combinations. In training camp, Vecchione will now have to show even more to win a job with the big club and earn playing time.

But he's certainly not on the outside looking in.

Paone
Ron Hextall said it best a few weeks ago when he met with the media for the first time after the Flyers fell into the No. 2 overall pick in this coming June's draft.

"It's a game-changer," he said.

It's something that will have a ripple effect throughout the entire organization, from the Flyers' top line to the Phantoms' checking lines. 

That, of course, includes Vecchione, the prized college free agent who was inked by the Flyers toward the end of the season and saw action in two of the team's final three games of the year.

He knew there were no guarantees in signing here, but he, and no one else, could have expected what has happened in recent weeks.

So what does it mean for him heading into the season?

Simply put, his trek to stay with the big club come October just got plenty steeper.

The Flyers desperately need more scoring, so enter whomever the No. 2 overall pick may be and likely enter Lindblom, as well. And then who knows who else will make an impression during camp. But Vecchione certainly has the ability to pack a scoring punch. After all, he scored 29 goals and added 34 assists for 63 points last season at Union College.

Hextall and Dave Hakstol have always said no guarantees are given during camp and that players, especially younger ones, have to earn their spot.

The decision to come to Philadelphia may have been a little different for the Union product had he known the Flyers would hold the No. 2 pick. An RFA whose rights the Flyers control, Vecchione will have to be at his best come camp. But, to me, even though the sledding will be tougher, there's still no reason he can't be with the big club come October.

