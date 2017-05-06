Philadelphia Phillies

Another stroke of 'bad luck' for Phillies, another loss to Nationals

By Greg Paone | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

Pete Mackanin entered the media room at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night, sat down, put his hands down on the table in front of him and took a deep breath.
 
“You know, when things aren’t going your way, they just – everything seems to happen,” he said. “It snowballs.”
 
That’s one way of putting a five-game losing streak and losses in eight of your last nine games.
 
The snowball of losing continued to roll downhill and pick up steam Saturday night, as the Phillies once again fell to the visiting Washington Nationals, this one a 6-2 decision (see Instant Replay).
 
Over the last five games, the Phils have been outscored by a 28-15 margin. In eight losses over the last nine days, they’ve been outscored by a 44-26 margin.
 
But through Mackanin’s eyes, that’s all been triggered by something.
 
“We’ve hit into a lot of bad luck I think over the last few days,” Mackanin said. “It seems like when you’re going good, it snowballs. And vice versa. When it’s going bad it snowballs. You just have to keep fighting your way through it and get back on track.”
 
The latest stroke of “bad luck” wound up as the beginning of the end for Saturday’s starter, Vince Velasquez.
 
Velasquez, who pitched into the seventh for just the second time this season, was having a solid outing, keeping the Phillies, down 2-1 at the time, in the game with seven strikeouts through five innings. His only blemish up to that point was a two-run shot to the scorching hot Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning.
 
After Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy reached with singles in the sixth, Zimmerman stepped to the plate and scorched a liner toward Phillies right fielder Michael Saunders.
 
Saunders lost the ball in the lights above, allowing it to go over his head and roll all the way to the wall. Werth scored to give the Nats a 3-1 lead.
 
“That ball was directly in the lights,” Mackanin said. “[Saunders] has been playing super defense for us. What a shame that was. That led to something.”
 
Third baseman Anthony Rendon stepped into the batter’s box next and promptly clobbered a Velasquez offering into the seats in left for a three-run shot that gave the Nationals a 6-1 lead.
 
Game. Set. Match.
 
“The ball to Rendon was a little bit inside. But when you execute a pitch like that and they do damage with it, you’ve got to tip your cap off to them,” said Velasquez, who was anchored with the loss.

Velasquez fell to 2-3 while his ERA shot up to 5.94 after allowing six earned runs.
 
Counting the two-run moonshot he gave up to Zimmerman, Velasquez has now given up eight homers in six starts this season. Fifteen of the 22 runs he’s given up so far this year have come via the long ball.
 
“Coming into the game, I was attacking the guys all the way through and had a lot of conviction with my fastball,” Velasquez said. “Just silly mistakes – why I decided to throw those pitches. I kind of kicked myself in the butt for it.
 
“I’ve got to do a better job of pitch selection. They’re well-located. But early in the game like that, especially to Zimmerman, I was attacking him all the way through. Why I decided to change it up, I don’t know. Again, it’s just you live and learn.”
 
The Phillies, meanwhile, had major issues stringing anything together against Washington starter A.J. Cole, who was making his season debut.
 
The Phils mustered eight hits, but getting thrown out on the basepaths three times didn’t help the cause. Maikel Franco was called for batter’s interference on a steal attempt in the first. Tommy Joseph failed to attempt to stretch a single into a double in the second. And Saunders was caught stealing on an ill-timed hit and run in the fourth when Freddy Galvis whiffed on a pitch in the dirt.
 
“I wanted to try and get our running game going there and I hit and ran and Freddy didn’t make contact,” Mackanin said. “I’m trying to instill some confidence and a spark in us by doing something and it didn’t work
 
“When you’re in a good streak, you can squeeze or hit and run. Anything you want, it always seems to work. When you’re in a bad streak, you try to get something going and it doesn’t seem to work.”
 
All of the losses over this stretch have come to fierce competition in the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats. All three of those teams have serious World Series thoughts and one has a set of rings to show for last year’s title effort.
 
Still, a lack of results is a lack of results no matter the competition.
 
“It sucks, but that’s all part of it,” said Cameron Rupp, who accounted for the Phils’ offense Saturday with an RBI single in the second and a solo homer in the seventh.
 
“[Washington] is hot over there. They’re good hitters. They’ve got veteran hitters that don’t miss if you want to say mistakes, even though they weren’t. They were quality pitches right where we wanted them to go.
 
“It’s one of those things where you can make the right pitches and get beat. … It’s just part of the game.”
 
So Sunday brings another shot at the Nats, the top dog in the NL East. What’s Mackanin’s plan to finally shake the voodoo spell of bad luck he feels has bogged his team down during this stretch?
 
“I’m looking at the positives,” he said. ”We’ve just got to keep battling and get through this little lull and get through this period and get back to the form we were in when we won six in a row.”

Mets suspend star pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days

By The Associated Press May 07, 2017 2:50 PM

NEW YORK -- Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended three days by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the latest hiccup for a club beset by problems on and off the field this season.

General manager Sandy Alderson announced the suspension in a brief statement before the game, shortly before Harvey was scheduled to start against Miami. Alderson said the right-hander had been sent home, but declined further comment.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to face the Marlins. In his first big league game since 2015, the lefty was hit hard, giving up six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mets said Harvey's suspension was effective Saturday. Manager Terry Collins held a closed-door meeting with his team before the game to talk about the penalty.

"We are going to keep it in house, the way it's supposed to be," Collins said. "We hope to put it behind us and move forward."

The suspension removed Harvey from the 25-man roster. The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilk. The Mets also claimed lefty Tommy Milone off waivers from Milwaukee -- he was 1-0 with one save and a 6.43 ERA.

Collins indicated that he was aware that a suspension could be on the horizon for Harvey.

"There were some moves made last night because we felt this might occur," he said.

In his first season after having a rib removed to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, the 28-year-old Harvey has struggled to a 2-2 record with a 5.14 ERA over 35 innings. Harvey is coming off two of the worst starts of his career, allowing 12 runs over 9 2/3 innings with eight walks in a pair of losses to Atlanta.

He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA. But that year, in his first postseason, he missed a mandatory workout the day before the NL East champion Mets traveled to Los Angeles for their playoff opener against the Dodgers. He apologized for his late arrival, for which he was fined. Harvey offered no public explanation for his tardiness, saying he simply "screwed up."

Coming off two straight playoff appearances, the Mets began this season with lofty expectations. Instead, hampered by injuries, they started out 14-15 against all NL East opponents.

New York is missing ace right-hander Syndergaard (latissimus dorsi), outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow), catcher Travis d'Arnaud (wrist), left-hander Steven Matz (elbow), right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow), third baseman David Wright (recovery from neck surgery) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring). Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday's game with an injured left thumb.

The team already has dealt with several public relations issues this season. Syndergaard initially missed a start with what the Mets said was biceps and shoulder discomfort and then made his next start against Washington after refusing to undergo an MRI. He was removed with the lat injury after only 11 batters. Syndergaard issued an apology Saturday to Mets public relations director Jay Horwitz and to members of the media for an outburst on April 27.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was at the center of a controversy Friday when a sex toy could be viewed in his locker in a photo the Mets tweeted of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown after New York's come-from-behind victory. Plawecki described it as a prank.

Today's Lineup: Daniel Nava in for Aaron Altherr vs. pitcher Phillies know well

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 07, 2017 11:55 AM

Losers of five straight, the Phillies are hoping for a spark from two newcomers. 

Daniel Nava will man left field while Aaron Altherr remains sidelined with wrist soreness. Brock Stassi got the start in place of Altherr Saturday and went 0 for 2, but also walked twice. 

An impressive spring earned Nava a spot on the roster, and he hasn't slowed down since, hitting .308 with a .974 OPS. 

Cameron Rupp will sit after playing in last night's game, giving rookie Andrew Knapp the start behind the plate. Knapp has impressed in the early going, hitting .296, with four of his eight hits on the year going for extra bases.

The rest of the lineup remains largely the same as last night's loss to the Nationals, but with Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph flip-flopping batting positions in the lineup.

The Phillies will try to salvage a game in the series vs. Tanner Roark, a pitcher they have faced 13 times in his five-year MLB career (see Game Notes). Roark is 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA in his career vs. the Phillies, but has dominated the Phillies recently, giving up just five runs in 41 innings over the last two seasons vs. the Phils.

The Phillies catch a break with Phillie-killer Bryce Harper sitting out a third straight game with a groin injury, while baseball's hottest hitter, Ryan Zimmerman, will also sit for the Nats.

Here is the Phillies lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Daniel Nava, LF
3. Odubel Herrera, CF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Michael Saunders, RF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Jeremy Hellickson, P

And for the Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Jayson Werth, LF
3. Daniel Murphy, 2B
4. Anthony Rendon, 3B
5. Adam Lind, 1B
6. Chris Heisey, RF
7. Michael A. Taylor, CF
8. Jose Lobaton, C
9. Tanner Roark, P

