Best of MLB: Benches clear during Astros' win over Rangers

By The Associated Press May 02, 2017 12:05 AM

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle.

Chris Devenski (2-1) struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Andrew Cashner (0-3) had already plunked both Altuve and Gurriel when Lance McCullers threw behind Mike Napoli with two outs in the sixth. He took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him and McCullers did the same. Astros catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli's face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches began spilling onto the field. Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings, but no one was ejected before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli (see full recap).

Conforto powers Mets past Braves
ATLANTA -- Michael Conforto homered and drove in three runs, and the Mets scored five times in the fourth inning off Julio Teheran before holding out to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Monday night.

On the day the Mets placed ace Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, Robert Gsellman (1-2) almost blew an early 6-1 lead. Gsellman allowed five runs in five-plus innings.

Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his second save.

Conforto led off the game with his seventh homer and added a two-run single in New York's five-run fourth inning off Teheran (2-2). With New York's lead down to 6-5, Jose Reyes added a homer off Ian Krol in the eighth.

Atlanta's Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer to lead off the first (see full recap).

Blue Jays pull off rare 2-RBI sac fly in victory over Yankees
NEW YORK -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto's 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in their last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span (see full recap).

Machado drills homer out of Fenway in Orioles' win
BOSTON -- Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.

In the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning before being pulled after allowing a run on three straight hits. Brad Brach got the final three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season (see full recap)

Red Sox apologize for fans' racial taunts toward Adam Jones

By The Associated Press May 02, 2017 1:39 PM

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy is apologizing for fans at Fenway Park taunting Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones with racial slurs.

Kennedy also apologized Tuesday for a fan throwing peanuts at Jones during Monday night's game. He said the organization is "sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few."

Jones, who is black, said he was "called the N-word a handful of times" in quotes reported by USA Today Sports and The Boston Globe.

"It's unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being," Jones said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in a tweet Tuesday, also called the behavior by fans "unacceptable and shameful."

"This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about," the tweet said.

Jones, a five-time All-Star, said he has been the subject of racist heckling in Boston's ballpark before, but this was one of the worst cases of fan abuse he has heard in his 12-year career, according to USA Today Sports.

USA Today Sports reported that Red Sox officials confirmed that a fan threw a bag of peanuts at Jones and was ejected from the stadium.

"It's pathetic," Jones said. "It's called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody."

The Red Sox said they are reviewing what happened at the game, but that any spectator behaving poorly forfeits the right to be in the ballpark and could be subject to further action.

The Orioles' 5-2 victory marked the latest testy game between the AL East rivals this season, including a dustup in Baltimore a week ago.

In the teams' previous meeting at Camden Yards, Boston reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Manny Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined.

Machado had rankled the Red Sox with a hard slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier. Pedroia missed a handful of games.

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hit Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball Monday night, prompting loud boos.

Phillies' Cornelius Randolph still young, but not intimidated by High A ball

By Bill Whitehead | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 02, 2017 9:00 AM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Phillies feel they have a hot prospect in Cornelius Randolph, a smooth-swinging outfielder for the Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League (FSL).

Randolph was a first-round selection (10th overall) from a strong 2015 draft that has already placed four picks in front of him in MLB — Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson (23 years old), Houston’s Alex Bregman (23), Boston’s Andrew Benintendi (22) and the White Sox’s Carson Fulmer (23).

Randolph? He’s just 19.

“It’s not been an issue,” said Randolph of his young age as the Threshers began a three-game series with the St. Lucie Mets last weekend. “I’ve always played against older guys. Ever since I was young, I’ve always played up (in age).”

Ranked the No. 15 Phillies prospect by Baseball America, Randolph suits up with the Threshers each game as the FSL’s youngest player. The outfielder, who won’t turn 20 until June 2, is almost six months younger than the Florida Fire Frogs' (Atlanta affiliate) dynamic Venezuelan outfielder Ronald Acuna, the next youngest.

And age can be a quirky issue in the FSL.

St. Lucie prized shortstop Amed Rosario, ranked No. 1 in the Mets’ farm system and considered the best talent to come through the organization in a decade, is waiting in the wings to replace Asdrubal Cabrera at Citi Field. Like Randolph, Rosario played his first FSL season at 19, though Rosario was five months older than the Clearwater player is now.

Yet a team like the Lakeland Tigers is an example of the other extreme. The Detroit affiliate’s roster is speckled with players over 25 years old, and starting left fielder Quincy Latimore checks in at 28 – not quite AARP-ready, but well above the average player’s age in Florida’s High A baseball.

Randolph paused after noting he had always played against older competition in higher levels, then added, “Not this much up, of course. But it’s still pretty much the same thing and the same game. Baseball is still baseball.”

Clearwater manager Shawn Williams said he often forgets how young his upstart left fielder is.

“The most impressive thing to me is you often forget he’s only 19 because of how he acts and carries himself. That’s why I can’t wait to see what he’ll be like in a couple of years,” the first-year Threshers skipper said.

“He’s a very good learner and he listens well. (Hitting coach) Rob Ducey this year and Nelson Prado last year have been great working with him. He takes in everything and applies it right away. That’s what I like to see because he takes it in right away and makes adjustments quickly.”

Randolph is a native of Griffin, Georgia, a city 40 miles south of Atlanta, which has become baseball’s fertile ground of talent, producing current big leaguers like Swanson, Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler, Tampa Bay shortstop Tim Beckham, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis, St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and a few others, with many likely on the way.

Randolph is often compared to Beckham, who shares the same hometown and high school with the Phils' farmhand. Beckham, 27, who is making a case to stay with the Rays this season, was the 2008 draft’s No. 1 overall pick, but scouting reports of Randolph claimed the Phils' 2015 first-rounder had a better and a more impactful bat than Beckham at the time of being selected out of Griffin High School.

A former Clemson commitment, Randoph gave a glimpse of those accolades in his first FSL starts, a four-game, home-and-home set with North Division rival the Dunedin Blue Jays.

He went just 3 for 17 against the Blue Jays, but after going hitless on opening day, he set the bar high by producing a homer in each of the next three games, drove in six runs and scored four times. One of Randolph's homers was off highly regarded Toronto southpaw Angel Perdomo.

“I started off well, but you’ve got to keep it rolling,” Randolph said.

The series in St. Lucie was a tough one for Randolph, who batted second all three games. He went just 1 for 13 and watched his average dip to .203, still with three homers and up to 8 RBIs; meanwhile, Clearwater — owners of the FSL’s best record — lost two of three to the last-place Mets.

“Mostly, I’m just not worrying too much about numbers,” Randolph said of his approach in his second full pro season. “Last year I worried a lot about them and tried to make a big impression. That happens, of course, in your first full season.

“This year I’m just trying to make sure I’m on the field every day, stay healthy, try to play hard and barrel up the balls. The more I barrel, the more hits I’m going to get.”

He has spent time studying the pitchers in the FSL, too. Hurlers firing mid-90s fastballs are fairly common from Clearwater to Port St. Lucie, so Randolph has to have a plan at the plate.

“Everybody seems to throw 96 or 97. Guys from the bullpen, you can just expect them to be 95 to 98. If you go up there without a plan, you’re pretty much in trouble. I didn’t have much of an approach last year,” said Randolph, who hit .274 with Lakewood last year in the Low A South Atlantic League.

“In your first AB (in the FSL), you might get that fastball over the plate first pitch, then breaking ball/change-up, then breaking ball, and that first AB’s over with. You’re like, ‘What just happened?’,” he said with a laugh.

Added Williams: “He likes challenges. It’s a great challenge for him to be in this league this year. It’s good for him and will help him develop quicker.”

