Aaron Altherr, Freddy Galvis' late-inning heroics help Phillies snap 5-game losing skid

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 9:08 PM

Hours before he became one of the heroes in the Phillies' 10-inning win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, Aaron Altherr sat in front of his locker and insisted that his left wrist was fine.
 
Yes, he jammed the wrist — the same one that he had surgery on last year — making a play Friday night but was being held out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row just as a precaution.
 
"I'm available if they need me," Altherr said.
 
Manager Pete Mackanin needed Altherr to pinch-hit with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Altherr delivered in a big way. He scorched a three-run homer into the seats in left-center to tie the game and the Phils rallied for a run in the bottom of the 10th to win, 6-5 (see Instant Replay).
 
Freddy Galvis capped a three-RBI game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center field in the 10th to complete the comeback and give the Phils the walk-off win.
 
Just three days earlier, Galvis also had a hand in a walk-off outcome. His throwing error in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday at Wrigley Field was the fatal blow in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
 
"Big turnaround," Galvis said of the difference in emotion. "This is baseball, you know? This is baseball. Sometimes it goes wrong and sometimes it goes good. I think I'm just here to play hard and help the team win some games."
 
Galvis did that Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Phils and was just their second in the last 10 games, a string of contests that has seen them play the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats, three teams that made the postseason last year and one that won it all. In that 10-game stretch, the Phillies held a lead nine times. A little more offense, a better job protecting late leads, and the Phils would have had more wins than just two in that stretch.
 
The Phils blew another lead Sunday when Jayson Werth, the former Phillie turned Phillie killer, stroked a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Nats a 3-2 lead. It was Werth's second homer of the game, both off starter Jeremy Hellickson, who has given up nine earned runs in 8 2/3 innings over his last two starts after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts in April.
 
The Nats built their lead to 5-2 with two runs against Jake Thompson in the seventh, and the Phillies, with just two hits against Washington's Tanner Roark through six, appeared to be on their way to a sixth straight loss after they got the first two men on in the seventh against reliever Matt Grace but came away empty on a line-drive double play.
 
Throughout the middle innings, as the Phillies were trailing, Altherr was camped out in the batting cage behind the dugout taking swings against the serves of Rob Potts, the Phillies' strike-machine batting practice pitcher.
 
Altherr had said he was available for action and hoped an opportunity would arise.
 
"I started going to the cage about the fifth inning," Altherr said. "I probably had about 100, 150 swings, just soft tosses, staying loose and staying ready."
 
In the eighth inning, with two men on and two outs, Altherr got his chance. He blasted a hanging slider, the first pitch that reliever Matt Albers threw, through the wind to tie the game. The ball came off Altherr's bat at 100 mph.
 
"With the wind the way it was, I wasn't really sure if it was going to go or not," Altherr said. "Thankfully it did and it tied the game."
 
Altherr opened the season as the Phillies' fourth outfielder. An injury to Howie Kendrick has gained him more playing time and his production will keep earning him playing time even when Kendrick returns. Altherr has 22 hits and half of them are for extra bases — seven doubles and four homers.

Pat Neshek and Hector Neris combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings to preserve the tie and Galvis won it with a fly ball in the 10th.
 
"That was a huge win to avoid a sweep," Altherr said.
 
"It was a nice way to end a series," Mackanin added.

Best of MLB: Mets end controversial weekend with shutout loss to Marlins

By The Associated Press May 07, 2017 10:15 PM

NEW YORK -- Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Harvey was suspended three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league appearance since 2015. But the journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011 .

Stanton hit a three-run homer in the first. In the third, he launched a solo shot measured at 468 feet (see full recap).

Red Sox use 10-run 9th inning to batter Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers, Chris Sale struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox romped out of town with a 17-6 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins fueled by a season-high five homers and finished with a 10-run ninth.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading 2017 total to 73. In 2015, he tied Pedro Martinez's major league mark by fanning at least 10 for eight starts in a row.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth inning while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Twins ace Ervin Santana (5-1) (see full recap).

Pham's HR in 14th lifts Cards over Braves
ATLANTA -- Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Pham's long home run in the 14th off Josh Collmenter (0-1) drove in rookie Magneuris Sierra, who reached on second baseman Jace Peterson's fielding error.

Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs.

Freddie Freeman's 11th homer off Brett Cecil in the eighth tied the game, completing Atlanta's comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

Matt Carpenter had a first-inning homer for St. Louis. He went deep in all three games during the series, giving him seven home runs this season (see full recap).

Seager's HR in 8th propels Mariners past Rangers
SEATTLE -- Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.

Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all (see full recap)

Instant Replay: Phillies 6, Nationals 5 (10 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 6:25 PM

The Phillies rallied from three runs down in the eighth inning to beat the Washington Nationals, 6-5, at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Altherr, who did not start because of a sore left wrist, came off the bench and clouted a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs in the eighth to tie the game at 5-5.

The Phillies won it in walk-off style on a sacrifice fly by Freddy Galvis in the bottom of the 10th.

Odubel Herrera had led off the inning with a check-swing double down the left field line against Blake Treinen. Altherr drew an intentional walk and pinch-hitter Vince Velasquez had a bunt single to load the bases. Galvis' sacrifice fly came with one out.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Phillies.

Jayson Werth homered twice for Washington.

The Phillies are 13-17.

Starting pitching report
Jeremy Hellickson struggled for the second straight outing. He ran a high pitch count and gave up five hits, three walks and three runs while lasting just 4 2/3 innings. All three of the runs came on a pair of homers by Werth, a solo shot in the first and a two-run blow in the fifth.

Werth's homers came on fastballs with the count 2-2 and 3-2, respectively. Phillies pitching has given up 19 homers with two strikes, the most in the majors.

Hellickson went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts in April. He has a 9.35 ERA in two starts in May.

Washington starter Tanner Roark pitched six innings and gave up just two unearned runs.

Roark has a 0.96 ERA (five earned runs in 47 innings) in seven starts against the Phillies the last two seasons.

Bullpen report
Jake Thompson pitched two innings and gave up two runs. He walked three.

Pat Neshek pitched scoreless ball for 1 2/3 innings. Hector Neris pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Matt Albers gave up the game-tying homer to Altherr on the first pitch he threw in the eighth inning.

Treinen took the loss.

At the plate
Galvis drove in the Phillies' first two runs with a two-out double in the fourth. Both of the runs were unearned.

Altherr has 22 hits on the season and half of them —seven doubles and four homers — are for extra bases.

Werth had four of Washington's seven hits — two homers, a double and a single. He has 22 homers and 76 RBIs in his career against the Phillies.

Health check
Altherr did not start for the second straight day. He jammed his left wrist making a play Friday night. Before the game, he said he was OK to play — the team was just showing some caution — and he proved that a few hours later with his game-tying homer.

Up next
The Phillies are off Monday. They open a two-game interleague series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The series marks the return of Carlos Ruiz to Philadelphia. He is the Mariners' backup catcher.

Here are the pitching matchups:

Tuesday night -- RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-3, 4.00) vs. LHP Ariel Miranda (3-2, 3.55)

Wednesday afternoon -- RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.42) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.66)

