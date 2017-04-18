Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers Charity Classic to debut in July

The Philadelphia Flyers Charity Classic to debut in July

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 12:32 PM

July has always seen the Flyers host their annual "Trial on the Isle" at the Jersey Shore.

This summer, the Flyers are adding an event in the City of Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers Charity Classic.

It takes place Sunday, July 16, and will offer participants a 5K walk or run; a 10-mile family bike ride; and 50K and 100K bike rides.

Entry fees vary: the 5K Walk/Run at $50 per person; 10-Mile Family Bike Ride at $50 per person or $100 for a family of four (children under 16); and both the 50K and 100K bike rides at the early bird rate of $100 per cyclist.

This is a joint venture of Flyers Charities and the Flyers Alumni Association, along with g4 Productions, which specializes in large-scale, participatory sporting events.

Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation department, as well as the Philadelphia Police, will provide support behind it.

"We've proudly hosted the Flyers Charities 5K for five years now and are excited to enhance that event with a new summer date, new course, and the addition of a cycling component to welcome even more fans this year," Flyers president Paul Holmgren said.

"This new event will showcase our great city as a recreational leader, as these new routes will take runners and riders through very scenic courses."

The day will allow Flyers fans of all ages the opportunity to run, walk, or ride down Broad Street and beyond in a variety of ways. Fans can choose to participate in one of the following four categories:

5K Walk/Run: Begins at Wells Fargo Center and tours the Navy Yard, ending at the arena.

10-Mile Family Bike Ride: Begins at Wells Fargo Center, up Broad Street, around City Hall, then Logan Square, the Art Museum, Schuylkill River Trail, South Street, back to Broad Street, and ending at the arena.

50K Bike Ride: Same beginning as the above, adding a trip down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Martin Luther King Drive, Fairmount Park towards Bala Cynwyd before reaching the halfway point at West Mill Creek Park in Gladwyne. On the way back to South Philadelphia, riders will travel alongside the Schuylkill River via Main Street in Manayunk, crossing the Falls Bridge to Martin Luther King Drive, and the Schuylkill River Trail, until they turn on South Street, ending at the arena.

100K Bike Ride: Same beginning as the above, adding from Gladwyne, travel through Narberth, Ardmore, past Haverford College, out into Newtown Square, and finally reaching Malvern before looping back around through Paoli and Wayne, passing Villanova. Participants will make their way across the Schuylkill River and travel down Main Street in Manayunk and make the final leg of the course, crossing the Falls Bridge to follow Martin Luther King Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail to South Street, back to Broad Street, and ending at the arena.

All events will be timed by Lyn-Mark Computer Sports. Participants will also receive a Flyers goodie bag, race t-shirt, personalized bib number with chip timing, finisher's medal, and post-race refreshments with their registration fee.

Registration for the event is now open here.

Funds raised from the Flyers Charity Classic will jointly benefit Flyers Charities and the Flyers Alumni Association.

Among Flyer Alumni at the event will be Holmgren, Bob Clarke, Bob Kelly, Brad Marsh, Joe Watson, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Crossman and more.

NHL Playoffs: Blue Jackets beat Penguins to avoid sweep

NHL Playoffs: Blue Jackets beat Penguins to avoid sweep

By The Associated Press April 19, 2017 12:25 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Markus Nutivaara, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner each had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets held on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday, avoiding a sweep in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Jack Johnson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who were able to outlast the Penguins when they pushed back hard in the second and third periods and then got a short-handed goal from Jake Guenztel with 27 seconds left in the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves to help the Blue Jackets get their first playoff win in three years and their first-ever in regulation.

The Penguins now lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, which returns to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday night.

Patric Hornqvist, Ron Hainsey and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored for Pittsburgh, and Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 saves (see full recap).

Nash, Fast help Rangers even series with Canadiens
NEW YORK -- Rick Nash and Jesper Fast scored, Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

New York's win also ended a six-game losing streak at home in the playoffs going back to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.

Torrey Mitchell scored for Montreal and Carey Price made 30 saves.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Montreal before the series returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Rangers, who gave up the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third period of Game 2 before losing in overtime, stopped Montreal in the final minutes in this one (see full recap).

Pavelski, Couture help Shark rout Oilers 
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture each scored two goals and the San Jose Sharks rebounded from back-to-back shutouts in emphatic fashion, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 on Tuesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

After being throttled by the younger and faster Oilers the past two games, the Sharks went back to the same successful formula that carried them to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.

Pavelski scored on a pair of deflections, including one just 15 seconds into the game for the fastest playoff goal in team history, the previously dormant power play scored four times and San Jose held Connor McDavid off the score sheet for the second straight game. Now they will try to carry that over into Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Patrick Marleau, Marcus Sorensen and David Schlemko also scored for San Jose, Brent Burns had three assists and Martin Jones made 23 saves for his fourth playoff shutout. It all added up to the most lopsided playoff win in Sharks history and biggest shutout win in the NHL in 10 years.

Cam Talbot was pulled after allowing five goals on 24 shots and the frustration boiled over for the Oilers with Leon Draisaitl drawing a game misconduct for spearing Chris Tierney (see full recap).

After battling himself, Shayne Gostisbehere grasps mental side of NHL

After battling himself, Shayne Gostisbehere grasps mental side of NHL

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 2:45 PM

Shayne Gostisbehere wasn't up against anything physical.

He didn't fight injuries or lingering effects from offseason hip/abdominal surgeries.

In reality, he fought himself.

Gostisbehere entered his sophomore season with expectations that were "probably not fair," according to general manager Ron Hextall in early February. That was because the precocious defenseman spoiled fans with a nearly unblemished rookie performance, finishing second in the 2015-16 Calder Memorial Trophy race.

He spoiled fans with history and heroics. His offense and ability at the point were captivating.

"My rookie season was sort of a dream season for anyone," Gostisbehere said.

Then came Year 2.

Gostisbehere was benched a total of fives times. Playing in 12 more games than his first year, he scored 10 fewer goals. He went from a plus-8 to a minus-21.

At Flyers cleanout day last Tuesday, Gostisbehere refused to make excuses.

"My hip didn't bother me once this season," he said. "I haven't gotten treatment on it once this year. I took care of it, did what I had to do. It's definitely a tough pill to swallow this season. Obviously, it wasn't the season I wanted but I learned a lot about myself, not only as a player on the ice but off the ice, too, just getting through hard times."

When asked about his hip again, Gostisebehere expanded with some conviction. He opened up about the mental aspect of the game and all that comes with it. This season, it was his biggest hurdle.

"I know you guys want me to admit it's my surgeries, my injuries, but it's honestly not," he said. "You can tell who doesn't have confidence on the ice when they have the puck -- you can tell. If it's a guy who's bringing it up and he's looking everywhere and he doesn't have confidence, then you can tell it's confidence. 

"I make plays on the blue line, there are plays that I have to do quick, I have to react and I have to have the confidence to do them. I can't do them if I'm thinking like, 'Oh, what if his stick goes there,' I can't. You just have to have a free mind and you have to go out there and play and let your abilities take over. That's what I was learning more and more as the season went on, realizing I had the skills, I just have to trust my abilities."

When Gostisbehere was benched three straight games in early February, he vowed to focus on defensive principles. But Gostisbehere's offense is what totally changes a game. It's what put the Flyers over the top and into the playoffs last season.

In his first 40 games of 2015-16, he started fast and never stopped, erupting for 34 points on 12 goals and 22 assists. This season, Gostisbehere had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) through 44 games -- a true confidence blow for a 23-year-old.

"I wasn't questioning myself, I honestly thought, 'I'm hitting a lot of posts here, some things aren't going in,'" he said. "My confidence on the ice comes through my offensive ability, when I make plays, when I jump up there and make a good breakout pass. I like blocking a shot every once in a while, but the offensive part of my game is what drives my confidence and when I don't see pucks going in the net or offense isn't there, it's hard for me to stick with it and it's something I just have to realize."

Gostisbehere rediscovered himself by being himself.

"It's pretty cliché but I just said I'm going to go out there and have fun. I'm going to make plays and I don't care if I get yelled at," he said with a smile, "but I'm going to play my game and make my plays. People can look at is as risky but most of the time it works out for me."

Playing stress-free, Gostisebehere finished the season with eight points (one goal, seven assists) over his last eight games, a stretch in which he was a plus-3. In his final 24 games, he recorded 17 points.

To set up a Wayne Simmonds goal in the season finale, Gostisbehere made a play at the blue line that was reminiscent of the rookie "Ghost."

"I'm definitely going to take pride in that," Gostisbehere said of his positive finish. "In January, not being where I wanted to be as a player, obviously I went through a tough patch there, a healthy scratch for three games in a row and it was a good reflection period. Valuable workdays and practice days for myself. I think I really just learned a lot about myself."

Gostisbehere, who turns 24 years old on Thursday, can become a restricted free agent this offseason. The Flyers will undoubtedly get something done.

"Free agency, I can't answer that question right now," Hextall said last Thursday. "We've got the expansion draft, we've got preparation, we've got to sign a goalie, we've got Ghost to sign."

After that, Gostisbehere will be ready for anything in Year 3. He'll also use his experiences to help the Flyers' new youth on the blue line.

"If they want to bounce some ideas off me," he said, "I'll let them know because I've got some wisdom now."

Load more