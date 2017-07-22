Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Cardinals erupt for 9 runs during 8th inning of comeback

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:14 AM

CHICAGO -- Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking two-run double in St. Louis' nine-run eighth inning, and the Cardinals cooled off the Chicago Cubs with an 11-4 victory on Friday.

Chicago carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth, looking for its seventh consecutive win. But St. Louis sent 14 batters to the plate in its highest-scoring inning of the season, taking advantage of a combined six walks by three relievers while improving to 4-4 since the All-Star break.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-2) was pulled after the first three batters reached. Hector Rondon then walked Jedd Gyorko, tying it at 3, and DeJong followed with a drive into the ivy in right-center for a ground-rule double. The Cardinals were off and running from there.

Matt Bowman (2-3) got the final out of the seventh for the win.

The Cubs played without third baseman Kris Bryant, who sprained his left little finger on a headfirst slide on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but Bryant is experiencing soreness and there is some concern about gripping a bat (see full recap).

Andrus' hustle gives Rangers win in 10th inning
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Elvis Andrus homered early, and then snapped a 10th-inning tie with a two-out infield single that gave the struggling Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Andrus, who homered in the first inning, hit a sharp grounder off Brad Boxberger (2-1) that forced Evan Longoria to make a diving stop. Pinch runner Delino Shields scored when the third baseman to was unable to complete the throw to first base.

Alex Claudio (2-0) pitched two innings in relief of Yu Darvish to get the win. The left-hander gave up a leadoff single to Steven Souza Jr. in the 10th, but avoided further damage by getting Adeiny Hechavarria to bunt into a double play and Mallex Smith to fly out.

Texas ended a five-game losing streak.

Rays starter Alex Cobb took a three-hitter and a 3-1 lead into the ninth, but couldn't finish off the Rangers, who erased their deficit with Joey Gallo's double and Shin-Soo Choo's 14th homer within a three-pitch span (see full recap).

Encarnacion powers Indians past former team
CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion homered and drove in four runs against his former team, and the Cleveland Indians broke open a close game with an eight-run seventh inning to rout the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Friday night.

Encarnacion, who played the last six seasons with Toronto before signing a three-year, $60 million contract with Cleveland in January, hit a leadoff home run in the second, broke a 3-all tie in the fifth with a two-run double and added an RBI single in the seventh.

Encarnacion was 3 for 4 with a walk and nearly added to his total later in the seventh, but center fielder Kevin Pillar tracked down his fly ball on the warning track with two runners on.

Abraham Almonte hit a three-run homer and rookie Bradley Zimmer added a two-run single in the seventh as the Indians won for just the second time in eight games (see full recap).

With evolving changeup and 4-pitch mix, Aaron Nola raising his own ceiling

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 21, 2017 11:25 PM

Once upon a time, Cole Hamels was a two-pitch pitcher: fastball and changeup. The changeup was so good so consistently that it didn't matter that Hamels' curveball command was often shaky. Two very good pitches were enough.

It wasn't until Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay arrived that Hamels began incorporating a fourth pitch, the cutter, and along the way, his curveball command improved substantially. Suddenly, a two-pitch lefty had a legitimate four-pitch mix and it took him to another level.

Watching Aaron Nola dominate the Brewers in Friday night's 6-1 Phillies win (see Instant Replay), Hamels' evolution came to mind. Nola allowed one run and struck out nine over seven innings, at one point whiffing eight of nine Brewers. And he did with a four-pitch mix that included 31 sinkers, 27 fastballs, 20 changeups and 18 curveballs.

It's no longer sinker-curveball only with Nola. He's now giving his opponents more to worry about in the form of additional velocity on the fastball and a changeup that is becoming a money pitch.

"Nola was outstanding. He's been working on that changeup all year and it's really one of his better pitches right now," manager Pete Mackanin said. 

With a four-seam fastball that has been maxing out at 95 mph lately, a curveball that buckles hitters from both sides of the plate, a sinker with wicked two-seam movement and a changeup that he's beginning to feel comfortable throwing to righties and lefties alike, Nola may be making his jump to the next level before our very eyes.

"No question about it," Mackanin said. "That changeup, he threw a ton of them tonight to righties and lefties. I talked to him when we took him out of the game and he was real excited about throwing the changeup not just to lefties but to right-handers as well. If he can do that with the rest of the arsenal that he has, I expect a real good performance from him every time out."

The win made Nola 7-6 with a 3.38 ERA, which essentially means he's given up three runs every eight innings. Any team will take that from a starting pitcher. 

Over his last six starts, Nola has been lights-out — 1.70 ERA, .190 opponents' batting average, 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. Perhaps most impressively, he's held his opponents to a .118 batting average with runners in scoring position, second in the National League over that span to only Clayton Kershaw.

"My changeup ... I'm feeling consistent with it right now," Nola said. "It's evolved. I really didn't have much of a feel for my changeup [when I first came up]. It's a thing I worked on in spring training a lot this year, threw it in counts when I usually wouldn't. That's what spring training is for and I think it helped."

The changeup is a feel pitch and its success is usually dictated by the pitcher's arm angle and speed. If he throws it the same way he throws a fastball, that's where the deception of the slower speed comes into play. Nola has worked hard on those aspects of the pitch and it's clearly paying off.

Nola induced 15 swinging strikes on the night, six of them on changeups and five on curveballs. His strikeout numbers stand out because he was not billed as this kind of pitcher when he was drafted or was coming up through the Phillies' system. In the minor leagues, Nola struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings. In the majors, he's struck out 277 in 275 innings (9.1 per nine).

"I'm real happy about the way he's come along, especially after the elbow issues," Mackanin said. "He has increased velocity. His pitches are crisper. He's better now than before. It's really a nice jump for him to make."

Indeed it is. Perhaps Nola's ceiling is higher than No. 2 starter.

Instant Replay: Phillies 6, Brewers 1

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 21, 2017 10:10 PM

Aaron Nola made his sixth straight impressive start and the Phillies' offense jumped on each of the first two pitchers they faced in a 6-1 win.

Twenty-one runs on 41 hits over the last three games ... break up this lineup.

The Phils never trailed Friday, building a two-run lead two batters into the bottom of the first inning with a walk from Cesar Hernandez and a home run from Freddy Galvis.

When Brewers starter Matt Garza exited after the fifth inning, the Phillies greeted reliever Carlos Torres with three hits — including a two-run double by Tommy Joseph — and two walks.

Six runs were more than enough support for a locked-in Nola, who at one point struck out eight Brewers in a nine-batter span.

The win was the fourth in five games for the 33-61 Phillies. It was a sixth straight loss for the Brewers (52-47), who haven't won since the Phillies left Milwaukee last weekend.

Starting pitching report
Nola's only blemish was a second-inning solo home run off the bat of Brett Phillips. He allowed just five hits over seven innings and struck out nine.

He had all four pitches — fastball, curveball, sinker and especially his changeup — working.

It's the sixth straight quality start for Nola, who improved to 7-6 with a 3.38 ERA. Over his last six starts, he's 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA, a .190 opponents' batting average and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings.

Nola induced groundball double plays in the first and third innings. He didn't pick up his first strikeout until the final batter of the third inning, but from that point, he whiffed eight of nine batters.

During this six-start stretch, Nola's opponents have hit .118 with runners in scoring position, second in the National League to only Clayton Kershaw.

Garza allowed two first-inning runs before holding the Phillies scoreless over the next four frames. He walked three, struck out four, and stranded the bases loaded with one out in the second inning.

Bullpen report
Pat Neshek struck out two during a scoreless eighth inning. His ERA is down to 1.14. The only two relievers in the majors with a lower ERA are Pirates closer Felipe Rivero (0.70) and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (0.88).

Hector Neris pitched a clean ninth.

The Phillies have the lowest bullpen ERA in the majors since June 26 at 1.84.

At the plate
Galvis has 11 homers and 41 RBIs on the season. He's hitting .252 with a .728 OPS, a respectable mark for a shortstop with a glove like his. He's on pace for 19 home runs, a season after hitting a career-high 20. 

Notable players who have more at-bats and fewer home runs than Galvis' 31 since the start of 2016: Christian Yelich, Buster Posey, Francisco Lindor and Xander Bogaerts. 

No, he doesn't get on base enough, but the good has vastly outweighed the bad with Galvis this season.

Leading 2-1 in the sixth, the Phillies added four insurance runs on Joseph's double off the center-field wall, a bases-loaded walk by Hernandez and a sac fly from Galvis. These are important at-bats moving forward for Joseph and Hernandez, who have Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery at Triple A breathing down their necks.

Hernandez walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Since returning from the DL, he's reached base in 9 of 21 plate appearances.

The Phillies were ecstatic to see a Brewers team without Ryan Braun, who missed the game with wrist and calf issues. Braun may be the foremost active Phillie killer and his numbers at Citizens Bank Park are insane — .383 batting average, 10 homers, 29 RBIs and his highest OPS (1.150) in any park.

A new Franco?
Prior to Friday's game, Pete Mackanin opined that the reason behind Maikel Franco's recent successful run is a more level swing (see story). Mackanin thinks that Franco is focusing less on lofting the ball and the result is more plate coverage.

Franco went 1 for 4 Friday with a sharply hit single between third and short.

Howie's back
Howie Kendrick (hamstring) was activated off the DL Friday and Brock Stassi was optioned to Triple A. Kendrick did not start but had a pinch-hit single up the middle in the eighth. Mackanin plans to play him every day if Kendrick shows this weekend that he's fully healthy. The Phils want him to get as many plate appearances as possible ahead of the July 31 trade deadline (see story).

Kendrick is hitting .354 with an .887 OPS. Plenty of contending teams could use him, especially because of his positional versatility.

Health check
Daniel Nava exited in the seventh inning with a hamstring injury and is day to day. He missed just under two weeks in May with a right hamstring strain, which he said was the first of his career.

Up next
The three-game series continues Saturday night at 7:05 when Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 4.44) opposes Brewers left-hander Brent Suter (1-1, 3.09).

