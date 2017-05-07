Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Mets end controversial weekend with shutout loss to Marlins

Best of MLB: Mets end controversial weekend with shutout loss to Marlins

By The Associated Press May 07, 2017 10:15 PM

NEW YORK -- Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Harvey was suspended three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league appearance since 2015. But the journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011 .

Stanton hit a three-run homer in the first. In the third, he launched a solo shot measured at 468 feet (see full recap).

Red Sox use 10-run 9th inning to batter Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers, Chris Sale struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox romped out of town with a 17-6 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins fueled by a season-high five homers and finished with a 10-run ninth.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading 2017 total to 73. In 2015, he tied Pedro Martinez's major league mark by fanning at least 10 for eight starts in a row.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth inning while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Twins ace Ervin Santana (5-1) (see full recap).

Pham's HR in 14th lifts Cards over Braves
ATLANTA -- Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Pham's long home run in the 14th off Josh Collmenter (0-1) drove in rookie Magneuris Sierra, who reached on second baseman Jace Peterson's fielding error.

Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs.

Freddie Freeman's 11th homer off Brett Cecil in the eighth tied the game, completing Atlanta's comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

Matt Carpenter had a first-inning homer for St. Louis. He went deep in all three games during the series, giving him seven home runs this season (see full recap).

Seager's HR in 8th propels Mariners past Rangers
SEATTLE -- Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.

Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all (see full recap)

Achtung Baby: Comfortable and confident, Aaron Altherr finally knows he belongs

Achtung Baby: Comfortable and confident, Aaron Altherr finally knows he belongs

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 08, 2017 2:35 PM

If you hit, they'll find a place for you in the lineup.

It's one of the oldest sayings in baseball.

And one of the truest.

Nearly 100 years ago, a kid from Baltimore moved from pitcher to everyday player because the New York Yankees wanted to ride his bat in the regular lineup.

Now, no one is comparing Aaron Altherr's game to that of George Herman Ruth, but, like the Babe, Altherr has Baltimore roots, and, like the Babe, he's forcing his way into the regular lineup with his bat.

Altherr moved into the Phillies' starting lineup after left fielder Howie Kendrick suffered an oblique strain on April 15. Since then, Altherr has crushed the ball at a .351 clip (20 for 57). Half of his hits over that span are for extra bases, seven doubles and three homers, fueling an OPS of 1.071. Altherr's three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday rescued the Phils from a 5-2 deficit and helped propel them to a 6-5 win over Washington.

Altherr's hot spell has fans clamoring to see the 26-year-old outfielder play more.

Well, he has played more. And he will continue to play more.

For a couple of reasons.

First, he's has earned it. The Phillies hired a new hitting coach in Matt Stairs over the winter and have asked their players to buy into what he's selling. Altherr has. He's benefitted from a mechanical adjustment in his stance that Stairs suggested and he's produced. He deserves to play more.

Second, the Phillies owe it to themselves to see more of Altherr, to see if he can be the difference-making regular that some believe he can be, or the fourth outfielder that others believe he is. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, Altherr drips with tools that could make him a standout on both sides of the ball. Maybe he's reached the point where he's about to put it all together. The Phillies are still in a rebuild and this is a season where you give talents like Altherr (and Vince Velasquez) time to figure it out. In the meantime, guys as hot as Altherr can help you win some games.

"It’s important to see if he can sustain it," manager Pete Mackanin said. "If he sustains it, he becomes a real viable option to stay with the Phillies and be considered a core piece. I want to see more. We all do.

"He's hitting his way into the lineup. That’s what we're looking for. The way he's hitting -- give me that guy any day."

•••

There has been some recent public handwringing about how to keep Altherr in the lineup when Kendrick is ready to return. Kendrick is probably a week or 10 days away from a minor-league rehab assignment and two weeks or more away from being activated to the 25-man roster.

So Mackanin can seamlessly keep running Altherr out there and hitting him in the middle of the order for the next couple of weeks.

Beyond that, it should not be difficult to keep Altherr in the lineup. He can play any outfield position -- with aplomb -- and that makes it easy for Mackanin to find him at-bats as others get days off. Altherr can also stay right in left field. The versatile Kendrick has recently dusted off his first baseman's mitt. He is expected to play some first base when he goes out on minor-league rehab. When he's ready to be activated, he could cut into Tommy Joseph's at-bats at first base. Joseph has struggled since the start of the season, and there's an outcry to bring up heavy-hitting prospect Rhys Hoskins. But there's an intermediate step before that would happen and that's Kendrick. Joseph could preempt all this if he gets going at the plate.

And there we go again. If you hit, you will play.

Altherr has been down this road before. He's had chances to play and gotten off to hot starts but not sustained them. His first seven hits in the majors were all extra-base hits in 2015. He was going to get a shot to play regularly last season, but a spring-training wrist injury landed him in surgery, and he didn't make it back until July. He ended up hitting just .197 with 69 strikeouts in 198 at-bats. The front office clearly did not believe he was a regular player. Otherwise, it would not have brought in corner outfielders Kendrick and Michael Saunders over the winter.

Altherr is a quiet, even-tempered and peaceful young man.

He noticed the wintertime acquisitions of Kendrick and Saunders but did not stomp his feet about them. Since being selected in the ninth round of the 2009 draft out of Agua Fria High School near Phoenix, he has made a methodical climb through the Phillies' system. He subscribes to the "slow and steady wins the race" school of thought.

"Unfortunately, I got hurt last year and when I came back I felt fine physically, but I just couldn't find the feel in my swing," he said. "The team made some additions. I can't control that. I went from thinking I might have a starting outfield spot to, 'OK, I'll fight for a fourth outfield spot.'

"It's all in God's plan. I just try to keep an even keel."

At the suggestion of Stairs, Altherr lowered his hands in his setup at the plate in spring training. As a player, Stairs had made the same suggestion to teammate Jayson Werth in 2010, and it paid off big for Werth. Altherr had success with the new setup late in camp and that has continued into the season. In short, his swing is shorter and his hands are quicker to the ball.

"My hands are in a more relaxed position and that's the reason I'm quicker," he said. "I'm just more relaxed at the plate."

Charlie Manuel used to say that a hitter needed to be tension-free to square up a baseball and produce runs. A relaxed hitter and is a dangerous hitter. Time will tell how long it lasts for Altherr, whether he can sustain, as Mackanin said. But one this is clear: He will get the opportunity.

•••

Altherr's dad, Frank, is from Germany. His mom, Michelle, is a Baltimore native who served in the Air Force. She was stationed in Germany when she met Frank, a former pro soccer player for FC Kaiserslautern. They married and Aaron was born in 1991. Like many military families, the Altherrs moved often, from Germany to Kansas City and finally to the Phoenix area. Mom and Dad still live there, but they often have to make separate trips to watch their son play for the Phillies because "they have five dogs," Aaron said with a laugh.

Though he can understand much of the language, Aaron was always a little too stubborn to fully learn German. But he does know what his last name translates to.

"It means old man," he said with a laugh.

The young Altherr had no desire to follow in his dad's footsteps and play soccer. He was a standout basketball player in high school and received Division I interest from the University of San Diego, Southern Methodist and Northeastern in Boston.

"Northeastern," he said with a laugh. "Too cold."

Altherr committed to play baseball at the University of Arizona but decided to sign with the Phillies for $150,000 after the 2009 draft. Eight years later, after a long minor-league climb, after big-league cameos and chances cut short by injury, he finds himself with the chance he's always craved. So far he's made the most of it. And he believes he's in the right place mentally and physically to sustain it.

"Sometimes it takes a little longer for certain people to get comfortable," he said. "I just have a lot more confidence now. I always knew I could do it. I know I belong here now."

Phillies Mailbag: Werth hindsight; Altherr-Hoskins plans; and, of course, Mike Trout

Phillies Mailbag: Werth hindsight; Altherr-Hoskins plans; and, of course, Mike Trout

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 08, 2017 1:38 PM

Once upon a time, there was a bag filled with mail, all of it pertaining to the Phillies.

This is an interesting question, and obviously, we have the benefit of hindsight.

Time sure does fly because this is the final year of Jayson Werth's seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals.

The Werth deal was almost universally viewed as an overpay back in the winter of 2010-11. He was entering his age-32 season, and though he'd stayed healthy the previous three years, he did have an injury history. 

But, surprisingly, the Werth deal has kind of worked out for Washington. Over the course of the deal, he's hit .268/.359/.438 for a .797 OPS which is 16 percent better than the league average. He's averaged 33 doubles, 23 homers and 80 RBIs per 162 games.

The downsides of the Werth deal are that he missed half the season in 2012 and 2015, resulting in an average of 40 games missed per season during the contract. 

But still, he's been a solid outfielder when healthy for Washington, and $18 million per season is about the market rate for a player with his skills.

But to answer the question at hand ... no, even with hindsight, I don't think matching Washington's offer would have been wise, even though the Phillies have badly needed offensive help during Werth's contract. Again, he was entering his age-32 season and there was at least a 50-50 chance the final few years of the deal would be regrettable.

The Phils had given Ryan Howard his (regrettable) $125 million extension about six months earlier and had various other big contracts on the books. You can't pay everybody.

Let's start with Hoskins.

You'll see him at some point this season. He's just been too productive for the Phillies to hold down all year. On top of the home-run power that he's shown at every minor-league level, Hoskins has also improved his approach every year. He controls at-bats now. He's reduced his strikeout rate and boosted his walk rate, a trend that began during the second half last season at Reading and has continued at Lehigh Valley.

I asked Phillies GM Matt Klentak on Friday about his plans for Hoskins and he said this:

"Look, this is Rhys' first taste of Triple A. He's off to an incredible start, though I'll add not necessarily all that more incredible than what he did at Lakewood, where he was awesome, what he did at Clearwater, and what he did at Reading, where he was also awesome. He's just a really good offensive player. 

"We're pleased with that but I'm not ready to concede that after 90 plate appearances that Tommy Joseph has forgotten how to hit and we're going to turn to Rhys at this early stage. That's not to minimize what Rhys has done, he's been outstanding, and he's outstanding in key areas. His pitch recognition skills continue to improve, he hits with power to all fields, he does a lot of the things we want to see. He's a month into his Triple A career and we're happy to let him continue to get at-bats there."

Complicating the situation is the number of potential first basemen the Phillies have. Joseph would need to have another poor month for the Phillies to legitimately consider turning the page on him, but he's been picking it up of late, going 7 for 21 (.333) with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs in seven games in May.

When Howie Kendrick returns from the DL in about two weeks, the Phillies will probably use him at first base some to keep Aaron Altherr in the lineup. So there just isn't an everyday spot for Hoskins at this time. 

But Rhys will get his chance. There's almost no way that both Kendrick and Michael Saunders will be here after the trade deadline, so one of those moves would aid Hoskins' cause.

As for Crawford, the Phillies will likely give him a full season at Triple A in 2017 unless he just goes on an epic hot streak and Freddy Galvis stops hitting altogether or gets hurt.

Hey Marshall! I wasn't going to answer this because you temporarily forgot my last name last week on the Phillies Postgame Show, but it's a relevant question.

When everyone is healthy, my ideal lineup would be:

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Odubel Herrera, CF
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
6. Howie Kendrick, LF
7. Cameron Rupp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS

Putting Hoskins here over Joseph because despite the Phillies' logic I outlined in the answer above, I just think he has more offensive upside than Joseph. And at 24 years old, the time for Hoskins should be now. That's my opinion.

He's more than a viable option — he's the Phillies' best player right now and that's not an exaggeration. 

Altherr is the closest thing they have to a five-tool player. He has power, speed, defensive instincts, range and a strong arm. He's the Phils' best defensive outfielder and right now their most impactful bat.

Now, I don't expect Altherr to sustain this .338/.427/.631 batting line. But he can certainly hit .280 with 20 homers, 30 doubles and 12 to 15 steals if he plays every day the rest of the way. 

There's just a lot to like about Altherr's development. He's healthy and he's changed his hand placement at the plate, which has resulted in a quicker swing.

He's also recognizing pitches better and taking his walks. Altherr has reached base in 15 of his last 27 plate appearances.

While I do think Altherr is the Phils' best defensive outfielder, Herrera has made legitimate strides in center field this season. His routes aren't always perfect, but his reaction time has been better and his makeup speed allows him to make some high-degree-of-difficulty catches.

Arm-wise, Altherr is much better.

But I still don't think the Phillies will move Herrera out of center field for Altherr. Nowadays you hear many young players say center field is actually the easiest of the three outfield spots because the reads are truest and you don't have to worry or learn about the tail of flyballs going away from you.

Because of those reasons and Herrera's inexperience in the corner outfield, I think they keep Herrera in center and Altherr in a corner for at least the duration of 2017.

Herrera, Altherr, Hernandez and that's it. I can't even definitely say Maikel Franco will be starting every day for the Phillies in 2020 because there will be impressive free agents at his position (Manny Machado, for example) who move the needle more than Franco.

To this point, Franco has been a decent run producer but he doesn't get on base enough or have a consistent enough approach at the plate. To be honest, I don't think he's ever going to develop the skills necessary to control an at-bat and make pitchers feel like they must handle him with care. One at-bat doesn't seem to dictate the next for Franco. He'll get hot for two nights and then go 1-for-12 and chase a handful of pitches out of the strike zone the next three days.

Well, it's been only two starts for Pivetta. But a troubling trend so far has been that he's thrown first-pitch strikes to just 19 of 48 batters, which is 20 percent below the league average of 60 percent.

Pivetta has good stuff — a 94 to 96 mph fastball and a sharp slider. He's gotten 20 swings-and-misses through two starts, which is a good sign.

The keys for Pivetta over the next few starts are working ahead of hitters, whether that means throwing a get-me-over breaking ball for strike one or trusting his fastball enough to not try to throw it in a pinpoint location on the first pitch. He also needs to use the inner part of the plate more. To this point, he's utilized mostly low-and-away sliders and fastballs high in the zone for his whiffs.

It's apparent to me, at least, that Pivetta has more upside and potential than Jake Thompson.

Wouldn't be a Phillies mailbag without one mention of Mike Trout, would it?

If forced to pick one, I'd say the Phils have a better chance at landing Harper in free agency. Why? Because Trout is controlled by the Angels through 2020, and if they do ever decide to trade him (which I still think never happens), there will be 29 teams calling the Halos.

So in that scenario, the Phils would have to trade an exorbitant amount of young talent to beat other offers and land him. It would probably still be worth it because Trout is on a path to ending up as one of the top five players in baseball history.

The Angels probably won't even consider trading Trout until about 2019. And even then, does an offer of Franco, Herrera, Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez and two top prospects who aren't yet proven get it done? I'd guess no. 

But you know what would improve the Phillies' chances of getting Trout in a trade? Taking on Albert Pujols' mammoth contract, which runs through 2021. There aren't many teams that would be capable of taking on that contract. It would be the Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and maybe nobody else.

Load more