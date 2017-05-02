Best of MLB: Benches clear during Astros' win over Rangers

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle.

Chris Devenski (2-1) struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Andrew Cashner (0-3) had already plunked both Altuve and Gurriel when Lance McCullers threw behind Mike Napoli with two outs in the sixth. He took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him and McCullers did the same. Astros catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli's face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches began spilling onto the field. Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings, but no one was ejected before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli (see full recap).

Conforto powers Mets past Braves

ATLANTA -- Michael Conforto homered and drove in three runs, and the Mets scored five times in the fourth inning off Julio Teheran before holding out to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Monday night.

On the day the Mets placed ace Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, Robert Gsellman (1-2) almost blew an early 6-1 lead. Gsellman allowed five runs in five-plus innings.

Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his second save.

Conforto led off the game with his seventh homer and added a two-run single in New York's five-run fourth inning off Teheran (2-2). With New York's lead down to 6-5, Jose Reyes added a homer off Ian Krol in the eighth.

Atlanta's Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer to lead off the first (see full recap).

Blue Jays pull off rare 2-RBI sac fly in victory over Yankees

NEW YORK -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto's 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in their last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span (see full recap).

Machado drills homer out of Fenway in Orioles' win

BOSTON -- Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.

In the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning before being pulled after allowing a run on three straight hits. Brad Brach got the final three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season (see full recap).