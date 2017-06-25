Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Ichiro becomes oldest starting CF since at least 1900 as Marlins beat Cubs

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 9:48 PM

MIAMI -- The Chicago Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs to lose Sunday to the Miami Marlins, 4-2.

Edinson Volquez (4-8) gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, 43, became the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900, surpassing Rickey Henderson. Suzuki batted leadoff for the first time this year and went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .200.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 20th homer for Miami, a solo shot off reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh (see full recap).

Bellinger belts 2 home runs, Dodgers cruise to 10th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more homers from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger in rallying past the Colorado Rockies 12-6 Sunday.

The Dodgers' string is their longest since they won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (1-2) threw four wild pitches in the late innings, all of them scoring at least one run.

Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and hit an RBI double for the Dodgers' final run.

Jansen also walked his first batter of the season after striking out 51 in a dominant year (see full recap).

Twins complete sweep of Indians, claim 1st place in AL Central
CLEVELAND -- Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.

Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins swept the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland's lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead (see full recap).

Phillies make significant promotion in sending prospect Scott Kingery to Triple A

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 25, 2017 11:07 PM

PHOENIX -- Everything that happens in this Phillies season is geared toward the future.
 
With that, the team made some significant news Sunday night when it promoted prospect Scott Kingery, a hard-hitting, 23-year-old second baseman, to Triple A Lehigh Valley.
 
Kingery had torn up the Double A Eastern League, hitting .313 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and a .987 OPS in 69 games at Reading.
 
"This was our target date," director of player development Joe Jordan said Sunday night. "We had been talking about it for quite some time. There really wasn't any magic to it. We had wanted to get him 425 to 450 at-bats at the Double A level and we've done that. It's time for a new challenge."
 
Kingery played in 39 games at Double A last season and returned there to open this season. He ended up hitting .290 in 434 at-bats at that level.
 
"Offense, defense, baserunning — it's the whole package," Jordan said. "He impacts the game in a lot of ways every night."
 
Kingery will become the everyday second baseman at Triple A, joining an infield that already includes prospects J.P Crawford at shortstop and Rhys Hoskins at first base. Depending on what the Phillies do with Cesar Hernandez over winter — he was available for a trade but at a very steep price last winter, sources say — Kingery could be the Phillies' opening day second baseman in 2018. That's incumbent on him continuing to improve, of course.
 
Kingery was a former walk-on at the University of Arizona (see story). He blossomed into a PAC-12 batting champion and conference player of the year before being selected by the Phillies in the second round of the 2015 draft.
 
Kingery was a spring-training standout, leading manager Pete Mackanin to say, "He might be on a fast track to the big leagues."

But barring an unforeseen development, it's highly unlikely that Kingery will get to the majors this season. He does not have to be protected on the 40-man roster until after the 2018 season and with a number of prospects requiring protection from the Rule 5 draft this winter the Phils will probably hold off on adding Kingery to the roster until they are sure he's ready to come to the majors and stay.

Phillies lose No. 50, but Jeremy Hellickson shines with trade deadline beginning to loom

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 25, 2017 10:07 PM

BOX SCORE

PHOENIX -- The Phillies lost for the 50th time in 74 games Sunday afternoon when the Arizona Diamondbacks pushed across a run in the bottom of the 11th inning to score a 2-1 decision under the roof at Chase Field.
 
After the loss, manager Pete Mackanin praised his team, the worst in baseball, for playing so many opponents tough lately. On the surface, that sounded like a hollow platitude, but the analytics show that Mackanin is right. Sunday's loss was the Phillies' sixth extra-innings defeat in the last two weeks.
 
It was their majors-high eighth walk-off loss of the season (see Instant Replay).
 
"Once again, not enough offense," Mackanin said. "But we've been playing teams tough."
 
Starting pitching, for the most part, has kept the Phillies in games lately.
 
That was the reason they were in Sunday's game.
 
Jeremy Hellickson enjoyed his second straight strong outing. He pitched three-hit, one-run ball over six walk-free innings and struck out seven.
 
That was the most important development of the day because the Phillies need Hellickson to make a little trade-deadline push if they're going to get a piece to add to their rebuild for him. After a poor May and a tough start to June, Hellickson is trending in the right direction. Over his last two starts, he has allowed just two runs and two walks in 13 innings. His command is back. He's working the lowest reaches of the strikeout and getting outs with his changeup.
 
If he keeps this up, he will escape baseball's worst club for a pennant race.
 
Hellickson, a free agent at season's end, laughed when that thought was presented to him.
 
"Let’s just keep pitching like this and see what happens," he said. "Like I’ve told you guys, I want to be here. We’ll see."
 
But wouldn't it be nice to have a chance to go to the World Series?
 
"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "But at the same time, I think we’re not that far off with the guys we have coming up. I think if we just stayed healthy this year it would be a lot better. Yeah, I would like to be here for when things turn around, but at the same time it’s always fun to play in October."
 
The only run that Hellickson gave up Sunday came with no outs in the fourth inning when Nick Ahmed doubled and scored on a single by Paul Goldschmidt. That run might not have scored had leftfielder Cameron Perkins been quicker to the ball, but Ahmed at one point looked like he was going to stop and Perkins wanted to make sure he hit the cutoff man to keep Goldschmidt anchored at first.
 
Mackanin acknowledged that was a big play.
 
He also acknowledged that Maikel Franco getting picked off second base after a leadoff double in the second inning was big.

Big, as in damaging.
 
"Big play, but you know what?" Mackanin said. "How many runs did we score? All those things matter, but we have to put some crooked numbers up and we haven't been doing it."
 
The Phils have scored just three runs in losing the last two days to Arizona and two of those runs came on a grip-and-rip home run by pitcher Ben Lively. The Phils went 6 2/3 innings before scoring in this one. Howie Kendrick plated the run with a bloop, pinch-hit single down the right-field line with two outs in the top of the seventh. The Phillies left a runner on third base in the fifth and sixth innings.
 
The bullpen — particularly Luis Garcia with two scoreless innings — did a good job keeping the game tied until Edubray Ramos allowed a two-out single to Goldschmidt and a 12-pitch walk to Chris Owings, setting up Daniel Descalso for the game-winning hit, a ground ball between first and second, in the 11th.

The loss left the Phillies at 24-50 overall and 10-30 on the road.

