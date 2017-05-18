NHL Playoffs: Ducks regroup from blown lead to beat Predators in OT

Philadelphia Flyers

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:43 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Corey Perry just keeps finding the net in overtime this postseason, and his third goal in extra time helped the Ducks tie the Western Conference finals at 2-2.

Perry's shot deflected in off Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban's stick 10:25 into overtime, and the Ducks snapped the Predators' 10-game home playoff winning streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

"I was just trying to create traffic or create a balance and create havoc in front," Perry said. "And that's what they say in overtime: You throw it on net, never know what's going to happen."

Perry matched Teemu Selanne's franchise record with his ninth winning goal and moved past Selanne for sole possession of second in Ducks' history with his 36th postseason goal.

John Gibson made 32 saves for Anaheim, which was the last team to beat the Predators in Nashville in the playoffs last spring in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Predators had matched the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings with their 10-game winning streak but missed matching Colorado's 11-0 playoff run in 1996-97.

Rickard Rakell and Nick Ritchie staked the Ducks to a 2-0 lead. But Subban scored with 6:27 left, and Filip Forsberg tied it with 34.5 seconds remaining in regulation with his fourth goal in four games.

Perry ended the second overtime in the series with a goal originally credited to Nate Thompson. Perry stopped the puck as the Predators tried to clear and shot from the right boards at a severe angle. Subban stuck out his stick trying to poke-check the puck away only to re-direct it past goalie Pekka Rinne.

"They caught a lucky bounce tonight on the redirect that ended up being a difference maker," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

The goal finally was credited to Perry after the Ducks appealed to the NHL.

"I don't really care at this point as long as it goes in the net," Thompson said.

The Ducks have matched their franchise record with their fourth overtime win this postseason. They are 4-1 with the lone loss in this series opener to Nashville. They went 4-0 in OT on their way to winning the 2007 Stanley Cup.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Anaheim.

"We thought we were outcompeted last game, so it feels good to take care of business and get a split on the road and now it's best out of three," Ducks center Andrew Cogliano said.

The Ducks killed off five penalties, including a 5 on 3 in the third. But the Predators outshot them 11-5 in the third with the late flurry forcing overtime.

Subban scored off a blast from the blue line to revive the standing-room only crowd with Forsberg helping screen Gibson. Forsberg, who started Nashville's comeback win in Game 3, ensured overtime crashing the net with two teammates and smashing the puck across the line.

"Obviously, we're disappointed," Forsberg said. "I don't think we showed up in the first, and then after that we played better. It's tough. They're a good team. We can't give them a two-goal lead like that."

Nashville brought out inaugural American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson as the latest big name to sing the national anthem, and rock group Kings of Leon stirred up the crowd by waving from the bandstand in Music City's latest show of star power. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also was on hand with a franchise-record 17,423 fans.

The Ducks looked much stronger after a day off Wednesday from coach Randy Carlyle, and they pounded the Predators up and down the ice. Defenseman Josh Manson even checked Rinne against the boards behind the net late in the second period.

They also dominated the play early and caught the Predators in a line change with a long pass to Rakell leading to a slap shot that beat Rinne at 11:30 of the first. It was the seventh goal this postseason for Rakell, who led the Ducks with 33 goals during the regular season.

Anaheim wound up outshooting Nashville 14-2 in the first period thanks to the Predators being credited for a shot during the intermission. It was the fewest shots ever allowed by the Ducks in a period.

The Predators opened the second with a bit more energy, matching what they put on net in the first period within a minute. But Ritchie gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 10:22 with a wrister from the right circle, beating Rinne's blocker for his fourth this postseason.

Notes
The Predators said captain Mike Fisher was being evaluated after a collision in front of his own net late in regulation. ... This was the 47th one-goal game this postseason, four short of the record set in 207. ... The Ducks previously had allowed three shots in a period in the postseason six different times, the last in the first period of Game 5 of the Western finals May 25, 2015, against Chicago. ... Forsberg tied a franchise record with his seventh goal this postseason. ... Viktor Arvidsson had two assists for Nashville.

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 5:43 PM

Ed Snider had an array of cars.
 
Most were expensive European sedans. A few were sports cars.
 
BMWs, Mercedes and Porsche.
 
For all the years the Flyers' late founding father turned right onto 11th Street off Pattison Avenue and then sped to his parking spot, he likely never envisioned that section of road would later bear his name: Ed Snider Way.
 
"My dad often said, 'It's my way or the highway,'" Craig Snider, one of Ed's sons, said Thursday. "Well Dad, you finally got your way, the Ed Snider Way!"
 
On a scorching hot Thursday afternoon at the corner of 11th and Pattison, the City of Philadelphia officially renamed that portion of 11th Street (south to Terminal Way) as "Ed Snider Way."
 
"I think he would have gotten such a kick out of this," Lindy Snider, Ed's first daughter, said. "This is like a road leading home."
 
The small rectangular red sign is now a permanent fixture on the bottom of the green 11th Street sign on both corners at Pattison Avenue.

"He didn't like a lot of accolades, but this is probably the most fitting tribute he could possibly think of," Lindy Snider said. "He would have loved it."

Many nights, Ed Snider and his first two children — Lindy and Jay — stayed late with their father while he worked in the bowels of the old Spectrum.
 
"This was our hood," Lindy Snider said. "We spent all of our childhood and adulthood here. To see his name in a permanent way was meaningful because we were trying to figure out what was the best way to honor him that was lasting."
 
The idea of honoring Snider's legacy with a street name was that of City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who grew up in Point Breeze, a neighborhood in South Philadelphia.
 
"I've been coming down to this part of South Philadelphia since I was a kid," Johnson said. "Whether playing at FDR Park or coming to the Spectrum … I'm privileged to honor the legend and hometown hero Ed Snider."
 
Representatives from the Snider family, the Flyers, Sixers, Phillies, Eagles, Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and Comcast Spectacor attended the event. Even the legendary Sonny Hill was there.
 
"It was a great play on words and we thought Councilman Johnson may have thought that way," Lindy Snider said. "I don't think it was a mistake that is wasn't road or boulevard. It was intentional."
 
Snider founded the Flyers in 1966 and served as club chairman.
 
The Flyers were his lifetime obsession as he transformed the Philadelphia sports landscape with hockey, the Spectrum, his many enterprises under the Spectacor and later the Comcast umbrella, all culminating with his final achievement, the ESYHF.
 
The name change was the city's idea and strongly endorsed by the Snider Family.
 
Flyers president Paul Holmgren lauded the city's efforts in making it a reality.
 
"Councilman Johnson, on behalf of the Philadelphia Flyers and Comcast Spectacor, I want to thank you for your generosity and especially, for your passion to see this through. It means a lot to us here at the Flyers," Holmgren said.
 
"Ed Snider was many things. He was a leader, a boss, a friend, a father, a grandfather. He meant a great deal to all of us, as evidenced by your presence here today.
 
"This sports complex was his vision. It's comforting to know the city recognized his contribution by dedicating a street in his honor."
 
Holmgren said present and future generations of fans will drive down Ed Snider Way and cherish the memories he left behind.
 
In the months ahead, Comcast Spectacor and the Flyers are expected to unveil a statue of Snider, somewhere outside the Wells Fargo Center.

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:00 PM

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight's staff.

The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won't be back.

The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the AHL's Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year. The former defenseman was an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009-2012.

Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s. Weight says Richardson brings a tireless work ethic and will have his hands on every aspect of the team, including systems, skill development and team culture (see full story).

NHL: 20 greatest teams filled with Stanley Cup dynasties
The "Great One" thinks the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers are the greatest team he played on, but there's no shortage of debate over whether that's the best team of all-time.

Four of Wayne Gretzky's 1980s Oilers dynasty teams are among the 20 "Greatest NHL teams" as voted by fans during the league's 100th anniversary. Also among the top 20 are three teams from the Montreal Canadiens' 1970s run and three from the New York Islanders' 1980s stretch when each dynasty captured four Stanley Cup titles in a row before passing the torch to Edmonton.

Six-time Cup-winning defenseman Kevin Lowe said he and Gretzky agreed the 1987 Oilers were the best of the bunch of teams that filled the rafters in Edmonton with blue, white and orange banners during one of the finest eras of hockey dominance, even though it took seven games to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the final.

"When (Kent) Nilsson got here, I think we went 10-1 in the regular season," Lowe said. "There was just so much offense. I don't know if that was statistically our best Stanley Cup run as a team. It probably wasn't because we went to seven with the Flyers. But Wayne and I both thought that that seemed like the best overall team."

The 1983-84, '84-85, '86-87 and '87-88 Oilers, '75-76, '76-77 and '77-78 Canadiens, '79-89, '81-82 and '82-83 Islanders, '90-91, '91-92 and 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins, '97-98 and '01-02 Detroit Red Wings, '69-70 Boston Bruins, '88-89 Calgary Flames, '93-94 New York Rangers, '00-01 Colorado Avalanche and '09-10 Chicago Blackhawks were voted the top 20 teams of all-time (see full story).

