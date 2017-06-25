Best of MLB: Ichiro becomes oldest starting CF since at least 1900 as Marlins beat Cubs

MIAMI -- The Chicago Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs to lose Sunday to the Miami Marlins, 4-2.
Edinson Volquez (4-8) gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.
Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, 43, became the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900, surpassing Rickey Henderson. Suzuki batted leadoff for the first time this year and went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .200.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his 20th homer for Miami, a solo shot off reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh (see full recap).
Bellinger belts 2 home runs, Dodgers cruise to 10th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more homers from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger in rallying past the Colorado Rockies 12-6 Sunday.
The Dodgers' string is their longest since they won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.
Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (1-2) threw four wild pitches in the late innings, all of them scoring at least one run.
Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and hit an RBI double for the Dodgers' final run.
Jansen also walked his first batter of the season after striking out 51 in a dominant year (see full recap).
Twins complete sweep of Indians, claim 1st place in AL Central
CLEVELAND -- Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.
Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins swept the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.
Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland's lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.
It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead (see full recap).