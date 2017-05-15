Aaron Nola sharp at Triple A Lehigh Valley in possible final rehab start

Aaron Nola's rehab start on Monday night couldn't have gone much better.

The next time he pitches could be with the Phillies, who decided to give Nola another minor-league tune-up as the right-hander recovers from a back strain.

Pitching on the road for Triple A Lehigh Valley against the Rochester Red Wings, Nola allowed just two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings, while striking out seven and walking one. The 23-year-old threw 83 pitches, 54 for strikes.

In two rehab outings with the IronPigs, Nola has surrendered just one run over 10 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking one.

Nola has been out since April 24. Before landing on the disabled list, Nola was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA through three starts with the Phillies.

His next turn in the rotation would be slotted for Saturday. The Phillies are in Pittsburgh this weekend for a three-game series against the Pirates. The pitching matchups for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are to be determined.

"Aaron's important. We've seen Aaron at his best and when he's at his best, he's pretty darn good," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last week. "He rivals the top of anybody's rotation. He's also had his share of bumps and bruises that we need to work through, but we are committed to getting Aaron back to the front our rotation."

Lehigh Valley beat Rochester, 1-0, for its 10th straight win.