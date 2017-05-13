Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers prospect Sam Morin has surgery on both wrists

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 13, 2017 9:57 AM

Another Flyer underwent surgery and is already in rehab.
 
Defenseman Sam Morin, who was a call-up for the Flyers final road game in New Jersey, underwent successful surgery on both wrists recently.
 
General manager Ron Hextall would not discuss the surgery or why it was performed but confirmed to CSNPhilly.com that it had occurred early Saturday morning.
 
Morin, who clearly demonstrated in his only appearance with the club that he is NHL-ready, is expected to compete for at one or possibly two openings this fall in training camp.
 
Morin posted photos of his wrists on Instagram. 
 
Tony Androckitis, who covers the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Highland Park Hockey, first reported on Friday that Morin appeared to have had surgery on his right wrist. Turns out, it was both wrists.
 
Wrist surgery is not an unusual one for the Flyers.
 
Claude Giroux had dual wrist surgery in July of 2012. 

End to End: Can Flyers trust Michal Neuvirth as No. 1 goalie?

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 13, 2017 1:00 PM

Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say.

Going End to End today are CSNPhilly.com producers/reporters Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall and Greg Paone.

The question: Do you trust Michal Neuvirth as the No. 1 goalie and who should the Flyers pursue in free agency?

Dougherty
Do I trust Michal Neuvirth as the No. 1? I do not and I've made that perfectly clear before. I believe the Flyers made a mistake signing Neuvirth over Steve Mason, but that is where we are. Going forward with the presumption Vegas will stay away from Neuvirth — or the injured Anthony Stolarz — in the expansion draft, Neuvirth will be the Flyers' No. 1 goalie.

Neuvirth is too unreliable to be depended on as a team's No. 1 netminder. I think that is why he signed another short-term contract. Sure, it aligns with general manager Ron Hextall's vision and desire to have two goalies on short-term deals as placeholders. But Neuvirth's injury history is too long for any team to commit to him on a long-term contract. I don't believe he would have fetched anything longer than three years on the open market — and that is not even taking into account his performance last season.

In 2016-17, Neuvirth sported the NHL's worst save percentage at .891. His 2.82 goals-against average was 33rd among qualified goalies (minimum 27 starts). This is not a Mason-Neuvirth debate — we've had that before. This is about Neuvirth. He was too inconsistent this season and failed to put together any consistent stretch. Even in February, when head coach Dave Hakstol started him in nine of the team's 11 games, Neuvirth did not show any signs of being able to grab a hold of the Flyers' No. 1 job. He had an .890 save percentage during February and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Hextall made it clear during the team's breakup day that he still believes platoons can work — despite it not working this season and other teams that used it in the past moving on from that philosophy. Since the Flyers' crease again will likely be split, it is a safe assumption that Mason is moving on too. He said he's open to returning, but not in a platoon situation. Hextall has said he hasn't closed the door on Mason.

So now the question turns to who will be the other goalie in 2017-18. I don't believe it will be Stolarz. Despite a solid showing in limited action with the Flyers, Stolarz had a mediocre 2016-17 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and I don't believe the Flyers view him as the future in net. That will be Carter Hart or Felix Sandstrom. Alex Lyon might be ahead of Stolarz, too. Stolarz's injury doesn't help his cause, either. He'll have to show he's fully healthy in camp. I don't think Hextall will bank on that. He'll sign a free-agent goalie.

There are three names I imagine Hextall will target this summer: Ryan Miller, Jonathan Bernier and Brian Elliott. All three match with the short-term criteria Hextall is looking for. Miller and Elliott each have had previous experience serving as a No. 1. Miller was once one of the league's top-tier goaltenders, but he's now 36 and no longer the same goalie. Bernier was once a Los Angeles Kings prospect with a bright future, but he never panned out as projected. He's been a serviceable backup with the Maple Leafs and now the Ducks.

These are the types Hextall will explore this summer. My early money is on Bernier.

Hall
Let's assume the Flyers don't re-sign Mason (but don't count that out entirely).

I genuinely believe Neuvirth will have a rebound season and look more like the goalie from 2015-16.

My only concern is his health. Neuvirth seldom stays injury-free for a full season.

And that's where things can get tricky for the Flyers if Hextall doesn't sign an experienced goalie this offseason for insurance purposes.

I would like to see the Flyers rely on Neuvirth and Stolarz, who needs to be trotted out much more often as it's time to see what the 23-year-old can do in a larger NHL sample size.

But, again, if Neuvirth gets hurt, then the Flyers have Stolarz and probably the 24-year-old Lyon, who is a restricted free agent this offseason and was playing at Yale a little over a year ago.

With the volatility of Neuvirth's health, Hextall should and will likely sign a veteran netminder for cheap and short term — someone that can handle the job if injuries arise and prevent the organization's young goalies from being totally thrown into the fire.

None of this will impede the development of Stolarz and company. Because at the end of the day, they'll be needed, just like an insurance policy is needed in net for the Flyers.

However, don't be surprised to see Neuvirth come out strong in 2017-18. He's more than anxious to prove himself after last season.

Paone
My answer to this question doesn't necessarily have to do with Neuvirth's talent. I do think he is a talented goaltender, but much like with every other goaltender in the league, he has his flaws. And some of those flaws are more prevalent then others. For example, he, like the rest of the Flyers, was incredibly inconsistent this season. Hence the career-low numbers, which make the timing of his in-season contract extension curious.

But Neuvirth's biggest flaw is a glaring one that's been an anchor tied to his entire career -- his inability to stay healthy. The unfortunate story arc of the former second-round draft pick's career has been that basically whenever he's had a chance to become a No. 1 goalie in the league, he gets injured. It's happened in both his seasons in Philadelphia thus far. Remember that knee injury at the end of 2015-16 right as the Flyers were making their push to the playoffs? Or another knee injury early on this past season that cost him several weeks?

The tendency to be injured is why Neuvirth just can't be trusted to be the Flyers' No. 1 netminder and carry a bulk of the games this coming season. Hextall knows his players, so he surely knows that he needs a capable 1-B option beside Neuvrith. And, yes, I say 1-B option because I do believe we're heading in the direction of another goaltending share like there was between Neuvirth and Mason the past two years. And I have a gut feeling that it won't involve Anthony Stolarz or any of the Flyers' other goalie prospects just yet.

Hello, free agency.

This free-agent signing would be a short-term one. Ben Bishop, who recently was traded to Dallas and then inked a six-year extension with the Stars, was looking for term. So he was never a real option anyway.

Mason, Miller and Elliott are the biggest names on a now even thinner free-agent market. We know Mason's story here and signs currently point to a mutual parting. And Miller and Elliott don't do anything for my tastes, personally.

I think Bernier is the guy to zero in on here. Remember, Hextall and goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh are very familiar with Bernier as all three were together in Los Angeles several years ago. Another goalie who I think could be an interesting move is New Jersey's Keith Kinkaid. I know his record wasn't great this season (8-13-1), but he had an awful Devils team playing in front of him. But with that awful Devils team in front of him, he still put up a 2.64 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Yes, he beat the Flyers three times, too. But I like the way he plays. He's a fighter in net and doesn't give up on plays. That's such an important quality for a goalie to have.

Only one thing is for sure here: With the expansion draft and free agency rapidly approaching, we won't have to wait awfully long for answers to these goalie questions.

NHL Playoffs: James Neal's OT winner puts Predators past Ducks to open West final

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 12:40 AM

BOX SCORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A few moments after James Neal crumpled Anaheim's Brandon Montour with a vicious check, the Nashville forward took a pass from P.K. Subban and ripped a shot past three Ducks for the winning overtime goal.

Even in uncharted territory for this franchise, the Predators are still rolling through the Stanley Cup playoffs with their distinct combination of smash and flash.

Neal scored 9:24 into OT, Pekka Rinne made 27 saves and the Predators kicked off their first appearance in the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Filip Forsberg and Austin Watson scored in regulation for the Predators, who improved to 9-2 in this NHL postseason. They also won their third straight series opener on the road, continuing their month-long run of relentless postseason play.

"It shows a lot of character," Rinne said. "All night, we had a lot of chances and we didn't give them a lot. ... I thought that we created a lot, and eventually we were going to get one by him. I thought (Ducks goalie John) Gibson played a strong game tonight, but guys stuck with it. We've been doing that the whole playoffs. It's a great sign for a team."

Game 2 is Sunday night.

After finishing off St. Louis in the second round last weekend and resting while the Ducks labored through seven games against Edmonton, Nashville capitalized on its fresh legs to win a predictably physical game between two hard-hitting powers.

Nashville got off to a strong start and followed it up with a gritty overtime effort after Hampus Lindholm's first playoff goal in two years tied it for the Ducks in the third period.

Neal put a long shot past a sprawled Gibson after a prolonged threat by the Predators that left Anaheim's defense in disarray. The goal was the veteran forward's third in four games.

"I don't know if it hit the goalie or the player that was laying in front still," Neal said. "But it was a good feeling to see it go in."

Jakob Silfverberg scored on the Ducks' first shot, and Gibson stopped 43 shots in a stellar performance. Just two days after finishing off the Oilers in the second round, Anaheim struggled to keep up at times in its second conference finals appearance in three years.

"No guy will use that as an excuse," said center Nate Thompson, who won the faceoff that led to Lindholm's tying goal. "They came out and took it to us. We just need to get back to playing our game."

Although this conference final matches two Sun Belt clubs 2,000 miles apart, they have a feisty history. Anaheim and Nashville are meeting in the postseason for the third time, including the past two seasons.

Nashville twice won Game 1 and went on to claim the previous two series with major help from Rinne, who usually has been at his inimitable best when facing the Ducks' scorers. Rinne picked up right where he left off last season when Nashville eliminated Anaheim from the first round in seven games, but Gibson was similarly outstanding.

"We knew they were going to come hard," Gibson said. "It was their first game in a while. We weren't our best, but we lost in overtime. If you look at the first period, they really came on us with a lot of pressure. We haven't played a team like that in a while. We got better as the game went on."

The Ducks got just one shot on goal in the first 13 minutes of Game 1, but Silfverberg put it into Rinne's far top corner for his eighth goal in 12 games this spring, matching his goal total in 48 games over his previous six trips to the postseason.

Nashville dominated the weary Ducks, and Forsberg forced a turnover on a forecheck before tipping Matt Irwin's shot through Gibson for his fourth goal.

Watson then put the Predators ahead early in the second period with his first playoff goal, banking his shot in off Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen.

The Ducks played a strong third period and evened it when Lindholm scored his first playoff goal in 25 games since Game 1 of the 2015 Western Conference finals against Chicago.

Notes
Anaheim remained without two key injured veterans. D Kevin Bieksa missed his seventh straight game, while F Patrick Eaves missed his fifth straight game with a leg injury. Bieksa is close to returning to health, while general manager Bob Murray said he is hopeful Eaves could play again in the postseason. ... Watson became the 15th player to score a goal for Nashville in just 11 playoff games. ... A 6 p.m. local start time combined with Southern California's legendarily bad Friday traffic to leave thousands of empty seats in Honda Center at the opening faceoff. The sellout crowd filled in throughout the night. ... The Ducks went scoreless on four power plays. They're 0 for 21 with the man advantage since late in Game 2 against Edmonton on April 28.

