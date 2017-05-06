Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Playoffs: Ducks finish off epic comeback with 4-3 2OT win over Oilers

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 2:50 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and seizing a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goalie John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim's third straight win -- and the first home victory for either team in the series.

Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton (see full recap).

Jaskin, Schwartz help Blues stay alive with win over Predators
ST. LOUIS -- Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the St. Louis Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday (see full recap).

NHL Playoffs: Capitals stave off elimination, beat Pens in Game 5

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 10:15 PM

WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored 27 seconds apart in the third period as the Washington Capitals avoided elimination by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Nicklas Backstrom tied the score early in the third as the Capitals finally solved Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals on 32 shots. Washington's comeback spoiled the return of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

Crosby had an assist and Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel also scored for the Penguins, who lead the second-round series 3-2 with Game 6 back in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

While Fleury struggled for the first time against the Capitals, Vezina Trophy finalist Braden Holtby had his best game of the series, stopping 20 shots. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington.

Even though players were loose at the morning skate facing elimination, the nerves were palpable inside the arena even before puck drop. When an early Capitals power play went nowhere and Hagelin made it 1-0 Pittsburgh 10:24 in, it got quiet fast -- except for Penguins fans' derisive chants of "HOLT-BY, HOLT-BY."

Burakovsky pumped some energy back in with a psychologically important goal with 29.7 seconds remaining in the first period, his first of the playoffs. He earned a promotion to the top line because of his strong play in the series but scored back with the third line on a toe drag that bought him space and a shot that froze Fleury.

Hours after defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk bemoaned that ill-timed penalties were hurting the Capitals, a holding call on Nate Schmidt paved the way for another momentum shift as Kessel scored on the power play 4:20 into the second. The Penguins went into the second intermission with a lead having won 37 of 39 games in that spot during the regular season and all six in the playoffs.

It took an individual effort from Backstrom to begin Washington's stunning turnaround. The Capitals' top-line center carried the puck up the ice, executed a give-and-go with Burakovsky and beat Fleury for the tying goal at 2:49 of the third (see full recap).

Turris' OT goal gives Senators 3-2 series lead over Rangers
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Kyle Turris scored 6:28 into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday for a 3-2 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Derick Brassard tied the score with 1:26 left in the third period for the Senators. Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tom Pyatt also scored and Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots. It was Ottawa's fifth overtime win of the postseason, including a double-overtime victory here against the Rangers in Game 2.

Jesper Fast, Nick Holden, Ryan McDonagh and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves.

Michael Grabner appeared to win it for the Rangers less than 5 minutes into overtime, but it was disallowed because his redirection came on a high-stick.

Turris then knocked in the rebound of his own shot through Lundqvist's five-hole to put the Senators one win away from returning to the conference finals for the first time since 2007.

Game 6 is Tuesday night in New York.

Ottawa trailed 2-0 less than 5 1/2 minutes into the game, before scoring three times to take the lead midway through the second period. McDonagh tied it for the Rangers late in the second and Vesey gave them the lead with 7:12 remaining in the third.

With Anderson pulled for an extra skater, Brassard tied it with the puck deflecting in off the back of Rangers defenseman Brandon Smith's right skate (see full recap).

NHL Playoffs: Sidney Crosby returns for Penguins after concussion

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 2:09 PM

(UPDATED: 7:34 p.m.)

WASHINGTON -- Sidney Crosby returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup for Game 5 against the Washington Capitals after missing the previous game with a concussion.

Crosby is in the lineup five days after being concussed on a cross-check to the head by Matt Niskanen in Game 3. Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday morning that Crosby had passed his concussion test and was considered a game-time decision.

Conor Sheary was also back after missing Game 4 with a concussion that came as a result of a collision with teammate Patric Hornqvist on Monday.

Pittsburgh leads the second-round series 3-1 and can eliminate Washington with a victory Saturday night. Sullivan said being up in the series didn't factor into the decision for Crosby or Sheary being available.

"We trust our doctors and the process that they go through, and when they tell us that these guys are healthy and are cleared to play, then that's all we need to know," Sullivan said after an optional morning skate. "The health and safety of our players is always the priority and that will never change. But we trust our medical staff, we trust the doctors that are monitoring these guys.

"They know way more about it than the rest of us do. And so, we rely on those guys to monitor these situations and advise us the right way. So I think that's the most prudent way to approach it and that's how we are."

Crosby has a history of concussions and missed the first six games this season. He skated in full gear Thursday and took part in a full-contact practice Friday, taking rushes with usual linemates Jake Guentzel and Hornqvist.

Crosby has two goals and two assists in parts of three games in this series. His 11 points on four goals and seven assists are tied for fifth among all players in the playoffs, and he led the NHL with 44 goals during the regular season.

"He does everything," winger Bryan Rust said. "He is who he is for a reason, and he plays a full 200-foot game and that would help us all over the ice."

The NHL's concussion protocol does not stipulate a certain amount of days a player must sit out after being diagnosed. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said Friday he wouldn't be surprised if Crosby was back for Game 5.

Sullivan said it's his experience that players respond to concussions in their own way.

"Some recover quicker than others, and I don't claim to know a whole lot about it and that's why we refer to the people that do," he said.

