Halifax GM Cam Russell on Nico Hischier: 'You're getting a star for a long time'

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 3:05 PM

It was early April and Cam Russell was enjoying the QMJHL awards banquet when he bumped into an NHL scout with a confession of sorts.

Certainly no team ever wants to lose, but this scout couldn't help but think of Nico Hischier up for grabs and out of reach.

Russell, the general manager of Hischier's junior club, the Halifax Mooseheads, understood the feeling.

"He was wishing his team had dropped down in the standings, because he was talking about Nico — he said, 'Honestly, he has no holes in his game,'" Russell recalled last week in a phone interview with CSNPhilly.com. "And he really doesn't."

Hischier is that highly regarded — and he very well could be destined for the Flyers.

Oh, the beauty of luck.

At the June 23-24 NHL entry draft, only one or maybe two teams will have a chance to pluck the 18-year-old Swiss center. The Devils own the No. 1 pick, while the Flyers are slotted at No. 2 after cashing in at the NHL draft lottery, improbably moving up from the 13th selection to just about front and center.

Hischier is in a two-horse race with Canadian center Nolan Patrick to be the first overall pick. Some believe Patrick is a favorite to go No. 1, leaving Hischier right there for the Flyers.

Russell, who watched Hischier become the QMJHL Rookie of the Year and win the Michael Bossy Trophy (league's best pro prospect), believes that would be a victory for the Flyers.

"You're getting a star and you're getting a star for a long time," Russell said. "You're not getting a second-line center. You're getting a first-line center that's going to lead your team and play lots of minutes and bring you lots of fans in your building because he's just going to be a treat to watch — he's going to be exciting. 

"If you look at the big games that he's played, that's when he's played his best hockey. He's a competitor, he's a gamer and he'll definitely be a star in the NHL."

Hischier racked up 86 points on 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games with Halifax. He was a plus-20 and added seven points (three goals, four assists) in six playoff games.

Russell first saw Hischier play two years ago at under-18s competition.

"He was playing as an underage there, double underage," Russell said. "I was speaking with an agent as we were looking for a European, and he just kind of made a comment and said, 'Look, I don't have this player here, but this is a guy that you want to keep an eye on down the road.' So almost a couple of years ago he caught my eye."

The Mooseheads were happy he did and made him the sixth overall pick in the 2016 CHL import draft. Soon, Hischier will be another Halifax product in the NHL.

"We've had some real good hockey players go through our program — (Nathan) MacKinnon, (Jonathan) Drouin, (Nikolaj) Ehlers, (Timo) Meier — but he does everything so well," Russell said of Hischier. "He's such a conscientious player, he's so concerned about playing good defensive hockey, doing all the little things right. You're watching a guy who is an absolute star and he's your best defensive player at the same time. Obviously he's a guy that jumps off the page and does some incredible things."

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall has not revealed any of his hand when discussing the No. 2 spot and the NHL readiness of the potential pick.

"I don't know who that player is going to be," Hextall said in late April. "Any player, as you know from my history, they've got to come in and earn it."

There had been buzz of Halifax's having Hischier on loan. Russell confirmed that wasn't the case, which means Hischier will not be eligible for the AHL next season.

So, is he ready for the NHL?

"That'll be determined in training camp," Russell said. "It depends on who drafts him, what their plan is for him. The easiest way to put it is time will tell in training camp. I know he's going to be a great hockey player in the NHL.

"There's potential there that he could be returned to junior, but we'll have to wait and see. I think he's just such a complete hockey player that he can make that step, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Hischier's well-roundedness makes that more than plausible. The lefty-shot has an advanced game and hockey IQ. If there's one thing he may lack, it's what he'll probably gain with time: weight. Hischier is listed at 6-foot, 176 pounds.

"He's just got to get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger like all 18-year-olds do, but that would be about the only negative thing I can say about him," Russell said.

"When I say the one thing, his size, I'm splitting hairs. The reality is, the game has changed so much. You look at Mitch Marner out there, Johnny Gaudreau — there are so many players that play today that maybe couldn't have played 20 or 30 years ago, but they're exciting, skilled players and they're just so quick and so smart that they have no problems out there."

Hischier's advantages are elusiveness and guile.

"He's so aware of what's going on around him that you don't see him get hit with an open-ice hit," Russell said. "He rarely puts himself in a dangerous position, yet he's the first one on the puck all the time."

Russell added that Hischier brings an excellent attitude because of a "great foundation with his parents."

As for comparisons, Russell, a former NHL defenseman, thinks of Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk when he sees Hischier.

"He's such a strong offensive player, he's completely fearless — you cannot intimidate him," Russell said. "If you watch him play closely, you'll see that he's the first one on the puck and I've never seen a player roll off hits like he does in the corner. I can't think of a time when he was run over or contained in the corner, he's just so strong, so quick and so agile with the puck. 

"Whoever gets him, he's going to be a real fun player to watch for a long time."

NHL Playoffs: Predators rally for Game 3 win over Ducks to take series lead

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:26 PM

BOX SCORE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.

The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the postseason going back to last season.

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals this postseason.

The Predators thought they had taken the lead earlier in the period only to have two goals within the span of eight seconds waved off for goalie interference.

Josi scored Nashville's first power-play goal of the series for the win.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 38 saves, and Corey Perry scored a power-play goal in the second period for Anaheim.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Nashville.

Forsberg tied it up shortly after being poked by Gibson after the whistle, upset after a shot went off him. That revved up the home crowd, and they tossed towels onto the ice after officials waved off first a would-be goal by Colton Sissons at 6:25 and then Ryan Johansen's goal at 6:33.

Chris Wagner went to the box for high-sticking Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis with 3:55 left. Nashville had been 0 of 11 on the power play in this series. Josi ended that drought with his wrister from the right circle off an assist from Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators didn't hold back on star power for the biggest game in franchise history.

Keith Urban performed the national anthem, the latest country star to take a turn, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, joined him in the stands decked out in her own Predators' sweater.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waved the rally towel along with his offensive linemen from the band stage.

The Ducks finally got the faster start they missed in the first two games in Anaheim, outshooting Nashville 8-4 to open the game.

But the Predators took the next 11 shots and outshot Anaheim 40-20 for the game.

The Predators held the Ducks without a shot throughout the second period until 8:12 left when Brandon Montour put a backhand on Rinne, a puck that went across the goal line. But the net came off its moorings at the same time with Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm crashing into it. Referee Brad Meier immediately waved off the goal, which was upheld on review.

Anaheim got the man advantage after Predators forward Cody McLeod fought Jared Boll of the Ducks, upset at a hard hit on teammate Harry Zolnierczyk. That earned McLeod an instigator penalty along with a game misconduct. Perry then squeezed a wrister past Rinne from a severe angle to the right of the net.

Notes
Perry tied Teemu Selanne (35) for the second-most playoff goals in franchise history. ... Ryan Ellis had an assist on Forsberg's goal, giving him 10 points in the postseason and a Nashville record for defensemen. ... Nashville defensemen have scored 10 goals this postseason. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock was spotted at the game.

U.S. comes back to beat Russia at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:08 PM

COLOGNE, Germany -- The United States came back three times to hand Russia its first defeat 5-3 and top Group A with its sixth straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.

Kevin Hayes scored two goals in his second game at the tournament, and Anders Lee earned the match-winner as the U.S. outshot Russia by 35 to 19.

"A great win. We grew as a team today," forward Johnny Gaudreau said.

They head to the quarterfinals on Thursday, when the U.S. will play Finland, and Russia will meet the Czech Republic.

Two-time defending champion Canada will play Germany, and Sweden takes on Switzerland.

Group B leader Canada beat fourth-placed Finland 5-2, with center Mitch Marner scoring twice in Paris.

Co-host Germany wasted a 2-0 lead against Latvia before leveling right at the end to make it 3-3, forcing overtime and penalty shots in Cologne. The first two shots from each side were saved and, after Roberts Bukarts hit the post, Frederik Tiffels settled it for Germany.

The Canadians, Russians, and Americans have lost one game. Russia scored 35 goals, the Canadians 32, and the Americans 31.

Switzerland avoided Russia by defeating the Czech Republic 3-1 in Paris to clinch second spot in Group B.

Nick Bjugstad hit the post early on for the U.S. before Artyom Zub was penalized for high sticking, then Nikita Kucherov for slashing, but the Americans failed to make their pressure count.

Nikita Gusev scored on a breakaway with just the Russians' second shot at 12:29.

With five penalties in the first period, Russian indiscipline was bailed out by their defense, while the Americans were grateful to goaltender Jimmy Howard for a good save on another Russian breakaway.

The U.S. had 16 shots compared to Russia's three in the first period alone.

Kucherov was still off the ice when Hayes equalized at the start of the second on a power play, scoring from a narrow angle. It was Hayes' first goal since joining the U.S. following the New York Rangers' elimination from the NHL playoffs.

Russia captain Anton Belov scored minutes later after Sergei Plotnikov sent the puck back, but Dylan Larkin equalized on another Brock Nelson assist.

U.S. captain Connor Murphy was penalized for interference and Gusev claimed his second on the power play -- on a counterattack when the understrength Americans were attacking -- leading to an evident surge in Russian confidence.

But Hayes scored again to tie the game at 3 going into the third period.

Frayed tempers led to a punch-up in the third, before Yevgeni Kuznetsov was penalized for slashing.

This time, the U.S. capitalized. Jack Eichel sent a long pass to Gaudreau, who found Lee free to score from close range.

Another moment of indiscipline from Kuznetsov, this time for blatant interference, dented Russian hopes, though Howard had to make another big save to deny Artemi Panarin the equalizer on a breakaway.

Russia went for broke, but Nelson sealed it for the U.S. with an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining.

After Marner's early goal for Canada, center Jani Lajunen equalized for Finland within 18 seconds. But less than one minute later Marner set up Colton Parayko for another laser beam slap shot from the defender.

Center Nate MacKinnon, Canada's leading scorer with 12 points, set up Marner for 3-1 later in the first period.

Brayden Point got a fortuitous fourth after the puck came back off the boards and fell just in front of goal. But defenseman Atte Ohtamaa kept Finland in with an outside chance heading into the third period.

The suspense lasted precisely 34 seconds as Finland gave the puck away and center Matt Duchene peeled away to score.

It was a nail-biter in Cologne, where Germany equalized with 33 seconds to go through center Felix Schutz.

Germany broke through with two quick goals midway through the second period with left winger David Wolf netting and veteran defenseman Dennis Seidenberg scoring 27 seconds later.

But Latvia forward Gunars Skvorcovs replied late in the second period; Janis Sprukts equalized midway through the third, and center Andris Dzerins scored a power-play goal with four minutes left.

Earlier, Sweden defeated Slovakia 4-2 to finish third in Group A and Belarus defeated Norway 4-3 in Group B.

