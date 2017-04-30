Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Playoffs: Silfverberg scores twice as Ducks beat Oilers in wild Game 3

By The Associated Press April 30, 2017 11:00 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Jakob Silfverberg scored twice to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-3 victory over Edmonton on Sunday night, cutting the Oilers' series lead to 2-1,

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and Rickard Rakell, Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim, which lost the first two games at home. John Gibson stopped 24 shots.

Connor McDavid scored his first of the series for Edmonton. Patrick Maroon and Anton Slepychev also scored and Kris Russell had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 22 saves.

Wagner scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, firing a shot that deflected off Talbot's arm and in.

Silfverberg knocked in a feed from Josh Manson at 4:56 of the third to make it 5-3. The Oilers challenged the play for offside, but the goal stood after a video review. Kesler swept in a rebound with 9 1/2 minutes left to cap the scoring.

Game 4 is Wednesday night (see full recap).

Predators beat Blues to take 2-1 series lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored, and Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23, and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.

Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road this postseason.

Blues goalie Jake Allen kept St. Louis in this game before being pulled by coach Mike Yeo for the extra attacker with more than 4 minutes remaining and took his timeout with 1:25 left.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves, including a flurry of stops to preserve the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night (see full recap).

NHL Playoffs: Capitals cut Penguins' series lead in OT after Sidney Crosby exits

By The Associated Press May 01, 2017 11:15 PM

PITTSBURGH -- A shot from the point by Washington's Kevin Shattenkirk salvaged -- or at the very least, extended -- his team's season.

A far different kind of shot may end up determining the outcome of a playoff series growing more contentious by the shift.

Shattenkirk's goal 3:13 into overtime lifted the Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal, one that could go on without Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh captain left just over 5 minutes into the game after getting cross-checked to the head by Washington's Matt Niskanen. The NHL's leading scorer and one of the game's best players did not return and his status for Wednesday's Game 4 -- and maybe the rest of the postseason -- is uncertain.

"Certainly didn't mean to injure him," said Niskanen, who spent four years with Crosby in Pittsburgh before signing with Washington in 2014. "It's an unfortunate play that happened really quick."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will be evaluated on Tuesday. Even without Crosby, Pittsburgh pushed Washington to the limit. Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz scored in a 48-second span with less than 2 minutes left in regulation to force overtime.

For once Washington, whose 43-year franchise history is littered with playoff collapse after playoff collapse, dominated the extra period before Shattenkirk's flip zipped by Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker to send his teammates pouring over the boards in celebration.

"Tonight was a great test for all of us," said Shattenkirk, who played miserably during a blowout loss in Game 2. "There were a lot of different moments in the game where we had to see what we were made of."

One frightening moment, however, will resonate above all others.

The game was scoreless early in the first period when Crosby skated just outside the Capitals' crease. Washington's Alex Ovechkin slashed Crosby along the upper body and Crosby slid awkwardly trying to maintain his balance when he collided with Niskanen, who had his stick raised.

The stick caught Crosby flush across the mouth and the two-time Hart Trophy winner laid on the ice in pain for several moments before slowly skating off under his own power as Pittsburgh trainers searched the area for Crosby's teeth.

Niskanen earned a major penalty for cross-checking and was given a game misconduct. Washington coach Barry Trotz called it "a hockey play." Niskanen allowed it looked "really bad" when he caught the replay, but stressed there was no malicious intent.

His former teammates weren't buying it.

"It's one of those things you look at it once, you see what actually happened and the next thing is watching how deliberate it was when the guy cross-checks him in the face," Pittsburgh forward Chris Kunitz said. "I thought all of that was kind of out of this league, but I guess not."

This wasn't the first time Crosby took an ugly shot to the head from a Capital. Crosby was in the middle of an MVP run on Jan., 1, 2011, when he took an elbow to the head from Washington's David Steckel during the Winter Classic, leading to a concussion that cost Crosby the better part of two years in his prime as he struggled to recover.

Their captain gone for the rest of the game and perhaps longer, the Penguins appeared momentarily dazed as they tried to regroup.

Washington took a 2-0 lead early in the third period behind goals by Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetzov, rare moments of flow during a static and occasionally ugly three periods that tried to make up in physicality what it lacked in pace of the frenetic opening two games in Washington.

"That's what you have to do in the playoffs," Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said. "You have to play physical and grind it out. We're trying to make this a long series here and the physicality is key for us."

Braden Holtby, yanked after a sloppy second period in Game 2, remained steady during Pittsburgh's second-period surge and the Capitals appeared to be in control when the Penguins pulled Fleury with 3 minutes to go. Then Malkin scored with 1:53 remaining and Schultz tied it 48 seconds later when his blast from the point deflected off Oshie.

No matter. Washington dominated the extra period before Shattenkirk delivered his first goal of the playoffs.

"We came here to win two games," Shattenkirk said. "And next game is going to be even tougher."

Though maybe not as tough as it could be for Pittsburgh if Crosby's familiar No. 87 is out of the lineup.

Flyers likely to end up with one of two top centermen in draft

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 01, 2017 11:10 AM

The Flyers made NHL history on Saturday night, becoming the first team to advance to the second pick via the draft lottery from as low as No. 13 overall.

They had just a 2.4 percent chance of advancing 11 spots. And somehow, they did it.

This is only the second time in franchise history the Flyers will be drafting second overall. The last time came in 2007 when they chose James van Riemsdyk.

Only once in their entire history have they had the No. 1 overall pick.

That came in 1975 when they chose Mel Bridgman. There’s a huge asterisk attached to that.

Then-general manager Keith Allen traded up from 18th — after the Flyers won their second Stanley Cup — and sent Bill Clement, Don McLean, plus that pick to Washington to draft Bridgman.

Now, unless the Flyers deviate from the obvious next month at the NHL draft in Chicago, they will choose either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. 

New Jersey owns the top pick and has the choice between the two top centermen.

"I think they're both great players and certainly different," Devils general manager Ray Shero told reporters this weekend. "One's from Switzerland [Hischier] and one's from Canada [Patrick].

"Patrick certainly has lineage. ... He's been through injury this year, but everybody knows he's a heck of a player. [Alex] Galchenyuk in his draft year (2012) didn't really play.

"You get a Swiss kid, you see him, a center iceman who's got size and talent. For us, as a franchise, you've got some real good players here."

Flyers GM Ron Hextall declined to talk about either player.

NHL Central Scouting had Patrick and Hischier in a near dead heat in their final rankings, with Patrick getting the edge at No. 1.

Scouts say both players can make it to the NHL this fall. Yet given Ron Hextall’s patient, careful approach — think of Travis Konecny — it's entirely possible that whomever the Flyers draft will remain in juniors this season for maturation purposes.

That's always been Hextall's thinking.

TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie is a lifelong devotee to the draft and has seen both players.

"There's no doubt whatsoever in my mind that Nolan Patrick needs to play in the NHL next season," McKenzie told CSNPhilly.com.

"I believe his development would be stunted by going back to the WHL for a fourth year of junior hockey. Patrick only missed being eligible for last year's draft by four days, so he otherwise could've have been drafted into the NHL last season."

The case for or against Hischier's playing now is a bit different because of his size. He’s 176 pounds — 22 pounds lighter than Patrick — and could use more muscle, much like Konecny after he was drafted and sent back to juniors in 2015.

"I wouldn't imagine it would necessarily be a bad thing for Hischier to have another year of junior hockey," McKenzie said.

"But his speed, agility, tenacity, skill to make plays and score goals and compete hard would suggest to me he's got a much better than 50-50 chance to be in the NHL next season. In fact, and I could be wrong on this, I would bet he's in the NHL next season."

Some scouts have compared Hischier to Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom, which says tons about his overall ability.

Mike Morreale, NHL.com's draft expert, said he expects both Patrick and Hischier to play in the NHL this fall.

One more thing: Because Hischier (age 19) is on loan to Halifax from SC Bern, he falls under European draftee status, meaning he is eligible to play in the AHL next season, even though he won’t be 20. 

Given Hextall’s reluctance to play rookies right away, this certainly changes how the Flyers might look upon Hischier because it gives them the flexibility to get Hischier pro experience in the AHL before making the jump to the NHL.

Giroux Foundation
The Claude Giroux Foundation announced the distribution of more than $70,000 raised through charity events to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, Still Strong Foundation, Silver Springs School and Fondation de l'Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital Foundation.

"It's a real privilege and honor to lend my support, especially to children," Giroux said. "Making a difference in a child's life is something I take great pride in and will continue to do so for years to come."

