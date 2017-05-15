Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola sharp at Triple A Lehigh Valley in possible final rehab start

Aaron Nola sharp at Triple A Lehigh Valley in possible final rehab start

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 15, 2017 9:40 PM

Aaron Nola's rehab start on Monday night couldn't have gone much better.

The next time he pitches could be with the Phillies, who decided to give Nola another minor-league tune-up as the right-hander recovers from a back strain.

Pitching on the road for Triple A Lehigh Valley against the Rochester Red Wings, Nola allowed just two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings, while striking out seven and walking one. The 23-year-old threw 83 pitches, 54 for strikes.

In two rehab outings with the IronPigs, Nola has surrendered just one run over 10 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking one.

Nola has been out since April 24. Before landing on the disabled list, Nola was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA through three starts with the Phillies.

His next turn in the rotation would be slotted for Saturday. The Phillies are in Pittsburgh this weekend for a three-game series against the Pirates. The pitching matchups for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are to be determined.

"Aaron's important. We've seen Aaron at his best and when he's at his best, he's pretty darn good," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last week. "He rivals the top of anybody's rotation. He's also had his share of bumps and bruises that we need to work through, but we are committed to getting Aaron back to the front our rotation."

Lehigh Valley beat Rochester, 1-0, for its 10th straight win.

Roman Quinn among candidates to be Phillies' next call-up

Roman Quinn among candidates to be Phillies' next call-up

By Marshall Harris | Comcast SportsNet May 16, 2017 12:30 AM

We've been waiting for Howie Kendrick's return from a strained oblique for quite some time.

He was diagnosed to be out two to three weeks. It's been a month now and he still has to go on a rehab assignment, according to general manager Matt Klentak.

So who should the Phillies call up if another outfielder goes down?

Rhys Hoskins is leading the International League in slugging percentage (.639) and OPS (1.066), but he's not on the 40-man roster. 

Dylan Cozens is the reigning IL Player of the Week (.393, four HRs, eight RBIs, .857 slugging, two walk-off HRs), but is still batting only .221 with 52 strikeouts in 131 at-bats after a woeful April.

Roman Quinn's average is up to .279, but he has struck out 40 times in 129 at-bats.

Nick Williams has posted a pedestrian .256/.298/.380 line so far this season.

Cam Perkins is not on the 40-man roster, but hitting .261/.354/432. However, he's 6 for 37 over his last 11 games.

The speedster Quinn had a quick taste of the big leagues last season. Right now, he's getting his first feel of Triple A.

For a closer look at Quinn's development and story, watch the video above.

Best of MLB: Yuli Gurriel hits grand slam as Astros power past Marlins

Best of MLB: Yuli Gurriel hits grand slam as Astros power past Marlins

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:43 PM

MIAMI -- Short on sleep, the Houston Astros finally stirred in the sixth inning Monday night when Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to help beat the Miami Marlins 7-2.

The Astros arrived at their hotel at 5 a.m. after a doubleheader in New York against the Yankees, and were listless and hitless against Dan Straily until the fifth inning.

Josh Reddick doubled in the sixth off Junichi Tazawa (1-1), and after a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Gurriel pulled a 94 mph fastball over the fence with two out for a 4-1 lead.

It was the Astros' second grand slam of the year, and their second in two games. Alex Bregman hit one in Sunday night's win at Yankee Stadium (see full recap).

Braves snap Blue Jays 5-game win streak
TORONTO -- Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer, Nick Markakis had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves snapped Toronto's five-game win streak with a 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.

Matt Kemp had four hits and scored three times for the Braves, who have won three of four.

Freeman matched Washington's Ryan Zimmerman and Milwaukee's Eric Thames atop the NL home run leaderboard with a three-run shot off Leonel Campos. Freeman's long drive to center was the big blow in Atlanta's four-run sixth (see full recap).

Indians hold off Rays after Carrasco injury
CLEVELAND -- Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.

Carrasco was pulled because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle after giving up an RBI single to Brad Miller. The right-hander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings and left with Cleveland ahead 7-4.

Boone Logan (1-0), who entered in the fifth, retired both batters he faced. Andrew Miller allowed his first run of the season in the eighth, and Cody Allen gave up a solo homer to Peter Bourjos in the ninth before recording his 10th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a three-run homer when Cleveland scored five times in the first off Chris Archer (3-2). Francisco Lindor added a solo homer in the eighth (see full recap).

Load more