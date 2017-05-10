Best of MLB: Mets keep things interesting, 2-hit Giants

NEW YORK -- No doubt about it, the New York Mets lead the majors in drama this season.

In the middle of it all, they're winning again.

Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and New York scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after an embarrassed Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil recently, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide (see full recap).

Reds cool off Yankees behind big inning

CINCINNATI -- With one big inning, the Cincinnati Reds gave CC Sabathia yet another game to forget. Make it four and counting.

Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during Cincinnati's five-run second inning off Sabathia on Tuesday night. The Reds then held on for a 5-3 victory that ended the New York Yankees' winning streak at six games.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his cut fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up a walk and six singles -- most of them grounders through the infield -- while scoring five times during its big inning.

Votto and Billy Hamilton had two-run singles during the 10-batter rally. Manager Joe Girardi had Chad Green warming in the bullpen as the inning compounded (see full recap).

Orioles stay hot, beat Nationals in 12

BALTIMORE -- Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours (see full recap).

Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers top Red Sox

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers overcame a big night by Boston's Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.

But the Red Sox had to play catch-up after the Brewers' first inning highlighted by two-run shots from Thames and Broxton off Drew Pomeranz (3-2) (see full recap).