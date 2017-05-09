Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Notes: Devils contact Ilya Kovalchuk to discuss pending return to league

By The Associated Press May 09, 2017 6:25 PM

New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero is on the verge of landing yet another asset in his team's rebuilding plan: Ilya Kovalchuk.

Shero confirmed on Tuesday that Kovalchuk would like to return to the NHL next season, four years after the former No. 1 draft pick bolted to play in his native Russia. With the Devils still owning Kovalchuk's rights, Shero said he's keeping all options open after having preliminary discussions with the player's agent.

Under NHL rules, Kovalchuk must re-sign with the Devils and can't do so until the league's free-agency period opens on July 1. That doesn't preclude the possibility of the Devils signing and then trading the player.

And there are no rules preventing the Devils or Kovalchuk from contacting other teams and negotiating the framework of a potential sign-and-trade deal.

Whatever happens, Kovalchuk's pending return to North America marks yet another boost for a Devils team that missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year and finished last in the Eastern Conference standings. Last month, New Jersey bucked the odds by winning the NHL draft lottery and jumping four spots for the right to the No. 1 pick (see full story).

Stars: Bishop's negotiating rights acquired from Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Stars have acquired the rights to goalie Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The clubs made the deal Tuesday involving Bishop, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer unless Dallas signs him before July 1.

Bishop played just seven games after the Kings acquired him as a backup for Jonathan Quick. Los Angeles failed to make the playoffs.

The two-time Vezina Trophy finalist spent parts of the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, reaching the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. He also has played for Ottawa and St. Louis.

Bishop spent the 2004-05 season with the NAHL's Texas Tornado, playing in the same rink that holds the Stars' training complex in suburban Frisco (see full story).

Kings: Pearson signs 4-year, $15 million extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Forward Tanner Pearson has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

Pearson had a career-high 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings last season, just his second full NHL campaign. He has emerged as one of the low-scoring Kings' top offensive threats in the past two years, scoring 39 goals while missing just five games.

The 24-year-old former first-round draft pick won a Stanley Cup ring in 2014, scoring 12 points in 24 postseason games. He would have been a restricted free agent this summer.

Pearson says negotiations on his new deal picked up three weeks ago. Rob Blake replaced Dean Lombardi as the Kings' general manager last month (see full story).

Devils: Defenseman Viktor Loov signs 1-year, 2-way contract
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Viktor Loov to a one-year, two-way contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the deal on Tuesday, noting the deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old Loov spent the 2016-17 season in the American Hockey League between the Albany Devils and Toronto Marlies. He was acquired by New Jersey from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin on Feb. 18. He played in 10 regular-season games with Albany and in three Calder Cup playoff contests against the Marlies.

In 180 career AHL contests, Loov has 11 goals and 31 assists (see full story).

Penguins: NHL's concussion spotter didn't pull Crosby
An NHL concussion spotter did not find Sidney Crosby's headfirst slide into the boards as a valid reason to remove him from the Pittsburgh Penguins' Game 6 against the Washington Capitals.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the centralized concussion spotter made the determination that the play did not meet the concussion protocol criteria for mandatory removal from play. The protocol says a player must be removed if a spotter sees symptoms after taking a blow to his head or upper torso from another player's shoulder, his head hitting the ice or taking a punch to the head.

Daly says the current criteria without boards aren't random but based on a study that determined what events on the ice were "more likely indicators or predictors of (a) concussion."

Crosby slid into the boards exactly one week after he was knocked out of Game 3 by a blow the head from the Capitals' Matt Niskanen. He missed Game 4 with a concussion (see full story).

Olympics: IIHF president hopes NHL changes its mind
PARIS -- The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year's Olympics in South Korea.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players' Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport's biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

"I would say the latest we can do is end of June, beginning of July, for calendars, schedules, arenas," Fasel said at a news conference during the hockey worlds. "We will see."

Fasel, who is Swiss, also said he plans to call NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but he didn't seem too enthusiastic about his chances (see full story).

NHL Playoffs: Capitals fall short again as Penguins win Game 7 to advance

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 10:51 PM

WASHINGTON -- Marc-Andre Fleury thanked his stick and flashed a smile so wide it could be seen through his mask.

This was vintage Fleury, and he has the Pittsburgh Penguins one step closer to another Stanley Cup.

Fleury stopped all 29 shots in a turn-back-the-clock performance to shut out the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday night, sending Pittsburgh to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Ottawa Senators.

This was the Fleury who backstopped the Penguins to the Cup in 2009 and was almost unbeatable early in the second-round series, and his return was all they needed to eliminate the Presidents' Trophy winners in a meeting of the NHL's top two teams (see full recap).

Ducks end Game 7 woes, beat Oilers to reach West final
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks ended their streak of five straight Game 7 losses with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years.

Andrew Cogliano scored the tying goal midway through the second period for the Ducks, who had blown a 3-2 series lead and lost a Game 7 on home ice in four consecutive seasons.

After a rally from an early deficit and a strong defensive performance to back John Gibson's 23 saves, the Ducks ended their ignominious streak and moved halfway to the franchise's second Stanley Cup title.

Anaheim will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the conference finals Friday night (see full recap).

NHL Notes: Predators' P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 8:57 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.

Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation. NHL officials had given Subban a warning after an incident during a Jan. 22 game with the Minnesota Wild.

The NHL's operations department tracks all games and issues citations when it determines that a player warrants a sanction.

The money from Subban's fine will go the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

Nashville will be facing either the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

Hurricanes: Darling eager to capitalize on chance to start
RALEIGH, N.C. -- So much has changed for Scott Darling in the past few weeks -- a new team, a new contract and a new role as the Carolina Hurricanes' presumptive starting goalie.

There's still four long months until preseason camp begins, but he's ready to get started and take advantage of this chance.

"There's always pressure -- you're in the NHL, it's your job to play well and perform," Darling said Wednesday. "Especially at goalie, you feel a little bit more pressure because you're kind of in the limelight there. I'm excited for the challenge. It's kind of what I've been hoping for my whole career, to have this opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."

It's been a blur of a spring for Darling, who spent three seasons backing up two-time Stanley Cup winner Corey Crawford in Chicago before he was traded to Carolina on April 28 in exchange for a draft pick (see full recap).

Predators: Postseason has turned Music City into Smashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The place known as Smashville is ready for its close-up.

The Nashville Predators have reached their first Western Conference final in franchise history and that has spread hockey fever far beyond their arena and the team's loyal legion of fans. Stars from Carrie Underwood to Lady Antebellum are lining up to sing the national anthem and the likes of John Hiatt to Lee Greenwood are singing with the house band during intermissions.

Not only do Predators' flags and banners drape Nashville's famous honkytonks, they now hang from front porches in the suburbs of Music City.

"You can't drive through a neighborhood without seeing a flag," Predators president Sean Henry said. "So it's fun to tap into a passion that this community has for sports, and right now it's all about the Nashville Predators," (see full recap).

