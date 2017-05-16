Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Playoffs: Predators rally for Game 3 win over Ducks to take series lead

NHL Playoffs: Predators rally for Game 3 win over Ducks to take series lead

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:26 PM

BOX SCORE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Nashville Predators are so confident right now that not even having two goals in eight seconds waved off for goaltender interference can shake them.

Especially not on home ice.

Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.

The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the postseason going back to last season. The Predators are the first NHL team to win 10 straight playoff games at home since Detroit in 1997-98.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm said the team feels comfortable on home ice.

"That's really it," Ekholm said. "Our fans, I really didn't think they could bring it to a new level, but I really thought they did tonight. It helps us so much, especially with those two goals.

"We have our fans standing up the whole third period literally and cheering us on. It gives us that extra boost and that extra energy that we needed."

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals this postseason.

Both goals were waved off within three minutes of Forsberg's goal, but the Predators kept pressing with Josi scoring Nashville's first power-play goal of the series for the win.

"Going out for the third, I think our guys stepped on the gas a little bit more," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 38 saves, and Corey Perry scored a power-play goal in the second period for Anaheim.

"Gibby played well for us," Perry said. "He kept us in that game."

Game 4 is Thursday in Nashville.

Forsberg tied it up with his third goal in as many games. When officials first waved off a would-be goal by Colton Sissons at 6:25 and then Ryan Johansen's goal at 6:33, fans started tossing towels onto the ice.

Chris Wagner went to the box for high-sticking Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis with 3:55 left in the Ducks' offensive zone.

Nashville had been 0 of 11 on the power play in this series. Josi ended that drought with his wrister from the right circle off an assist from Viktor Arvidsson.

Nashville, 10-3 this postseason, has yet to lose consecutive games.

"We're a confident team," Josi said. "We know what we can do in the room ... Nobody panicked. We knew we played a good game, and we had a lot of chances, a lot of shots. We need to play the same way, and they're going to go in some time."

The Predators didn't hold back on star power for the biggest game in franchise history.

Keith Urban performed the national anthem, the latest country star to take a turn, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, joined him in the stands decked out in her own Predators' sweater.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waved the rally towel along with his offensive linemen from the band stage. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan held up a big catfish, and Urban later was shown on the video board holding up a big catfish. It's Nashville's answer to the octopus Detroit fans traditionally throw on the ice for good luck.

The Ducks finally got the faster start they missed in the first two games in Anaheim, outshooting Nashville 8-4 to open the game.

But the Predators took the next 11 shots and outshot Anaheim 40-20 for the game.

"We didn't play anywhere near where we're capable of playing," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "And we received the game a lot. But we still had a chance. And that's the most encouraging part, because we can play better than what we played tonight. We know that."

The Predators held the Ducks without a shot throughout the second period until 8:12 left when Brandon Montour put a backhand on Rinne, a puck that went across the goal line.

But the net came off its moorings at the same time with Ekholm crashing into it. Referee Brad Meier immediately waved off the goal, which was upheld on review.

Anaheim got the man advantage after Predators forward Cody McLeod fought Jared Boll of the Ducks, upset at a hard hit on teammate Harry Zolnierczyk. That earned McLeod an instigator penalty along with a game misconduct. Perry then squeezed a wrister past Rinne from a severe angle to the right of the net.

Notes
Perry tied Teemu Selanne (35) for the second-most playoff goals in franchise history. ... Josi and Ellis each had a point, giving them each 10 points this postseason, a Nashville record for defensemen. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock was spotted at the game.

NHL Notes: Islanders hire former Flyer Luke Richardson as assistant coach

NHL Notes: Islanders hire former Flyer Luke Richardson as assistant coach

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:00 PM

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight's staff.

The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won't be back.

The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the AHL's Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year. The former defenseman was an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009-2012.

Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s. Weight says Richardson brings a tireless work ethic and will have his hands on every aspect of the team, including systems, skill development and team culture (see full story).

NHL: 20 greatest teams filled with Stanley Cup dynasties
The "Great One" thinks the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers are the greatest team he played on, but there's no shortage of debate over whether that's the best team of all-time.

Four of Wayne Gretzky's 1980s Oilers dynasty teams are among the 20 "Greatest NHL teams" as voted by fans during the league's 100th anniversary. Also among the top 20 are three teams from the Montreal Canadiens' 1970s run and three from the New York Islanders' 1980s stretch when each dynasty captured four Stanley Cup titles in a row before passing the torch to Edmonton.

Six-time Cup-winning defenseman Kevin Lowe said he and Gretzky agreed the 1987 Oilers were the best of the bunch of teams that filled the rafters in Edmonton with blue, white and orange banners during one of the finest eras of hockey dominance, even though it took seven games to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the final.

"When (Kent) Nilsson got here, I think we went 10-1 in the regular season," Lowe said. "There was just so much offense. I don't know if that was statistically our best Stanley Cup run as a team. It probably wasn't because we went to seven with the Flyers. But Wayne and I both thought that that seemed like the best overall team."

The 1983-84, '84-85, '86-87 and '87-88 Oilers, '75-76, '76-77 and '77-78 Canadiens, '79-89, '81-82 and '82-83 Islanders, '90-91, '91-92 and 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins, '97-98 and '01-02 Detroit Red Wings, '69-70 Boston Bruins, '88-89 Calgary Flames, '93-94 New York Rangers, '00-01 Colorado Avalanche and '09-10 Chicago Blackhawks were voted the top 20 teams of all-time (see full story).

NHL Playoffs: Senators thump Penguins in Game 3 to take series lead

NHL Playoffs: Senators thump Penguins in Game 3 to take series lead

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:30 PM

BOX SCORE

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mike Hoffman and his Ottawa Senators teammates heard all the chatter on social media about their style of play, which some perceived as "boring."

Their response? Well, LOL. And another big W.

Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Hoffman opened the scoring 48 seconds in, and the Senators blew it open against the sluggish Penguins a few minutes later with the fastest three goals in team playoff history. Kyle Turris made it 5-0 late in the second period.

"If we played a run-and-gun game that maybe some people would rather watch, we probably wouldn't be here," Hoffman said after routing the defending Stanley Cup champs. "So we use our assets and that's what works."

Sidney Crosby ended Craig Anderson's shutout bid with a power-play goal in the third. Pittsburgh has scored a goal in each game in the series, dropping the opener 2-1 in overtime and winning the second 1-0.

"It was a bad start," Crosby said. "You don't want to get down at any point, but to get down 4-0 is digging a pretty big hole."

Anderson finished with 25 saves. Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots, and Matthew Murray made 19 saves in relief.

Game 4 is Friday night in Ottawa.

Coach Guy Boucher has insisted on an extremely defensive style from the day he took over the Senators last May. It took until December for the team to fully embrace it, but that's when everyone knew where they needed to be on the ice and what their responsibility was.

"At this level, you do what the coach says," said Hoffman, who also played for Boucher in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. "We're workers here. We don't decide which system is put in place. We just have to go out there and execute it and do our job.

"That's what we're here to do."

Hosting their first Eastern Conference final game in 10 years, the Sens came out flying. Hoffman got it going by capitalizing on Turris' shot that bounced awkwardly wide of the goal. Hoffman stuffed the shot, standing to the left of the goal, just between the post and right pad of Fleury.

Brassard got the first of three when he snatched Erik Karlsson's dump-in and swung wide of the Pittsburgh goal. Bobby Ryan eventually gained possession down low and found Methot with a crafty pass. While his initial shot was stopped, the rebound bounced off Penguins defenseman Ian Cole and into the net. It was the second goal of the playoffs for Methot after he went scoreless in 68 games during the regular season.

Brassard added his fourth of the postseason less than two minutes later, taking advantage of the Senators' offensive zone pressure before slipping behind the aging Mark Streit for the shot that beat Fleury.

"We're not bothered by what's said about our team," Brassard said. "Our focus is on what we need to do."

Streit was making his playoff debut for the increasingly battered Pens, who lost Justin Schultz and Bryan Rust to upper-body injuries in Game 2. Pittsburgh, which did get Trevor Daley back from injury, also remained without injured winger Patric Hornqvist as well as No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang, who's out for the season with a neck ailment.

Apparent miscommunication between the 39-year-old Streit and Cole led to Cole throwing the puck away shortly before Brassard's goal.

Ottawa, looking crisp and confident, finished the flurry 24 seconds after Brassard's goal, with Smith beating Fleury on a wrap-around, chasing Fleury from the game.

"It's tough when you give up that many goals in the first period you don't really give yourself or your team a chance in the game," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "It wasn't like we gave up a lot of scoring chances, we didn't, but they all seemed to go in the net.

"For me, the takeaway is you can't lose the first period by four goals and think you're going to win."

In question now is whether Sullivan turns to Murray, who helped deliver the Pens a Cup last season and was excellent in his first full NHL season, for Game 4 or goes back to Fleury.

"I just think we've got to be more ready to play from the drop of the puck," said Sullivan, who added that he hadn't yet given thought to who would start in goal.

The crowd was delirious throughout the one-sided win and all the more so when their team got under the skin of the Penguins. At one point late in the first, Dion Phaneuf levelled former Maple Leafs teammate Phil Kessel. Ryan came by with a shove seconds later as Kessel waved his stick in the air at the Sens winger in apparent frustration.

Towel-waving fans chanted Kessel's name and later cheered as Mark Stone mixed it up with Evgeni Malkin.

Load more