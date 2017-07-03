Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola giving Phillies something good to feel about as All-Star break nears

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 03, 2017 11:24 PM

BOX SCORE

Monday night was the exact midpoint of the Phillies' season — Game No. 81 — and Aaron Nola is giving them something to feel good about heading into the All-Star break.

Nola made his third straight excellent start and this one was even better than the previous two. He blanked the Pirates over seven innings, allowed just four hits, struck out eight and saved his best for last, punching out Jordy Mercer and John Jaso with runners on the corners in the seventh inning of a 4-0 Phillies win (see Instant Replay).

With Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez on the DL as the first half comes to a close, Nola's progress means a great deal to the Phillies. All three of Nola, Eickhoff and Velasquez have spent time on the shelf during these first three months. The uncertainty surrounding Velasquez's ability to stick in a rotation is the exact same as it was last season, and there are actually more questions about Eickhoff now than there have been since he debuted with the Phils in 2015.

That's why this little run Nola has put together is so important. Big picture, it gives the Phillies a better idea of what they might have long-term. Small picture, he's helping a usually overmatched team win some games.

"I think it's huge," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I have to believe somewhere in there, the fact that Nick Pivetta's pitching well has made an impression on everybody and pushed them a little bit. There's a competition within a competition and I think that has a little do with it.

"I like Nola. I think he's pretty darn good."

So does his third baseman.

"He did an amazing job tonight," Maikel Franco said of Nola. "He went out there and did it all — fastball command, curveball command, his changeup. Everything worked tonight."

Nola has allowed just three runs in 21⅓ in his last three starts. He's held his opponents to a .208 batting average in his last six.

He's utilized a four-pitch mix — four-seam fastball, two-seamer, curveball and changeup — but lately he's been mostly a two-pitch pitcher, using the two-seamer and curveball in most big spots.

And it's worked. He's keeping the ball low in the zone and freezing hitters from both sides of the plate with the impressive movement on those two pitches. Over his last three starts, Nola's opponents have hit below .140 against the two-seamer and curve.

"I think just first-pitch strikes and getting the leadoff hitter out," Nola said. "Those are the big keys the last couple starts."

Coincidentally, things clicked for Nola while he was watching the starting pitcher many compared him to when he was drafted back in 2014: Mike Leake.

"Back when we played (the Cardinals), Mike Leake pitched against us," Mackanin recalled. "(Pitching coach) Bob McClure asked Nola, 'Did you notice anything about how Leake pitched?' He said, 'Yeah, he didn't throw anything above the knees all day.'

"That made an impression on Nola and he certainly has done that. Threw a couple of different types of curveballs tonight and his changeup is really getting to be a good pitch for him."

Most, if not all pitchers, want to keep the ball low. Nothing groundbreaking there. But sometimes it takes seeing pinpoint command up close to understand how closely you're missing your spot.

"We're taught that from a young age," Nola said of keeping the ball low. "Sometimes low [isn't low enough]. Just incorporating that in between starts and in the side sessions has been big for me just to set my sights a little bit lower."

And perhaps with this run Nola is on, the likelihood he reaches his ceiling is higher.

In a Phillies season already filled with negatives and setbacks, this has been a promising early-summer development.

Best of MLB: Nationals survive another bullpen collapse, walk off vs. Mets

By The Associated Press July 04, 2017 12:36 AM

WASHINGTON  -- Ryan Raburn drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Nationals survived another bullpen collapse for a 3-2 victory over Mets on Monday night.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Nationals reliever Matt Albers (4-1). Granderson's heroics came after Michael Taylor's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

Matt Wieters opened the ninth with a walk against Paul Sewald (0-3), moved to second following a sacrifice bunt and took third on Adam Lind's deep fly ball. Following Stephen Drew's walk, Raburn's slow, looping liner to left field off Fernando Salas fell in front of a diving Yoenis Cespedes, scoring Wieters.

Nationals left fielder Brian Goodwin kept the game scoreless in the top of the eighth by throwing out Brandon Nimmo trying to score from second on Jose Reyes' base hit (see full recap).

Tanaka sharp Yanks top Blue Jays
NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven sharp innings for his second straight win following a long slump, helping the Yankees beat the skidding Blue Jays.

Hours after announcing they'll both compete in the Home Run Derby next week, All-Star sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez sparked New York's offense. Consecutive singles by those Baby Bombers in the first helped the Yankees scratch out two runs against Marcus Stroman. Judge's leadoff single and Sanchez's double set up a four-run eighth that included Chase Headley's two-run double off Ryan Tepera.

Headley was hit by a pitch to force home a run in the first and finished with three RBIs. Jacoby Ellsbury drew a bases-loaded walk from Stroman (8-5), who grew up on Long Island about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium.

Last-place Toronto has dropped five straight and nine of 11.

Tanaka (7-7) turned in his third consecutive strong outing, a big positive for the banged-up Yankees as they chase AL East-leading Boston. Second-place New York won for only the sixth time in 20 games (see full recap).

Cardinals clobber slumping Marlins
ST. LOUIS -- Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and the Cardinals beat the Marlins.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third on the way to an 11-0 lead. Voit added a two-run homer in the eighth in the Cardinals' fifth win in six games.

Adam Wainwright (9-5) picked up his second successive win and also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

The Marlins have lost five of six.

Miami starter Jeff Locke (0-5) gave up 11 hits and 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Pham had three hits and two walks. He drove in a pair of runs (see full recap).

Brewers jump out early, rout Orioles
MILWAUKEE -- Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Brewers' win over the Orioles.

Backed by 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits -- all singles. The 27-year-old left hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.20 from 4.54. He is 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his last six starts (see full recap)

Wearing hospital band, Freddy Galvis sparks Phillies' win hours after daughter's birth

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 03, 2017 11:00 PM

BOX SCORE

Freddy Galvis had a long Monday. Long but memorable.

He arrived at the hospital at 3 a.m. as his wife was in labor. At 5:53 in the morning, Galvis and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Nicole.

But Galvis had no plans to go on paternity leave. In fact, his only plan was to go home, get a few hours of sleep and head to the ballpark.

And some 14 hours later, with his hospital band still on his right wrist, Galvis belted a two-run home run to right field off Ivan Nova to give the Phillies a first-inning lead.

It was all a masterful Aaron Nola needed in a 4-0 Phils win (see Instant Replay).

"It was a tough decision but I talked to my wife and tried to explain the situation and see what happened," Galvis said. "My baby was supposed to be born 10 days ago, the first day we were in Arizona. We were waiting and waiting, and then the day I came here she was born. ... It's pretty amazing."

The Phillies were glad to have Galvis in the lineup because on top of the stellar defense he provides on a nightly basis, he's also been hot at the plate for more than two weeks. Since June 14, he's hit .324 with an .851 OPS and eight extra-base hits in 18 games.

His homer Monday was his eighth of the season, putting him on pace for 16, a year after he hit a career-high 20. But Galvis' glove is his obvious strong suit, and if you buy into defensive metrics, he's been worth 28.3 defensive runs above a replacement-level shortstop the last two seasons. That ranks third among all shortstops behind just Brandon Crawford and Francisco Lindor.

"After I saw everything was good, I just tried to get here and help the team," Galvis said. "It was a good day. My family gave me the energy."

And that energy certainly helped Nola pick up his third straight win and improve to 6-5 with a 3.73 ERA.

"I wouldn't want anybody to be at shortstop," Nola said, "other than that guy."

