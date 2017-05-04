Best of MLB: More dramatics between Orioles, Red Sox at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Major League Baseball told the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud.

Then the umpires backed it up.

Hours after a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles "Enough is enough," Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win 4-2 Wednesday night.

"Given the situation and the tension between the two clubs and all the stuff that's gone over the past few weeks, we're all on high alert with anything," crew chief Sam Holbrook said in a statement to a pool reporter. "There needs to be an end to this stuff, and I felt like an ejection was the right thing to do at that time."

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was tossed later, after arguing a called strike in the fifth. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and on Tuesday the Red Sox fans gave him a loud ovation (see full recap).

Judge's 13th homer helps Yanks rally past Jays

NEW YORK -- Surrounded at his locker after another eye-turning performance, Aaron Judge thought for a few seconds when asked if he had ever been this hot at the plate.

"Maybe Tee-ball," he said, widening his smile.

The 6-foot-7 rookie sensation hit another long drive for his major league-leading 13th home run, singled to start the go-ahead rally and had the first three-hit game of his big league career, helping the New York Yankees rally from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 on Wednesday night.

"Judge has been out of this world," Yankees third baseman Chase Headley said, with only a bit of hyperbole (see full recap).

Reyes has 5 RBIs, Mets pound Braves in 16-5 rout

ATLANTA -- Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, New York pounded out 20 hits and Jacob deGrom managed to hang around long enough to get the win, leading the Mets to a 16-5 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Rene Rivera drove in three runs, while Michael Conforto and deGrom had two RBIs apiece to overshadow two early base-running blunders that resulted in double plays for the Mets.

Reyes had a run-scoring single in the third, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and finished off the Braves with a three-run double in the eighth.

DeGrom (2-1) struggled on the mound, surrendering eight hits, walking five and giving up five runs. He threw 109 pitches before being lifted after five innings (see full recap).

Zimmerman, Turner lead Nats to win over D-backs

WASHINGTON -- Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Turner pitched four innings of scoreless relief to save a depleted bullpen, Ryan Zimmerman doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

"I don't think I've ever thrown four out of the bullpen," said Turner (1-0), who before this outing appeared headed to the rotation. "So I wouldn't say you come in expecting that, no," (see full recap).