NHL Playoffs: Rangers dominate Senators to cut series deficit to 2-1

By The Associated Press May 03, 2017 12:10 AM

NEW YORK -- Mats Zuccarello got the New York Rangers off to a fast start and they cruised to a crucial win against the Ottawa Senators.

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Rangers went on to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night that cut the Senators' lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Michael Grabner, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also scored, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots.

Looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 series hole and with the home crowd buzzing from the singing of the national anthems, the Rangers came out aggressive from the start. They outshot the Senators 15-5 in the first period while building a 2-0 lead.

"We played a solid first period and we came out strong," Zuccarello said. "I think that we set the tone right away."

The Rangers have won three straight playoff games at Madison Square Garden after losing six straight on home ice, including Game 3 of the first round against Montreal.

"There's no doubt we played a strong game," New York coach Alain Vigneault said. "We were able to score a couple, get early pace and we were able to bring it home and win the game," (see full recap).

Blues' comeback falls short as Preds take 3-1 series lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis gave goalie Pekka Rinne a hand in the crease with a key save inside the final minute of the second period, then he broke open a scoreless game with a power-play goal.

The St. Louis Blues just don't agree with how Nashville got the man advantage that led to Ellis' goal.

James Neal made sure it didn't matter, scoring the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, as the Predators beat the Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

"That was by far the hardest game of the series," Ellis said. "I thought they played well at both ends of the ice. I thought we played well too. It was deadlocked at zeroes for most of the game and we just got a couple of bounces."

Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

"Obviously that's something that would be amazing for this organization too," Rinne said. "Now we have a chance to really step on their throats, and we can control our destiny. You couldn't ask for more," (see full recap).

Ron Hextall: 'I jumped off my couch' after getting No. 2 pick

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 6:12 PM

Ron Hextall said he got so excited about landing a spot in the top three during last weekend's NHL draft lottery, he momentarily became a gymnast of sorts.
 
"I jumped off my couch and I don't do that very often," Hextall said Wednesday night on the NHL Network. "As soon as that 13th card went over, it was, 'Oh my God, this is special.'"
 
The Flyers advanced from 13th overall to No. 2 in the lottery where they will draft next month. 
 
"It was an exciting moment," Hextall said. "I was thankful only my wife and my son were sitting there because I made a complete fool of myself."
 
Hextall would not elaborate on any of the top players who will be available in the draft, and again mentioned while he doesn't envision trading the pick, he will go into the draft with an open mind and expecting the unexpected.
 
North American prospect Nolan Patrick has the slight edge over Nico Hischier, who played for Halifax in the QMJHL (see options at No. 2).
 
Hextall was asked whether Patrick’s series of significant injuries over the last 18 months represented a warning flag should the New Jersey Devils, picking first, decide not to take him.
 
"Any young player, who has had injuries, you do background checks," Hextall said. "We are going to do research on all of them to make sure we're prepared. … With a guy like Nolan, who had a tough year injury-wise, anyone who has a shot at him or thinks they have a shot at him, is going to do their research."
 
Both Patrick and Hischier are considered the two most elite players in the opening round. This draft is not exceptionally deep with many players in the same overall talent category outside of the top of the first round.
 
Hextall was asked whether this is an easy choice for him at No. 2. That is, simply pick the player the Devils don't pick. Or does he see other possibilities for the second pick outside of Patrick and Hischier?
 
"We've got to be prepared for everything," he said. "You can be sitting at the draft table there and something happens. Like last year with the [third] pick and all of a sudden, 'Oh boy, we didn't envision that.'"
 
Hextall was referring to what happened in Buffalo last summer. Going into that draft, Hextall predicted if someone was picked out of order, it might create chaos and players would fall.
 
That's exactly what happened when Columbus chose Pierre-Luc Dubois at No. 3, bypassing celebrated forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Alexander Nylander, and even Jakob Chychrun.
 
That set off a chain reaction, which is why Chychrun, considered to be a franchise defenseman, kept dropping and was still on the board at No. 16 for Detroit. The Red Wings ended up trading the pick to Arizona, which selected Chychrun.
 
Edmonton, selecting fourth, chose Jesse Puljujarvi, yet another surprise.
 
"Things do happen at the draft you are not prepared for," Hextall said. "You have to look at every scenario possible and be prepared for every one of them."

New to the area, Aston Rebels have quickly become college hockey pipeline

By John Boruk | Comcast SportsNet May 02, 2017 8:50 PM

Joe Coombs liked the idea of swimming in his pool during the holiday season. He was coaching the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, a team located just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas. But what killed the Bees and their coach were the excruciatingly long bus rides — sometimes eight hours one way — just to play a pair of weekend hockey games.

So two years ago, Coombs and the Bees relocated to the IceWorks Complex in Aston, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles south of the Wells Fargo Center, where the team could be more centrally located while remaining competitive in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II league in the U.S. 

"We're trying," Coombs said Tuesday morning after his team's practice. "This is the first time the NAHL has been out East. We're trying to get it going and we're trying to get it to where people are coming. It's just taking longer."

Now in his second season in Aston, Coombs and the Rebels' front office have assembled a very impressive team that finished this past season with the league's best record at 46-11-2, 95 points in 60 games, steamrolling its way through the postseason, winning its first five playoff games. Now, the Rebels find themselves just one win shy of advancing to the Robertson Cup Championship tournament later this month in Duluth, Minnesota.

The desire to win a championship has intensified after the Rebels were knocked out of this same tournament a year ago.

"I think it's been the only thing on our minds since we lost last season," assistant captain Drew Blackmun said. "It left a very bad taste in all our mouths. Coming back this year, we were excited about the team we had, and we knew we had another opportunity to do it again. It's been our goal since Day 1 and we've been taking it one day at a time, but we're getting closer. We've just got to take care of business."

"Who doesn't want to win?" Coombs said. "This is our Stanley Cup. This means a lot to everyone involved. They (the players) have been fantastic. The consistency, there's a lot of good teams in this league, but the consistency that you play with is important. Our responsibility is to help them become better young men."

Which is why time spent in the NAHL, celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, has been considered a stepping stone to the next level, whether that's the United States Hockey League (Tier I junior hockey) or the collegiate level.  

"It's been pretty unbelievable," said Rebels captain Dom Garcia, who grew up learning the game in Las Vegas. "Coming off my senior year in high school, I didn't really know what was out there. I wasn't getting a lot of looks. Coombsy talked to me. He talked to my family and from there we just took a leap of faith. It worked out best and I was lucky."

"Hockey is the one sport there's a gap between high school and college," Coombs said. "Hockey is so competitive and developmental where kids need to play it. There's not too many kids that go straight from high school to college."

Instead, the Rebels have become that college pipeline. Right now, their current roster has 11 Division I commitments, and they're better equipped for that next level having left home, completing their courses online, while playing hockey full-time.

"It's on yourself to be very disciplined," said Garcia, who committed to Arizona State University, where he will be a teammate and roommate of Mario Lemieux's son Austin.

"It's making your own breakfast in the morning, making your bed, making sure your room is cleaned. A lot of guys came from places where they didn't have to worry about that. Now, there's a lot more responsibility, but there's a lot more freedom, too. When the guys want to go out to eat, you can go out to eat. I think it's a good independence to have, especially this early, because when you do go to college, you're already set. You know that routine."

