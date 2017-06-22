Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Matt Kemp walk-off HR lifts Braves over Giants

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:10 AM

ATLANTA -- Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the 11th inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

The homer, the third of the game for Atlanta, was Kemp's seventh game-ending shot of his career.

Gearrin (1-2) walked Nick Markakis with one out before Kemp's homer barely cleared the right field wall..

Matt Adams hit a two-run homer and Tyler Flowers also homered off Jeff Samardzija.

Braves Sean Newcomb, who gave up one run in six innings, was denied his first win when Hunter Pence's homer off Braves closer Jim Johnson tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth. It was Johnson's fifth blown save in 18 chances (see full recap).

Diamondbacks ride 10-run 4th inning to victory
DENVER -- Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and slapped an RBI single during Arizona's biggest inning ever on the road -- a 10-run fourth -- and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-5 on Wednesday night.

Shaking off Tuesday's tough loss in which Colorado rallied late for a one-run win, the Diamondbacks sent 14 men to the plate and pounded out nine hits, including a two-run double and RBI single by Brandon Drury in his two at-bats in the inning. Drury finished with four hits and career-high six RBIs and the Diamondbacks established season highs in run and hits (20).

David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt also connected for two hits in the inning and combined for three RBIs, helping the Diamondbacks snap the Rockies' winning streak at six games and setting up Thursday's match between the NL West rivals as the decisive game in the series (see full recap).

Royals rally past Red Sox on Perez grand slam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez hit his first career grand slam, connecting in the eighth inning to rally the Kansas City Royals over the Boston Red Sox 6-4 Wednesday.

The Royals have won nine of 11 and moved within a game of .500.

Perez homered over the Kansas City bullpen in left field on the ninth pitch from Robby Scott (0-1). With Boston leading 4-2, reliever Matt Barnes started the inning by walking Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain on 12 pitches.

Scott was summoned to face Eric Hosmer, but walked him on four pitches to load the bases for Perez. The All-Star catcher fouled off three full-count deliveries before hitting his 15th home run of the season.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Perez was the first Kansas City player to hit a grand slam in the eighth inning or later with the Royals trailing since Frank White in 1986.

Jorge Soria (3-2) worked a spotless eighth. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 17th save in 19 chances (see full recap).

Phillies on pace for 111 losses after bizarre late-game bullpen meltdown

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 22, 2017 1:00 AM

BOX SCORE

In the big picture — and that's what has really mattered right from the beginning of this season — something quite positive happened for the Phillies on Wednesday night: A young, promising pitcher took a nice step forward and for the second straight start offered hope that he might just be a reliable piece of the rotation when this rebuilding club is ready to be relevant again.

But in the narrow view, it was easy to look right past Nick Pivetta's six innings of three-run, 10-strikeout ball. That's how bad the losing has been. Every night offers a gaper delay on the highway to 100 losses.

Did we say 100?

How about 111? That's the Phillies' current pace after an ugly 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals (see Instant Replay) — and 111 losses would match a franchise high set in 1941 when Doc Prothro's club went 43-111.

It's bad, folks.

But you already knew that.

This one was especially unsightly for how the Phillies lost it. They blew a five-run lead under the weight of a barrage of home runs — two against the bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings — had the potential winning run cut down at the plate by 20 feet in the bottom of the ninth then lost it in the 10th after a troubling meltdown by reliever Edubray Ramos.

You almost had to see it to believe it. And if you didn't see it, don't bother looking for a replay. It will only hurt your eyes.

"We let that five-run lead get away from us," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Real disappointing night. Pivetta did a really good job for us, gave us six good innings. And we had 16 hits; you have to win a game when you get 16 hits. We couldn't push any more runs across until that 10th inning. Very disappointing."

Pivetta — 19 strikeouts in his last two starts — took a 5-0 lead to the mound in the fifth and was tagged for a home run on a 3-2 fastball in that inning. No problem. He issued a two-out walk in the sixth then served up a first-pitch, two-run homer to Jedd Gyorko. Little problem, but not fatal.

Things started to turn bad in the eighth when reliever Joaquin Benoit served up a first-pitch homer to Jose Martinez to make it a one-run game and they got worse when Hector Neris blew his second save in three games when he gave up a game-tying homer to Tommy Pham (his second of the game) on a 1-1 fastball in the ninth.

In the 10th, Ramos gave up a leadoff double to Martinez. The reliever then balked Martinez to third and gifted him home plate on an errant pickoff throw to first base. (It sailed way over Tommy Joseph's head.) The Cards ended up scoring two runs in the frame. The second one came in handy when the Phils pushed across one in the bottom of the inning.

Ramos looks like a pitcher who needs to go to the minors to clear his head. In his last three outings, he has faced eight batters and allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs. He has also committed a costly balk and a costly error, signs that's he becoming a little overwhelmed.

"I don't know what to tell you," Mackanin said. "It looks like he's mixed up or something. He's not the same guy."

Ramos declined to speak with reporters after the game.

But Odubel Herrera and Pat Neshek did agree to chat.

Neshek, the Phillies' best reliever, was conspicuously absent from a close game. He threw 28 pitches Sunday, had a day off Monday and threw 11 on Tuesday. He was not available. What was curious was that Mackanin said Neshek had told him he was sore. Neshek said he never said such a thing, that he showed up to the ballpark and was told he was getting a day off, which he actually thought was a good idea. But sore? Not so, he said.

As for Herrera, he drew attention for running through third base coach Juan Samuel's stop sign in the bottom of the ninth inning and getting nailed at the plate for the final out. Samuel said it was the first time a player had ever run through one of his stop signs. In this case, Herrera almost ran him over.

"It's just bad timing for it," Samuel said.

There was some question as to whether Samuel's stop sign went up too late, but Herrera dismissed that. He said he was simply running with his head down.

"I was playing aggressive," he said. "I wanted to win the game. So when I was rounding third, I put my head down. I kept going to home plate. I saw [the stop sign]. But I saw it late. I put my head down. That's my mistake."

Making a mistake didn't make Herrera unique Wednesday night.

"The mistakes we're making are giving the other team too many pitches to hit," Mackanin said. "Those are our mistakes. Especially late in the game."

Instant Replay: Cardinals 7, Phillies 6 (10 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 10:37 PM

BOX SCORE

The Phillies blew a five-run lead and lost, 7-6, to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Phillies gave up the go-ahead run in bizarre fashion in the 10th inning.

Reliever Edubray Ramos gave up a leadoff double to Jose Martinez then committed a balk to move the runner to third. After striking out Matt Carpenter, Ramos walked Dexter Fowler intentionally to put runners on the corners. Ramos then made an errant pickoff throw way over first baseman Tommy Joseph's head, allowing Martinez to trot home with the go-ahead run.

Ramos' nightmarish inning capped a brutal performance for the bullpen. Relievers Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris each allowed a solo homer in the eighth and ninth, respectively, as the Cardinals tied the game at 5-5.

The Phillies had the potential winning run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the ninth when Odubel Herrera ran through third base coach Juan Samuel's stop sign on a two-out double by Freddy Galvis.

Rookie Nick Pivetta had his second straight strong start, but came away with a no-decision.

St. Louis played poor defense and the Phils capitalized with three unearned runs.

The Phillies are a majors-worst 22-48. They have lost 13 of their last 14.

Starting pitching report
Pivetta pitched six innings of three-run ball. All of the runs he gave up came on a pair of homers. The right-hander continued to harness his power stuff. He walked just one and struck out 10. Pivetta, who pitched seven shutout innings against Boston in his last outing, has 19 strikeouts in his last two starts. He has walked just three in his last two starts and that's been a big reason for his improvement. He issued 16 walks in his first six starts.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha allowed nine hits and five runs in four innings. Three of the runs were unearned.

Bullpen report
Luis Garcia held the Cardinals off in the seventh. Benoit allowed a homer in the eighth as the Cards cut the lead to one. Neris allowed a game-tying homer in the ninth to blow the save.

Ramos looks like a pitcher who needs to go to the minors to clear his head. In his last three outings, he has faced eight batters and allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs. He has also committed a costly balk and a costly error.

Brett Cecil got the win.

At the plate
Howie Kendrick had three hits and a walk. It was his second straight three-hit game. He has 10 hits in his last four games.

Herrera doubled home two runs in the first inning.

After falling behind by two runs in the top of the 10th, the Phillies rallied for a run on hits by Andrew Knapp and Cameron Perkins to make it a one-run game. Closer Seung-Hwan Oh then got Kendrick to hit into a fielder's choice and struck out Aaron Altherr to end it. 

The Cardinals hit four homers, two by Tommy Pham and one each by Jedd Gyorko and Martinez.

In the field
Rightfielder Altherr made a terrific leaping catch in foul territory to end the top of the third inning.

The Cardinals made three errors.

Ready to go
Outfielder Adam Haseley, the Phillies' top pick in last week's draft, signed his contract and is ready to begin his pro career. What kind of player are the Phillies getting (see story)?

Up next
The series concludes on Thursday afternoon. Aaron Nola (3-5, 4.76) pitches against St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez (6-5, 2.86). Martinez pitched a four-hit, one-walk, 11-strikeout shutout against the Phillies two weeks ago in St. Louis.

