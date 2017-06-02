Ben Lively to make Phillies debut Saturday after dominating Triple A

This time, Ben Lively will pitch.
The Phillies announced Friday that Lively will be their starting pitcher Saturday in his MLB debut.
Lively, 25, was called up on April 19 for a few days and again on May 14 to give the Phils an extra arm, but he didn't pitch either time.
This time around, two needs were created in the starting rotation with the demotion of Zach Eflin and the minor arm injury to Vince Velasquez (see story).
Lively was a clear candidate to fill one of those two rotation vacancies because of the consistent success he's had at the top of the Phillies' farm system the last two seasons.
In 37 starts the last two years — 28 at Triple A, nine at Double A — Lively is 24-6 with a 2.62 ERA. His calling card is command, which he needs because his fastball sits in the 88 to 91 mph range. Lively has walked just seven batters this season in 56 1/3 innings.
"What I hope is that he'll come up and do exactly what he's been doing at Triple A," Phillies GM Matt Klentak said Friday. "He competes his butt off on the mound, he throws a lot of strikes. He's got a really good feel on the mound. He demonstrated that to us last year and in the early part of this year and the hope is he doesn't change a darn thing because what he's been doing is pretty good.
"He's ready for this. He's done everything he needs to do in the minor leagues and this is his opportunity to come up here and showcase it at the big-league level."
The Phillies got "about as good of news as we could have hoped for" regarding Vince Velasquez's elbow injury, GM Matt Klentak said Friday.
Velasquez has a minor, Grade 1 strain of his flexor pronator in his right forearm/elbow area. He won't throw for three weeks and then the Phillies will gauge his progress.
The hope is to have Velasquez back some time around the All-Star break. The final two months of the season are extremely important for him because the same questions that existed last season about pitch efficiency and breaking ball command are still there.
Velasquez is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA this season. He left his last start on Tuesday after 1 1/3 innings.
Velasquez also missed three weeks last season with a biceps strain.
In 34 starts with the Phillies, he's 10-11 with a 4.52 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. He's struck out 205 and walked 66 in 181 innings.
Meanwhile, another piece of the Ken Giles trade is opening eyes at Triple A. Right-hander Tom Eshelman pitched a five-hit shutout for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 starts.
Nava returns
Outfielder Daniel Nava (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Phillies optioned right-hander Ricardo Pinto to Triple A Lehigh Valley.
Nava entered Friday hitting .305 with a .425 on-base percentage, two home runs and eight RBIs in 29 games.
It's a new month, but the Phillies' lineup looks pretty much the same as it did to end May. With one difference.
Odubel Herrera is out of the lineup as the Phils start their three-game series against the Giants on Friday night.
After sitting the middle two games of the Marlins series, Herrera returned for the series finale on Wednesday, going 1 for 4 with a single and a strikeout. In the month of May, Herrera went 20 for 109 (.183) with just five runs scored and five RBIs. He had just eight extra-base hits in the month (all doubles) but didn't hit a home run. He also struck out 30 times. His average went from .270 after the first game in May all the way down to .218 by the end of the month.
Aaron Altherr takes Herrera's spot in center field and Michael Saunders is in right.
While Herrera is out of the lineup again, Maikel Franco remains in the lineup for the second straight game and moves up from the sixth spot to fifth in the order.
Here's the full lineup:
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Aaron Altherr, CF
3. Howie Kendrick, LF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Michael Saunders, RF
7. Cameron Rupp, 2B
8. Freddie Galvis, SS
9. Jerad Eickhoff, P