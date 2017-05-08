Philadelphia Flyers

Ron Hextall on Flyers moving up in lottery: 'It changes things a lot'

By John Boruk | Comcast SportsNet May 08, 2017 3:20 PM

VOORHEES, N.J. — "It changes things a lot."

Speaking at Flyers Skate Zone for the first time since coming up big at the NHL's draft lottery, that's how general manager Ron Hextall described the organization's lucking into the No. 2 overall pick.

But aside from the quality of the player chosen, how much does it change the Flyers' plan for the 2017-18 season? How much will it change the way Hextall views the team's current roster, and how much should it change the expectation of a franchise that has missed the playoffs in two of the past three years?

Hextall on Monday said the decision to draft Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier will not affect the team's priorities or offseason plan, regardless of whether either player is NHL ready.

"We would like to think we know that, but until the kid comes in and shows you what he can do," Hextall said. "You make an educated judgment and then you go from there. A player has to come in and prove that he's ready and at this age not many are, so we'll wait and see which way he goes from there."

The draft is just one of many items on Hextall's offseason checklist that includes new contracts for RFA Shayne Gostisbehere and UFA Jordan Weal, the expansion draft in June, free agency in July and the search for a new assistant coach to replace Joe Mullen.

When asked if any of these events are connected to his decision-making process, Hextall said, "I guess the expansion draft and free agency possibly. I don't see how any of the other stuff with your entry draft can be intertwined. We're going to take the best available player in the amateur draft. There's a little bit of uncertainty in the expansion draft. Trying to figure out who we're going to lose, what position we're going to lose. We have no control over it."

Hextall has been in contact with former Los Angeles Kings general manager Dean Lombardi, who was fired a month ago and three years after winning their second Stanley Cup. The two worked closely together before Hextall left L.A. for Philadelphia. Could they be working together again?

"I don't know," Hextall said. "I talked to Dean a couple of times. He's not doing anything right now as far as I know. I'm actually waiting for a call back from him. It's sobering where we are now in pro sports to win championships in five or six years and lose your job. In today's day and age, that's where we're at."

Hextall was in Finland during last week's lottery, and he's scheduled to leave for France Tuesday to observe the IIHF World Championships, where the Flyers are heavily represented. Since they're not fighting for a Stanley Cup, they may as well fight each other after Radko Gudas stiff-armed captain Claude Giroux in Canada's game against the Czech Republic.

"'G is probably glad he (Gudas) only gave him a little nudge," Hextall said. "That's Radko. That's what we love about him. So you can't pick and choose right? You love Radko because of the way he plays and he plays that way all the time no matter who. I think he fought his best buddy down in Tampa, so that's just the way he is and that's what you love about him."

NHL Playoffs: Capitals overwhelm Penguins to force decisive Game 7

By The Associated Press May 08, 2017 10:45 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Capitals are well aware of their franchise's inglorious past, one filled with unmet expectations and gut-wrenching collapses.

And they don't care. It's not 1992. It's not 1996, 2009 or 2016 for that matter.

The Capitals have spent the better part of the season insisting this time, things will be different. That they're not burdened by the weight of the team's history of playoff flameouts, one most of the guys in red, white and blue had nothing to do with.

Backed up to the precipice against a rival that's tormented them for decades, the Capitals finally punched back. Hard.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and Washington beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their seesaw Eastern Conference semifinal.

This is the fourth time the two teams will meet in a winner-take-all. The Penguins have won each of the previous three. Not that it bothers the Capitals.

"I haven't been here forever but, one, I've never been in a Game 7," said Washington forward T.J. Oshie, who opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal . "Two, I've never been past the second round. I know how much it would mean to me and I imagine it would be the same to every guy in this locker room."

The Capitals are as close as they've been to their first appearance in the conference finals in 19 years after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit by sprinting by Pittsburgh in the third period at home in Game 5 and then delivering a masterful performance 48 hours later in a city that's often been a burial ground for once-promising seasons.

A year ago, Washington trailed Pittsburgh 3-1 in the second round, won Game 5 at home only to fall in overtime of Game 6. Intent on not repeating history yet again, the Capitals jumped on the defending Stanley Cup champions early and didn't relent until the things were well in hand and a once raucous arena was largely empty.

"Since Game 3 we've had a sense of calmness about what we're doing," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "We're having fun now. The fun part has been the obstacle."

Jake Guentzel picked up his playoff-leading ninth goal and Evgeni Malkin added another 52 seconds later late in the third period to make the score look cosmetically better, but the Penguins were never in it. The Capitals controlled play throughout. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves and received little help in front him.

"I think we were probably guilty of making a few mistakes early on and then probably chasing our mistakes after that," said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who had an assist in 20 minutes but was largely a nonfactor in his second game back after missing Game 4 with a concussion.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan tinkered with his line combinations reuniting the "HBK" line (Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel) that played an instrumental part in the team's Cup run last spring. Sullivan also moved rookie Guentzel alongside Malkin and put Conor Sheary with Crosby.

None of it worked as Washington pushed the Penguins around. Crosby took a nasty spill in the first period when he was slammed into the end boards head-first while he tangled with Carlson. He remained in the game but found little room to work.

Then again, neither did any of his teammates as Washington dominated.

Pittsburgh's first shot in the opening 17 minutes was a 136-foot flip by Brian Dumoulin that made its way to Braden Holtby, who easily stopped it for the first of his 16 saves. By then the Capitals already had a 1-0 lead on Oshie's fourth of the playoffs.

It wasn't unlike most of the first four games of the series, when Washington would control play for long stretches only to have Pittsburgh expertly counter on its way to a 3-1 advantage.

This time, there would be no response by the Penguins.

Pittsburgh had trouble executing even the simplest of plays. Defenseman Ron Hainsey went to boards to retrieve a loose puck in the Penguins end only to get checked by Burakovsky, who skated away with the puck and stuffed a shot past Fleury 6:36 into the second .

Holding two-goal leads in the postseason has been a tenuous proposition at best, with 13 times teams letting them away so far in the postseason.

Yet instead of simply trying to protect its advantage, Washington kept pressing. Backstrom flipped a wrist shot by Fleury 16 seconds into the third to make it 3-0 and when John Carlson fired one past Fleury 11:17 into the third, the arena began emptying out.

It was a sweet moment for the Capitals, but they're aware an even more blissful one awaits if they can duplicate their performance on Wednesday.

"We're going to have to be better," Oshie said. "We're going to have to push them out. That's going to be a tough task but I think it's something we have the right guys and the right mentality right now to do that."

Notes 
Penguins D Trevor Daley did not play after getting hit by Washington's Tom Wilson in Game 5. Chad Ruhwedel filled in. ... Washington went 2 for 4 on the power play. The Penguins were 0 for 3.

NHL Playoffs: Predators oust Blues to reach 1st Western Conference final in team history

By The Associated Press May 07, 2017 10:22 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 3:15 into the third period and the Nashville Predators advanced to their first Western Conference final in franchise history Sunday by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 to take the series in six games.

The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 23 saves and had an assist. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-netter with 60 seconds left.

Nashville will play either Anaheim or Edmonton.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis, which fell short of a second straight conference final.

The Predators and Blues were tied through the first 40 minutes for a third straight game and fourth overall in this series when Johansen skated up the slot for a pass from Viktor Arvidsson and beat Jake Allen with a backhand (see full recap).

Draisaitl's 5-point night helps Oilers rout Ducks to force Game 7
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, Mark Letestu added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Zach Kassian and Anton Slepychev also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots for the Oilers, who led 5-0 after the first period.

Rickard Rakell scored midway through the second period for Anaheim. John Gibson was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots less than 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Jonathan Bernier came on and finished with 25 saves.

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Anaheim, with the winner advancing to face the Nashville Predators in the conference finals (see full recap).

