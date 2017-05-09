Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Playoffs: Senators beat Rangers to advance to 1st East final since 2007

By The Associated Press May 09, 2017 10:30 PM

NEW YORK -- Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators showed off their toughness in the third period. The New York Rangers pushed and pushed, but the resilient Senators held on -- all the way to their first Eastern Conference final in 10 years.

Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Craig Anderson made 37 saves and the Senators eliminated the Rangers with a 4-2 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday night.

"We knew they were going to come back with a real good push," Senators forward Kyle Turris said. "We knew it was going to be probably the hardest period of the playoffs for us so far. It was and we just tried to weather the storm."

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, New York pulled within one on Chris Kreider's goal 53 seconds into the third. The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-5 in the final period, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau clinched the series for Ottawa with an empty-netter with 6.2 seconds left for his seventh goal of the postseason.

"They had chances and a lot of them," forward Mark Stone said. "That was the time when we needed our goaltender to be big."

Stone and Mike Hoffman scored in the first period for Ottawa, and Clarke MacArthur finished with two assists.

The Senators, headed to the conference finals for the first time since their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, will face Pittsburgh or Washington in the next round. Their series is headed to Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Mika Zibanejad also scored for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist had 22 saves.

"We had a lot of chances that I think we let slip through our fingers," Rangers center Derek Stepan said, "but it's a good team over there. Don't sell them short. They battled real hard, they played real strong games, and they had that magic. Sometimes you've got to have a little bit of that."

Kreider had a chance to tie it a little over 5 minutes into the third, but didn't get a clean shot on a pass from Zibanejad. His attempt from in front trickled off his stick and was stopped by Anderson.

Lundqvist made some stellar saves late in the third, including a stop on Derick Brassard from the right side with 5 minutes left.

"Right now all you feel is disappointment and it's a numb feeling," Lundqvist said. "It's not a great feeling. You realize how much work and how many hours you put into this to put yourself in this spot to get this chance."

Zibanejad got the Rangers on the scoreboard with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the second. He took a pass from Mats Zuccarello, skated in and beat Anderson on the glove side into the top right corner.

Karlsson then beat Lundqvist on the blocker side with 4:07 remaining to restore the Senators' two-goal lead.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 13-10 in the first, but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. New York had three power plays and more scoring chances, but Ottawa was aggressive on defense while blocking nine shots in the opening period, and whatever got past the defense was stopped by Anderson.

"It elevates your game knowing that these guys are battling and they are paying the price," Anderson said of his teammates blocking shots. "Everyone works a little harder for each other when guys do that type of play."

Hoffman put Ottawa in front 4:27 into the game. He got the puck behind the net and sent a pass out to MacArthur. He then went in front of the net and deflected a shot from Karlsson past Lundqvist for his fourth of the playoffs.

It came on the Senators' second shot on goal of the game and marked the first time Ottawa scored first in the series.

Stone scored with 5:16 left in the first when he got a pass from MacArthur on the left side as he crossed the blue line, skated up and fired a shot past Lundqvist for his fourth of postseason. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault challenged the play for offside, but the goal stood after a review.

Notes
The NHL announced the Rangers will face the Buffalo Sabres in the Winter Classic at Citi Field, home of baseball's New York Mets. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement on television during the first intermission. ... The Senators were 0 for 2 on the power play, finishing the series 1 for 18 and falling to 6 for 41 in the postseason. ... The Rangers were 0 for 4 with the man advantage. They finished 2 for 24 in the series and 3 for 39 in the playoffs.

NHL Notes: Devils contact Ilya Kovalchuk to discuss pending return to league

By The Associated Press May 09, 2017 6:25 PM

New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero is on the verge of landing yet another asset in his team's rebuilding plan: Ilya Kovalchuk.

Shero confirmed on Tuesday that Kovalchuk would like to return to the NHL next season, four years after the former No. 1 draft pick bolted to play in his native Russia. With the Devils still owning Kovalchuk's rights, Shero said he's keeping all options open after having preliminary discussions with the player's agent.

Under NHL rules, Kovalchuk must re-sign with the Devils and can't do so until the league's free-agency period opens on July 1. That doesn't preclude the possibility of the Devils signing and then trading the player.

And there are no rules preventing the Devils or Kovalchuk from contacting other teams and negotiating the framework of a potential sign-and-trade deal.

Whatever happens, Kovalchuk's pending return to North America marks yet another boost for a Devils team that missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year and finished last in the Eastern Conference standings. Last month, New Jersey bucked the odds by winning the NHL draft lottery and jumping four spots for the right to the No. 1 pick (see full story).

Star: Bishop's negotiating rights acquired from Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Stars have acquired the rights to goalie Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The clubs made the deal Tuesday involving Bishop, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer unless Dallas signs him before July 1.

Bishop played just seven games after the Kings acquired him as a backup for Jonathan Quick. Los Angeles failed to make the playoffs.

The two-time Vezina Trophy finalist spent parts of the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, reaching the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. He also has played for Ottawa and St. Louis.

Bishop spent the 2004-05 season with the NAHL's Texas Tornado, playing in the same rink that holds the Stars' training complex in suburban Frisco (see full story).

Kings: Pearson signs 4-year, $15 million extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Forward Tanner Pearson has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

Pearson had a career-high 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings last season, just his second full NHL campaign. He has emerged as one of the low-scoring Kings' top offensive threats in the past two years, scoring 39 goals while missing just five games.

The 24-year-old former first-round draft pick won a Stanley Cup ring in 2014, scoring 12 points in 24 postseason games. He would have been a restricted free agent this summer.

Pearson says negotiations on his new deal picked up three weeks ago. Rob Blake replaced Dean Lombardi as the Kings' general manager last month (see full story).

Devils: Defenseman Viktor Loov signs 1-year, 2-way contract
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Viktor Loov to a one-year, two-way contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the deal on Tuesday, noting the deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old Loov spent the 2016-17 season in the American Hockey League between the Albany Devils and Toronto Marlies. He was acquired by New Jersey from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin on Feb. 18. He played in 10 regular-season games with Albany and in three Calder Cup playoff contests against the Marlies.

In 180 career AHL contests, Loov has 11 goals and 31 assists (see full story).

Penguins: NHL's concussion spotter didn't pull Crosby
An NHL concussion spotter did not find Sidney Crosby's headfirst slide into the boards as a valid reason to remove him from the Pittsburgh Penguins' Game 6 against the Washington Capitals.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the centralized concussion spotter made the determination that the play did not meet the concussion protocol criteria for mandatory removal from play. The protocol says a player must be removed if a spotter sees symptoms after taking a blow to his head or upper torso from another player's shoulder, his head hitting the ice or taking a punch to the head.

Daly says the current criteria without boards aren't random but based on a study that determined what events on the ice were "more likely indicators or predictors of (a) concussion."

Crosby slid into the boards exactly one week after he was knocked out of Game 3 by a blow the head from the Capitals' Matt Niskanen. He missed Game 4 with a concussion (see full story).

Olympics: IIHF president hopes NHL changes its mind
PARIS -- The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year's Olympics in South Korea.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players' Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport's biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

"I would say the latest we can do is end of June, beginning of July, for calendars, schedules, arenas," Fasel said at a news conference during the hockey worlds. "We will see."

Fasel, who is Swiss, also said he plans to call NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but he didn't seem too enthusiastic about his chances (see full story).

NHL Playoffs: Capitals overwhelm Penguins to force decisive Game 7

By The Associated Press May 08, 2017 10:45 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Capitals are well aware of their franchise's inglorious past, one filled with unmet expectations and gut-wrenching collapses.

And they don't care. It's not 1992. It's not 1996, 2009 or 2016 for that matter.

The Capitals have spent the better part of the season insisting this time, things will be different. That they're not burdened by the weight of the team's history of playoff flameouts, one most of the guys in red, white and blue had nothing to do with.

Backed up to the precipice against a rival that's tormented them for decades, the Capitals finally punched back. Hard.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and Washington beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their seesaw Eastern Conference semifinal.

This is the fourth time the two teams will meet in a winner-take-all. The Penguins have won each of the previous three. Not that it bothers the Capitals.

"I haven't been here forever but, one, I've never been in a Game 7," said Washington forward T.J. Oshie, who opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal . "Two, I've never been past the second round. I know how much it would mean to me and I imagine it would be the same to every guy in this locker room."

The Capitals are as close as they've been to their first appearance in the conference finals in 19 years after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit by sprinting by Pittsburgh in the third period at home in Game 5 and then delivering a masterful performance 48 hours later in a city that's often been a burial ground for once-promising seasons.

A year ago, Washington trailed Pittsburgh 3-1 in the second round, won Game 5 at home only to fall in overtime of Game 6. Intent on not repeating history yet again, the Capitals jumped on the defending Stanley Cup champions early and didn't relent until the things were well in hand and a once raucous arena was largely empty.

"Since Game 3 we've had a sense of calmness about what we're doing," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "We're having fun now. The fun part has been the obstacle."

Jake Guentzel picked up his playoff-leading ninth goal and Evgeni Malkin added another 52 seconds later late in the third period to make the score look cosmetically better, but the Penguins were never in it. The Capitals controlled play throughout. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves and received little help in front him.

"I think we were probably guilty of making a few mistakes early on and then probably chasing our mistakes after that," said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who had an assist in 20 minutes but was largely a nonfactor in his second game back after missing Game 4 with a concussion.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan tinkered with his line combinations reuniting the "HBK" line (Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel) that played an instrumental part in the team's Cup run last spring. Sullivan also moved rookie Guentzel alongside Malkin and put Conor Sheary with Crosby.

None of it worked as Washington pushed the Penguins around. Crosby took a nasty spill in the first period when he was slammed into the end boards head-first while he tangled with Carlson. He remained in the game but found little room to work.

Then again, neither did any of his teammates as Washington dominated.

Pittsburgh's first shot in the opening 17 minutes was a 136-foot flip by Brian Dumoulin that made its way to Braden Holtby, who easily stopped it for the first of his 16 saves. By then the Capitals already had a 1-0 lead on Oshie's fourth of the playoffs.

It wasn't unlike most of the first four games of the series, when Washington would control play for long stretches only to have Pittsburgh expertly counter on its way to a 3-1 advantage.

This time, there would be no response by the Penguins.

Pittsburgh had trouble executing even the simplest of plays. Defenseman Ron Hainsey went to boards to retrieve a loose puck in the Penguins end only to get checked by Burakovsky, who skated away with the puck and stuffed a shot past Fleury 6:36 into the second .

Holding two-goal leads in the postseason has been a tenuous proposition at best, with 13 times teams letting them away so far in the postseason.

Yet instead of simply trying to protect its advantage, Washington kept pressing. Backstrom flipped a wrist shot by Fleury 16 seconds into the third to make it 3-0 and when John Carlson fired one past Fleury 11:17 into the third, the arena began emptying out.

It was a sweet moment for the Capitals, but they're aware an even more blissful one awaits if they can duplicate their performance on Wednesday.

"We're going to have to be better," Oshie said. "We're going to have to push them out. That's going to be a tough task but I think it's something we have the right guys and the right mentality right now to do that."

Notes 
Penguins D Trevor Daley did not play after getting hit by Washington's Tom Wilson in Game 5. Chad Ruhwedel filled in. ... Washington went 2 for 4 on the power play. The Penguins were 0 for 3.

