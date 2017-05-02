New to the area, Aston Rebels have quickly become college hockey pipeline

Joe Coombs liked the idea of swimming in his pool during the holiday season. He was coaching the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, a team located just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas. But what killed the Bees and their coach were the excruciatingly long bus rides — sometimes eight hours one way — just to play a pair of weekend hockey games.

So two years ago, Coombs and the Bees relocated to the IceWorks Complex in Aston, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles south of the Wells Fargo Center, where the team could be more centrally located while remaining competitive in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II league in the U.S.

"We're trying," Coombs said Tuesday morning after his team's practice. "This is the first time the NAHL has been out East. We're trying to get it going and we're trying to get it to where people are coming. It's just taking longer."

Now in his second season in Aston, Coombs and the Rebels' front office have assembled a very impressive team that finished this past season with the league's best record at 46-11-2, 95 points in 60 games, steamrolling its way through the postseason, winning its first five playoff games. Now, the Rebels find themselves just one win shy of advancing to the Robertson Cup Championship tournament later this month in Duluth, Minnesota.

The desire to win a championship has intensified after the Rebels were knocked out of this same tournament a year ago.

"I think it's been the only thing on our minds since we lost last season," assistant captain Drew Blackmun said. "It left a very bad taste in all our mouths. Coming back this year, we were excited about the team we had, and we knew we had another opportunity to do it again. It's been our goal since Day 1 and we've been taking it one day at a time, but we're getting closer. We've just got to take care of business."

"Who doesn't want to win?" Coombs said. "This is our Stanley Cup. This means a lot to everyone involved. They (the players) have been fantastic. The consistency, there's a lot of good teams in this league, but the consistency that you play with is important. Our responsibility is to help them become better young men."

Which is why time spent in the NAHL, celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, has been considered a stepping stone to the next level, whether that's the United States Hockey League (Tier I junior hockey) or the collegiate level.

"It's been pretty unbelievable," said Rebels captain Dom Garcia, who grew up learning the game in Las Vegas. "Coming off my senior year in high school, I didn't really know what was out there. I wasn't getting a lot of looks. Coombsy talked to me. He talked to my family and from there we just took a leap of faith. It worked out best and I was lucky."

"Hockey is the one sport there's a gap between high school and college," Coombs said. "Hockey is so competitive and developmental where kids need to play it. There's not too many kids that go straight from high school to college."

Instead, the Rebels have become that college pipeline. Right now, their current roster has 11 Division I commitments, and they're better equipped for that next level having left home, completing their courses online, while playing hockey full-time.

"It's on yourself to be very disciplined," said Garcia, who committed to Arizona State University, where he will be a teammate and roommate of Mario Lemieux's son Austin.

"It's making your own breakfast in the morning, making your bed, making sure your room is cleaned. A lot of guys came from places where they didn't have to worry about that. Now, there's a lot more responsibility, but there's a lot more freedom, too. When the guys want to go out to eat, you can go out to eat. I think it's a good independence to have, especially this early, because when you do go to college, you're already set. You know that routine."