Best of MLB: Astros pound out 19 hits, 17 runs in win over Twins

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:32 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston's season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three games to set a franchise record for runs in a series of any length. They had 19 hits on Wednesday and 37 in the series.

Brian Dozier, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight. Hector Santiago (4-5) gave up six runs on eight hits and walked three in six innings, three days after he was an emergency fill-in during the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay (see full recap).

Owings helps D-backs beat Pirates in 14 innings
PITTSBURGH -- Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play -- plus a 93-minute rain delay.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks, who led in the ninth and 11th before finally putting away the Pirates. T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win.

Ahmed hit a solo shot in the 11th but Jordy Mercer tied the score in the bottom half with a home run of his own as steady showers began to fall. The game was delayed by rain after the 11th inning for 1 hour, 33 minutes.

David Peralta singled off Jhan Marinez (0-3) to start the 14th and advanced to second on Goldschmidt's groundout. Jake Lamb was intentionally walked, and Owings singled to right field (see full recap).

Fowler HR lifts Cardinals over Dodgers
ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler hit tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to back Carlos Martinez and give the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

Martinez (4-4) allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine as he pitched into the eighth inning for his third consecutive start to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

Ross Stripling (0-3) lost for the first time since April 26 as he surrendered Fowler's seventh home run of the season, a 429-foot shot to right-center field. The Dodgers saw their six-game winning streak end.

Seung-Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 14 opportunities this season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu returned to the rotation in place of Alex Wood after earning the save last Wednesday, May 24 versus St. Louis in his first career relief appearance. Ryu allowed one run on three hits in six innings in his first start since May 11 at Colorado (see full recap).

Employee fired as Mr. Met after flashing 'middle' finger at fan

By The Associated Press June 01, 2017 12:40 AM

NEW YORK -- Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team's disappointing start.

New York's funny-looking mascot flashed his "middle" finger at a fan during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee who did it won't work in the costume again.

A person tweeted video of the incident, which soon went viral online, and the club quickly issued a statement.

"We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the Mets said in an email attributed to the organization. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."

A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who donned it Wednesday night will not do so again. The Mets official spoke on condition of anonymity because the statement from the organization was the team's only authorized comment.

Mr. Met, known for an oversized head with baseball seams, is among the sport's most recognized mascots. Technically, he has only four digits on each hand -- three fingers and a thumb.

Expected to contend for a playoff spot, the Mets are 23-28, hurt by injuries to ace starter Noah Syndergaard, closer Jeurys Familia and slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

After a win over Miami on May 5, the Mets tweeted a photograph of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown in their clubhouse, and the background included the locker of backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and a clearly visible sex toy.

Plawecki attributed the incident to clubhouse pranksters.

In another flap, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey didn't show up for the next day's game after a late night on the town, causing the team to suspend him for three days.

MLB Notes: Mike Trout out 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:22 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout has undergone successful surgery on his injured left thumb, and the Los Angeles Angels slugger is likely to be out for at least six weeks.

Dr. Steve Shin performed surgery on Trout on Wednesday, the Angels said.

Trout had surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule. The typical recovery time for the procedure is six to eight weeks.

The two-time AL MVP injured his hand while sliding headfirst into second base in Miami on Sunday. Trout is off to another spectacular start to the season, batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and a 1.203 OPS.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia hopes Trout has a chance to beat the estimated recovery time. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had a similar surgery and returned in five weeks last season.

Nationals: Harper’s suspension reduced by 1 game
NEW YORK -- Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will have one game shaved from the punishment.

Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and was to begin serving the suspension immediately.

The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There's no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.

The bad blood between the two stemmed from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre's explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit "Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting," while Harper's suspension came "for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting."

Each player also was fined an undisclosed amount.

White Sox: Broadcaster Harrelson to retire after next season
CHICAGO -- White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, a colorful character known for his folksy sayings and unbridled enthusiasm for his longtime team, will retire after working 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth.

The 75-year-old Harrelson, who also played in the majors for nine seasons with four teams and served as Chicago's general manager for a short time, will work primarily Sunday home dates in 2018. After he finishes his TV duties, he will serve as a team ambassador for the 2019 season.

"There's not a better organization in baseball than the Chicago White Sox," Harrelson said before Chicago faced the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. "It's just that simple. You can tie us but you can't beat us. To be in the situation I've been in, I've been blessed to have been in this situation for all these years. Do the math. Go figure."

Harrelson began his broadcasting career with the Boston Red Sox in 1975. He moved to Chicago in 1982, partnering with Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale. After stints as the White Sox GM and broadcast work with the Yankees and NBC, he returned to the White Sox booth in 1990.

Harrelson's long tenure with the White Sox has produced several beloved sayings on the South Side of Chicago. There is "You Can Put It On the Board, Yes!" for White Sox home runs, and "He Gone" after a White Sox pitcher gets a strikeout. "Mercy" also is a popular staple.

The White Sox gave out a Hawk Harrelson alarm clock with some of his sayings for a home game this year, and it was one of their most popular promotions of the season.

"There will never be another personality in the booth quite like Hawk Harrelson," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release (see full story).

