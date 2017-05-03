Philadelphia Flyers

Ron Hextall: 'I jumped off my couch' after getting No. 2 pick

By Tim Panaccio | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 6:12 PM

Ron Hextall said he got so excited about landing a spot in the top three during last weekend's NHL draft lottery, he momentarily became a gymnast of sorts.
 
"I jumped off my couch and I don't do that very often," Hextall said Wednesday night on the NHL Network. "As soon as that 13th card went over, it was, 'Oh my God, this is special.'"
 
The Flyers advanced from 13th overall to No. 2 in the lottery where they will draft next month. 
 
"It was an exciting moment," Hextall said. "I was thankful only my wife and my son were sitting there because I made a complete fool of myself."
 
Hextall would not elaborate on any of the top players who will be available in the draft, and again mentioned while he doesn't envision trading the pick, he will go into the draft with an open mind and expecting the unexpected.
 
North American prospect Nolan Patrick has the slight edge over Nico Hischier, who played for Halifax in the QMJHL (see options at No. 2).
 
Hextall was asked whether Patrick’s series of significant injuries over the last 18 months represented a warning flag should the New Jersey Devils, picking first, decide not to take him.
 
"Any young player, who has had injuries, you do background checks," Hextall said. "We are going to do research on all of them to make sure we're prepared. … With a guy like Nolan, who had a tough year injury-wise, anyone who has a shot at him or thinks they have a shot at him, is going to do their research."
 
Both Patrick and Hischier are considered the two most elite players in the opening round. This draft is not exceptionally deep with many players in the same overall talent category outside of the top of the first round.
 
Hextall was asked whether this is an easy choice for him at No. 2. That is, simply pick the player the Devils don't pick. Or does he see other possibilities for the second pick outside of Patrick and Hischier?
 
"We've got to be prepared for everything," he said. "You can be sitting at the draft table there and something happens. Like last year with the [third] pick and all of a sudden, 'Oh boy, we didn't envision that.'"
 
Hextall was referring to what happened in Buffalo last summer. Going into that draft, Hextall predicted if someone was picked out of order, it might create chaos and players would fall.
 
That's exactly what happened when Columbus chose Pierre-Luc Dubois at No. 3, bypassing celebrated forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Alexander Nylander, and even Jakob Chychrun.
 
That set off a chain reaction, which is why Chychrun, considered to be a franchise defenseman, kept dropping and was still on the board at No. 16 for Detroit. The Red Wings ended up trading the pick to Arizona, which selected Chychrun.
 
Edmonton, selecting fourth, chose Jesse Puljujarvi, yet another surprise.
 
"Things do happen at the draft you are not prepared for," Hextall said. "You have to look at every scenario possible and be prepared for every one of them."

NHL Playoffs: Minus Crosby, Penguins edge Capitals to take 3-1 lead

By The Associated Press May 04, 2017 1:42 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Forget about revenge for the brutal cross-check that knocked Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby out of the playoffs indefinitely.

Marc-Andre Fleury didn't want any part of it. The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender came up with a more effective method of retribution against the Washington Capitals

"The best way to make them pay is winning," Fleury said.

Something the defending Stanley Cup champions keep doing no matter who is - and who isn't - in the lineup.

Fleury stopped 36 shots, rookie Jake Guentzel took advantage of a fortunate bounce for his playoff-leading eighth goal and Pittsburgh pushed Washington to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Washington (see full recap).

Silfverberg scores in OT as Ducks top Oilers in Game 4
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night, back in Southern California (see full recap).

NHL Playoffs: Rangers dominate Senators to cut series deficit to 2-1

By The Associated Press May 03, 2017 12:10 AM

NEW YORK -- Mats Zuccarello got the New York Rangers off to a fast start and they cruised to a crucial win against the Ottawa Senators.

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Rangers went on to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night that cut the Senators' lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Michael Grabner, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also scored, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots.

Looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 series hole and with the home crowd buzzing from the singing of the national anthems, the Rangers came out aggressive from the start. They outshot the Senators 15-5 in the first period while building a 2-0 lead.

"We played a solid first period and we came out strong," Zuccarello said. "I think that we set the tone right away."

The Rangers have won three straight playoff games at Madison Square Garden after losing six straight on home ice, including Game 3 of the first round against Montreal.

"There's no doubt we played a strong game," New York coach Alain Vigneault said. "We were able to score a couple, get early pace and we were able to bring it home and win the game," (see full recap).

Blues' comeback falls short as Preds take 3-1 series lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis gave goalie Pekka Rinne a hand in the crease with a key save inside the final minute of the second period, then he broke open a scoreless game with a power-play goal.

The St. Louis Blues just don't agree with how Nashville got the man advantage that led to Ellis' goal.

James Neal made sure it didn't matter, scoring the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, as the Predators beat the Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

"That was by far the hardest game of the series," Ellis said. "I thought they played well at both ends of the ice. I thought we played well too. It was deadlocked at zeroes for most of the game and we just got a couple of bounces."

Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

"Obviously that's something that would be amazing for this organization too," Rinne said. "Now we have a chance to really step on their throats, and we can control our destiny. You couldn't ask for more," (see full recap).

