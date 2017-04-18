The Philadelphia Flyers Charity Classic to debut in July

July has always seen the Flyers host their annual "Trial on the Isle" at the Jersey Shore.
This summer, the Flyers are adding an event in the City of Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers Charity Classic.
It takes place Sunday, July 16, and will offer participants a 5K walk or run; a 10-mile family bike ride; and 50K and 100K bike rides.
Entry fees vary: the 5K Walk/Run at $50 per person; 10-Mile Family Bike Ride at $50 per person or $100 for a family of four (children under 16); and both the 50K and 100K bike rides at the early bird rate of $100 per cyclist.
This is a joint venture of Flyers Charities and the Flyers Alumni Association, along with g4 Productions, which specializes in large-scale, participatory sporting events.
Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation department, as well as the Philadelphia Police, will provide support behind it.
"We've proudly hosted the Flyers Charities 5K for five years now and are excited to enhance that event with a new summer date, new course, and the addition of a cycling component to welcome even more fans this year," Flyers president Paul Holmgren said.
"This new event will showcase our great city as a recreational leader, as these new routes will take runners and riders through very scenic courses."
The day will allow Flyers fans of all ages the opportunity to run, walk, or ride down Broad Street and beyond in a variety of ways. Fans can choose to participate in one of the following four categories:
5K Walk/Run: Begins at Wells Fargo Center and tours the Navy Yard, ending at the arena.
10-Mile Family Bike Ride: Begins at Wells Fargo Center, up Broad Street, around City Hall, then Logan Square, the Art Museum, Schuylkill River Trail, South Street, back to Broad Street, and ending at the arena.
50K Bike Ride: Same beginning as the above, adding a trip down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Martin Luther King Drive, Fairmount Park towards Bala Cynwyd before reaching the halfway point at West Mill Creek Park in Gladwyne. On the way back to South Philadelphia, riders will travel alongside the Schuylkill River via Main Street in Manayunk, crossing the Falls Bridge to Martin Luther King Drive, and the Schuylkill River Trail, until they turn on South Street, ending at the arena.
100K Bike Ride: Same beginning as the above, adding from Gladwyne, travel through Narberth, Ardmore, past Haverford College, out into Newtown Square, and finally reaching Malvern before looping back around through Paoli and Wayne, passing Villanova. Participants will make their way across the Schuylkill River and travel down Main Street in Manayunk and make the final leg of the course, crossing the Falls Bridge to follow Martin Luther King Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail to South Street, back to Broad Street, and ending at the arena.
All events will be timed by Lyn-Mark Computer Sports. Participants will also receive a Flyers goodie bag, race t-shirt, personalized bib number with chip timing, finisher's medal, and post-race refreshments with their registration fee.
Registration for the event is now open here.
Funds raised from the Flyers Charity Classic will jointly benefit Flyers Charities and the Flyers Alumni Association.
Among Flyer Alumni at the event will be Holmgren, Bob Clarke, Bob Kelly, Brad Marsh, Joe Watson, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Crossman and more.