Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Notes: Stars sign goalie Ben Bishop to 6-year, $29.5M deal

NHL Notes: Stars sign goalie Ben Bishop to 6-year, $29.5M deal

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 3:05 PM

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5-million deal.

General manager Jim Nill announced the terms Friday, less than a week after acquiring rights to the 30-year-old Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in next month's draft. Bishop was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer had Dallas not signed him before July 1.

The Stars see the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist as their new starter in net after using both Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi last season, when they failed to make the playoffs. Those two goalies are under contract for next season at a combined $10.4 million. The combined buyouts for both would be about $3.5 million.

The 6-foot-7 Bishop played just seven games after the Kings acquired him from Tampa Bay to play alongside Jonathan Quick. Since-fired Kings general manager Dean Lombardi engineered the trade to create an elite goaltending duo that would allow the Kings to rest Quick, who was returning from a major injury.

Los Angeles still failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Bishop went 2-3-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average.

Bishop spent parts of the past five seasons with the Lightning, reaching the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. He finished second in the Vezina voting in 2016 after getting selected for the All-Star Game. Bishop also has played for Ottawa and St. Louis (see full story).

Ovechkin played through hamstring, knee injuries in playoffs
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through hamstring and knee injuries that hampered him in the playoffs.

Ovechkin says he felt something in his hamstring during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and needed injections to numb the pain the rest of the way. A hit by Toronto's Nazem Kadri in Game 5 of the first round caused the left knee injury, which Ovechkin downplayed.

The 31-year-old captain had eight points in 13 playoff games as Washington was eliminated before the conference finals for the ninth time in as many chances. At the Capitals' exit-day meetings Friday, he didn't say how badly the injuries affected his play but they were bad enough not to play for Russia at the world championships.

New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 3-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Devils announced the signing of their 2016 sixth-round draft pick on Friday.

The 18-year-old Bratt spent the last four seasons in Sweden with the AIK organization. He had six goals and 16 assists last season, and added a goal and an assist in the postseason.

NHL Playoffs: Bobby Ryan lifts Senators past Penguins in OT in Game 1

NHL Playoffs: Bobby Ryan lifts Senators past Penguins in OT in Game 1

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:50 PM

PITTSBURGH -- By his own estimate, it took Ottawa's Bobby Ryan a full 82 games to adjust to first-year coach Guy Boucher's system.

Consider the forward all caught up. The rest of the consistently surprising Senators, too.

Ryan broke in alone on Marc-Andre Fleury and deked the Pittsburgh goalie before flipping a backhand into the open net 4:59 into overtime to give Ottawa a 2-1 victory Saturday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"I knew at some point those pucks I'd been chasing all year long, they were going to come," Ryan said after picking up his fifth goal of the playoffs. "You just want to redeem yourself. You let your teammates down (during the regular season). Now I'm getting to redeem myself a little bit. That's all I'm trying to do."

The Senators improved to 6-1 when pushed beyond regulation during the postseason to give them early control of the best-of-seven series against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a matchup few outside of the guys in the red, white and black jerseys gave them a shot of winning.

Not that it seems to bother Ottawa. One game in and the Senators have already done to the Penguins what Washington and Columbus could not: grab control of the series.

"There's a lot of things to like but it's just one game," Boucher said. "We won't get too excited."

Boucher hasn't backed away from the underdog role. If anything, he's embraced it. A year ago the Senators missed the playoffs while the Penguins sprinted to the franchise's Cup. Now Ottawa finds itself on equal footing and hardly appeared intimidated by the stage. Ryan assisted on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period goal, Craig Anderson made 27 saves and the Senators turned away five Pittsburgh power plays.

Evgeni Malkin's goal late in the third period forced the extra period, but Pittsburgh struggled to generate any consistent pressure on Anderson. The problem wasn't Ottawa's neutral zone trap designed to slow teams down but a decided lack of aggression once Malkin, captain Sidney Crosby and company crossed the Senators' blue line.

"We're looking for that next play instead of putting pucks at the net," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

The Penguins only managed 17 shots in five-on-five situations, compared to 32 by Ottawa. Pittsburgh also gave it away 17 times, two of which led to goals.

"We understand, they wait," Malkin said. "They need one chance, two-on-one or three-on-two to score."

The Penguins only had 72 hours to recharge following a draining seven-game series against Washington. While Pittsburgh insisted it would have no problem hitting reset with a spot in the Stanley Cup finals on the line, there was a dip in intensity both on the ice and in the stands.

For long stretches, it felt like the game could have been played in mid-December instead of mid-May, which was just fine by Ottawa.

The Penguins didn't lack for opportunities to jump on the Senators but four first-period power plays - including 45 seconds of a 5-on-3 - went nowhere. Ron Hainsey hit the crossbar early and Patric Hornqvist dinged the left post but that's as close as Pittsburgh would get to slipping one by Anderson.

"There were some good looks there," said Crosby, who had just two shots in 23:32 of ice time. "They're not going to give you anything but we worked hard to get our chances and we've got to bury them when we get them."

The Senators focused not on creating extended pressure on Fleury but instead taking advantage of Pittsburgh's mistakes. The breakthrough came 14:32 into the first when Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin left a blind drop pass behind his net that Ryan intercepted and slipped to Pageau in the right circle. The puck zipped over Fleury's glove and suddenly Ottawa had the lead.

It appeared it would be enough to put Pittsburgh away in regulation until Malkin redirected a Chris Kunitz shot between Anderson's legs with 5:35 left in the third.

No matter. The Senators did what they've done repeatedly during their surprising run to the NHL's final four: they found a way.

"Our players are really good at not fearing the outcome, and we play the way we play," Boucher said. "Whether it's overtime or third period or we're leading or we're trailing. We just really keep the same approach. So it's been healthy for us."

Notes
Malkin moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third-place on Pittsburgh's career playoff scoring list with 148 points. ... Ottawa's Alexandre Burrows poked the puck out of Fleury's glove and into the net just past the midway point but the referees had blown the play dead. The call was upheld upon review. ... Pageau's eight goals are the second-most by a Senators player during a single postseason. Daniel Alfredsson scored 14 while leading Ottawa to the Cup finals in 2007. ... Fleury finished with 33 saves.

End to End: Can Flyers trust Michal Neuvirth as No. 1 goalie?

End to End: Can Flyers trust Michal Neuvirth as No. 1 goalie?

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 13, 2017 1:00 PM

Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say.

Going End to End today are CSNPhilly.com producers/reporters Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall and Greg Paone.

The question: Do you trust Michal Neuvirth as the No. 1 goalie and who should the Flyers pursue in free agency?

Dougherty
Do I trust Michal Neuvirth as the No. 1? I do not and I've made that perfectly clear before. I believe the Flyers made a mistake signing Neuvirth over Steve Mason, but that is where we are. Going forward with the presumption Vegas will stay away from Neuvirth — or the injured Anthony Stolarz — in the expansion draft, Neuvirth will be the Flyers' No. 1 goalie.

Neuvirth is too unreliable to be depended on as a team's No. 1 netminder. I think that is why he signed another short-term contract. Sure, it aligns with general manager Ron Hextall's vision and desire to have two goalies on short-term deals as placeholders. But Neuvirth's injury history is too long for any team to commit to him on a long-term contract. I don't believe he would have fetched anything longer than three years on the open market — and that is not even taking into account his performance last season.

In 2016-17, Neuvirth sported the NHL's worst save percentage at .891. His 2.82 goals-against average was 33rd among qualified goalies (minimum 27 starts). This is not a Mason-Neuvirth debate — we've had that before. This is about Neuvirth. He was too inconsistent this season and failed to put together any consistent stretch. Even in February, when head coach Dave Hakstol started him in nine of the team's 11 games, Neuvirth did not show any signs of being able to grab a hold of the Flyers' No. 1 job. He had an .890 save percentage during February and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Hextall made it clear during the team's breakup day that he still believes platoons can work — despite it not working this season and other teams that used it in the past moving on from that philosophy. Since the Flyers' crease again will likely be split, it is a safe assumption that Mason is moving on too. He said he's open to returning, but not in a platoon situation. Hextall has said he hasn't closed the door on Mason.

So now the question turns to who will be the other goalie in 2017-18. I don't believe it will be Stolarz. Despite a solid showing in limited action with the Flyers, Stolarz had a mediocre 2016-17 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and I don't believe the Flyers view him as the future in net. That will be Carter Hart or Felix Sandstrom. Alex Lyon might be ahead of Stolarz, too. Stolarz's injury doesn't help his cause, either. He'll have to show he's fully healthy in camp. I don't think Hextall will bank on that. He'll sign a free-agent goalie.

There are three names I imagine Hextall will target this summer: Ryan Miller, Jonathan Bernier and Brian Elliott. All three match with the short-term criteria Hextall is looking for. Miller and Elliott each have had previous experience serving as a No. 1. Miller was once one of the league's top-tier goaltenders, but he's now 36 and no longer the same goalie. Bernier was once a Los Angeles Kings prospect with a bright future, but he never panned out as projected. He's been a serviceable backup with the Maple Leafs and now the Ducks.

These are the types Hextall will explore this summer. My early money is on Bernier.

Hall
Let's assume the Flyers don't re-sign Mason (but don't count that out entirely).

I genuinely believe Neuvirth will have a rebound season and look more like the goalie from 2015-16.

My only concern is his health. Neuvirth seldom stays injury-free for a full season.

And that's where things can get tricky for the Flyers if Hextall doesn't sign an experienced goalie this offseason for insurance purposes.

I would like to see the Flyers rely on Neuvirth and Stolarz, who needs to be trotted out much more often as it's time to see what the 23-year-old can do in a larger NHL sample size.

But, again, if Neuvirth gets hurt, then the Flyers have Stolarz and probably the 24-year-old Lyon, who is a restricted free agent this offseason and was playing at Yale a little over a year ago.

With the volatility of Neuvirth's health, Hextall should and will likely sign a veteran netminder for cheap and short term — someone that can handle the job if injuries arise and prevent the organization's young goalies from being totally thrown into the fire.

None of this will impede the development of Stolarz and company. Because at the end of the day, they'll be needed, just like an insurance policy is needed in net for the Flyers.

However, don't be surprised to see Neuvirth come out strong in 2017-18. He's more than anxious to prove himself after last season.

Paone
My answer to this question doesn't necessarily have to do with Neuvirth's talent. I do think he is a talented goaltender, but much like with every other goaltender in the league, he has his flaws. And some of those flaws are more prevalent then others. For example, he, like the rest of the Flyers, was incredibly inconsistent this season. Hence his low numbers, which made the timing of his in-season contract extension curious.

But Neuvirth's biggest flaw is a glaring one that's been an anchor tied to his entire career — his inability to stay healthy. The unfortunate story arc of the former second-round draft pick's career has been that basically whenever he's had a chance to become a No. 1 goalie in the league, he gets injured. It's happened in both his seasons in Philadelphia thus far. Remember that knee injury at the end of 2015-16 right as the Flyers were making their push to the playoffs? Or another knee injury early on this past season that cost him several weeks?

The tendency to be injured is why Neuvirth just can't be trusted to be the Flyers' No. 1 netminder and carry a bulk of the games this coming season. Hextall knows his players, so he surely knows that he needs a capable 1-B option beside Neuvrith. And, yes, I say 1-B option because I do believe we're heading in the direction of another goaltending share like there was between Neuvirth and Mason the past two years. And I have a gut feeling that it won't involve Stolarz or any of the Flyers' other goalie prospects just yet.

Hello, free agency.

This free-agent signing would be a short-term one. Ben Bishop, who recently was traded to Dallas and then inked a six-year extension with the Stars, was looking for term. So he was never a real option anyway.

Mason, Miller and Elliott are the biggest names on a now even thinner free-agent market. We know Mason's story here and signs currently point to a mutual parting. And Miller and Elliott don't do anything for my tastes, personally.

I think Bernier is the guy to zero in on here. Remember, Hextall and goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh are very familiar with Bernier as all three were together in Los Angeles several years ago. Another goalie who I think could be an interesting move is New Jersey's Keith Kinkaid. I know his record wasn't great this season (8-13-1), but he had an awful Devils team playing in front of him. But with that awful Devils team in front of him, he still put up a 2.64 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Yes, he beat the Flyers three times, too. But I like the way he plays. He's a fighter in net and doesn't give up on plays. That's such an important quality for a goalie to have.

Only one thing is for sure here: with the expansion draft and free agency rapidly approaching, we won't have to wait awfully long for answers to these goalie questions.

Load more