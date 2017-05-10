Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Mets keep things interesting, 2-hit Giants

Best of MLB: Mets keep things interesting, 2-hit Giants

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 12:30 AM

NEW YORK -- No doubt about it, the New York Mets lead the majors in drama this season.

In the middle of it all, they're winning again.

Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and New York scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after an embarrassed Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil recently, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide (see full recap).

Reds cool off Yankees behind big inning
CINCINNATI -- With one big inning, the Cincinnati Reds gave CC Sabathia yet another game to forget. Make it four and counting.

Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during Cincinnati's five-run second inning off Sabathia on Tuesday night. The Reds then held on for a 5-3 victory that ended the New York Yankees' winning streak at six games.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his cut fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up a walk and six singles -- most of them grounders through the infield -- while scoring five times during its big inning.

Votto and Billy Hamilton had two-run singles during the 10-batter rally. Manager Joe Girardi had Chad Green warming in the bullpen as the inning compounded (see full recap).

Orioles stay hot, beat Nationals in 12
BALTIMORE -- Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours (see full recap).

Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers top Red Sox
MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers overcame a big night by Boston's Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.

But the Red Sox had to play catch-up after the Brewers' first inning highlighted by two-run shots from Thames and Broxton off Drew Pomeranz (3-2) (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Mariners 11, Phillies 6

Instant Replay: Mariners 11, Phillies 6

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 4:47 PM

BOX SCORE

Aaron Altherr hit two more home runs, Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double and the Phillies' bullpen had another terrible afternoon.

Ruiz cleared the bases with a double to left-center field to break Wednesday's game open in the seventh inning. He's such a fan favorite here that the Citizens Bank Park crowd, resigned to another late Phils' loss, responded with cheers and a "Choooooch" chant.

The Phillies fell, 11-6, a day after blowing a pair of four-run leads in a disheartening loss.

Zach Eflin left with the game tied and the bullpen served up eight runs in the final three innings.

The Mariners swept the two-game series to improve to 17-17. The Phillies are 13-19 and have lost 10 of 12.

Starting pitching report
Eflin again kept the Phillies in the game, allowing three runs over six innings for his fourth straight quality start.

He allowed a run in the first inning on a one-out sacrifice fly, then gave up two more in the third on Robinson Cano's two-run homer. 

After that, Eflin was able to weave his way out of trouble. He loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs but stranded them by inducing a Jarrod Dyson flyout. In all, he stranded eight runners.

Eflin struck out five, walked one and allowed nine hits in his six innings. Of his 18 outs, 15 were either strikeouts or didn't leave the infield.

Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo had a typical Gallardo outing, lasting just five innings, working deep counts and walking three. All three runs he allowed came on Altherr's homer.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit took one on the chin in the seventh inning, allowing five runs (all earned) and six baserunners while recording one out.

He's the first Phillies reliever to allow that many earned runs and baserunners in that short an outing since Ryan Madson on May 14, 2005.

Pete Mackanin just can't find a bullpen formula that works for the Phillies. Benoit has pitched well at times this season but exited Wednesday with a 5.79 ERA.

Jake Thompson came on in the eighth inning, and within his first four pitches allowed a home run, single and triple. 

The homer (by Danny Valencia) was the major-league-leading 52nd home run the Phillies' pitching staff has allowed this season.

In total, the Phillies' bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings to raise their ERA from 4.12 (14th in the majors) to 4.66 (24th).

At the plate
Altherr joined a rare group Wednesday with his third straight game with a three-run homer (see story).

He's the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt 37 years ago to accomplish that feat.

He also hit a solo shot to begin the ninth inning, giving him seven on the season.

Altherr is also taking his walks. He's reached base in 20 of 37 plate appearances this month.

Tommy Joseph stayed hot, going 3 for 5 with a homer and a double. He's 11 for 28 (.393) this month with four doubles and three homers. He had two doubles and one homer during all of April.

Cano's quad strain looks fine.

After exiting midway through Tuesday's game, Cano tested his quad in the batting cage Wednesday morning and felt good enough to go 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

He homered for the second time in as many games with a loud, opposite-field two-run shot in the third inning.

Cano's homer scored Ben Gamel, who stayed hot by going 2 for 4 with two runs and two walks.

Chooch watch
Ruiz had a quiet afternoon until his fourth at-bat when he doubled in three. He struck out looking his first two times up and popped out to shortstop on the first pitch of his third at-bat. 

He drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly off Thompson in the eighth.

Up next
The Phillies are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip.

It starts this weekend in D.C., continues in Texas and ends in Pittsburgh.

Here are the pitching probables this weekend:
 

Friday: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40) vs. Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)
Saturday: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94) vs. Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.64)
Sunday: Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.49) vs. Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59)

Aaron Altherr joins rare company with 3-run homer in 3rd straight game

Aaron Altherr joins rare company with 3-run homer in 3rd straight game

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 2:30 PM

Updated: 4:55 p.m.

Aaron Altherr joined some select company in Phillies' history Wednesday by hitting a three-run home run for the third straight game.

Altherr is the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt on the final three days of the 1981 season with a three-run homer in three straight games.

He's the first Phillie since Darren Daulton in 1994 with at least a homer and three RBIs of any kind in three straight games.

And this is hard to believe, but Altherr is the first Phillie since Rico Brogna in 1998 with three or more RBIs in three straight games. Kinda crazy that guys like Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jayson Werth and Pat Burrell never did that. Heck, Nationals teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy each did in the same week two weeks ago.

Altherr is red-hot. Wednesday's first homer gave him eight extra-base hits in his last eight games. He added a solo shot in the ninth. 

Load more