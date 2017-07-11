Philadelphia Phillies

2017 MLB Midseason Awards: Best and worst trade value changes

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 11, 2017 3:50 PM

The Pirates look pretty good right now, not in terms of the NL playoff picture, but for holding on to Andrew McCutchen through the winter.

Pittsburgh didn't like the offers it received for McCutchen, who was coming off the worst season of a career in which he had hit .298/.388/.496 entering 2016.

Last season, McCutchen hit just .256/.336/.430. He was entering his thirties and had lost some foot speed, so naturally, that one offseason led to the widespread opinion that his decline phase had set in.

Why is it that we so often cite the need for a large sample size, then write a player off after one down year?

McCutchen is not finished. At the All-Star break, he's hitting .294/.380/.528, and that's after hitting just .200 through 45 games. McCutchen over the last calendar month has hit .409 with a .505 on-base percentage.

Which is why he receives the prestigious CSNPhilly.com honor of Player Who Helped His Trade Value the Most.

Other candidates: J.D. Martinez, Jay Bruce, Zack Cozart, Yonder Alonso, Pat Neshek, Raisel Iglesias, Freddy Galvis

As for the other end of the spectrum ...

Player Who Hurt His Trade Value the Most — Carlos Gonzalez
For this one, we're not looking at every player in the league but rather actual trade candidates. Manny Machado, for example, has had a bad first half by his standards, but it's not like he's being shopped.

CarGo had a brutal first half, hitting .221/.299/.338 with six homers, 22 RBIs and 64 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. He's never been this lackluster in Colorado.

On June 6, Gonzalez went 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs, two walks and four runs. The Rockies were hoping it was the start of a CarGoesque hot streak. It wasn't — he has 10 hits and 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances since.

This season-long slump from the soon-to-be 32-year-old is unfortunate for the Rockies, who have contended in 2017 even without his bat and have enough in the outfield to trade him away, especially with the emergence of Raimel Tapia.

The Rockies weren't going to get a ton for Gonzalez even if he had a strong first half because he's a free agent after the season. But at this point, he's in that Jeremy Hellickson range where he'd be a decent fit in some places but has so high a 2017 salary that you won't accomplish both goals of shedding payroll and getting a significant prospect in return. For the Phillies, that doesn't matter because they're willing to pay what they need to pay to get a deal done. The Rockies are in a different financial situation, though.

There's also still the possibility that Gonzalez gets hot. What did we just say about writing a player off after a small sample? In 2015, CarGo hit .259 with a .766 OPS and 13 homers in 82 games in the first half, then went crazy after the break, hitting .285 with 27 homers and a .975 OPS in 71 games.

Other candidates: Julio Teheran, Marco Estrada, Jeremy Hellickson, Hector Neris

Most Underrated First Half — Justin Turner
I was ready to boycott the All-Star Game if Turner didn't get in via the final vote. OK, maybe not. But I would have been crotchety about it. 

Like, how insane of a first half did the guy need to have just to barely make it onto the NL bench? He hit .377 with a 1.056 OPS in 65 games, missing a little less than three weeks with a hamstring injury. Turner and Daniel Murphy are legitimately two of the top seven hitters in the National League, which is hilarious because both were Mets as recently as 2013.

The young, exciting duo of Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger has gotten the bulk of attention out West, plus there's that Clayton Kershaw guy and Kenley Jansen's record-breaking 50-strikeout, 0-walk start to the season. Turner's name doesn't yet carry the same weight, but enough people are finally beginning to take notice.

Over his last 162 games, Turner has hit .328 with 43 doubles, 34 home runs, 110 RBIs and 99 runs. This season, he's walked more than he's struck out. 

Runners on first and third, down two runs with two outs in the ninth inning: How many hitters are you taking ahead of Justin Turner?

Other candidates: Logan Morrison, Justin Smoak, Mike Moustakas, Alex Wood, Felipe Rivero, Jason Vargas, Brad Peacock

Most Predictable First Half (Team) — Oakland Athletics
The last-place A's have a bunch of power hitters who walk a lot, strike out a lot and play poor defense. 

Unsurprisingly, they're eighth in homers but 23rd in runs, they have the third-most strikeouts and nine more errors than any other team.

Maybe this isn't the way to build a club?

Most Predictable First Half (Player) — Daniel Murphy
Murphy last season: .347/.390/.595, 47 doubles, 25 homers, 104 RBIs

Murphy this season: .342/.393/.572, on pace for 53 doubles, 26 homers, 118 RBIs

All the guy does is hit. In a sport in which consistency is so often mentioned but so hard to find, Murphy defines it. You know what you're getting every night, against all kinds of pitching, home or away.

Worst 1-Year Deal — Michael Saunders, Bartolo Colon
Difficult to choose between these two. Saunders signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Phillies that carries a value of $9 million because of next year's buyout. 

For that $9 million, the Phillies got 200 at-bats of a .205 hitter with the lowest on-base percentage in either league (.257).

The Braves signed Colon to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million. They did not expect him to drop off so drastically from his age-43 to age-44 seasons but he did, and on July 4 he was released. Colon had a 3.43 ERA and .268 opponents' batting average last season and was an All-Star. In 13 starts with the Braves, he went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and .338 opponents' batting average. 

Saunders signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays after being let go by the Phillies, while Colon has resurfaced with the Twins.

Other candidates: Neftali Feliz, Mike Napoli

Best 1-Year Deal — Greg Holland
More than half of the league — and that includes the Phillies — was interested in Holland this past offseason as he worked back from Tommy John surgery. The formal Royals closer missed all of 2016 but was so good in his last two full seasons, making the AL All-Star teams in 2013 and 2014 and posting a 1.32 ERA in 133 games.

The Rockies eventually won his services with a one-year, $6 million contract loaded with incentives. He's been so good that, barring injury, he's going to hit at least nine of the 11 incentive benchmarks on his contract to make this a $13 million year.

Either way, the Rockies are happy to have him. Holland (1.62 ERA) leads the National League with 34 games finished and leads the majors with 28 saves.

Judge, Seager, Bogaerts: In bizarro world, one could have been a Phillie

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 11, 2017 12:15 PM

Aaron Judge, Corey Seager, Xander Bogaerts.

In an alternate reality where opposing general managers are impatient and less logical, the Phillies may have been able to land one or two of them.

It was just a few short years ago when the Phillies were connected to the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox in various trade rumors for Cole Hamels or Cliff Lee. Obviously, none of those three teams gave in and traded away a young star for a high-priced veteran and they're now reaping the rewards.

Judge is the sure-fire AL Rookie of the Year and could win MVP if Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve cancel each other out.

Seager was last season's NL Rookie of the Year and is a legit MVP candidate this season.

Bogaerts is a .306 hitter the last three years at the toughest defensive position.

So for fun — or the exact opposite of fun, depending on your perspective — let's take a look back at what could have been.

July 2015: Hamels for Judge

With a great bullpen and a weak starting pitching staff, the 2015 Yankees went 87-75 and lost in the AL wild-card game. 

On the day Rosenthal reported this, the Yankees were 54-42 and 5½ games up in the AL East. Perhaps they didn't think they needed to risk the future for one more arm in Hamels, even though they'd have had Hamels under contract for four seasons after that one.

At that time, Judge had just been promoted to Triple A and wasn't faring all that well, ultimately finishing with a .224/.308/.373 line in his first experience at that level.

As recently as a year ago, Judge was not some can't-miss prospect. Last year at this time, Baseball America ranked him the No. 42 prospect in baseball. 

He's a giant with tremendous power, but he swung and missed a ton in the minors and there were questions whether he'd make enough contact to be a valuable player in the majors. Obviously, he's answered those concerns with a dominant rookie year. At the All-Star break, Judge leads the majors with 30 homers, a .691 slugging percentage and 1.139 OPS, and he leads the AL with 61 walks and a .448 on-base percentage.

July 2014: Hamels for Seager and more
A summer before, the Phillies were shopping Hamels, Cliff Lee and A.J. Burnett in addition to Ryan Howard and Jonathan Papelbon. (They were never able to deal Lee, Burnett or Howard.)

Hamels was regarded as the potential prize of that year's trade deadline, and the Phillies' initial asking price for him was astronomical. According to Bob Nightengale, then of USA Today, the Phils asked the Dodgers for three top prospects for Hamels: Seager, left-hander Julio Urias and centerfielder Joc Pederson.

Look, any team is within its right to ask for the moon. Negotiations tend to start with a lopsided offer before ending up somewhere closer to acceptable. A haul of Seager, Urias and Pederson would have been the best return any team had gotten in a trade since the Indians' Bartolo Colon heist.

The Dodgers were never interested in trading Seager, or Urias for that matter. A year later when the teams again were in Hamels trade talks, the Phillies had reportedly adjusted their expectations to a package of as many as six Dodgers prospects not named Seager or Urias. That didn't work, either, and the package the Phils eventually received from Texas for Hamels was similar to that request — they got five prospects (Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams, Jerad Eickhoff, Jake Thompson and Alec Asher), but not the Rangers' top guys like Nomar Mazara or Joey Gallo.

2014 and 2015: Hamels for Bogaerts
"Don't think in 30 years of covering baseball I've ever seen a team (the Phillies) spend so much time scouting another team (the Red Sox) and not pull the trigger on a deal."

That line came in August 2014 from longtime Red Sox writer Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

This one is pretty interesting because back in 2014, Bogaerts and centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. were not the players they've developed into. Bogaerts was chasing a ton of pitches, ending 2014 with a .299 on-base percentage in exactly 162 games. There were also questions whether Bogaerts would be a shortstop or third baseman long term.

Bradley hadn't yet reconfigured his swing and was finishing up his second straight sub-.200 season to start his major-league career.

Instead of trading for Hamels in the summer of 2014, the Red Sox revamped their team by trading away Jon Lester, John Lackey and Andrew Miller.

In the summer of 2015, the Red Sox had a quiet trade deadline.

We'll never know how close the Phillies were to acquiring Bogaerts, but 2014 would have been their best chance. By the time the 2015 trade deadline came around, he was much more solidified in his role in Boston, hitting .316 on his way to a Silver Slugger award.

Oh, what could have been.

Here's one last (hilarious) one from a few years ago, though this fella' hasn't tweeted in over two years.

All rise: Yankees' Aaron Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 12:01 AM

MIAMI -- Aaron Judge hit the glass behind left field that supports the retractable roof at Marlins Park. He drove balls over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter's eye in center and -- unusually for a Home Run Derby, to the opposite field, too.

He even hit the roof.

The larger-than-life New York Yankees slugger dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 with two minutes to spare in the final on Monday night.

"It was a blast. I enjoyed every minute of it -- watching the other guys swing, coming here early and talking to the media," Judge said. "Everything about today was fantastic."

Five years ago, Judge won the college home run derby in Omaha, Nebraska. This time, he outslugged some of baseball's top stars, including local favorites Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins.

"A lot more fans," Judge said. "Your adrenaline is pumping, you're nervous, you're excited. But this was an incredible experience."

Judge, 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, hit 47 home runs in the derby that totaled 3.9 miles. His longest drive of the night went 513 feet, and he topped 500 four times.

"I thought I had seen it all before. He didn't even look like he was getting tired," said Seattle's Robinson Cano, the 2011 Derby winner. "He was going opposite field. He was late on the ball and he was putting the ball in the upper deck."

Judge had no trouble hitting the roof, thought to be previously untouched by batted ball. That drive didn't count.

"I got it in BP, too, earlier. So I wasn't too surprised by that," Judge said.

Hitting second each time, Judge knocked out Bour 23-22 in the first round and beat Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger 13-12 in the second. Then, with lightning visible behind the huge glass door, he hit a 458-foot drive above the batter's eye for the title.

"That guy Aaron Judge, he doesn't get tired," Sano said.

Many of the All-Stars sat in foul territory, some with their kids.

"I had never seen him in person. He's really impressive," said Colorado's Charlie Blackmon, who was eliminated in the first round. "The first time I saw him, he was in a crowd. I was wondering what he was standing on. He's a monster."

Judge leads the major leagues with 30 home runs, and some Yankees fans showed up to support him in their full dress -- flowing black robes and white powdered wigs. Booed initially by the crowd of 37,027, Judge earned cheers once Stanton, the defending champion, and Bour were eliminated in the first round.

Judge has hit the longest home run in the regular season this year in the majors -- 495 feet. He broke a TV monitor at Yankee Stadium with a BP drive that went over the center-field bleachers in May and dented a door casing with a home run last week.

In Tuesday night's game, he's set to bat third for the American League.

Sano beat Kansas City's Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening round, and the Yankees' Gary Sanchez topped Stanton 17-16.

Stanton, who got home at about 5 a.m. after a game in San Francisco, started slowly against pitcher Pat Shine, hitting three liners before a 429-foot drive to center. Stanton began to find his grove and hit a 496-foot shot off the glass behind the left-field seats, then started spraying impressive drives. He had 15 when his 30-second bonus road started but added just one more. The crowd groaned when his last fell short.

"It just didn't work out as we had planned," Shine said.

Bellinger, hitting off his dad, former big leaguer Clay Bellinger, earned bonus time as four minutes expired with his 13th drive, into the right-field upper deck, then with five seconds remaining knocked out Blackmon 15-14.

Hitting without batting gloves, Bour excited fans with 22 homers . Judge, hitting against his regular BP pitcher, Danilo Valiente, had 22 through four minutes, according to the scoreboard, and when he hit one in bonus time he walked away. But scoreboard reverted to 22 -- apparently the roof shot was subtracted -- and Judge added another with a few seconds left.

"I thought I had 23 already, but I guess I tied him," he said. "I really didn't have any worries."

Seeming tired, Sanchez opened the second round with 10 and Sano needed just 3:10 to hit 11, the longest at 491 feet. In a matchup of the leading candidates for rookies of the year, Bellinger hit 12 and Judge topped him with a minute to spare, including a 513-foot shot high off the window, a drive that left his bat at 119 mph and rose 143 feet.

"I had no pressure going into it," Judge said. "I'm a rookie. This is my first time doing it. For me, I got no expectations. I'm just going to go in there and have some fun."

