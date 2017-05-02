New to the area, Aston Rebels have quickly become college hockey pipeline

Philadelphia Flyers

By John Boruk | Comcast SportsNet May 02, 2017 8:50 PM

Joe Coombs liked the idea of swimming in his pool during the holiday season. He was coaching the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, a team located just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas. But what killed the Bees and their coach were the excruciatingly long bus rides — sometimes eight hours one way — just to play a pair of weekend hockey games.

So two years ago, Coombs and the Bees relocated to the IceWorks Complex in Aston, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles south of the Wells Fargo Center, where the team could be more centrally located while remaining competitive in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II league in the U.S. 

"We're trying," Coombs said Tuesday morning after his team's practice. "This is the first time the NAHL has been out East. We're trying to get it going and we're trying to get it to where people are coming. It's just taking longer."

Now in his second season in Aston, Coombs and the Rebels' front office have assembled a very impressive team that finished this past season with the league's best record at 46-11-2, 95 points in 60 games, steamrolling its way through the postseason, winning its first five playoff games. Now, the Rebels find themselves just one win shy of advancing to the Robertson Cup Championship tournament later this month in Duluth, Minnesota.

The desire to win a championship has intensified after the Rebels were knocked out of this same tournament a year ago.

"I think it's been the only thing on our minds since we lost last season," assistant captain Drew Blackmun said. "It left a very bad taste in all our mouths. Coming back this year, we were excited about the team we had, and we knew we had another opportunity to do it again. It's been our goal since Day 1 and we've been taking it one day at a time, but we're getting closer. We've just got to take care of business."

"Who doesn't want to win?" Coombs said. "This is our Stanley Cup. This means a lot to everyone involved. They (the players) have been fantastic. The consistency, there's a lot of good teams in this league, but the consistency that you play with is important. Our responsibility is to help them become better young men."

Which is why time spent in the NAHL, celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, has been considered a stepping stone to the next level, whether that's the United States Hockey League (Tier I junior hockey) or the collegiate level.  

"It's been pretty unbelievable," said Rebels captain Dom Garcia, who grew up learning the game in Las Vegas. "Coming off my senior year in high school, I didn't really know what was out there. I wasn't getting a lot of looks. Coombsy talked to me. He talked to my family and from there we just took a leap of faith. It worked out best and I was lucky."

"Hockey is the one sport there's a gap between high school and college," Coombs said. "Hockey is so competitive and developmental where kids need to play it. There's not too many kids that go straight from high school to college."

Instead, the Rebels have become that college pipeline. Right now, their current roster has 11 Division I commitments, and they're better equipped for that next level having left home, completing their courses online, while playing hockey full-time.

"It's on yourself to be very disciplined," said Garcia, who committed to Arizona State University, where he will be a teammate and roommate of Mario Lemieux's son Austin.

"It's making your own breakfast in the morning, making your bed, making sure your room is cleaned. A lot of guys came from places where they didn't have to worry about that. Now, there's a lot more responsibility, but there's a lot more freedom, too. When the guys want to go out to eat, you can go out to eat. I think it's a good independence to have, especially this early, because when you do go to college, you're already set. You know that routine."

By The Associated Press May 03, 2017 12:10 AM

NEW YORK -- Mats Zuccarello got the New York Rangers off to a fast start and they cruised to a crucial win against the Ottawa Senators.

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Rangers went on to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night that cut the Senators' lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Michael Grabner, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also scored, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots.

Looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 series hole and with the home crowd buzzing from the singing of the national anthems, the Rangers came out aggressive from the start. They outshot the Senators 15-5 in the first period while building a 2-0 lead.

"We played a solid first period and we came out strong," Zuccarello said. "I think that we set the tone right away."

The Rangers have won three straight playoff games at Madison Square Garden after losing six straight on home ice, including Game 3 of the first round against Montreal.

"There's no doubt we played a strong game," New York coach Alain Vigneault said. "We were able to score a couple, get early pace and we were able to bring it home and win the game," (see full recap).

Blues' comeback falls short as Preds take 3-1 series lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis gave goalie Pekka Rinne a hand in the crease with a key save inside the final minute of the second period, then he broke open a scoreless game with a power-play goal.

The St. Louis Blues just don't agree with how Nashville got the man advantage that led to Ellis' goal.

James Neal made sure it didn't matter, scoring the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, as the Predators beat the Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

"That was by far the hardest game of the series," Ellis said. "I thought they played well at both ends of the ice. I thought we played well too. It was deadlocked at zeroes for most of the game and we just got a couple of bounces."

Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

"Obviously that's something that would be amazing for this organization too," Rinne said. "Now we have a chance to really step on their throats, and we can control our destiny. You couldn't ask for more," (see full recap).

By The Associated Press May 02, 2017 1:37 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The scene brought back jarring memories. Sidney Crosby woozily making his way off the ice after taking a brutal hit from a member of the Washington Capitals. His brain foggy. His immediate future uncertain.

The sight of their captain slowly heading to the dressing room on Monday night following a violent cross-check to the jaw from Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen left his teammates shaken. The diagnosis came the next morning: Crosby is sidelined indefinitely with yet another concussion.

For goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Crosby's nomadic two-year recovery from a concussion sustained after taking a shoulder to the head by Capitals forward David Steckel in 2011 remains fresh.

It's why Fleury's concern as the defending Stanley Cup champions prepared for Wednesday's Game 4 of their increasingly caustic Eastern Conference semifinal against the Capitals wasn't so much on how Pittsburgh will survive without its most indispensable player, but Crosby's general well-being.

"It's a tough moment for sure," Fleury said. "You know, you care a lot about him ... We've been friends for a long time. I know he's always devoted to the team. He's always working hard out there. Hoping he feels better soon and see him smile again."

Crosby spent part of Tuesday at the team's training facility being evaluated. Barely 12 hours removed from a hit that sent a jolt across the league and provided a stark reminder of Crosby's concussion history, the game's best player tried to focus on pushing forward instead of looking back.

"He's very upbeat and he's very positive," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're very optimistic and we're hopeful that we'll get him back in a timely fashion."

Just not in time to try and help the Penguins build on the 2-1 lead they take into Game 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Sullivan declined to speculate on Crosby's availability beyond Game 4.

"The nature of these things is they're all very different," Sullivan said. "Sometimes they come around quickly. Other times they don't."

Crosby would know. He missed the second half of the 2010-11 season and most of 2011-12 following the hit by Steckel. He sat out two weeks after being diagnosed with a concussion last October, returning in time to play in 75 games and score an NHL-high 44 goals.

Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary could also be out of the lineup on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a concussion of his own following a collision with teammate Patric Hornqvist, leaving the Penguins in a familiar position: trying to win without the some of the bold-faced names that helped them capture the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup last June. Goaltender Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang are already out, absences Crosby's brilliance has helped the Penguins overcome.

This, however, is something different.

"You can't replace (Crosby) but I think we've shown that through the season whenever the guy's not there, other guys have to step up," Fleury said. "And we're lucky to have depth on our team. I think we have enough to win games."

Niskanen received a five-minute major and a game misconduct after his stick caught his former teammate across the jaw. He will play after the league decided against holding a hearing to review the incident.

Washington coach Barry Trotz called it "the right decision" while stressing the cross-check was "a hockey play."

Fleury said the Penguins can't get caught up in trying to retaliate, though Washington expects Pittsburgh to ramp up the physical play going forward.

"It should be nasty," Washington forward Jay Beagle said. "It's the playoffs. That's the way we like to play. That's the way they like to play. Hard hits. Going after each other."

Even without Crosby, the Penguins won't lack for star power. As if sensing a change in the dynamic of the series, Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin went back out for a brief postgame skate on Monday night and was one of a handful of regulars who showed up for an optional skate on Tuesday.

Malkin won the Hart Trophy in 2012, the same season in which Crosby was limited to just 22 games. The Russian has a way of raising his game with Crosby out. The Penguins will need him to do it again if they want to survive without Crosby.

"He does things with the puck like no one else," Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist said. "He looks like he's playing loose. He's a hell of a player. We're looking forward to tomorrow and get the win."

