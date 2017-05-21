Philadelphia Flyers

Sweden beats Canada to win 2017 IIHF World Championships

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:28 PM

COLOGNE, Germany -- Sweden won the ice hockey world championship with a 2-1 victory on penalties over two-time defending champion Canada on Sunday.

Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped three penalties and Ryan O'Reilly hit the post for Canada, as Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored shootout goals for the Swedes to win their first title since 2013.

The game ended 1-1 after overtime when both sides came close to ending the contest with a "sudden death" goal only to be denied by outstanding goalkeeping.

Lundqvist and Canada counterpart Calvin Pickard, who saved William Nylander's first penalty for Sweden, were named best players by their respective teams after a game in which the Canadians narrowly outshot their opponents 43-42.

"This is how close it should be when you get to the final game," Sweden head coach Rikard Gronborg said. "It's a huge win for Swedish hockey."

Lundqvist's twin brother Joel, who captained Sweden, claimed his third worlds gold, one of only two Swedes ever to do so after Sven Tumba in 1953, 1957 and 1962.

"They're both really good guys," Swedish forward Joakim Nordstrom said of the Lundqvist brothers. "On the ice, they really bring a lot to our team but off it too, their presence in the locker room, it's been huge for our team. Joel is a terrific captain."

Sweden claimed its first win over Canada in the final after defeats in 1997, 2003, and 2004.

"It feels like the curse is broken," said Marcus Kruger, who had lost worlds and Olympic finals with Sweden before.

The respect between the sides was evident from the off as defenses held firm in the opening two periods.

The breakthrough came against the odds, with Backstrom penalized for slashing, when Victor Hedman scored short-handed with 20.8 seconds left in the second period.

It was a strange goal from distance as the defenseman just lifted the puck and it somehow bounced in through Pickard's legs. Joel Lundqvist's presence may have distracted the Canadian goaltender.

"It was a fluke goal," Kruger said.

Canada had twice as many shots in the second period.

O'Reilly equalized when he scrambled the puck in off a rebound from Mitch Marner.

It was tense, and fans were left gasping as the action swung from end to end.

Nate MacKinnon missed a good chance to clinch the win for Canada on a power play before overtime when both goaltenders maintained their exceptional form.

Henrik Lundqvist, who was a late addition to Gronborg's roster after the New York Rangers' elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs, ultimately proved the hero.

"He's been great since he came in here. We know what his track record is like. He's a winner and he really showed that today, overall in the game and especially in the shootout, too," Kruger said.

MacKinnon, Brayden Point, O'Reilly and Mitch Marner all missed their shots.

Canada coach Jon Cooper, who said he was immensely proud of his team's effort, was gracious in defeat.

"I want to congratulate Sweden. They were an exceptional team, it was a lot of fun to play them," Cooper said.

"If we were going to lose to somebody, I'm glad those guys won."

Earlier, Nikita Kucherov sealed a 5-3 win for Russia in the bronze medal match against Finland.

"It's not the medal we wanted," Russia head coach Oleg Znarok said.

NHL Playoffs: Penguins pounce on Senators to move 1 win away from Stanley Cup Final

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 6:05 PM

BOX SCORE

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan calls it "getting to our game."

It means he wants his team to attack opponents with speed, aggression and a dash of responsibility.

Physically translated, it looks like the 60 minutes the defending Stanley Cup champions put together Sunday in a 7-0 demolition of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Dominant from the opening faceoff to the final whistle, the Penguins moved within one game of a return trip to the Cup final by overwhelming the Senators with wave after wave of pressure, the kind that became the club's trademark during its sprint to a fourth championship last spring.

Seven players scored and 11 finished with at least one point to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on Tuesday in Ottawa. Seemingly on the ropes after getting pummeled 5-1 in Game 3, the Penguins have outscored the Senators 10-2 over the last six periods to gain control.

"When we play the type of game we play tonight it allows us to dictate the terms and play the style and the identity of this Penguins team," Sullivan said.

One well aware that despite how easy it looked during its most lopsided playoff victory in five years, much work remains to be done.

"They have a good ability to respond, so we're going to be challenged here in Game 6," said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who scored for the third straight and became the 22nd player in NHL history to reach 100 career playoff assists when he sent a slick backhand no-look pass to Phil Kessel early in the third period. "We know that and we've got to be at our best."

The Penguins might already be there. The power play went 3 for 3. The penalty kill turned the Senators away four times and extended Ottawa's power play drought to 0 for 29. Matt Murray stopped 21 shots for his first playoff shutout in Pittsburgh's most complete performance of the postseason.

"I think that was a big part of our success last year was that we had all four lines going and chipping in offensively," forward Matt Cullen said. "But more than that, spending time in the offensive zone and grinding and playing some good hockey and I think the last couple games, especially, that's been key."

The Senators quieted the Penguins early in the series, holding them to three goals through three games by playing disciplined hockey. It collapsed in the first period on Sunday, as turnover after turnover kept giving Pittsburgh the kind of chances that makes it such a difficult out this time of year.

The Penguins chased Ottawa's Craig Anderson by beating him four times in the first period, the last a "why not" flip from behind the goal line by fourth-line forward Scott Wilson that banked in off the goalie.

Replacement Mike Condon didn't fare much better. When Cullen beat him 1:54 into the second to make it 5-0, the competitive portion of the afternoon over. As if to raise the white flag, Ottawa coach Guy Boucher held defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Derick Brassard and defenseman Cody Ceci out of the final 20 minutes to help them get rested up for Game 6.

Karlsson, who is playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel, said he will "absolutely" be ready for Game 6. The rest of the Senators insist they'll be ready too. They became the third team this postseason to lose by at least six goals. The other two -- Edmonton in the first round against San Jose and Anaheim in the second round against the Oilers -- came back to win the next game and eventually the series.

"Just like a plumber wakes up one day, is having a great day, the other day he's not having a good day," Boucher said. "Just one of those bad days."

Notes
Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for Games 3 and 4. ... Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley also scored for Pittsburgh. ... The margin of victory was the largest in a conference final since Detroit beat Colorado 7-0 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. ... Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin played in his 141st postseason game, surpassing Jaromir Jagr for the most in franchise history. ... The Penguins scratched D Justin Schultz (upper body) and F Patric Hornqvist (upper body). F Conor Sheary was a healthy scratch. ... Carter Rowney had three assists for Pittsburgh. ... Boucher said Anderson will start Game 6. ... Pittsburgh F Nick Bonino had two assists. His truck broke down on the way to the rink. Kessel picked him up by the side of the road and brought him to the arena.

End to End: Will prospective youth movement result in more scoring depth?

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say.

Going End to End today are CSNPhilly.com producers/reporters Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall, and Greg Paone.

The topic: Will prospective youth movement result in more scoring depth?​

Dougherty
One of the main criticisms of coach Dave Hakstol has been his lineup decisions. Specifically dressing Chris VandeVelde 97.6 percent of the Flyers' games the last two seasons.

Yes, we're talking about the third and fourth lines today. I touched on this when we evaluated Hakstol's second season as the Flyers' head coach. I don't think Hakstol dressed the best possible lineup on a nightly basis last season. But that should change.

With the prospective youth movement in 2017-18, the Flyers will have more young blood and skill in training camp competing for roster spots and playing time. We already expected two more defensemen injected into the mix and winger Oskar Lindblom.

Let's add the No. 2 pick too. I think either Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick will be given a fair shake to make the team during camp. If either one makes it, it's more arduous for Hakstol.

I'm not saying it's a bad thing, though. This is good. It means Hakstol has more skill to choose from. It also fuels competition in training camp. All good things.

We have a general idea of seven forwards who will be in the lineup on opening night. That leaves five spots virtually up for grabs and one or two extra forward openings too. Adding the No. 2 pick into the fold gives the Flyers 10 forwards competing for those six/seven spots. If we factor in the expansion draft, that number could decrease to nine players.

On Saturday, we discussed what landing the No. 2 pick meant for Mike Vecchione (see story). I'm not sure he'll crack the lineup, especially if Hischier/Patrick make the team. Jordan Weal and Michael Raffl — assuming Vegas stays away from him — should be in on a nightly basis.

And we can probably pencil Pierre-Edouard Bellemare into the lineup too. Should he be an every night fixture of the Flyers' lineup is a debate for another day. But the Flyers love him and we shouldn't expect Hakstol to bench him. The rest of the spots are wild cards.

Does Scott Laughton show enough to grab a bottom-six role in training camp? I'd prefer him on the fourth line than Bellemare. He's still very much in the mix here.

Dale Weise came on at the end of 2016-17 and showed chemistry with Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn. He's likely to be in the lineup, but I wouldn't say it's a definite.

Then there are Nick Cousins, Matt Read and Vecchione. What we know is the Flyers' forward depth looks a lot stronger going into the summer than it did this season. With that, scoring should be sprinkled throughout the lineup. Something that wasn't the case this season.

Competition will ultimately decide who will be here and who will not. But here is my way-too-early prediction for the Flyers' 2017-18 opening night forward lineup:

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Jordan Weal-Valtteri Filppula-Wayne Simmonds

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Brayden Schenn

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Michael Raffl

Extra forwards: Dale Weise, Mike Vecchione

Hall
On paper, you would think so, but we won't know until we see how fast the youth develops. If anything, though, it will create excitement as we see more of the future in front of us.

At his end-of-the-season press conference, general manager Ron Hextall was pretty adamant about it being time for the kids, so I expect to see some youth infused into the group of forwards.

Similar to Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny last training camp, I think Patrick or Hischier will force Hextall's hand by showing they're ready to contribute at the NHL level. Hextall also sounded optimistic about Lindblom competing for a roster spot. However, it would not surprise me to see the Swede get some work at Lehigh Valley first.

Although not a fan favorite, Read is valued by the Flyers for his work ethic and professionalism. I don't think he'll see a ton of the ice in 2017-18 (his final year under contract), but the Flyers will want him around to be an influence on the younger players and a reliable veteran backup.

It will be interesting to see what the organization's plans are for Raffl. I could see him being dangled on the trade market and exposed/possibly selected in the expansion draft.

Also, Hakstol really liked Couturier's line at the end of the season and, less than an hour after the finale, even foresaw it together at the start of 2017-18.

So, with all that said, here's my early look for next season:

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Jordan Weal-Valtteri Filppula-Wayne Simmonds

Dale Weise-Sean Couturier-Brayden Schenn

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Mike Vecchione

Extra forwards: Michael Raffl, Matt Read

Paone
Is it too early to talk about the Flyers' line combinations for next season? Of course, it is. We haven't even hit the expansion draft, the entry draft, free agency or the summer trade market yet. Heck, we're still in the conference final round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But as far as the Flyers are concerned, depth is an issue to look at now considering the dearth of secondary scoring last season that was magnified with Claude Giroux's struggles. The "Big 4" of Wayne Simmonds, Schenn, Jakub Voracek and Giroux accounted for 90 goals last season. The rest of the team accounted for just 122. So, Simmonds, Schenn, Voracek and Giroux accounted for 42.5 percent of the Flyers' goals last season.

So, yes, depth is certainly worth looking at right now. 

And now the question is: who will fill out the lineup behind the "Big 4?"

To me, that answer points in the direction of youth, for a couple reasons. First, the Flyers are still hamstrung by their cap issues, so the odds of a free-agent splash are slim and they likely won't be able to make a big trade unless a team is willing to take some salary back. Second, the organization's youth has another year of seasoning under its belt and the timing could be right for a few of those players to join the big club.

And we do know the Flyers are going to lose a player or two to Vegas in the expansion draft.

If I had to guess here on May 21 what the Flyers' line combos will look like come October, here's what I would guess (I'd like to stress that these are bound to be totally wrong):

Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Brayden Schenn-Sean Couturier-Wayne Simmonds

Jordan Weal-Nico Hischier/Nolan Patrick-Valtteri Filppula

Oskar Lindblom-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Dale Weise

Extra forwards: Mike Vecchione, Matt Read

