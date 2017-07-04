Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Notes: Capitals sign Andre Burakovsky to 2-year contract

By The Associated Press July 04, 2017 5:28 PM

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Right winger Andre Burakovsky and the Washington Capitals have agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The team announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Burakovsky had 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 games for Washington last season, his third in the NHL.

He has 38 goals and 57 assists in 196 games with the Capitals, who drafted him in the first round in 2013.

The Capitals were the Presidents' Trophy winners for the second time in a row last season, before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the playoffs.

They re-signed center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal and kept right winger T.J. Oshie and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Washington still has not re-signed backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Hurricanes: Kruger acquired from Vegas
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Marcus Kruger from the Vegas Golden Knights, the forward's second trade in three days.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Golden Knights picked up Carolina's fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Chicago traded Kruger to Vegas on Sunday for undisclosed future considerations.

Used primarily as a checking-line forward, Kruger had five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 70 games last season. Overall, he has 33 goals and 72 assists for 105 points in 398 games over seven seasons and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup twice, in 2013 and '15.

Carolina GM Ron Francis says the Hurricanes are "determined to bring in experienced players with winning pedigrees" and adds that Kruger "fits that mold."

Avalanche: No. 1 overall pick Yakupov signs 1-year deal
DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche have added another goal-scoring option by signing former No. 1 overall pick Nail Yakupov to a one-year deal.

Yakupov was the top pick by Edmonton in the 2012 draft and was traded to St. Louis before last season. The right winger scored three goals and dished out six assists in 40 games for the Blues.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 292 career NHL games with the Oilers and Blues. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic says Yakupov is a "skilled winger who will add depth to our lineup."

The Avalanche, who announced the deal Tuesday, have been active this offseason. The team acquired Colin Wilson from Nashville for a fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft and brought in goaltender Jonathan Bernier on a one-year deal.

Sharks: Bollig joins SJ on a 1-year contract
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have signed free-agent forward Brandon Bollig to a one-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday, adding a player known for his toughness. Bollig was part of the Chicago Blackhawks' championship team in 2013 and has also played for Calgary.

The 30-year-old Bollig spent all of last season with Calgary's AHL affiliate Stockton. He finished with 11 goals, 11 assists and 136 penalty minutes in 60 games.

For his career, Bollig has played 241 games. He has 10 goals, 13 assists and 392 penalty minutes.

NHL Notes: Stars ink Alexander Radulov to 5-year deal; Jagr still available

By The Associated Press July 03, 2017 1:05 PM

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars have signed right winger Alexander Radulov to a $31.25 million, five-year deal.

Radulov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through 2021-222 after getting the biggest contract in free agency. General manager Jim Nill announced Monday that the Stars signed the top player available on the market on Day 3 of free agency.

The 30-year-old Russian had 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points last season with the Montreal Canadiens after returning to the NHL following four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He played on a $5.75 million, one-year deal and was looking for a long-term agreement this time around.

Radulov got that from the Stars, who also signed center Martin Hanzal for $14.25 million over three years (see full story).

Big names still available in free agency
A busy weekend to kick off NHL free agency has left a few prominent players still looking for landing spots, and teams still needing to fill some holes.

The leftover list is a who's who of stars from previous decades, notably Jaromir Jagr and Jarome Iginla, while Montreal is working to bring back Andrei Markov and Alexander Radulov. Now that Joe Thornton has returned to San Jose and Patrick Marleau has moved on to Toronto, much of the intrigue has been taken out of the offseason.

There are still a few big loose ends to address with two months left before training camp, though:

Old fish
Outside of 30-year-old Radulov, the most productive players remaining on the market are on the downside of their careers: Jagr at 45, Iginla at 40, Markov at 38 and Thomas Vanek at 33. Then there are 40-year-olds Shane Doan and Matt Cullen and 37-year-old Mike Fisher trying to decide whether to play another year.

Cullen in particular showed he still has something left by helping Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. He could help any contender.

"Cully was just such an amazing friend and an amazing teammate that no one would be surprised, at least that played with him, if he came back," said former Penguins center Nick Bonino, who signed a $16.4 million, four-year deal with the Predators. "Physically, he's in great shape. I think for him, it's mentally if he wants to do another season of it."

Jagr won't be back with Florida, and Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said he won't consider signing him for a second tour in Philadelphia.

A couple of young players worth watching are former top prospects Nail Yakupov and Mikhail Grigorenko, who weren't given qualifying offers as restricted free agents. Yakupov and Grigorenko are 23, could come cheap on prove-it contracts and still contribute after rocky starts to their NHL careers.

Kovalchuk back to KHL?
Ilya Kovalchuk has been exploring a return to the NHL, but there's no evidence that's going to happen next season. The New Jersey Devils own the Russian forward's rights for one more year, and GM Ray Shero said it's first up to agent Jay Grossman to talk to interested teams about Kovalchuk before he even gets involved to potentially work out a trade.

That hasn't happened yet.

"I assume at some point in the next few days, we should have a real good indication of what's going on or what he's going to do," Shero said.

Kovalchuk could play one more season in the Kontinental Hockey League and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2018 at age 35, when he'd also be eligible for an incentive-based contract.

Capital improvements
Washington is making some major changes, which have less to do with an early playoff exit than an impossible salary-cap situation. Either way, the Capitals still need to confront some things. After signing right wing T.J. Oshie ($46 million/eight years), defenseman Dmitry Orlov ($30.6 million/six years) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov ($64.2 million/eight years), they cleared over $4.5 million in cap space by trading forward Marcus Johansson to New Jersey, but they can't be done.

Washington has about $9.2 million to sign restricted free agent forward Andre Burakovsky and goaltender Philipp Grubauer and have enough remaining to fill out the roster with at least five other players.

Trade market
July has become a popular time for significant trades because teams have more cap space to maneuver than at the deadline. Because the expansion draft froze player movement for almost a week in June, there has been plenty of chatter, and the deals are expected to continue.

Vegas has already flipped defensemen -- Marc Methot to Dallas, Trevor van Riemsdyk to Carolina, Alexei Emelin to Nashville and David Schlemko to Montreal -- and acquired center Marcus Kruger from Chicago. The Devils are still looking for a defenseman and could use their forward depth to acquire one.

And then there's Colorado center Matt Duchene, who was at the epicenter of trade talk in February and still hasn't been dealt. Columbus, Pittsburgh and Nashville have been rumored as potential destinations for Duchene.

"I don't create the rumors and I don't really comment on them, so it doesn't really matter to me on rumors," Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said. "You guys will know if we decide to make a move that we think improves our club."

Extension season
New contracts signed already that kick in for the 2018-19 season include Canadiens goaltender Carey Price's $84 million over eight years, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic's $56 million over eight years and Sharks goaltender Martin Jones' $34.5 million over six years. Price's new $10.5 million cap hit ties him with Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane for the highest in the league -- for now.

That's because the Edmonton Oilers are expected to soon finalize a deal with 20-year-old captain and Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid that could be worth in the neighborhood of $12 or 13 million. Edmonton also has to sign restricted free agent forward Leon Draisaitl this summer, and that won't come cheap.

John Tavares' situation with the New York Islanders bears watching, with speculation that he'll go into next season without an extension. Tavares is a nearly irreplaceable franchise player, though he has to believe that the Islanders are building a Cup contender in order to commit long term.

Future Flyers Report: A look at what lies ahead in Ron Hextall's plan

By Tom Dougherty | CSNPhilly.com July 03, 2017 11:40 AM

July 1 hasn’t been the same in Philadelphia for quite some time. It was once a day the Flyers were among the busiest buyers in the NHL. I don’t see a return to that anytime soon, either.
 
This summer was another the Flyers stayed away from crippling contracts pursuing short-term fixes on the open market. They filled a need with Brian Elliott and that was it.
 
Looking ahead, we shouldn’t expect this to change, either. This is the world we live in, one in which the salary cap dictates play and history knows the Flyers haven’t lived well in it.
 
This isn’t a column about this season. Instead, let’s use this summer as a predictor for what to expect in the summers of 2018 and 2019 because that’s when things become interesting.
 
It all ties together with Flyers general manager Ron Hextall’s ideology of drafting and developing, a drastic shift in the franchise’s historic operation that is entering Year 4 under Hextall.
 
Sound familiar? We can draw comparisons to the Sixers, but that’s a different sport with a different system. The NBA has a higher salary cap and is superstar-heavy. Teams need multiple stars to win and unless they get multiple top-three picks or get lucky, they have to buy them.
 
That’s not how the NHL works. This isn’t to compare the Flyers to the Sixers, hockey to basketball. But both teams that play at the Wells Fargo Center are rebuilding.
 
One has just been more vocal about it.
 
The Flyers are getting younger after two seasons of putting a stagnant roster on the ice. All signs point to as many as four or five rookies here in 2017-18: Nolan Patrick, Oskar Lindblom, Mike Vecchione, Sam Morin and Robert Hagg.
 
We’ve written about the youth movement plenty since the end of the season. The Flyers drafted Patrick with the No. 2 overall pick. Lindblom is coming overseas. Morin and Hagg, who both impressed in their debuts at the end of last season, will bring more youth to the blue line.
 
There is plenty more to write about 2017-18, but let’s take a step back for a moment. Let’s take a look at where the Flyers are and what’s ahead on the “course” Hextall set out on three years ago.
 
Salary cap
Hextall was handed a bad cap situation when he took over. The Flyers have long struggled to adapt to the cap world, and Hextall has been cleaning up the previous regime’s mess.
 
The cap increased by $2 million this season. It's up to $75 million from $73 million in 2016-17. The Flyers have slightly over $6 million in projected space, according to CapFriendly.com. They still have some restricted free agents and Patrick to sign. They’ll likely begin the year with, give or take, about $2 million in cap space.
 
Hextall locked up Shayne Gostisbehere for six years with a $4.5 million average annual value. It’s a team-friendly deal compared to what free-agent defensemen land on the market.
 
Next summer, Hextall has three players and $9.6 million coming off the books: Valtteri Filppula ($5 million), Matt Read ($3.625 million) and Brandon Manning ($975,000).
 
Hagg and Morin will be RFAs. The cap will likely increase again. No problems there. But in summer 2019, that’s when things get interesting and could potentially spell trouble.
 
Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim will all be RFAs after the 2018-19 season. Wayne Simmonds and Jordan Weal will be UFAs. Both goalies, Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, will be UFAs as well but only one spot will need to be filled.
 
Remember, this is all projection. By 2019-20, we can expect one of the kids in net will be here. With more kids coming, they carry cheaper cap hits but will need cap space for extensions.
 
Looking ahead
We can expect the cap ceiling to continue to increase. Patrick should expedite the process but will not change how it operates. We should keep this in mind going forward.
 
The Flyers have some difficult decisions coming in the summer of 2019, which means don’t expect Hextall to shop in free agency next summer regardless of the outcome in 2017-18.
 
Drafting and developing require hitting on prospects. The Flyers have a highly respected prospect pool, but that has to translate to the NHL in order for this to work.
 
This will play out over the next two seasons. In 2018-19, more kids will join the fray. Where it gets compelling is summer 2019 when Hextall faces his first real tough contract decision.
 
Provorov and Konecny figure to land long-term extensions while we can guess Sanheim will get a decent bump in pay as well on a bridge deal depending on his development.
 
Those will be done. That isn’t the worry. We can take an educated guess Provorov will net a hefty extension with a cap hit larger than Gostisbehere’s. Think in the $5-6 million range.
 
Where it gets murky is Simmonds and Weal, who signed a two-year extension last Thursday. Simmonds will be the most interesting decision Hextall will face.
 
Simmonds will be turning 31 in August 2019 and, barring a major decline over the next two seasons, he’ll be in line for one final big contract. That is where it gets difficult for Hextall.
 
As a fan favorite and the Flyers’ top scorer, Simmonds is among the team’s leaders on the stat sheet and in the locker room. But what do the Flyers do when his contract expires?
 
Will Hextall feel obligated to bring Simmonds back because what he brings in terms of leadership and scoring despite knowing he’ll be paying for Simmonds’ decline years?
 
A lot of it has to do with where the Flyers are in terms of contending, what prospects are at the NHL level and where they are at that stage of their young careers.
 
Then comes the money question.
 
Simmonds signed what has proved to be an extremely team-generous six-year, $23.85 million extension in 2012 at an AAV of $3.975 million. The next deal will be much higher.
 
It will be a tough decision for Hextall and a bridge he doesn’t have to cross yet. But considering he has a long-term approach, it’s safe to suggest this is something on the mind of the front office.
 
So while it’s easy to focus on 2017-18, we also should keep in mind this is a long-term plan. The summer of 2019 will be one in which Hextall faces some difficult decisions. It’s one reason why we shouldn’t expect the Flyers to jump back into the free-agent frenzy in 2018.
 
There has been a lot of praise for what Hextall has done. Despite their rebuild, the Flyers have still been competitive. They made the playoffs in 2015-16 but missed last season.
 
The Flyers’ offseason has been a solid one. Hextall hasn’t boxed out young players by adding veterans in free agency. He, in fact, has opened up spots. They got lucky with the No. 2 pick. There are plenty of reasons to be excited for 2017-18. It should be a fun season — there is no doubt about that.
 
But before we place too high of expectations on the Flyers in 2017-18 because of the of young blood that projects to improve the team significantly, let’s put things in perspective.
 
The Flyers are still a few years away from being considered true contenders. While they should make the playoffs this season, they’re still not there yet.

