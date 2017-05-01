Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Playoffs: Capitals cut Penguins' series lead in OT after Sidney Crosby exits

NHL Playoffs: Capitals cut Penguins' series lead in OT after Sidney Crosby exits

By The Associated Press May 01, 2017 11:15 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Shattenkirk scored 3:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals overcame a late collapse in regulation to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Washington drew within 2-1 in the series when Shattenkirk's shot from the point zipped by Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins played most of the game without star Sidney Crosby, who left in the first period after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Washington appeared to be in control thanks to goals by Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetzov. The lead vanished in the final two minutes of the third when Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz scored in a 48-second span to force overtime.

The Capitals controlled the extra period and avoided a 3-0 hole against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for Washington after getting pulled in his previous start. Fleury finished with 30 saves for Pittsburgh.

The Capitals held a team meeting following an ugly 6-2 loss in Game 2, a setback that dropped the Presidents' Trophy winners into a 2-0 hole against their frequent playoff tormentors and stirred echoes of a series of playoff meltdowns since the franchise broke into the league 43 years ago.

Faced with being pushed to the brink of elimination, Washington pushed back. With one illegal and ugly shove changing the tenor of the series and perhaps the rest of the postseason.

The game was scoreless just over 5 minutes into the first period when Crosby skated just outside the Capitals' crease. Washington's Alex Ovechkin slashed Crosby along the upper body and Crosby slid awkwardly trying to maintain his balance when he collided with Niskanen, who had his stick raised.

The stick caught Crosby flush across the mouth and the two-time Hart Trophy winner laid on the ice in pain for several moments before slowly skating off the ice under his own power as Pittsburgh trainers searched the area for Crosby's teeth.

Niskanen, who played four seasons in Pittsburgh with Crosby before signing with Washington in 2014, earned a major penalty for cross-checking and was given a game misconduct.

This wasn't the first time Crosby took an ugly shot to the head from a Capital. Crosby was in the middle of an MVP run on Jan., 1, 2011, when he took an elbow to the head from Washington's David Steckel during the Winter Classic, leading to a concussion that cost Crosby the better part of two years in his prime as he struggled to recover.

Their captain gone for the rest of the game and perhaps longer, the Penguins appeared momentarily dazed as they tried to regroup.

In the interim, the Capitals took the lead, getting the fortunate bounce that eluded them on home ice when Backstrom's centering pass during a 5-on-3 power play caromed off Pittsburgh defenseman Ian Cole and by Fleury 13:05 into the first.

Pittsburgh appeared to tie it 1:05 into the second when Chris Kunitz deflected a puck by Holtby just before the net came off its moorings. The play was upheld under review, only to be overturned due to goaltender interference following a challenge by Capitals coach Barry Trotz.

It was symbolic of a static and occasionally ugly three periods that lacked the pace of the opening two games in Washington.

Late hit. High hits. Slashes.

The teams that finished the regular season atop the league standings played at times as if they were more intent on settling scores than trying to score.

Holtby, yanked after a sloppy second period in Game 2, remained steady during Pittsburgh's second-period surge and the Capitals appeared to be in control when the Penguins pulled Fleury with 3 minutes to go.

Then Malkin scored his fifth goal of the playoffs by Holtby with 1:53 to go. Schultz tied it 48 seconds later when his blast from the point deflected off Washington's T.J. Oshie and by Holtby.

Flyers likely to end up with one of two top centermen in draft

Flyers likely to end up with one of two top centermen in draft

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 01, 2017 11:10 AM

The Flyers made NHL history on Saturday night, becoming the first team to advance to the second pick via the draft lottery from as low as No. 13 overall.

They had just a 2.4 percent chance of advancing 11 spots. And somehow, they did it.

This is only the second time in franchise history the Flyers will be drafting second overall. The last time came in 2007 when they chose James van Riemsdyk.

Only once in their entire history have they had the No. 1 overall pick.

That came in 1975 when they chose Mel Bridgman. There’s a huge asterisk attached to that.

Then-general manager Keith Allen traded up from 18th — after the Flyers won their second Stanley Cup — and sent Bill Clement, Don McLean, plus that pick to Washington to draft Bridgman.

Now, unless the Flyers deviate from the obvious next month at the NHL draft in Chicago, they will choose either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. 

New Jersey owns the top pick and has the choice between the two top centermen.

"I think they're both great players and certainly different," Devils general manager Ray Shero told reporters this weekend. "One's from Switzerland [Hischier] and one's from Canada [Patrick].

"Patrick certainly has lineage. ... He's been through injury this year, but everybody knows he's a heck of a player. [Alex] Galchenyuk in his draft year (2012) didn't really play.

"You get a Swiss kid, you see him, a center iceman who's got size and talent. For us, as a franchise, you've got some real good players here."

Flyers GM Ron Hextall declined to talk about either player.

NHL Central Scouting had Patrick and Hischier in a near dead heat in their final rankings, with Patrick getting the edge at No. 1.

Scouts say both players can make it to the NHL this fall. Yet given Ron Hextall’s patient, careful approach — think of Travis Konecny — it's entirely possible that whomever the Flyers draft will remain in juniors this season for maturation purposes.

That's always been Hextall's thinking.

TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie is a lifelong devotee to the draft and has seen both players.

"There's no doubt whatsoever in my mind that Nolan Patrick needs to play in the NHL next season," McKenzie told CSNPhilly.com.

"I believe his development would be stunted by going back to the WHL for a fourth year of junior hockey. Patrick only missed being eligible for last year's draft by four days, so he otherwise could've have been drafted into the NHL last season."

The case for or against Hischier's playing now is a bit different because of his size. He’s 176 pounds — 22 pounds lighter than Patrick — and could use more muscle, much like Konecny after he was drafted and sent back to juniors in 2015.

"I wouldn't imagine it would necessarily be a bad thing for Hischier to have another year of junior hockey," McKenzie said.

"But his speed, agility, tenacity, skill to make plays and score goals and compete hard would suggest to me he's got a much better than 50-50 chance to be in the NHL next season. In fact, and I could be wrong on this, I would bet he's in the NHL next season."

Some scouts have compared Hischier to Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom, which says tons about his overall ability.

Mike Morreale, NHL.com's draft expert, said he expects both Patrick and Hischier to play in the NHL this fall.

One more thing: Because Hischier (age 19) is on loan to Halifax from SC Bern, he falls under European draftee status, meaning he is eligible to play in the AHL next season, even though he won’t be 20. 

Given Hextall’s reluctance to play rookies right away, this certainly changes how the Flyers might look upon Hischier because it gives them the flexibility to get Hischier pro experience in the AHL before making the jump to the NHL.

Giroux Foundation
The Claude Giroux Foundation announced the distribution of more than $70,000 raised through charity events to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, Still Strong Foundation, Silver Springs School and Fondation de l'Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital Foundation.

"It's a real privilege and honor to lend my support, especially to children," Giroux said. "Making a difference in a child's life is something I take great pride in and will continue to do so for years to come."

Future Flyers Report: How No. 2 pick changes long-term landscape

Future Flyers Report: How No. 2 pick changes long-term landscape

By Tom Dougherty | CSNPhilly.com May 01, 2017 8:50 AM

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall called it a “big day for our franchise.”

He was right.

The Flyers on Saturday night somehow beat long odds and landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The good fortune changed the entire outlook going forward. The Flyers’ long-term trajectory was already on the upswing despite a disappointing season that saw the team miss the playoffs for the third time in five years.

With the pipeline loaded with defensive prospects and goaltenders, the Flyers will now have an opportunity to add an impact forward into the pool (see draft options). That was not necessarily the case had they drawn the 13th pick, which was the most likely outcome Saturday.

This year’s draft class isn’t considered, by many, to be as deep as those in recent years. Hextall said Saturday that it “isn’t as bad as a draft as people say it is” and “it’s probably an average draft.” He is probably right. Recent years have been special. There was the Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel draft in 2015. Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine last year. Beyond the top two picks, the last two drafts were deep too. The 2015 class was compared to the 2003 draft, one of the best drafts in league history. Last year was a solid crop as well.

By many accounts, this year’s class is all about Brandon center Nolan Patrick and Halifax center Nico Hischier, one of whom the Flyers are now guaranteed to snag at No. 2. Either prospect will give the Flyers a forward piece to build around, which will allow their supplementary pieces to fall into their rightful places without any increased pressure.

There is no guarantee that either Patrick or Hischier will provide an immediate impact, or that either of them will make the Flyers’ roster on opening night. But to be able to add a player of their caliber into the fold albeit this season or 2018-19 accomplishes a few things. More importantly, it bides the Flyers more time to win with captain Claude Giroux.

Much has been written about Giroux’s recent decline. Last season, he dealt with confidence issues after offseason hip/abdominal surgery. His numbers have been downturn over the past three seasons. There hasn’t been much help around him, either, but that’s about to change.

Either Patrick or Hischier should give the Flyers a player they can eventually slide into the role as their offensive catalyst, which would take pressure off Giroux to carry the workload as he ages. It also allows Sean Couturier to slide into his role with less outside pressure to live up to expectations as a No. 8 overall pick. There would be less of a burden on Brayden Schenn to score at 5-on-5 and allow him to be a 20-goal per season, power-play specialist.

The point is there should be secondary scoring to mesh with their primary scoring in the coming years. Giroux is 29. Wayne Simmonds is 28. Jakub Voracek is 27. Couturier is just 24. Schenn is 25. Jordan Weal just turned 25. Travis Konecny is only 20. It's still a young group.

Adding either Patrick or Hischier to a prospect group consisting of German Rubtsov and Oskar Lindblom suddenly changes the Flyers’ landscape up front. Konecny made the Flyers as a 19-year-old last year and Lindblom is expected to be here next season. Rubtsov is a year or two away from being NHL ready. Neither Patrick or Hischier will be guaranteed a spot but will have ample opportunity to earn one in training camp. But the Flyers’ future at forward looks at lot brighter today.

Hextall’s plan appears to be injecting more young blood into the lineup in 2017-18. Ivan Provorov and Konecny made the roster last year as 19-year-olds. All signs point to at least two more defensive prospects joining the team next season, with Robert Hagg and Sam Morin being the favorites. (Hagg and Morin both made their NHL debuts during the final week of this season.) Travis Sanheim and Philippe Myers could also push for a spot. If Lindblom doesn't make it, it would be a disappointment.

Landing the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft does another thing: It expedites the Flyers’ timetable to be contenders assuming all goes as planned. Injuries can happen and players don’t pan out as projected, but Patrick and Hischier are what the Flyers desperately need.

A young, dynamic scorer to build around — exactly what the Flyers are looking for.

Quick Hits
• The Phantoms were bounced from the AHL playoffs on Sunday night with a 3-2 loss to the Hershey Bears in Game 5 of their best-of-five series. Hershey took a 2-0 series lead before Lehigh Valley battled back to force a Game 5. Per Highland Park Hockey’s Tony Androckitis, it’s just the second time ever a road team won every game in an AHL playoff series.

• Sanheim had three assists in five postseason games. He finished his first professional season with 37 points in 76 regular-season games.

• Morin picked up two helpers in five playoffs games with Lehigh Valley. He had 16 points in 74 regular-season games this year. He’s expected to be a Flyer next season.

• Brynäs IF lost to HV71 in the SHL finals. Lindblom will be coming to North America full time next season, while goalie Felix Sandstrom could make the jump overseas too.

Samuel Dove-McFalls had a goal and two assists in three games last week. Saint John’s beat Chicoutimi in the QMJHL playoffs and will now face Blainville-Boisbriand in the final.

Load more