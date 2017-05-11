Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Astros throw out tying run at plate in battle of baseball's best vs. Yankees

Best of MLB: Astros throw out tying run at plate in battle of baseball's best vs. Yankees

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 11:20 PM

NEW YORK -- Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup between teams with the best records in baseball.

Unbeaten Dallas Keuchel (6-0) became the first six-game winner in the majors, helped by a home run from Carlos Correa. The Astros won their fourth in a row and improved to 24-11 -- their top mark after 35 games since the franchise began playing in 1962.

Ken Giles wound up with his 10th save in 11 tries, saved by Marisnick.

Ellsbury's single with two outs in the ninth inning put runners at the corners, and then the fleet leadoff hitter stole second. Gary Sanchez followed with a sharp RBI single to left and Marisnick, who came into the game in the seventh, fired a strike to catcher Brian McCann to get the sliding Ellsbury (see full recap)

Betts' 3-run bomb in ninth gives Red Sox win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Mookie Betts' three-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was Betts' fifth homer of the season and third in his last four games, and helped Boston salvage one win in the three-game series in the Red Sox's first trip to Milwaukee since 2003.

Boston's right fielder enjoyed his time at Miller Park, as he went 7 for 11 with eight runs batted in and five runs scored.

Milwaukee closer Neftali Feliz (0-4) came on in the ninth, but managed to get only one out. Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (2-0) got the final five outs as Boston snapped the Brewers' three-game winning streak (see full recap).

Vargas lowers ERA to league-best 1.01 in win 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Major league ERA leader Jason Vargas went seven more scoreless innings, Salvador Perez had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 on Thursday.

Vargas (5-1) scattered three hits and dropped his ERA from 1.19 to 1.01.

Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI single off Diego Moreno in the decisive eighth before Whit Merrifield had a run-scoring single and then circled the bases when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier misplayed the hit for a three-base error.

Merrifield also homered for the Royals, who won three of four against the Rays. Kansas City had lost 13 of 16 entering the series.

Jake Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and four hits in six innings for the Rays. He had allowed three hits or fewer in each of his previous four starts (see full recap).

Phillies raise $656,500 at Phillies Phestival in fight to strikeout ALS

Phillies raise $656,500 at Phillies Phestival in fight to strikeout ALS

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 11, 2017 10:30 PM

The Phillies continued the fight to strikeout ALS, raising $656,500 at the annual Phillies Phestival Thursday.

The money raised will go to funding research, patient care and health services for those with the disease in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The Phillies have donated more than $17 million to fight the disease in the area since the event started in 1984.

“Tonight’s Phillies Phestival was about making a difference for those suffering from ALS,” said Phillies Chairman David Montgomery. “We are extremely thankful to the countless fans and sponsors, as well as players, day of game employees and front office staff, who continuously show tremendous support for this cause.”

Thousands of fans flooded the stadium to get autographs and pictures with members of the team, participate in various auctions around Citizens Bank Park, throw in the bullpen and even pose with the World Series trophy.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, and nobody has been by our side more during these four decades than the Philadelphia Phillies,” said Chapter President Ellyn Phillips. “Just like ALS care, the Phillies Phestival is a total team effort with everybody doing their part. ALS families throughout the region and beyond are forever grateful to the Phillies organization for always going the extra mile to strike out ALS.”

Aaron Nola might not need another rehab start; Howie Kendrick to test oblique

Aaron Nola might not need another rehab start; Howie Kendrick to test oblique

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 11, 2017 4:40 PM

Aaron Nola's back felt "totally fine" after Wednesday's rehab start with Lehigh Valley and the Phillies are in the process of deciding whether he needs another or if his next start will be with the Phils.

"He felt good. Four clean innings, 52 pitches, good pitch efficiency," Klentak said Thursday. "The only thing we have to still talk about is whether his next start is here or he gets one more in Triple A. Don't be surprised if it's one more in Triple A. I'm gonna have that conversation with him. He felt great today.

"Obviously that decision is made with both the short- and long-term in mind, so don't be surprised if he does have one more Triple A outing."

Nola has been out since April 24 with a back strain. He's missed three turns through the rotation.

Through three starts, Nola is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA. His velocity was up in his first two starts from where it was last summer, which was a good sign that his elbow had healed well.

"Aaron's important. We've seen Aaron at his best and when he's at his best, he's pretty darn good," Klentak said. "He rivals the top of anybody's rotation. He's also had his share of bumps and bruises that we need to work through, but we are committed to getting Aaron back to front our rotation."

Kendrick update
Howie Kendrick will take some swings and groundballs this weekend in D.C. as he nears a return from an oblique strain. He's been out since April 15.

"You'll see him running around this week," Klentak said. "How he fares with all those things will dictate when he goes on his rehab assignment."

With Kendrick out, Aaron Altherr has seized an everyday job by leading the majors with 15 RBIs in May. When Kendrick returns, he could be used all over the diamond — first base, second base, third base and the corner outfield.

If Tommy Joseph is still hot when Kendrick returns, Altherr could shift to right field with Kendrick in left and Michael Saunders on the bench.

Load more