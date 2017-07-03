Aaron Nola giving Phillies something good to feel about as All-Star break nears

BOX SCORE

Monday night was the exact midpoint of the Phillies' season — Game No. 81 — and Aaron Nola is giving them something to feel good about heading into the All-Star break.

Nola made his third straight excellent start and this one was even better than the previous two. He blanked the Pirates over seven innings, allowed just four hits, struck out eight and saved his best for last, punching out Jordy Mercer and John Jaso with runners on the corners in the seventh inning of a 4-0 Phillies win (see Instant Replay).

With Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez on the DL as the first half comes to a close, Nola's progress means a great deal to the Phillies. All three of Nola, Eickhoff and Velasquez have spent time on the shelf during these first three months. The uncertainty surrounding Velasquez's ability to stick in a rotation is the exact same as it was last season, and there are actually more questions about Eickhoff now than there have been since he debuted with the Phils in 2015.

That's why this little run Nola has put together is so important. Big picture, it gives the Phillies a better idea of what they might have long-term. Small picture, he's helping a usually overmatched team win some games.

"I think it's huge," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I have to believe somewhere in there, the fact that Nick Pivetta's pitching well has made an impression on everybody and pushed them a little bit. There's a competition within a competition and I think that has a little do with it.

"I like Nola. I think he's pretty darn good."

So does his third baseman.

"He did an amazing job tonight," Maikel Franco said of Nola. "He went out there and did it all — fastball command, curveball command, his changeup. Everything worked tonight."

Nola has allowed just three runs in 21⅓ in his last three starts. He's held his opponents to a .208 batting average in his last six.

He's utilized a four-pitch mix — four-seam fastball, two-seamer, curveball and changeup — but lately he's been mostly a two-pitch pitcher, using the two-seamer and curveball in most big spots.

And it's worked. He's keeping the ball low in the zone and freezing hitters from both sides of the plate with the impressive movement on those two pitches. Over his last three starts, Nola's opponents have hit below .140 against the two-seamer and curve.

"I think just first-pitch strikes and getting the leadoff hitter out," Nola said. "Those are the big keys the last couple starts."

Coincidentally, things clicked for Nola while he was watching the starting pitcher many compared him to when he was drafted back in 2014: Mike Leake.

"Back when we played (the Cardinals), Mike Leake pitched against us," Mackanin recalled. "(Pitching coach) Bob McClure asked Nola, 'Did you notice anything about how Leake pitched?' He said, 'Yeah, he didn't throw anything above the knees all day.'

"That made an impression on Nola and he certainly has done that. Threw a couple of different types of curveballs tonight and his changeup is really getting to be a good pitch for him."

Most, if not all pitchers, want to keep the ball low. Nothing groundbreaking there. But sometimes it takes seeing pinpoint command up close to understand how closely you're missing your spot.

"We're taught that from a young age," Nola said of keeping the ball low. "Sometimes low [isn't low enough]. Just incorporating that in between starts and in the side sessions has been big for me just to set my sights a little bit lower."

And perhaps with this run Nola is on, the likelihood he reaches his ceiling is higher.

In a Phillies season already filled with negatives and setbacks, this has been a promising early-summer development.