Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Max Scherzer Ks 11 in Nationals' win over Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press May 04, 2017 10:45 PM

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Thursday.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He also was 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in Washington's first run with a second-inning infield single that pitcher Braden Shipley could not pick up with his bare hand.

The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the fourth and the seventh, the only two innings he allowed a hit. He gave up Jake Lamb's homer in the seventh.

In his previous outing, Scherzer gave up five runs on Travis d'Arnaud's two homers in a 7-5 loss to the Mets last Friday (see full recap).

Gallo, Odor, Andrus homer in Rangers' win
HOUSTON -- Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.

After twice giving up leads earlier in the series, the Rangers went ahead 4-0 in the first inning and used the bullpen to help avoid a four-game sweep.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth straight start for Houston.

Odor's homer off Joe Musgrove (1-3) came with one out in the first. Singles by Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez and Gallo made it 2-0 with two outs and Mike Napoli hit a two-run double.

Gallo padded the lead with a two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning and Andrus had a solo shot in the ninth.

A.J. Griffin (3-0) picked up the win, yielding one earned run in five innings in his return from the disabled list because of gout in his left ankle (see full recap).

Hanigan's hit lifts Rockies over Padres in 11
SAN DIEGO -- Ryan Hanigan's RBI infield single in the 11th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Hanigan, who had homered earlier in his Rockies' debut, hit a grounder up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded, but he was unable to flip the ball to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force. That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland followed for his 12th save, although the tying run did reach base.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss (see full recap).

Votto, Adleman lead Reds over Pirates, 4-2
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Thursday.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati is 6-1 against the Pirates this year.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

Adleman (1-1), who set career highs while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his last start at St. Louis, regrouped to allow six hits and two runs in six innings.

Michael Lorenzen pitched two perfect innings of relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ivan Nova, the NL's Pitcher of the Month for April, continued to struggle against the Reds. After allowing a season-high eight hits in six innings of a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 12, Nova (3-3) gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings this time (see full recap).

Nick Pivetta after Phillies' loss: 'What I did tonight doesn't really show who I am'

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 11:45 PM

BOX SCORE

Through two career starts, it's been a mixed bag for 24-year-old Nick Pivetta. 

He has 11 strikeouts and one walk in 10 innings, which is good. 

He's allowed four home runs, which is bad.

He's induced 20 swinging strikes in two starts — good. 

He's thrown first-pitch strikes to just 19 of 48 hitters (39.5 percent) — bad.

"Pivetta certainly has good enough stuff to be successful," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said after Friday's 4-2 loss, the Phils' fourth straight defeat (see Instant Replay). "I think he's going to be pretty good. But he had trouble locating all his pitches."

Pivetta, a level-headed kid, was unhappy with his inability to last longer than five innings. He also lamented the fact that he didn't locate his fastball inside enough throughout the night. 

Through four innings it was a 2-0 game, and Pivetta himself struck out with the bases loaded to end a potential Phillies threat in the bottom of the fourth. The next half-inning, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon, two of the game's hottest hitters, greeted him with solo home runs. At that point, most knew the Phillies wouldn't be coming back against Stephen Strasburg and the 20-9 Nats.

Some questioned Mackanin's decision to bat Pivetta with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth given the rarity of a run-scoring opportunity against Strasburg. But keep in mind the Phillies are coming off a road trip in which their relievers averaged 4.5 innings per game.

"No, we're having enough trouble getting innings out of our starters and that's what we need as much as anything right now," Mackanin said of the decision.

Pivetta was not beside himself in the Phillies' clubhouse after the game, but rather realistic about the adjustments he needs to make.

"I'm settling in pretty well but I've got to be better at getting through the game without 100 pitches in the fifth inning," he said. "I've got to get to the sixth, seventh, eighth inning, especially with us going 13 innings yesterday and having a travel day. It's not really acceptable. 

"I'm not too happy about that, but it is my second start. I'll give myself a little bit of a break right now. But what I did tonight doesn't really show who I am as a pitcher."

The Phillies made Strasburg work. He threw a career-high 119 pitches in 5⅔ innings but the Phils just couldn't come up with that one big hit. That's really the story of the last week for this team — keeping things close against playoff-bound teams but coming up just short.

Strasburg became the first National League pitcher since Ted Lilly in 2009 to throw that many pitches in fewer than six innings without allowing a run.

The Phillies scored two in the seventh on doubles by Odubel Herrera and Tommy Joseph, and they got the leadoff man on in the ninth inning to set up three chances to tie the game. But Aaron Altherr and Herrera struck out, and Maikel Franco grounded out to end the game.

Franco has driven in 25 runs in 27 games, but he has just 24 hits and is batting .229. Consistency continues to elude him. Every time it seems like he's ready to break out, he has an 0-for-4 or 1-for-5.

"He's always been that way," Mackanin said. "We were talking … I'd like to see him get hot for a week and carry the team for a week. At some point, I think he'll get to that point but we're looking for somebody to do that."

The Phillies need it sooner rather than later. At 12-16, they're on a 69-93 pace.

Best of MLB: Mets rally from 6 down to beat Marlins

Best of MLB: Mets rally from 6 down to beat Marlins

By The Associated Press May 05, 2017 11:40 PM

NEW YORK -- T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh inning that rallied the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Friday night.

Wilmer Flores drew a four-pitch walk from Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded and two outs to force in the go-ahead run. New York opened the inning with six straight hits off normally reliable reliever Brad Ziegler (1-2), who did not retire a batter. The right-hander had a 1.35 ERA when he was summoned to protect a four-run lead in the seventh.

The Mets trailed 7-1 after Miami scored six times with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas.

Curtis Granderson launched a two-run homer off starter Tom Koehler in the bottom half, and New York came all the way back on a rainy night to hand the Marlins their eighth loss in 10 games (see full recap).

Gardner's home run in ninth lifts Yankees over Cubs
CHICAGO -- Brett Gardner lined a slider from Hector Rondon into the right-field bleachers with two outs in the ninth inning for a three-run homer that lifted the New York Yankees over the World Series champion Chicago Cubs 3-2 in a dramatic series opener Friday.

Home runs by Kris Bryant in the first and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth off Michael Pineda staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead on a 45-degree afternoon with the wind blowing in.

Chase Headley singled with one out in the ninth off Rondon (0-1), pitching after Wade Davis appeared in the previous three games. Jacoby Ellsbury, in his first appearance since injuring an elbow Monday, pinch hit with two outs and walked after a 2-1 pitch at the knees was called a ball by umpire Ryan Blakney.

Gardner fouled off a pair of 1-2 fastballs, took a ball and on his seventh pitch of the at-bat -- the 29th to Gardner in the game -- he hit his fifth home run of the season, all in the last six games (see full recap).

Morales homers twice, drives in 5 in Blue Jays' win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kendrys Morales had two late homers and drove in five runs, helping the Toronto Blue Jays rally from a three-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Friday night.

Morales hit a two-run shot during the seventh inning and completed his 18th career multihomer game with a three-run drive off Jumbo Diaz (0-2) in a five-run eighth that put Toronto ahead 8-4.

Justin Smoak added a solo homer in the decisive eighth and finished with two RBIs for Toronto, which avoided becoming the major league's first 20-loss team (10-19). Aaron Loup (1-0) limited the Rays to one run after Tampa Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh.

Daniel Robertson and Derek Norris each homered for the Rays. Chris Archer struck out 11 in six-plus innings (see full recap).

