Ron Hextall: 'I jumped off my couch' after getting No. 2 pick

Ron Hextall said he got so excited about landing a spot in the top three during last weekend's NHL draft lottery, he momentarily became a gymnast of sorts.



"I jumped off my couch and I don't do that very often," Hextall said Wednesday night on the NHL Network. "As soon as that 13th card went over, it was, 'Oh my God, this is special.'"



The Flyers advanced from 13th overall to No. 2 in the lottery where they will draft next month.



"It was an exciting moment," Hextall said. "I was thankful only my wife and my son were sitting there because I made a complete fool of myself."



Hextall would not elaborate on any of the top players who will be available in the draft, and again mentioned while he doesn't envision trading the pick, he will go into the draft with an open mind and expecting the unexpected.



North American prospect Nolan Patrick has the slight edge over Nico Hischier, who played for Halifax in the QMJHL (see options at No. 2).



Hextall was asked whether Patrick’s series of significant injuries over the last 18 months represented a warning flag should the New Jersey Devils, picking first, decide not to take him.



"Any young player, who has had injuries, you do background checks," Hextall said. "We are going to do research on all of them to make sure we're prepared. … With a guy like Nolan, who had a tough year injury-wise, anyone who has a shot at him or thinks they have a shot at him, is going to do their research."



Both Patrick and Hischier are considered the two most elite players in the opening round. This draft is not exceptionally deep with many players in the same overall talent category outside of the top of the first round.



Hextall was asked whether this is an easy choice for him at No. 2. That is, simply pick the player the Devils don't pick. Or does he see other possibilities for the second pick outside of Patrick and Hischier?



"We've got to be prepared for everything," he said. "You can be sitting at the draft table there and something happens. Like last year with the [third] pick and all of a sudden, 'Oh boy, we didn't envision that.'"



Hextall was referring to what happened in Buffalo last summer. Going into that draft, Hextall predicted if someone was picked out of order, it might create chaos and players would fall.



That's exactly what happened when Columbus chose Pierre-Luc Dubois at No. 3, bypassing celebrated forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Alexander Nylander, and even Jakob Chychrun.



That set off a chain reaction, which is why Chychrun, considered to be a franchise defenseman, kept dropping and was still on the board at No. 16 for Detroit. The Red Wings ended up trading the pick to Arizona, which selected Chychrun.



Edmonton, selecting fourth, chose Jesse Puljujarvi, yet another surprise.



"Things do happen at the draft you are not prepared for," Hextall said. "You have to look at every scenario possible and be prepared for every one of them."