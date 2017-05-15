Philadelphia Flyers

Halifax GM Cam Russell on Nico Hischier: 'You're getting a star for a long time'

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 3:05 PM

It was early April and Cam Russell was enjoying the QMJHL awards banquet when he bumped into an NHL scout with a confession of sorts.

Certainly no team ever wants to lose, but this scout couldn't help but think of Nico Hischier up for grabs and out of reach.

Russell, the general manager of Hischier's junior club, the Halifax Mooseheads, understood the feeling.

"He was wishing his team had dropped down in the standings, because he was talking about Nico — he said, 'Honestly, he has no holes in his game,'" Russell recalled last week in a phone interview with CSNPhilly.com. "And he really doesn't."

Hischier is that highly regarded — and he very well could be destined for the Flyers.

Oh, the beauty of luck.

At the June 23-24 NHL entry draft, only one or maybe two teams will have a chance to pluck the 18-year-old Swiss center. The Devils own the No. 1 pick, while the Flyers are slotted at No. 2 after cashing in at the NHL draft lottery, improbably moving up from the 13th selection to just about front and center.

Hischier is in a two-horse race with Canadian center Nolan Patrick to be the first overall pick. Some believe Patrick is a favorite to go No. 1, leaving Hischier right there for the Flyers.

Russell, who watched Hischier become the QMJHL Rookie of the Year and win the Michael Bossy Trophy (league's best pro prospect), believes that would be a victory for the Flyers.

"You're getting a star and you're getting a star for a long time," Russell said. "You're not getting a second-line center. You're getting a first-line center that's going to lead your team and play lots of minutes and bring you lots of fans in your building because he's just going to be a treat to watch — he's going to be exciting. 

"If you look at the big games that he's played, that's when he's played his best hockey. He's a competitor, he's a gamer and he'll definitely be a star in the NHL."

Hischier racked up 86 points on 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games with Halifax. He was a plus-20 and added seven points (three goals, four assists) in six playoff games.

Russell first saw Hischier play two years ago at under-18s competition.

"He was playing as an underage there, double underage," Russell said. "I was speaking with an agent as we were looking for a European, and he just kind of made a comment and said, 'Look, I don't have this player here, but this is a guy that you want to keep an eye on down the road.' So almost a couple of years ago he caught my eye."

The Mooseheads were happy he did and made him the sixth overall pick in the 2016 CHL import draft. Soon, Hischier will be another Halifax product in the NHL.

"We've had some real good hockey players go through our program — (Nathan) MacKinnon, (Jonathan) Drouin, (Nikolaj) Ehlers, (Timo) Meier — but he does everything so well," Russell said of Hischier. "He's such a conscientious player, he's so concerned about playing good defensive hockey, doing all the little things right. You're watching a guy who is an absolute star and he's your best defensive player at the same time. Obviously he's a guy that jumps off the page and does some incredible things."

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall has not revealed any of his hand when discussing the No. 2 spot and the NHL readiness of the potential pick.

"I don't know who that player is going to be," Hextall said in late April. "Any player, as you know from my history, they've got to come in and earn it."

There had been buzz of Halifax's having Hischier on loan. Russell confirmed that wasn't the case, which means Hischier will not be eligible for the AHL next season.

So, is he ready for the NHL?

"That'll be determined in training camp," Russell said. "It depends on who drafts him, what their plan is for him. The easiest way to put it is time will tell in training camp. I know he's going to be a great hockey player in the NHL.

"There's potential there that he could be returned to junior, but we'll have to wait and see. I think he's just such a complete hockey player that he can make that step, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Hischier's well-roundedness makes that more than plausible. The lefty-shot has an advanced game and hockey IQ. If there's one thing he may lack, it's what he'll probably gain with time: weight. Hischier is listed at 6-foot, 176 pounds.

"He's just got to get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger like all 18-year-olds do, but that would be about the only negative thing I can say about him," Russell said.

"When I say the one thing, his size, I'm splitting hairs. The reality is, the game has changed so much. You look at Mitch Marner out there, Johnny Gaudreau — there are so many players that play today that maybe couldn't have played 20 or 30 years ago, but they're exciting, skilled players and they're just so quick and so smart that they have no problems out there."

Hischier's advantages are elusiveness and guile.

"He's so aware of what's going on around him that you don't see him get hit with an open-ice hit," Russell said. "He rarely puts himself in a dangerous position, yet he's the first one on the puck all the time."

Russell added that Hischier brings an excellent attitude because of a "great foundation with his parents."

As for comparisons, Russell, a former NHL defenseman, thinks of Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk when he sees Hischier.

"He's such a strong offensive player, he's completely fearless — you cannot intimidate him," Russell said. "If you watch him play closely, you'll see that he's the first one on the puck and I've never seen a player roll off hits like he does in the corner. I can't think of a time when he was run over or contained in the corner, he's just so strong, so quick and so agile with the puck. 

"Whoever gets him, he's going to be a real fun player to watch for a long time."

Late Ed Snider to be honored by city with 'Ed Snider Way'

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 4:55 PM

Ed Snider will be honored forever by the City of Philadelphia on Thursday, right alongside where he spent so much of his life as the Flyers' chairman.

A portion of 11th St., between Pattison Ave. and Terminal Ave., will be renamed "Ed Snider Way" in honor of the club's former owner, who died in April 2016 from bladder cancer.

Members of the Snider family will join City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Comcast Spectacor officials at the South Philly Sports Complex during the dedication.

The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. In the event of rain, it will move indoors to XFINITY Live.

Snider was the club's founding father in 1966 and former Comcast Spectacor chairman.

He made the Flyers his lifetime obsession, while transforming the Philadelphia sports landscape with hockey, the Spectrum, his many enterprises under the Spectacor and later the Comcast umbrella, and his final achievement, the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.

Courtesy of CSNPhilly's Andrew Greth, here are pictures of the street sign, already in place:

Marcel Pelletier: Man with little book, big sense of humor

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 11:05 AM

They first met in 1963 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Defenseman Joe Watson was playing for the Minneapolis Bruins while Marcel Pelletier, his brief NHL career then over, was a goalie with the minor league St. Paul Rangers.

"We were playing in their building and after the game, this guy comes into our dressing room in his goalie mask," Watson recalled.

"I didn't know who he was. Then he comes over and introduces himself. He's wearing that mask. He had a good sense of humor. That's the thing I always remember about Marcel Pelletier."

Pelletier died of natural causes on Saturday in South Jersey. He was 89. 

Along with Keith Allen and Bud Poile, Pelletier was the third architect of the Flyers from their inception in 1967 and was highly-influential in the construction of both Stanley Cup teams in 1974 and 1975.

Poile hired Pelletier as a "special representative" at age 38 in 1966.

"He was instrumental in the making of the franchise at the start," Watson said. "Keith and Bud relied upon Marcel a lot because he played so many different leagues and knew players he played against. He kept a book on everybody."

Pelletier's oft-cited "little book" was the equivalent of a mini-encyclopedia of every NHL and AHL player he had come across during his career, which began in 1949 with the Quebec Aces.

"He never showed me what he had on me, but he talked about that book," Bernie Parent recalled. "It proved how disciplined Marcel was. That was what made him effective.

"When he made a decision on a player, it didn't just come out of the woods. He knew what he was doing. It was there [in his book]. People respected him."

It was Pelletier who convinced Poile, then the Flyers general manager, to select both Watson and Parent, in the Flyers' 1967 expansion draft.

"I had played in St. Paul, so I had a real good idea of the players in that league," Pelletier said in Jay Greenberg's book, Full Spectrum.

"Bud and Keith had been in the Western League, so they knew that, too. We also scouted the American Hockey League heavily. The NHL we did less. We knew what was there."

Pelletier was even more influential in getting Parent back to the Flyers from Toronto in 1973.

"Because Marcel was a goaltender himself, he understood more about the position than other people in the organization at that time," Parent said.

"When I became available in 1973, he stood his ground and was persistent in me coming back when people had questions about me. I was always very grateful to him because it worked out well."

Without Parent, the Flyers would not have ever won a Cup.

"Marcel worked closely with Keith Allen as they put together a team that would turn the hockey world upside down by winning back-to-back Stanley Cups," Flyers president Paul Holmgren said. 

Pelletier rose in the organization to scout and then director of player personnel, the last title he held in 1982-83. The duties he performed for the Flyers in the late '60s and early '70s, were the equivalent to today's assistant general managers.

Pelletier would have been defined as "grassroots" because he was so intimately familiar with the Original Six and many of the players that would fill NHL rosters during that first expansion.

Though he had played just eight NHL games during his career, he was, in Watson's words, "a gypsy" in the minors, playing for 16 different clubs, spanning more than 17 years and had a vast knowledge of players that would later come into the league.

"There are so many scouts, so many leagues, it's impossible to have a grasp on everybody today like they did back then," Watson said. "Clubs have to departmentalize now. Guys are in charge of this or that group. Marcel knew something about every player in the league back then."

Pelletier estimated he traveled 75,000 miles annually, scouting in the 1970s.

"Marcel was a positive contributor to building the great Flyers teams of the '70s," Bob Clarke said.

Said Bill Barber, "Marcel was a good hockey man that fit very well with the management of the Flyers and was a good judge of talent."

After retiring as a player in '67, Pelletier spent the next 40 years working in various capacities for both the Flyers and later the Boston Bruins.

Pelletier was a frequent visitor to the press box when the Wells Fargo Center first opened in 1996 as CoreStates Center. The one attribute that people said defined Pelletier as a person was his immense sense of humor.

"He could keep a room laughing," recalled Joe Kadlec, the Flyers' original director of public relations. "People don't realize that was really important at the start for the franchise.

"We'd be at the draft or an NHL meeting, and maybe things weren't always so good and Marcel would have the room laughing with his jokes and funny lines. That was so important at the beginning because he always put a good face on the Flyer franchise."

Added Parent, "He broke people's stones. Marcel was a happy guy. Happy in what he was doing, happy with his friends and happy with the career he had."

Kadlec recalls a famous photo taken in the Flyers' dressing room after their first Cup in 1974 at Clarke's locker stall.

"We had a Cup picture with Keith Allen, Bobby Clarke, Ed Snider and Marcel and they are pouring champagne on each other," Kadlec said. "I always remember that one picture when I think of Marcel."

Pelletier suffered from declining health in recent years, and his press box appearances dwindled.

He last met with members of the Flyers' organization this past winter at the 50th Anniversary Alumni Game against Pittsburgh in January at the Wells Fargo Center.

"He was fading in his health but he was the same Marcel when you looked into his eyes," Parent said.

"When you look people in the eye, they may have changed in appearance, but their eyes are always the same. That was the beauty about him. He didn't change."

