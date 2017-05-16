Philadelphia Flyers

U.S. comes back to beat Russia at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:08 PM

COLOGNE, Germany -- The United States came back three times to hand Russia its first defeat 5-3 and top Group A with its sixth straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.

Kevin Hayes scored two goals in his second game at the tournament, and Anders Lee earned the match-winner as the U.S. outshot Russia by 35 to 19.

"A great win. We grew as a team today," forward Johnny Gaudreau said.

They head to the quarterfinals on Thursday, when the U.S. will play Finland, and Russia will meet the Czech Republic.

Two-time defending champion Canada will play Germany, and Sweden takes on Switzerland.

Group B leader Canada beat fourth-placed Finland 5-2, with center Mitch Marner scoring twice in Paris.

Co-host Germany wasted a 2-0 lead against Latvia before leveling right at the end to make it 3-3, forcing overtime and penalty shots in Cologne. The first two shots from each side were saved and, after Roberts Bukarts hit the post, Frederik Tiffels settled it for Germany.

The Canadians, Russians, and Americans have lost one game. Russia scored 35 goals, the Canadians 32, and the Americans 31.

Switzerland avoided Russia by defeating the Czech Republic 3-1 in Paris to clinch second spot in Group B.

Nick Bjugstad hit the post early on for the U.S. before Artyom Zub was penalized for high sticking, then Nikita Kucherov for slashing, but the Americans failed to make their pressure count.

Nikita Gusev scored on a breakaway with just the Russians' second shot at 12:29.

With five penalties in the first period, Russian indiscipline was bailed out by their defense, while the Americans were grateful to goaltender Jimmy Howard for a good save on another Russian breakaway.

The U.S. had 16 shots compared to Russia's three in the first period alone.

Kucherov was still off the ice when Hayes equalized at the start of the second on a power play, scoring from a narrow angle. It was Hayes' first goal since joining the U.S. following the New York Rangers' elimination from the NHL playoffs.

Russia captain Anton Belov scored minutes later after Sergei Plotnikov sent the puck back, but Dylan Larkin equalized on another Brock Nelson assist.

U.S. captain Connor Murphy was penalized for interference and Gusev claimed his second on the power play -- on a counterattack when the understrength Americans were attacking -- leading to an evident surge in Russian confidence.

But Hayes scored again to tie the game at 3 going into the third period.

Frayed tempers led to a punch-up in the third, before Yevgeni Kuznetsov was penalized for slashing.

This time, the U.S. capitalized. Jack Eichel sent a long pass to Gaudreau, who found Lee free to score from close range.

Another moment of indiscipline from Kuznetsov, this time for blatant interference, dented Russian hopes, though Howard had to make another big save to deny Artemi Panarin the equalizer on a breakaway.

Russia went for broke, but Nelson sealed it for the U.S. with an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining.

After Marner's early goal for Canada, center Jani Lajunen equalized for Finland within 18 seconds. But less than one minute later Marner set up Colton Parayko for another laser beam slap shot from the defender.

Center Nate MacKinnon, Canada's leading scorer with 12 points, set up Marner for 3-1 later in the first period.

Brayden Point got a fortuitous fourth after the puck came back off the boards and fell just in front of goal. But defenseman Atte Ohtamaa kept Finland in with an outside chance heading into the third period.

The suspense lasted precisely 34 seconds as Finland gave the puck away and center Matt Duchene peeled away to score.

It was a nail-biter in Cologne, where Germany equalized with 33 seconds to go through center Felix Schutz.

Germany broke through with two quick goals midway through the second period with left winger David Wolf netting and veteran defenseman Dennis Seidenberg scoring 27 seconds later.

But Latvia forward Gunars Skvorcovs replied late in the second period; Janis Sprukts equalized midway through the third, and center Andris Dzerins scored a power-play goal with four minutes left.

Earlier, Sweden defeated Slovakia 4-2 to finish third in Group A and Belarus defeated Norway 4-3 in Group B.

NHL Playoffs: Predators rally for Game 3 win over Ducks to take series lead

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:26 PM

BOX SCORE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Nashville Predators are so confident right now that not even having two goals in eight seconds waved off for goaltender interference can shake them.

Especially not on home ice.

Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.

The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the postseason going back to last season. The Predators are the first NHL team to win 10 straight playoff games at home since Detroit in 1997-98.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm said the team feels comfortable on home ice.

"That's really it," Ekholm said. "Our fans, I really didn't think they could bring it to a new level, but I really thought they did tonight. It helps us so much, especially with those two goals.

"We have our fans standing up the whole third period literally and cheering us on. It gives us that extra boost and that extra energy that we needed."

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals this postseason.

Both goals were waved off within three minutes of Forsberg's goal, but the Predators kept pressing with Josi scoring Nashville's first power-play goal of the series for the win.

"Going out for the third, I think our guys stepped on the gas a little bit more," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 38 saves, and Corey Perry scored a power-play goal in the second period for Anaheim.

"Gibby played well for us," Perry said. "He kept us in that game."

Game 4 is Thursday in Nashville.

Forsberg tied it up with his third goal in as many games. When officials first waved off a would-be goal by Colton Sissons at 6:25 and then Ryan Johansen's goal at 6:33, fans started tossing towels onto the ice.

Chris Wagner went to the box for high-sticking Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis with 3:55 left in the Ducks' offensive zone.

Nashville had been 0 of 11 on the power play in this series. Josi ended that drought with his wrister from the right circle off an assist from Viktor Arvidsson.

Nashville, 10-3 this postseason, has yet to lose consecutive games.

"We're a confident team," Josi said. "We know what we can do in the room ... Nobody panicked. We knew we played a good game, and we had a lot of chances, a lot of shots. We need to play the same way, and they're going to go in some time."

The Predators didn't hold back on star power for the biggest game in franchise history.

Keith Urban performed the national anthem, the latest country star to take a turn, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, joined him in the stands decked out in her own Predators' sweater.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waved the rally towel along with his offensive linemen from the band stage. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan held up a big catfish, and Urban later was shown on the video board holding up a big catfish. It's Nashville's answer to the octopus Detroit fans traditionally throw on the ice for good luck.

The Ducks finally got the faster start they missed in the first two games in Anaheim, outshooting Nashville 8-4 to open the game.

But the Predators took the next 11 shots and outshot Anaheim 40-20 for the game.

"We didn't play anywhere near where we're capable of playing," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "And we received the game a lot. But we still had a chance. And that's the most encouraging part, because we can play better than what we played tonight. We know that."

The Predators held the Ducks without a shot throughout the second period until 8:12 left when Brandon Montour put a backhand on Rinne, a puck that went across the goal line.

But the net came off its moorings at the same time with Ekholm crashing into it. Referee Brad Meier immediately waved off the goal, which was upheld on review.

Anaheim got the man advantage after Predators forward Cody McLeod fought Jared Boll of the Ducks, upset at a hard hit on teammate Harry Zolnierczyk. That earned McLeod an instigator penalty along with a game misconduct. Perry then squeezed a wrister past Rinne from a severe angle to the right of the net.

Notes
Perry tied Teemu Selanne (35) for the second-most playoff goals in franchise history. ... Josi and Ellis each had a point, giving them each 10 points this postseason, a Nashville record for defensemen. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock was spotted at the game.

NHL Playoffs: Penguins blank Senators to even series 1-1

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:18 PM

BOX SCORE

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Sullivan calls the energetic back-and-forth on the Pittsburgh Penguins bench "a man's argument."

If his players have something to say, Sullivan wants them to get it out. Enter Phil Kessel, the mercurial forward with the blistering shot and occasionally blistering tongue.

Frustrated by an inability to get anything by Ottawa's Craig Anderson, cameras caught Kessel pounding his fists and ordering his teammates to look for him.

Consider the message delivered. Kessel took a feed from Evgeni Malkin and zipped a wrist shot by Anderson 13:05 into the third period as the Penguins evened the Eastern Conference final with a 1-0 victory in Game 2 on Monday night. Game 3 is Wednesday in Ottawa.

"To be honest I think I yelled more than once tonight, so I don't remember that time," Kessel said with a laugh.

That's just Kessel being Kessel. If anything, his outburst was simply the physical manifestation of Sullivan's order to stop looking for the perfect shot and just start peppering Anderson looking for a sliver of space. The moment came with just less than 7 minutes remaining when Malkin gained the zone and found Kessel in the slot.

Kessel's first shot smacked off Jean Gabriel Pagueau and came right back to him. It happened so quickly Anderson didn't have enough time to reset, his left pad flailing as Pittsburgh's game-long domination finally resulted in something tangible: a lead and a tie series.

"I caught an edge, simple as that," said Anderson, who finished with 28 saves. "A defenseman or forward catches an edge, he falls down, nothing happens. I catch an edge, it's in the net."

That was enough for Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs and 10th of his postseason career. Fleury's 62nd playoff win moved him ahead of Henrik Lundqvist for the most by an active goaltender, heady territory for a guy who lost his starting job to Matt Murray during the course of the season. Now Fleury is the main reason the Penguins are three wins from a return trip to the Cup finals.

This victory, however, wasn't the byproduct of 60 minutes of brilliance. Fleury spent long stretches with nothing to do as the Penguins hemmed Ottawa in its own end. The Senators went nearly 19 minutes between the second and third period without recording a single shot, a testament to Pittsburgh's ability to play keepaway on the other end of the ice.

"We were pleased with the way we dictated the terms out there," Sullivan said.

A marked departure from Game 1, as Pittsburgh struggled to generate any sort of extended pressure in a 2-1 overtime loss. The Stanley Cup champions responded by heavily tilting the ice at times, remarkable considering they spent most of the night down two men after forward Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz left in the first period with injuries.

Rust was on the losing end of a clean check by Ottawa's Dion Phaneuf 4:58 into the game. Schultz, who has become Pittsburgh's most important blue liner with Kris Letang and Trevor Daley out, slid awkwardly into the end boards after getting bumped off the puck by Senators forward Mike Hoffman about midway through the first.

Sullivan offered no updates on either player.

Somehow, the Penguins found a way to make it work. The five remaining defensemen all played at least 20 minutes, including 24:49 from 37-year-old Ron Hainsey, who is in the playoffs for the first time in his career.

"After a while the rotation is kind of set and away you go," Hainsey said. "You don't have time to really mentally think about any mistakes good or bad, because you're going right back out there. You don't have any other choice."

Pittsburgh's ability to hog the puck hardly seemed to bother the Senators, who have proven repeatedly during their deepest playoff run in a decade they're just fine sitting back and waiting for an opening to counter. It's a style that produced both goals in Game 1.

This time, it eventually caught up to them.

"The third period they stepped it up a notch and we didn't," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. "They were surging. They were aggressive. We didn't manage it as well."

Notes
Malkin's assist gives him 20 points in the playoffs, tops in the NHL. ... Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play. ... Penguins F Patric Hornqvist skated during pregame warmups but was scratched. Hornqvist has been dealing with a series of bumps and bruises incurred while blocking shots during the opening two rounds of the playoffs. ... Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger made a rare appearance at PPG Paints Arena. Roethlisberger, who announced last month he's returning for a 14th season, and the rest of the Steelers begin organized team activities next week.

