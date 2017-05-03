NHL Playoffs: Rangers dominate Senators to cut series deficit to 2-1

NEW YORK -- Mats Zuccarello got the New York Rangers off to a fast start and they cruised to a crucial win against the Ottawa Senators.
Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Rangers went on to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night that cut the Senators' lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Michael Grabner, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also scored, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots.
Looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 series hole and with the home crowd buzzing from the singing of the national anthems, the Rangers came out aggressive from the start. They outshot the Senators 15-5 in the first period while building a 2-0 lead.
"We played a solid first period and we came out strong," Zuccarello said. "I think that we set the tone right away."
The Rangers have won three straight playoff games at Madison Square Garden after losing six straight on home ice, including Game 3 of the first round against Montreal.
"There's no doubt we played a strong game," New York coach Alain Vigneault said. "We were able to score a couple, get early pace and we were able to bring it home and win the game," (see full recap).
Blues' comeback falls short as Preds take 3-1 series lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis gave goalie Pekka Rinne a hand in the crease with a key save inside the final minute of the second period, then he broke open a scoreless game with a power-play goal.
The St. Louis Blues just don't agree with how Nashville got the man advantage that led to Ellis' goal.
James Neal made sure it didn't matter, scoring the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, as the Predators beat the Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
"That was by far the hardest game of the series," Ellis said. "I thought they played well at both ends of the ice. I thought we played well too. It was deadlocked at zeroes for most of the game and we just got a couple of bounces."
Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.
"Obviously that's something that would be amazing for this organization too," Rinne said. "Now we have a chance to really step on their throats, and we can control our destiny. You couldn't ask for more," (see full recap).