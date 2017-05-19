Philadelphia Phillies

After a quality win, Phillies confident Jeremy Hellickson will be OK

After a quality win, Phillies confident Jeremy Hellickson will be OK

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 11:20 PM

BOX SCORE

PITTSBURGH — The Phillies won't know the extent of Jeremy Hellickson's injury until Saturday but they're cautiously optimistic he won't need to miss much time.

Hellickson was in the midst of a dominant performance Friday at PNC Park when his night was cut short by his unexpected production at the plate.

Hellickson tweaked his lower back in the seventh inning one swing before roping an RBI double to give himself and the Phillies (15-24) a much-needed insurance run. It put them up two in a game they eventually won, 7-2 (see Instant Replay), but Hellickson was taken out by manager Pete Mackanin after reaching second base.

"It was right above his belt. I don't think it's serious, but when I went out there to talk to him he said, 'I'm OK,' but he was grimacing a little bit," Mackanin said. "He felt something. I don't want to take chances with him. So we'll look at it tomorrow and see how he is. He's got a few days to recover. I think he's going to be OK, but I don't have all the details."

Hellickson, too, thinks he'll be OK and won't need to miss a start, but players typically take an optimistic approach after that sort of injury. So don't be surprised if he ends up missing more time than expected, a la Howie Kendrick.

"Lower-back tightness," Hellickson said. "Really nothing. It just kind of grabbed on me. I'll be fine. It was really nothing."

The Phillies hope Hellickson is healthy because they're finally getting their rotation back intact with Aaron Nola returning from the DL on Sunday. It would be yet another frustration in an already agonizing season for Mackanin to lose one of his most dependable arms.

Hellickson gave up a single and a double to the first two hitters he faced in the first inning Friday and then didn't allow another hit the rest of the way. When he was forced out of the game in the seventh, he had retired nine Pirates in a row and 16 of 17. Pittsburgh ended up with just three hits on the night as Phillies pitchers combined for six 1-2-3 innings.

Hellickson told Mackanin he felt good enough to stay in but the manager said no and Hellickson quickly ceded.

He wanted to stay in to complete at least seven innings, something Phillies starting pitchers have done just seven times all season.

"That's definitely the most frustrating part," Hellickson said. "I finally was keeping fastballs down, commanding and throwing them where I wanted. Commanded both sides of the plate, so it was frustrating to come out when I could've gone a little longer. Frustrating that I had to come out with how good I felt, too."

The Phillies didn't do a ton offensively, but Cameron Rupp helped put the game out of reach with an opposite-field, three-run homer in the ninth. 

Cesar Hernandez, 3 for his last 24 entering the game, had a productive night with a run-scoring single and a walk that started a rally. 

Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis each had two hits and scored two runs, with Franco extending his hitting streak to six games.

And Odubel Herrera, who had a .240 on-base percentage over his last 24 games, had the kind of at-bat in the sixth inning that can turn a slump around, fouling off six pitches before singling sharply up the middle.

Positive signs all over the place in the Phillies' most well-played game since May 1.

"The series in Texas, that was really the only three games we got beat like that," Hellickson said. "I think we've been losing a lot of close games. It was nice to get out there and get a win."

Even the Phillies' much-maligned bullpen — finally positioned the way Mackanin wanted after six quality innings from the starter — allowed just one baserunner over three scoreless innings.

"We had another meeting with the bullpen to try to get them to regroup and understand that we've been using them a little sporadically because of the lack of innings that we've been given. We're always meeting. Good meetings," Mackanin said with a laugh.

"It was a nice feeling to use 7-8-9, although I did have designs to have Hellickson maybe go seven or eight, even nine, he was making it look so easy. But it was nice to use the combination that I always talk about."

Jeremy Hellickson (back) thinks he'll make next start; Daniel Nava day to day

Jeremy Hellickson (back) thinks he'll make next start; Daniel Nava day to day

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 20, 2017 1:30 PM

PITTSBURGH — It looks like the Phillies dodged a couple bullets this weekend after starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson and outfielder Daniel Nava were injured in Friday night's win.

Hellickson, who exited Friday after tweaking his lower back, reiterated Saturday morning that he feels good and thinks he'll make his next start. That would come Wednesday at home against the Rockies.

Hellickson's back tightened up following a swing during his seventh-inning at-bat. He doubled on the next pitch and clearly was not running at full speed. Pete Mackanin came out with the Phillies' trainer, and though Hellickson told them he thought he could continue, Mackanin quickly decided to not take any chances.

Hellickson was frustrated after the game because it was the most locked-in he's been since his first few starts. There have been some extenuating circumstances in his nine starts, but he's surprisingly yet to throw 100 pitches in a game this season.

Hellickson allowed just two hits and one earned run over six innings against the Pirates and had thrown just 53 pitches in five innings after a 31-pitch first. Mackanin said after the game that with the way Hellickson was throwing, a complete game could have been in store.

The Phillies do not have a day off until June 1 so skipping Hellickson in the rotation or getting him an extra day is not really an option. That's especially the case with the lack of innings the Phillies have gotten out of their starting rotation. 

Hellickson's outing Friday was the first time a Phillies starting pitcher has gone at least six innings and allowed two runs or less since Zach Eflin did it on April 29, which was 17 games ago.

As for Nava, he's day to day with a left hamstring injury. It's the first of his career so he's not totally sure when he'll be ready to return, but he doesn't think it's serious. He pulled the hamstring beating out a double-play ball in the third inning Friday but felt good enough to stay in the game three more innings and score on a sacrifice fly after doubling down the left-field line.

Tonight's Lineup: Freddy Galvis slides up to the two-hole

Tonight's Lineup: Freddy Galvis slides up to the two-hole

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 20, 2017 1:24 PM

After putting up seven runs in a 7-2 win over the Pirates on Friday night, Pete Mackanin has tweaked the Phillies' lineup for Saturday (4:05 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com).

The only major change to the starting lineup is shortstop Freddy Galvis being slid into the two-hole. Galvis has had success batting second. In four games, he's 6 for 15 with three RBIs and no strikeouts. The scuffling Odubel Herrera (5 for his last 32) will bat fifth for the second straight game.

Right fielder Michael Saunders is back in the lineup and batting seventh. He was inserted into Friday's win after Daniel Nava, who got the start last night in right, had to leave the game with a hamstring injury in the sixth. Saunders himself is still recovering from a minor groin injury.

The Phillies' two hottest bats in May, left fielder Aaron Altherr and first baseman Tommy Joseph, remain in the three and four spot, respectively. Altherr is in a mini slump, going just 3 for 19 over the last five games. Joseph is still on fire. He's raised his average from .183 to .265 in the month.

Here's tonight's lineup:
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, LF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Odubel Herrera, CF
6. Maikel Franco, 3B
7. Michael Saunders, RF
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Vince Velasuez, P

Load more